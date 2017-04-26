CenterState Banks' (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017, 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Jennifer Idell - CFO

Ernie Pinner - Executive Chairman

John Corbett - President & CEO

Steve Young - COO

Analysts

Tyler Stafford - Stephens

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Brady Gailey - KBW

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CenterState Banks First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Michelle. Thank you all for joining the call this afternoon. Today we will discuss the company’s first quarter financial results. Presenters today include Ernie Pinner, Executive Chairman, John Corbett, President and CEO; Steve Young, Chief Operating Officer; and myself.

I would like to remind you that our comments made today may include forward-looking statements. Any of these statements made by any of us this afternoon are subject to the Safe Harbor rules. You can review the Safe Harbor language in detail found on Page 18 of our earnings release. And finally, before we get started, I want to mention to you that you can always find the documents that we discuss today on our website under the corporate profile tab of the investor relations section.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Ernie Pinner to begin the presentation.

Ernie Pinner

Thank you, Jennifer. Good afternoon, everybody, and I want to thank you for your interest in taking time to be involved in our call today.

Our first quarter of 2017 was what I consider a very solid based quarter - based on any type of metric and in fact to me our vision is now coming into clear focus that we had for years. Shortly, John, Steve and Jennifer will give you less more reliable insight to our numbers but I would ask you to take a moment from fault.

What is stock damaged or hindered by a 100-mile hurricane, a devastating terrorists attack on the famous Orlando nightclub or the Zydeco Bars. Well I think what is not it is the not increased Florida District count, it is not inclusion for the population.

I believe population growth in Florida fuels the overall Florida growth and we seen that very strong this year. In 2016 we had a record-setting visitor count 113 million visitors, which is 5.4% higher than it was in 2015 and I would remind you there is only 321 million people in the United States and 20 million in Florida but we have a 113 million that came to Florida to enjoy our environment and our state.

I have to say 2017 started off with a promise of even maybe a higher record that we’ll see in 2017. Our state tourism generates $11 billion in state and local taxes, $13 billion in federal taxes. We push that down into weasel a little feather without the state and local tourism tax $11 billion. Each quarter household would have to pay an extra $1,535 in taxes to maintain the current government services they enjoy.

The gross domestic product in Florida in 2015 was at 4% when the national was only a little over 2%. In the third quarter of 2016 which is the latest number, that GDP is still almost 4% over the preceding year. I mean when you put together the strong Florida population growth that we’re seeing with the district count coupled with the dynamic young experience team of bankers we have in Florida they have a good part of history. The future to me looks bright and I'm excited with it.

So with that point, I’ll turn this over to John. John?

John Corbett

Thank you, Ernie, good afternoon everybody.

The first quarter was very busy for us but relatively clean from a financial reporting standpoint. We spent a fair amount of time traveling with our research firms to meet with investors around the country and we appreciate you guys arranging those trips.

For the quarter we reported net income of $16.6 million or $0.32 per share which produced a return on assets of 1.29%. One of the things we’re constantly reminding each other around here is that the economy operates in cycles and if you think about an entire cycle, our internal goal is to grow everything good in the bank organically by 10% annually. And occasionally as the opportunity presents itself, we’ll augment our organic model with an acquisition. This is a simple approach and we feel it's realistic and we will produce attractive returns for our shareholders over the long run.

As we begin 2017, everything feels like it is moving in the right direction and according to our organic growth plan really better than any time in our company's history. And our sense as you've heard Ernie comment on is that there's plenty of runway ahead of us.

Loan growth for the quarter was right in line with expectations at 11% annualized growth rate including the runoff of acquired and PCI loans. Excluding the PCI runoff, the annualized loan growth rate was 13%. Core deposit growth was stronger than planned with a 19% annualized growth and that excludes time deposits. Some of the accelerated growth is seasonal in nature with the tax collections for our municipal deposits and the influx of snowbirds in the winter.

Our total cost of deposits remained flat at 18 basis points even after two rate hikes by the fed. As a result, flat deposit cost and rising loan rates we enjoyed an expansion in our net interest margin of eight basis points.

We mentioned last quarter the investments that we are making to beef up our residential mortgage department and invest in three new branches. We carry that extra expense in the first quarter but continue to have a great deal of confidence that these investments will ramp up in revenue in the back half of the year.

We announced two acquisitions in the fall, Platinum Bank is a $550 million bank located in our backyard on the interstate 4 corridor with branches from Winter Haven over to Tampa. We closed the transaction as planned on April 1, and converted the core processing system this past weekend.

