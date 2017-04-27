Is This Gold Miner More Than A Money Pit?

Do any of you happen to know someone that just bought their first boat? They can't wait to tell you about their new purchase. As time passes, the stories begin to drift to the topic of how much it costs to own that boat - fuel bills, slip fees, repair bills, winter storage, etc. They eventually come to realize there is truth to the observation, "A boat is a hole in the water into which one pours money."

I felt pretty good when I purchased Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) stock. I couldn't wait to tell friends and relatives about buying a gold mining company with operations in Ghana, one of the more stable African countries. Gold prices had been climbing, and the company's proven and probable reserves were in the millions of ounces. It seemed like all I would have to do is watch those reserves turn into dollars and then spend the money on a boat of my own.

I soon found out that, like the boat owner, Golden Star had several holes in the ground into which the company poured money. Not only was it costly to recover the few grams of gold in each ton of ore it mined from its open pit operations, but Golden Star also proved to be a company with a long list of problems and poor management decisions. And although not all of them were within the company's control, it was an excellent poster child for Murphy's Law. The issues the company encountered included:

Major hardware problems with processing equipment and long delays in getting parts at a time when gold prices were soaring.

A drought and too little rainfall resulted in power use restrictions and cost increases for hydroelectric power.

High diesel fuel costs increased the cost to bring the ore to the processing facility.

After the drought, too much rainfall flooded its mining pit.

There were increases on government royalty payments.

It sold gold futures when prices were rising and didn't sell them as the prices fell.

More importantly, the money that Golden Star was pouring into the ground was money it simply didn't have. In order to raise capital to fund exploration and eventually access richer ore deposits, it diluted shareholders and entered into a very long-term streaming agreement with Royal Gold. That agreement will have the company "paying off the loan" by delivering 8.5% of production at 20% of the spot market price for gold until 185,000 ounces have been delivered, then 5% until another 22,500 ounces have been delivered under the same terms. Then it drops to 3% of production at 30% of the spot price.

The complex financial arrangements, new equity and convertible debt were necessary to gain access to funds to develop two new underground mines. Is it now time for investors to consider pouring some money into Golden Star?

Perhaps. The company is currently in the process of transitioning from open-pit mining to a combination of open pits and underground mines, a transition that should lead to higher gold production at a lower production cost per ounce. During a recent company presentation at the European Gold Forum in the first week of April, Golden Star showed the following chart where gold production is projected to increase, while the cost of production is expected to decrease:

(Source: April 2017 Company Presentation)

On the 2016 year-end conference call, Golden Star's CEO, Sam Coetzer, reported that the Wassa Underground mine reached commercial production on January 1st and that the Prestea Underground mine was expected to reach commercial production by the middle of the year. The more recent presentation again repeated that commercial production at Prestea Underground was "expected in mid-2017." These milestones are important to achieving the increased production at a reduced cost per ounce, although the real impact is unlikely to be seen until 2018, when the cost per ounce drops more significantly.

Will Golden Star be able to deliver on its projections? Probably, and I would not be surprised to see the company exceed its guidance on production and costs. But even if management delivers, the unknown for investors is the future price of gold.

Google "Gold Price Predictions" and you can find just about any number you want. It's heading higher. It's heading lower. It will be more than $5000 by 2020, or it will drop next year. I would be happy to see it remain where it is, and if that occurs, an investment in Gold Star could easily double in the next two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.