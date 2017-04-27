Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

April 26, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Jeffrey A. Schreiner - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Analysts

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Alex Kurtz - Pacific Crest Securities

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Jeffrey A. Schreiner - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Mellanox Technologies first quarter conference call. Leading the call today will be Eyal Waldman, President and CEO of Mellanox Technologies; and Jacob Shulman, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, you've seen our press release and associated financial information that we furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K this afternoon. If not, you may access them on our website at ir.mellanox.com.

As a reminder, today's discussion includes predictions, expectations, estimates and other information, all of which we consider to be forward-looking statements. Throughout today's discussion, we present important factors relating to our business that may potentially affect these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. And we encourage you to review our most recent SEC reports, including our 10-K and 10-Q, for a complete discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our ordinary shares.

Finally, we are not obligating ourselves to revise our results or publicly release any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Now I'll turn the call over to Eyal for his opening remarks. Eyal?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Jeff. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We are disappointed with the results of our first quarter 2017. This is the second time in the last 10 years of being a public company in which we missed our guidance.

First quarter was $189 million in revenues, a year-over-year decline of 4%. First quarter diluted non-GAAP EPS was $0.29, declined 64% year-over-year. We generated $35 million in first quarter 2017 operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $325.2 million in cash and investments.

Our results reflect the impact of seasonal trends in high-performance computing, delays in general availability of the next-generation x86 CPUs to the market and technology transitions occurring across several key customers.

As a result, our InfiniBand revenues were down sequentially below our expectation. We believe InfiniBand revenues will see sequential growth in coming quarters. Driven by backlog and additional pipeline opportunities, we do not see InfiniBand losing share in the market.

We anticipate strong demand for our EDR product in 2017, as customers continue to transition to higher network speeds as the need for higher bandwidth driven by data growth continues to accelerate for high-performance computing, machine learning, big data, storage, financial services and cloud deployment.

Our recent competitive analysis conducted by a leading global OEM comparing Mellanox's InfiniBand to Intel's Omni-Path demonstrated customers can achieve 30% to 250% higher application performance using Mellanox's InfiniBand versus Omni-Path. The performance analysis was conducted at an end-user site across multiple applications covering several key commercial industries.

The analysis also highlighted the benefit customers achieved from the scalability and off-load capabilities offered with InfiniBand, a key differentiator versus Omni-Path, allowing for 50% lower total cost of ownership on multiple applications. We believe the competitive advantages of InfiniBand over Omni-Path will further widen with the introduction of our 200-gigabit HDR solutions in 2017.

During the first quarter, our Ethernet revenues grew 17% year-over-year and 13% sequentially. Ethernet revenues grew across all product lines. Customer interest and engagement regarding our 25-, 50- and 100-gigabit Ethernet solutions remain strong. Revenues from our 25-, 50- and 100-gigabit Ethernet solution are now greater than revenues from 10- and 40-gigabit Ethernet solutions.

Mellanox is the preferred network interface card deployed in global OEM shipment of 25-gigabit per second and above. This is the first time that Mellanox Ethernet mix has been a preferred choice for OEM servers.

Our Spectrum Ethernet Switch revenues grew in the first quarter. We started shipping hundreds of Spectrum-based switches to Tier-2 Web 2.0 customers worldwide. We see growing interest for Spectrum across multiple markets and applications.

Further deployment of Spectrum is expected in the second half of the year, and we believe that our Spectrum Switch revenues will accelerated through the remainder of 2017 and offer a broad long-term growth opportunity to Mellanox.

Our LinkX revenues grew sequentially and year-over-year during the first quarter. In March, at the 2017 Optical Fiber Conference, Mellanox introduced a new line of 200-gigabit per second silicon photonics and VCSEL-based transceivers. These new transceivers double the bandwidth for hyperscale, Web 2.0 and cloud customers. We believe LinkX revenues for both InfiniBand and Ethernet are well-positioned for growth in 2017 and beyond.

