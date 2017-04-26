West Marine's (WMAR) CEO Matt Hyde on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 16:30

Matt Hyde

Thank you and good afternoon. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Lasher, our Chief Financial Officer; and Joe Pulford, our Divisional Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. After some brief remarks on the quarter’s performance, Jeff will take you through our key financial and operating metrics. And finally, we’ll open up the call to your questions.

For the first quarter, West Marine delivered a nice improvement in profits with decreased operating costs on flat comparable sales. These results are reflected in the improvement in our Q1 loss per share from $0.37 loss last year to $0.29 loss in the first quarter of 2017. Jeff will walk you through these details in a moment.

Looking at the top line, we were satisfied with sales through the first part of March and then the northeast experienced a series of snowstorms that negatively impacted the results of our Spring Super Sale. In fact, two days before the sale, we were forced to close 42 locations due to inclement weather.

Where we experienced more typical weather, we were pleased with the results. For the quarter, our southern region delivered a positive 2.3% comparable sales as good weather drove more usage categories and in key areas such as safety and maintenance.

In total, our retail customers delivered positive 1.7% comparable sales offset by negative sales results in our West Marine Pro division. As we’ve mentioned, our actions to improve the profitability of our Pro business are impacting top line sales. This compounded with lower traffic due to poor weather in the northeast in the later half of March reduced revenues. However, consistent with our strategy, we delivered higher profitability with our Pro customers in the first quarter.

From a store perspective, our waterlife stores delivered the strongest sales increase of the suite as they continue to perform with the highest sales per square foot, highest new customer growth and highest penetration of merchandize expansion sales.

We’re attracting more women and younger customers with our enhanced store experience. These stores are at the cornerstone of our retail transformation delivering everything our customers need for their lives on the water.

In the first quarter, we had grand openings for new stores in Apollo Beach, Florida; Spring Hill, Florida; and Woodbridge, New Jersey with over 100 customers waiting in line for the doors to open at each store. Of note, we had over 150 hardy customers lined up in 20 degree weather at our Woodbridge location.

Woodbridge was a consolidation of closing two dated West Marine stores to open one waterlife store to better serve the market. We get excited when our customers are that excited to shop at our new store.

Our eCommerce business grew 9.5% for the quarter. Traffic to the Web site was slightly below our internal expectations driven by a decreased level of clearance inventory. Clearance is a strong traffic driver on the Internet. Our cleaner inventory position in the first part of the year helped grow our product margins. In total, this was a net positive for West Marine.

Looking at the different delivery methods of our eCommerce business, our ship-to-store orders were down about 7% on a year-over-year and this is directly a result of our store inventory visibility functionality that we implemented late last year.

Our analysis has shown that customers who check their local store inventory are less likely to use the ship-to-store functionality but rather just shop in the store. From this, we’ve experienced a transfer of sales from online into our retail stores, because we are able to immediately satisfy our customers, increase store traffic and save on logistics cost. We view this as a positive shift for West Marine.

From a product view, our merchandize expansion categories turned in a slight comparable increase on expanding margins. Of note, we had a 20% increase in watersports, 15% increases in women’s clothing and travel and a 10% increase in paddlesports. These gains were somewhat offset by a year-over-year drop in stainless steel tumbler sales.

We’re generally pleased with the performance of West Marine for the first three months of the year. This is a small quarter for us and sales can be highly varied based on March weather. However, our results fell in line with the strategies that are driving West Marine forward and improving the performance of the overall business.

Since the beginning of the year, I have visited stores in 10 states, in each corner of the country and inland. Without hesitation, we are more ready for the boating season than any other time since I’ve been at West Marine.

Our store fleet is compelling, our eCommerce site has greatly improved from just even a year ago and our product assortments are strong with high in-stocks. All of this is important as we continue to stay focused on finding areas to grow sales and increase profits at West Marine.

I’m very proud of the work that the entire team has done to position our company uniquely as a waterlife outfitter. This is allowing us to be successful in a tough retail environment. Working closely with our CFO, Jeff Lasher, we are executing on increasing our profitability while continuing to push forward our initiatives that are differentiating us in the marketplace.

To hear more about this, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeffrey Lasher

Thanks, Matt. For the first quarter, the company increased gross margin dollars and decreased SG&A resulting in an improvement in company results. Overall, revenue was down compared to last year by 1% on flat comparable store sales.

Retail revenue was up in the quarter but sales to professional customers fell 3% overall, as we focused on improving the performance of that distribution method. Retail sales and margins in merchandize expansion category increased while core revenue declined 1% overall.

