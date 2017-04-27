Sell The (Tax Reform) News?

Meanwhile, rates and FX did exactly what you'd expect in a "sell the news" environment.

If you look closely, you might notice stocks got bailed out.

Do yourself a favor and have a look at the tape in and around the Trump tax plan "unveil."

Ok, so the tax plan "unveil" didn't go so well.

Or actually, it went pretty much like most of us thought it was going to and, indeed, the White House did a decent enough job of leaking what few specifics there were ahead of time while simultaneously preparing the market for very few specifics.

But very much unlike what former FX trader Mark Cudmore wrote for Bloomberg early Wednesday morning, the market did not in fact find something in Trump's plan to use as an excuse to keep buying. Rather, this was a pretty clear cut case of "sell the news."

I wanted to highlight a couple of things worth noting in terms the market reaction. First is the "reflation trade" - that is, the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT). They simply threw up all over this (that's a little hyperbolic, but you get the idea):

Here's Barclays:

In bonds, Treasuries resumed strengthening, dropping the benchmark 10-year yield to just above 2.30% as the yield curve flattened and breakeven rates compressed. Finally, in FX, the USD pared gains into the close after the White House rolled out a tax reform proposal that contained less detail than markets seemed to hope for.

So that's the big picture, but check this out:

Pardon me, but what the hell is that? Do you see anything weird there? I do. You've got USDJPY falling, yields falling, the broad dollar falling, all of which portend an imminent dip in equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) and then suddenly, out of the blue, the VIX decides to fall too. Hmmm. Draw your own conclusions on that.

Additionally, for those who constantly insist that I should be giving you trade ideas recall that bright and early Wednesday morning, I posted something over at HR called "Trading Trump's Tax Plan: Buy... Euros?"

You can read it for yourself, but the bottom line was that the single currency had a lot going for it going in. Yes, it drifted lower all morning and sure, you'd have had to have timed it right, but nevertheless, the chart looks like this:

Anyway, the reason I thought this was worth going over is because it underscores the fact that markets are growing increasingly skeptical about this administration's ability to get anything done.

And that's best reflected in FX and rates, but you can be sure that eventually it will be reflected in stocks. Consider Bloomberg's Wednesday post-mortem:

The 10-year U.S. yield fell 2.3 basis points to 2.31 percent at 3 p.m. in New York. It climbed as much as 1.6 basis points in early U.S. trading to the highest level since April 11 as a few elements of the plan were released ahead of the afternoon briefing by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn. Some strategists and traders attributed the rally to skepticism that Congress will accept the proposition that tax cuts will pay for themselves by unleashing faster economic growth. Others said the proposal to eliminate the deduction for state and local taxes would blunt the impact of the tax cuts. Complicating the analysis, reports that the administration is mulling a withdrawal from Nafta began to hit risk assets around midday, and negotiations on a spending bill to avoid a U.S. government shutdown faltered. "Our first read is the 'pay for itself with growth' argument strikes the bond market as thin given how long it's been waiting for any word on taxes," FTN strategist Jim Vogel said; trading volume was significant in the reaction, he added. Market reaction reflects the view that there's "no way he can pass this plan," Mischler Financial trader Glen Capelo said. The proposal is "short on detail, more like a campaign pledge," with "not much new info and very little on deficit implications and whether it can pass," said Richard Gilhooly, strategist at CIBC World Markets.

And see this is why it's important to watch the tape for "anomalies" like the one in the blue rectangle in the second chart shown above.

That VIX mini-crush probably wasn't an accident and/or a coincidence. Rates and FX did exactly what you'd expect in a "sell the news" environment so something had to step in and support equities.

Food for thought.

Enjoy your dinner.