In the first quarter, our network processor revenues attributable to the acquisition of EZchip in February of 2016 grew sequentially and year-over-year when taking into account the full first quarter of 2016 results. We see growth for network processors in 2017 with NP-4 and NP-5 solutions continuing to represent the majority of the revenue.

Now I will turn the call over to Jacob for a review of our first quarter results and to discuss expectations for the second quarter of 2017. Jacob?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Eyal. Good afternoon, everyone. We are disappointed with the first quarter 2017 results. Our total revenues were $188.7 million, down approximately 4.1% from $196.8 million in the first quarter of 2016.

The following are a few selected Q1 2017 revenue metrics for you. Revenues from our ICs represented 22.5% of first quarter revenues. Revenues from boards were 34% and switch system revenues accounted for 25%.

First quarter InfiniBand revenues were at $97 million. Our InfiniBand revenues declined 14.3% year-over-year. Revenues from our InfiniBand-based products represented 51.4% of revenues in Q1 2017, down from 57.5% of revenues in Q1 2016.

Our EDR 100-gigabit per second InfiniBand products were up 89% year-over-year and represented 40.9% of InfiniBand revenues. Quarterly Ethernet revenues were $80.5 million, up 17.3% year-over-year and grew 13.3% sequentially. Ethernet revenues represented 42.7% of first quarter revenues.

Revenues from our latest generation 25-, 50- and 100-gigabit Ethernet product increased by 20% sequentially. We had two more than 10% customers in the first quarter. They were HP and Dell, each with 13% of revenues.

Our non-GAAP gross margins in the first quarter were 71.7%, down 20 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2016. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit are share-based compensation expenses of $482,000 and amortization of acquired intangibles of $10.6 million.

First quarter non-GAAP operating expenses increased by $4.5 million sequentially to $119.6 million and represented 63.4% of revenues, compared with $115 million or 51.9% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses are share-based compensation of $14.3 million, amortization of acquired intangibles of $2.4 million and acquisition-related charges of $477,000.

Our non-GAAP research and development expenses in the first quarter were $79.3 million compared to $74.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, representing a sequential increase of 6.5%. The increase was primarily due to higher development and tape-out expenses as we continued to invest in our new products.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $30.1 million in the first quarter compared to $29.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, representing a sequential increase of 2%.

In the first quarter, our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $10.1 million compared to $11 million in the fourth quarter, representing a sequential decrease of 8%.

The first quarter 2016 non-GAAP operating income was $15.7 million and represented 8.3% of revenues, compared with operating income of $44.4 million or 20% of revenues in the previous quarter.

Interest expenses associated with the term debt during the first quarter were $2 million. During the quarter, we paid down an additional $200 million of the debt. The outstanding debt principal amount was $226 million at quarter-end. The first quarter non-GAAP tax benefit was $300,000. The non-GAAP tax benefit excludes $1.4 million associated with utilization of deferred taxes on net operating losses in Israel.

First quarter non-GAAP net income was $14.7 million or $0.29 per diluted share. This compares to the first quarter of 2016 non-GAAP net income of $39.3 million or $0.81 per diluted share.

Cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter 2017 was $35 million, compared to $49 million in the first quarter of 2016. Our cash and investments at the end of the quarter were $325.2 million, compared to $328.4 million at December 31, 2016.

We currently expect our second quarter 2017 non-GAAP results to be as follows: quarterly revenues of $205 million to $215 million; second quarter 2017 non-GAAP gross margins of 70.5% to 71.5%. We expect a sequential increase in non-GAAP operating expenses of 3% to 5%. We estimate our second quarter share-based compensation expense to be between $17.3 million and $17.8 million. Non-GAAP diluted share count in the second quarter is 50.8 million shares to 51.3 million shares.

I'll turn it back to Eyal now for a few closing comments. Eyal?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Jacob. While we're disappointed with the first quarter results, we believe revenues will see sequential growth in coming quarters. We continued to see multiple design wins for our products in multiple platforms that we expect we'll ship later this year and in 2018. These design wins include more than 10 storage platforms, more than 20 artificial intelligence projects, and multiple Web 2.0 and cloud providers platforms worldwide.