Our top line results were highlighted by a 9.5% gain in total eCommerce sales, which drove a 130 basis point increase in the penetration of this channel to 13.2% of sales, up from 11.9% in the first quarter of 2016.

Our retail eCommerce business grew over 6% in the first quarter with improved visibility to inventory online, our ship-to-store volume declined but was more than offset by improvements in total direct-to-consumer revenue.

eCommerce volume for our professional customers grew up over 20% in the quarter but was more than offset by reductions in other distribution methods for this customer. Overall, we experienced weaker sales to West Marine Pro accounts as we strive to improve profitability in this business.

This focus on profitability resulted in improved operating margins in this area as we reduced the business operations cost and the cost to serve this customer which more than offset the drop in the gross margin dollar production.

As discussed before, the profit improvement actions in the overall business and in the Pro business will slightly reduced profits in the peak quarters while lowering costs in the non-peak quarters and improving expected results overall on an annualized basis. This was evident in Q1 as our operating results improved compared to prior year as gross margin dollars increased overall in the quarter.

For the quarter, total revenue was down 1% compared to 2016 as we operated eight less retail stores compared with this point a year ago. Total store count was 253 compared to 261 last year.

Our sales and margin results reflect an increase in merchandize expansion products which increased from last year driven by strong gains in apparel and accessories for waterlife activity.

Sales from merchandize expansion products represented 21% of total sales. At the same time, core boating product sales decreased slightly during this period primarily the result of lower sales to professional customers.

Selling, general and administrative costs decreased by 6.6% or $3.2 million compared to the same period in 2016 as cost reduction activities, lower than previous year healthcare expenses and the non-repeat of the biannual company meeting all contributed to lower costs. Our company meeting represented about one-half of the overall reduction from prior year as we hold that meeting in even years.

Pre-tax operating results improved $3.2 million compared to last year and non-GAAP EBITDA improved by $3.5 million. In first quarter, we closed two stores as part of our planned waterlife store transformation process and opened one.

As of the first quarter of 2017, we operated 253 stores down from the 254 stores at the year-end 2016 and down eight from the first quarter of last year. Our waterlife store count increased from 67 last year to 75 at the end of the first quarter. We anticipate ending with 247 stores at the end of the year of which 78 will be waterlife stores.

Square footage in the quarter dropped 2% from last year and we anticipate ending the year with about 1.5% less square footage than prior year. This will largely conclude our square footage reduction plan and we do not foresee significant contraction in square footage in 2018 or beyond at this time.

Net loss for the quarter was $7.3 million, a $1.8 million improvement compared to last year. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 40% compared to last year’s first quarter rate and consistent with our full year expectations at this time.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $47.2 million of cash as compared to $22.3 million of cash at the same point last year. Inventory levels ended at $257.4 million down compared to last year’s level of 268.6 million. Accounts payable ended at $63.2 million, slightly down from last year as a result of timing of product receipts.

Consistent with the Q4 earnings call, we are projecting that comparable store sales will be positive 1% to 2% for the calendar year and overall revenue will be between $707 million and $715 million reflecting a slight decrease in store count and 60 basis point headwind from closed stores, including Canada.

We project that pre-tax profit will be in the range of $30 million to $60 million for 2017 as we continue to focus on improving bottom line results. These improvements combined with the expected normalization of tax rate will result in an increase in earnings per share by over 20%.

As discussed at the end of the year, we estimate capital expenditures for the year will be $20 million to $23 million. In the first quarter, we had capital expenditures of $4.2 million. Overall, we are pleased with the continued production of cash and improvements in our balance sheet.

As announced earlier in the year, we look forward to paying the company’s first dividend payment in May of 2017 and anticipate a continual payment of $0.05 per share per quarter moving forward.

This concludes our prepared comments. We are now ready to take questions.

Jimmy Baker

Hi. Good afternoon, guys.

Matt Hyde

Good afternoon, Jimmy. How are you?

Jimmy Baker

I’m doing well. How about yourself?

Matt Hyde

Great. Fantastic.

Jimmy Baker

Really impressive quarter, Matt, given the environment. I guess just first on the guidance. It calls for I’d say the midpoint just shy of 3 million, an improvement in pre-tax income for the year, but you’re already there. I guess actually you’ve done a little more than the full year improvement just in Q1. So should we tie that into maybe Jeff your comments on the Pro business that your pre-tax income could actually be down in the peak quarters as you evolve that business but then show these larger improvements in Q1 and Q4?