I'm very proud of our project management team and team and they did a marvelous job as we consolidated five of the seven Platinum branches simultaneously with the conversion over the weekend.

The second acquisition is Gateway Bank it’s a $900 million bank with locations in Sarasota, Daytona and the Ocala Gainesville markets. We’ve now completed the regulatory and shareholder approval process on schedule and we plan to close on the transaction on May 1 and convert their core processing system at the end of June.

We also completed a capital raise in January adding 63 million in common equity. The equity raise is nicely accretive to our tangible book value per share and will help put on the cash portion of the two previously announced acquisitions as well as provide the company with added flexibility for future acquisitions. In the last year our tangible book value has increased by 22%. Separately we increased our dividend from $0.04 to $0.06 in the first quarter.

So I am very pleased with the progress our team made as we start the year and I am going to have Steve and Jennifer share some guidance to help you refine your models as we look ahead. Steve?

Steve Young

Thank you, John. Good afternoon everyone.

I’ll report on our revenue results for both net interest income and noninterest income as well as forecasting our expectations for the recent initiatives. First net interest income, net interest margin increased eight basis points from 4.2% to 4.28%. The core NIM which excludes the impact of accretion on PCI loans with 3.77% in Q1 versus 3.2% in the fourth quarter an increase of 15 basis points.

Our non PCI loan yields increased four basis points from fourth quarter to 4.48% as the result of the impact of the short-term interest rate increases on 32% of our loan portfolio daily floating as well as the new production loan rates which increased 23 basis points from the prior quarter production rates. We are encouraged by the new loan yield rates that we've seen over the last several months due to higher yield curve and Fed rate hikes.

PCI loan yields dropped from 19.1% to 18.9% as expected. Per page 11 of the earnings release the company has $58 million discount on PCI loans or 25% of the unpaid principal balance which will continue to act as a hedge to lower rates. Security yields increased 34 basis points to 2.71% on a tax equivalent basis which is a result of lower MBS prepayments in quarter one. The past few quarters have seen lower yields as a result of higher more affect security prepayments. If yields continue to stay flat arise security yields should remain steady to increasing.

We also please to report as John mentioned that the cost of deposits stayed flat at 18 basis points this quarter even through two rate hikes. 58% of our deposits are now in checking account balances which increased 2% from the fourth quarter at 56%. We believe that this is a big strategic advantage that we have in a rising rate environment and is finally starting to show through.

Based on our loan growth forecast the low double-digit growth and with the affect of the two lower NIM acquisitions which are coming on with approximately 3.7% NIM we expect margin to increase or to approximate 4.10 to 4.15 on tactical basis in the second quarter. Our core NIM which excludes the impact of accretion should increase each quarter with higher rates in the investment and lenders that move our loan to deposit ratio up 82%.

Secondly, as it relates to correspondent banking and non-interest income result the net income for the quarter for the correspondent banking segment was $0.04 per share fully allocated versus $0.04 fully allocated in quarter four. Correspondent banking noninterest income decreased to 6.4 million from 8.1 million in the prior quarter primarily due to lower fixed income sales. Our client kept more cash on balance sheet this quarter as the rate outlet was uncertain. This cash on balance sheet hurt fixed income sales that contributed to higher DDA funding on our balance sheet.

Going forward we expect the run rate of all the correspondent banking noninterest income to continue to approximate $7.5 million to $8 million per quarter for the foreseeable future which translates between $0.04 or $0.05 a share as our interest rate swap business continues to see higher demand offset by lower fixed income sales.

Other noninterest income excluding the correspondent was of 8.1 million. This was in line with our guidance of between 8 million and 8.5 million. We’d expect the run rate for other noninterest income to approximate 8 million to 8.5 million in quarter two before adding the acquisitions when fully phased-in will about $900,000 per quarter.

In summary, correspondent noninterest income is forecast to run $7.5 million to $8 million per quarter while the rest of the bank should run between 8.5 million before the acquisitions of 15.5 million to 16.5 million on a quarterly run rate. The acquisitions again should add approximately 900,000 per quarter once fully phased-in.

The last thing I like to talk about is the initiative forecast as John mentioned earlier we’ve started investing in commercial teams as well as mortgage and SBA lines of business in the fourth quarter. These opportunities came as we discussed last quarter. These initiatives cost approximately $800,000 in the fourth quarter $0.01 a share and this quarter was $1.2 million of pretax or $0.02 per share just as we had forecasted when we talked about last quarter.