We're also seeing success in third-party software offerings on top of Spectrum, which validates Mellanox's commitment to open networking. We expect revenues from Spectrum utilizing third-party software to continue to grow.

In 2017, we plan on introducing multiple new products, including the BlueField system-on-a-chip and our 200-gigabit per second end-to-end solutions to the market. We believe these products will create growth opportunities for Mellanox.

The increase in investment into this new product introductions has impacted our operating leverage during the first half of 2017. We are proactively managing future expenses and with anticipated improvement in sequential revenue growth during 2017, we believe leverage can return to our model in late 2017.

We remain confident that Mellanox is well-positioned to deliver the right product in the right place at the right time.

And now we will take questions.

Thank you. Our first question comes from Kevin Cassidy with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thank you for taking my question. Just to understand a little better of what changed from your guidance to the results. In the InfiniBand revenue miss, how much of that was related to an HPC deployment?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We don't have the exact numbers, but I think multiple percentages of miss was due to HPC deployment. We had no large HPC deals in Q1. And we do see large HPC deals in Q2 and Q3 coming in 2017.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. So the ones that you were expecting for Q1, they are being pushed out, so the actual revenue estimates for 2017 should stay about the same?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Some of the projects were pushed out to Q2 and Q3. And that's why we kind of guided the growth, and we gave a conservative guidance for Q2.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. A question just on the HPC market to start. Is the EDR – can you give us the percentage of your HPC customers who are using EDR at this point, given the growth in that number? Or is the EDR growth coming from non-InfiniBand end-markets?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No, it's coming from the HPC market mainly. I mean, most of the 100-gigabit per second InfiniBand is HPC and artificial intelligence companies.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then on the spending side, is any of the spending side related to the currency or is just mainly for new product? And should we expect the sequential increases to stay at this 3% to 5% each quarter for the rest of the year? I know you don't want to give guidance on that but just in terms of the kinds of things being spent on, or is some of this currency and unavoidable in any case on a reporting basis?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So the increase in R&D investments in Q1 was due to increasing development in tape-out cost. The currency impact was very minimal. Going forward, we expect to keep our operating expenses between flat to low-single-digit growth sequentially quarter-over-quarter.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then just finally, has the switch business gone through a $10 million a quarter run rate? And as you look at that, you mentioned, Eyal, towards the end of your comments that the third-party opportunities were emerging. Can you just walk us through some of that, how that's going, whether that's going to be the biggest driver of growth?

And then also just sort of linked to that but not entirely, you mentioned the OEM, but I thought you also made an announcement about ODMs. Just some of the partnerships you've got to boost the Ethernet business going forward for the rest of the year?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So, first, we think that InfiniBand will also contribute to our growth in 2017 during the quarters and in 2018 as well. So we do see InfiniBand or do expect InfiniBand to continue growing through 2017. We just see people wait. One of the x86 new processors introduction to the market is delayed, and we're seeing people on the hold part and waiting for the new process to be in the market to deploy HPC clusters and computers. So, that's why we're seeing the push-out.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

On the Spectrum and third-party software, tens of percentages of our revenue related to Spectrum comes from platforms we ship with third-party software on top of it. And we expect to continue seeing this. We expect to see more OEMs and ODMs adopt our Spectrum-based platforms and ship them in Asia, in the U.S. and in Europe in the coming quarters.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, Eyal.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

All right. Thank you for taking my question. In your press release, you mentioned that there were several technology transitions happening at your OEM customers as well as some end customers. So, Eyal, can you please explain what you're referring to in that?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. First, there's bandwidth transitions that are happening. In some cases, you're seeing consolidations in the market of some of our customers. Those are the things that we're experiencing in this transition quarter.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