Matt Hyde

I’ll take a first swipe at this and let Jeff add on to it. We’re still really early in on the season and the first quarter is a small quarter for us. Our business really starts happening around the first part of May and runs through July, so we’re well set for the season but we’re usually a little bit conservative early on in the season. But we’re pleased with the first quarter’s results.

Jeffrey Lasher

Thanks, Jimmy. From a high level view, certainly we have communicated that our Q1 and Q4 periods will result in lower losses but will take a little bit of capacity away from Q2 and Q3. Notably the closure of the stores in the northern parts of the U.S. and all the stores in Canada will remove some profits that we used to generate in those locations in Q2 and Q3 but we’ve been in losses in Q1 and Q4. So that will set up a little bit of a headwind in 2017. In addition, we have some costs that will generate year-over-year headwind in the back half of the year. Notably our variable compensation will generate some headwinds in the back half of the year relative to the expenses that we incurred in 2016. All of that is factored into our full year guidance. We are very pleased with our first quarter profit improvement. But as Matt mentioned with Q1 being a relatively light quarter, we don’t appropriate this time to change the profit guidance and maintain the same level of profit guidance that we had going into this quarter. But still not taking away from the strong quarter performance on cost, we are pleased with the results into Q1.

Jimmy Baker

Okay, understood. And maybe just a follow up there. The adjustments that you’ve made to Pro, do those only show up the impact in gross margin or were you actually booking some of those cost to service in SG&A? And I guess that just sort of ties into the past couple of quarters we’ve seen this lower SG&A run rate, 45 million-ish. Is that sustainable and are you concerned at all that you’re cutting off a necessary growth investment?

Jeffrey Lasher

So on the selling cost perspective for the Pro business, we did reduce some of our SG&A expenses associated with that particular channel. Most of the improvements that we’ll see are really coming from the GAAP gross profit perspective. As far as taking away from the growth, we are focused on providing a great customer experience for our professional customers in our retail stores as well as our online handling of the West Marine Pro business on the westmarinepro.com Web site. So we continue to look for opportunities to improve the shopping experience for the customers that shop in the retail stores and online while at the same time looking for efficiencies to improve the cost to serve the customer that chooses a distribution method that results in our delivery vans going to that customer and delivering products. We’re looking for opportunities to improve the efficiency of that particular method of distribution.

Jimmy Baker

Okay, got it. And just continuing on then to your retail customers, any color that you could provide on the rewards program, growth in that customer base, what you’re seeing in terms of activity from those rewards customers versus let’s say your system-wide performance?

Matt Hyde

Yes. In the first quarter, our active customer count was up about 1% but our actual loyalty customers and loyalty program growth was higher than that both in our gold customers and our silver customers. I don’t have those numbers in front of me but it was somewhere in the neighborhood of the 2% to 3% growth view point. And we are in the midst right now of working with our partner, BoatUS, to make some improvements to the loyalty program for our customers which we hope will start rolling out a little bit later this year that we’re really excited about. And that continues to be an important program for us. To-date, about 77% of our customers are loyalty program members. So that’s a very high percentage for a retailer today, a number that we’re proud of.

Jeffrey Lasher

And just for clarity purposes, we saw a 2% increase in our gold customer count and a 3% increase in our silver customer count, and at the end of March 2017 compared to the end of March 2016. So we continue to see the customers take advantage of the gold program and grow that particular customer base as well as the silver program which is a free program for our customers and allows the customer to participate in some rebates and for the company to identify them for email campaign.

Matt Hyde

I think I would just add on one last point that I think is important. So we’re seeing growth in our loyalty program on 3% fewer store units, so that’s an important context.

Jimmy Baker

And is there anything you can share in terms of average annual revenue per customer or something that helps us understand how beneficial it is for you to get a customer into that silver or gold system?

Matt Hyde

The gold customers in general are significantly higher in spend than the silver and the silver customers are higher than our non-members. In fact, the gold customer is about 2.5 times the revenue of a silver customer for us. So we are focusing our communication efforts and our loyalty programs around those gold customers that are very loyal to us as the customer base and we reciprocate with the right kind of programs for that customer.

Jimmy Baker

Okay, great. That’s very helpful. And just lastly and then I’ll pass it off. I’m just hoping you could talk more or little about the decision to introduce the first-ever dividend and maybe you could just kind of speak to your aspirations for capital returns over time?