As we discussed on fourth quarter call we’re forecasting these initiatives to be approximately $0.01 dilutive for the full year 2017 to be 5% or $0.06 to $0.08 cents accretive in 2018 just reiterating our guidance on.

So with that, I will turn over the call to Jennifer to discuss noninterest expense and allowance for loan loss.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Steve.

I’ll provide more information around provision expense and the allowance for losses noninterest expense and I will also comment on income tax expense this quarter. First the company recorded $995,000 in provision expense this quarter and had $217,000 of net charge-offs resulting an increase the allowance of $778,000. This increase is mainly attributed to this quarter’s net growth of approximately $146 million of originated loans. Originated loans balances make up 68% of the total $3 billion loan portfolio.

The allowance ratio on these loans is a 1.03% which is down two basis points from the prior quarter. The company’s acquired loan portfolio makes up 27% of total loans and has an allowance ratio of 0.3%. Included in this portfolio are the loans acquired a year ago from community and hometown in Homestead. A recent analysis of these portfolios resulted in no allowance required as these loans are performing as expected.

The company experience better than estimated net charge-offs and a reduction in nonaccrual loans which contributed to a lower provision expense in the quarter than originally anticipated. The total allowance for loan loss is approximately 27.8 million on a total portfolio of 3.5 billion which we believe is adequate.

According to our forecast for loan growth and credits we anticipate provision expense in the first quarter to be around 1.5 million which is consistent with guidance previously provided. We anticipate more normalized net charge-offs and a provision expense from new loans originated by the acquired banks beginning in the second quarter.

Second the company had noninterest expense of 37.1 million when excluding merger related costs. This was slightly lower than anticipated due to a lower variable compensation for the correspondent division this quarter. As we look forward to the second quarter with more normalized variable comp expense for correspondent we anticipate $38 million to $38.5 million before the additional expense of the acquisitions.

Since the Platinum acquisition has now closed of April 1, and Gateway is scheduled to close on May 1 we will have additional noninterest expense as we convert and transition these banks into our company. The addition of these two banks is expected to add around $7.5 million in the second quarter as the integrations are being completed by the end of the second quarter the company will begin to realize cost save in the third and fourth quarters as we originally guided.

In addition as a reminder the company will incur merger related expenses for both acquisitions in the second quarter as per our previous guidance. Lastly this quarter the company had an income tax benefit of approximately 1.1 million which represented a change in accounting for the tax effects related to employee share based payment activity in the quarter. The company’s first quarter tax rate was 30.2% versus a more normalized 34.8%. We expect the company tax rate to increase in the second quarter to a more normalized rate of around 34.5%.

Thank you. This concludes our prepared remarks. We're happy to entertain any questions at this time.

Tyler Stafford

Hi, good afternoon guys. Congratulations on a very nice quarter. I wanted to start on the correspondent business obviously that was a little bit pressure this quarter. Can you talk about the puts and takes between the three different business lines that roll up under the correspondent business and how those progressed this quarter?

Steve Young

Sure Tyler, this is Steve. As we've talked about in the past about 40% that in 2017 about 40% of our revenue also comes from a fixed income business, about 40% came from our interest rate swap business and about 15% to 20% is from our deposit fee business. And in this quarter that’s back to 2017, in this quarter fixed income was down while the interest rates swap business was kind of where it was.

And then what ended up happening as I mentioned on the prepared remarks is we ended up having kept people hold more cash this quarters so DDA was up in our deposit business about $50 million. And so they didn’t make trades on the fixed income side but kept it on our balance sheet for free.

So that’s going to - the fixed income piece because of shock up in rates will likely be changed based on the rate curve. But what we’re seeing in our interest rate swap business is we’re pretty bullish on that seen a lot of new customers and what we’re anticipating is that any lower fixed income sales will be offset at least by that interest rate swap business.

Tyler Stafford

And Steve how many for your relationships are using the odd product now?

Steve Young

It's roughly I have to go back I think we had around 50 or so this is back a few quarters ago, I have to update it but I know that our guys are saying that they’re trying to increase new customers by 25% this year and that what the budget is. So how that translates to revenue I’m not sure of it, that’s kind of the goal this year.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And can you guys just talk about your new mortgage team how they have ramped so far and just help us think about the expectations and potential out over the next two or three or four years out of that new team? Thanks.