Jeffrey Lasher

Certainly the dividend represents our commitment to return some of the capital generated by the business to the shareholders. That $0.05 per share dividend starting in May represents the yield that at the time of about 2.2%, it’s a little bit less than 2% now. We feel pretty good about that as far as a level of return for the shareholders. It doesn’t preclude us from doing other return of capital to our shareholders in the future but at this time we feel that that’s the best way to go as an organization. We continue to invest in the business as well. As I mentioned, we expect capital expenditures to be in that $20 million to $23 million range in 2017 as we build greater functionality of our eCommerce space. We continue to look at opportunities to improve the customer experience in our waterlife stores and we continue to build out the infrastructure to support a more efficient distribution method and look for other ways for us to improve our efficiencies of the organization.

Jimmy Baker

Okay, it makes sense. I appreciate it. Nice start to the year.

Matt Hyde

Thank you very much.

Ronald Bookbinder

Good afternoon and also congratulations on a terrific quarter and nice start to the year.

Matt Hyde

Thanks, Ron.

Ronald Bookbinder

You talked about that you’re not expecting any square footage contraction now starting in 2018 and going beyond, but you’re still going to be closing other core locations and moving them to better fitting locations, correct?

Matt Hyde

We’ll see – over the next couple of years you can expect to see a slight decline in units although within the next year or so we expect to be opening up some new greenfield growth. But units will still contract just slightly in the next couple of years but square footage, because we’re going to be closing or consolidating some smaller stores into larger stores, square footage will be flat to slightly increasing in '18.

Ronald Bookbinder

So we’re looking at CapEx going beyond – we’re not looking at any major shifts in one direction or another, correct?

Matt Hyde

For this year we’ve given our guidance with respect to CapEx and as we take a look at 2018, we have to look at everything from technology, our eComm investments and stores and we’ll announce that at the end of the year.

Ronald Bookbinder

Okay. And with the strong growth of the waterlife products and the women’s and the apparel, all that carries higher margin than your core product. How many basis points is that margin above your core products?

Matt Hyde

Actually when it comes to retail customers, our core products have slightly higher margins than our merchandize expansion products as a whole. Merchandize expansion products such as paddlesports and fishing are actually slightly lower margins. As it relates to clothing, clothing can have strong margins. Of course, this is pretty new to us. We have seen our gross margins on clothing increase quite a bit over the last couple of years as our merchants have done a really good job of bringing in new brands, getting the buys right, having less markdowns, less clearance and we’re really pleased with our top line sales in both men’s, women’s and footwear, all on expanding margins for Q1 in the context of a really, really tough apparel market right now. And I think it speaks to the fact that we have a differentiated point in the marketplace.

Ronald Bookbinder

What are some of the newer products that you’re excited about and that are showing growth as we go into the boating season?

Matt Hyde

When we look at the core side of the business, it’s always on both core and merchandize expansion innovation matters. And so Raymarine Axiom navigation systems are fantastic. We have an award-winning stereo from Fusion that’s coming in on the core side. Those are going to be fantastic products for us. On the merchandize expansion side, this is constantly changing and our teams are bringing in new products on a regular basis. We have some Soft-Sided Cooler exclusive introductions to West Marine as well as some brands that are very narrowly distributed and can only be found at a few specialty retailers, like West Marine. And then I would say one other thing that’s coming out of the gates pretty strong and we saw this in Q1 is some innovation in kayaks. We have kayaks from Old Town, from Perception and Native that are pedal kayaks for fishing and they’re doing really, really well.

Ronald Bookbinder

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Matt Hyde

You bet. Thank you.

Matt Hyde

Okay. Thank you. Before I go into my closing remarks, we have one question that was sent to us from Nathan Yates from Forward View and I wanted to answer that question. The question was do you see any retail consolidations likely in the marine space?

As we watch the news, we’re just seeing tremendous consolidation in the retail space in general, particularly sporting goods right now. And specific to the boating industry, we do have one competitor right now that is currently going through bankruptcy.

Stepping way back for the last several years, we’ve always said that we believe that retail is going to have fewer or better stores and we’ve been on this path for some time. We’ve closed over 70 stores in the last five years and we feel like most of that is behind us.

We also have said that we believe that the future is really about category leaders. In retail, not many, many people are in the space and that is why we’ve positioned West Marine as a waterlife outfitter really as category of one.

So the consolidation is happening around us and over time we think we’re going to benefit from this consolidation. And in particular, the sporting goods retail industry is seeing a ton of consolidation right now.

So with that, I want to thank everybody for joining us today. Our earnings conference call to discuss Second Quarter of 2017 Results is currently scheduled for July 27, 2017, and we’ll look forward to talking with you then.