Steve Young

Sure Tyler, this is Steve. So we’ve really been building the infrastructure of that department, hiring a lot of the back office folks try and get some of the approvals done so really right now we’re just sinking cost into it. But over the next few years we hope to get to $1 billion of loan production and so we’ll be ramping towards the back half of this year. I would expect towards a few hundred million this year and then probably a fair 2017, 2018 and then 2019 to get to around $1 billion that’s our business plan and our forecast as we see it now.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, very good. Thanks guys, I’ll hop out.

Just wanted to get your thoughts on and I guess you had a pretty big increase in the pipeline this quarter and the core loan growth was really good I mean is there anything that you're seeing in terms of paydowns that would make you think that you couldn’t get closer to let's say a mid to high teens growth rate this year just given the growth in the pipeline and the strength of the economies as Ernie mentioned earlier?

John Corbett

Michael, it's John. I think that you’ve seen a chart in our press release we take kind of a stair step of loan production and we benefited as well from slowing prepayments in 2016. I think initially we were in the 18% to 20% paydown rate and as we got to the end of the year, the paydown slowed to 14% to 16%.

So that helped us from a loan growth standpoint. Looking ahead we kind of stabilized the number of commercial RMs in the bank as you think through the two conversions that are going on right now with Platinum and Gateway. There is going to be an adjustment period from a credit culture standpoint there always is.

So I wouldn't want to overshoot on our loan growth percentage given that the bank is growing with those two acquisitions but I do think that loan production will remain steady we did about $300 million in production for the first quarter and I think absent the acquisitions we ought to be able to continue at that rate of production.

Michael Rose

Okay, it’s very helpful. And then maybe just switching to deposits and deposit costs how should we think about that going forward I would think at some point you’re going to see some upward pressure maybe it's in municipal deposits which heard from some others this quarter I know you guys had some of that. But I mean just getting the way to your loan deposit ratio is around 82%, how long do you think you can hold yields at these levels and then I guess conversely on average what are new production loan yields at this point?

Steve Young

Sure Michael, this is Steve. So on the deposit we are really thrilled about being able to keep the deposit cost flat at 18 basis points for the whole quarter and really that wasn’t any different at the end of the quarter than it was at the beginning of the quarter.

So even though there was two rate hikes that was solid. Part of it is, the advantage for us of having the checking account the DDA balances that’s a huge advantage coming out of it. But to answer your question, in our ALCO modeling as we look at the data and all of that, the next quarter or so we might go up to 19 basis points. But what - kind of messes them a lot a little bit is the acquisitions and the acquisitions have a higher cost of deposits than we do.

And so as we put it together we’re kind of looking for maybe three or so basis point increase in cost and most of that is coming from the acquisitions just because they came from a higher deposit cost. So I hope that's helpful to you.

Michael Rose

Yes, it's a very helpful, and then maybe just one last clarification. I think you said for fee income for the quarter, $15.5 million to $16 million all-in, and then I think add - did you say add $900,000 for the two deals that closed this quarter, or is that beyond the second quarter?

Steve Young

No, it’s good point in fact I wasn’t clear. So to your point 15.5 is 16 is roughly the legacy bank plus on a run rate it’s about $900,000 for the two acquisitions but if you just - because of the timing of Gateway maybe 600,000, 700,000 this quarter and then fully baked in until the second quarter. So maybe that’s 16 to 16.5 somewhere in there.

Michael Rose

Understood. Thanks for the clarification and taking my questions. Appreciate it, guys.

Good afternoon, guys. On the M&A front, Platinum is in the books or will be next quarter in Q2. Gateway is close to closing. I know you guys have been pretty active, but do you think that you will remain as active on the M&A front, and is the M&A environment getting more competitive down there? We are seeing a lot of angst from outside of Florida continue to acquire their way into Florida?

John Corbett

Yes Brady, its John. We feel good about the way that Platinum and Gateway have folded into the organization. We feel good about the responsiveness of our regulators and that shareholder process and our project teams to get these banks integrated.

So we've got some confidence now that these are kind of in the books for the second quarter that we’re free to pursue other opportunities as they come up. We’ve been down here in Florida our whole lives and we've come to know the banks in the state and a lot of our relationships and discussions go back many, many years and we’re believer the banks are bought they’re sold so a lot of this depends upon the timing of the sellers.

And what we’re seeing now is that some of these relationships we've been building over years they're starting to get to the point where they're closer to wanting to do something maybe in the back half of 2017 but we’re staying very close.

And from a capacity to pay standpoint naturally CenterState capacity to pay us is much greater than it was a year ago and we want to be a protective of that currency but on the same token if they’re going to be a deal where it’s win for CenterState shareholders and the selling bank shareholders, I think there's probably more opportunities than there has been historically.

We’re close to a handful of banks that are in the $1 billion and up range and we’re going to keep having those conversations. From a competitive standpoint, I don't know that it's much different than it's been historically. I think we are positioned about as good as we we've ever been.

Brady Gailey

Okay, great. That's helpful. Then maybe to ask the mortgage question a little differently, how much net earnings do you think mortgage could add over the next couple of years?

John Corbett

About a lot

Steve Young

Yes, so again we’re a bit in the early infinite stages I guess of building it so I don't want to be too aggressive and you know generally we try to be conservative around here. So I guess maybe just our conversation as it relates to production I mean that people we’ve recruited over a built mortgage teams before over the years and the three or four period $1 billion to $1.5 billion origination.

We just think that Florida is a residential real estate state and it’s time for us invest in it. So without getting too much guidance I'm sure you’ll cover enough banks that you know the margins and all that I don't think there is going to be anything different from us then most everybody else. But we really think there's an opportunity in our own branch network 175,000 accounts yes we do mortgage very well.

Brady Gailey

Okay. Great. Thanks for the color, guys.

Just Steve or just maybe Jennifer, just to refresh my memory, make sure the cost savings. Is it still roughly 35% to 40% for Platinum and Gateway?

Jennifer Idell

Yes, that’s correct. We are on track with those savings and haven’t seen any changes from what we originally anticipated.

John Rodis

Okay, great. I guess, Steve, maybe a question for you on the securities portfolio. It was up maybe $60 million during the quarter, and can you maybe just talk about what you are buying and where you see that going forward? And I guess that's partially a function of deposit growth, too, I guess.

Steve Young

That’s a great point, so we had a lot of deposit growth this past quarter and we had some excess liquidity from 12/31 and when we saw the rates rise, we thought it would be an appropriate time to buy some more.

Having said that, we’re not trying to build a big securities portfolio as we mentioned it’s really a function of the deposit base and what the excesses are to that. But in the second quarter what you’re going to see is the Gateway of Platinum deals are going to be done we typically sell their portfolio and reinvest. And so we’re probably a little low in the rate environment right now for us, but if rates backup a little bit more, we’ll probably go in for another 150 million or 200 million just to replace what we sold at Acquisition Day.

John Rodis

So, Steve, I'm sorry, just to reiterate, so you plan to sell, I guess, just like you have, I guess, in the past most of what you acquired from investors?

Steve Young

That's correct and I would expect by the end of the quarter maybe another $125 million to $150 million that we would reinvest and then we’ll keep some powders dry depending on tax reform and the other thing that we think that can make rates go higher.

John Rodis

Okay. And Steve, maybe just a follow-up to your comment on the margin. I think you said, what, 4.10% to 4.15% all-in in the second quarter. As we look to the second half of the year ex the impact of acquisitions, would you expect it to sort of continue to maybe stair step down a little bit with the runoff in the PCI portfolio, and then do you still think you can hold that 4% level?

Steve Young

Yes that’s a great question and the answer is depending on the rate environment but assuming that we’re kind of in the same range we are today. I think we just are really pleased that the margin, the core margin has increased as it has in the first quarter. And so that gives us a little more confidence I think we kind of guided towards to stay above 4% at the end of 2017, but when you look at what the impact has been so far we’re probably five to 10 basis points higher than that assuming that we stick here.

So I don’t see it falling off a great deal obviously PCI is running down but because of the floating rate portfolio, because of the deposit portfolios has been pretty steady, look how and then maybe five to 10 basis points better than probably what we thought.

John Rodis

Okay. So not much below that 4.10% level, I guess, that sounds like? Okay. Super. I appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

Hi, this is [Kevin Swatch] [ph] for Joe Fenech. The question was on the correspondent business and funding costs were answered. Thanks.

Steve Young

Thank you, Kevin.

Operator

John Corbett

Yes, let me thank you all for calling in today and your interest in the Bank and the work you do to write these research reports. I think we'll see some of you probably at Gulf South Conference in May. Thank you for calling in. If you have any more questions or want to follow-up with Steve, Jennifer or I, feel free to give us a call. Have a good day.