I see. I see. Okay. In terms of one of the things that's kind of stuck me was that InfiniBand was down so much. And have you lost any deals during the quarter to Intel Omni-Path? And can you talk about the competition in general with Intel? Are they getting aggressive and how are they competing with you guys in the market right now?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So, no, we don't think we're losing market share to Intel with Omni-Path. We're actually seeing more people being disappointed with Omni-Path interconnect, and some are actually reconsidering their decisions. Intel is continuing to be aggressive in terms of pushing Omni-Path into the market with their pricing strategy and convincing customers to join Omni-Path, but we don't think they're successful in turning or taking more market share from us.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Okay. In terms of your CPU delays which you mentioned in the press release as well, what are the expectations for the CPUs and when did you guys get to know that the CPUs were getting delayed and why didn't you guys actually pre-announce if you knew that you're going to miss the numbers?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Well, first, we can't. We are under NDA in terms of how to – announcement is scheduled for the x86 CPU. And then in terms of the announcement, we're looking at benchmark industry practices for regulatory parameters, and we didn't think that there's a need to pre-announce.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

All right. Thank you, gentlemen.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. When you talk about the delay in CPU transitions, obviously I assume you're talking about Purley/Skylake CPU launch. I thought that this was always planned to be targeted for kind of middle of this year. So this shouldn't have been new news to your customers. Or was there some expectation that there would have been some availability of Purley and Skylake processors in Q1?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Again, we have information under NDA, but the expectation – there are delays in the new x86 CPU deployments in the market.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

So, as it relates to your view that InfiniBand will start to grow sequentially starting in Q2, is that under the assumption that there is going to be availability of Purley and Skylake CPUs starting in Q2?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

It's under the assumption of deployments that we already have in our backlog for Q2.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then, Eyal, do you expect growth in your InfiniBand business for full 2017? Because if you do, I mean, that would imply at least 15% sequential growth for your InfiniBand business every single quarter for the remainder of this year. So do you expect full growth for InfiniBand for full year, and confidence level about kind of strong double-digit sequential growth June quarter, September quarter, December quarter?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So we don't have enough visibility into the full year. We do expect a definite sequential growth for InfiniBand in the coming quarters. And like I said, we didn't see any large deal in Q1, and we are seeing multiple large deals in Q2 and Q3 that already are in our backlog. But we don't have enough visibility to give you guidance for the full 2017. We do expect to grow 17% to 16% like we said, and as we have more visibility, we'll guide when we can.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then, on the Ethernet side, obviously good to see the crossover 25-, 50-, 100-gigabit versus 40-gigabit. So, I guess, maybe the near-term question is, do you expect continued growth in the Ethernet NIC card business in Q2 and for the remainder of this year, and is that primarily going to be 25-, 50-, 100-gig?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes. We expect to continuously grow with our Ethernet NIC as people transition more into the 25-, 50-, and 100-gigabit. And we expect to continue to take market share on the NIC side.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And then my final question on the Ethernet NIC side. Outside of you guys, I mean, are you seeing any other competitors in the market at this point?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We're seeing other companies announce product availability of 25-, 50- and 100-gigabit NICs. Industry analysts estimate that Mellanox has more than 90% market share for those NICs. Like we said, it's the first time we're the preferred vendors by Tier 1 OEMs and Tier 2 OEMs for the 25-gigabit and above.

I just returned from Asia where I was last week, and we're getting very good traction compared to other NIC vendors that they are trying in terms of our Ethernet NIC solution. So, first, we have 90% and we continue to expect to maintain the lion's share of the 25-, 50- and 100-gigabit Ethernet NIC market in the market.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Hi. Thanks. Maybe just a clarification first. You talked about having leverage returning late in 2017. Are you saying that you expect year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 to exceed year-over-year growth in OpEx?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Can you repeat the question, Andrew?

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yeah. I just want a clarification in terms of what you referred to as seeing leverage return late in the model in 2017. Are you expecting the year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 to exceed the year-over-year growth in OpEx?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes. And also we don't have good visibility into Q4. So it's in our model but...

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

I guess, I'm just trying to understand what you guys said at the end of prepared remarks in terms of having leverage return, what are you referring to?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes. We expect our revenue growth to exceed the expense growth year-over-year.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. And then Dell wasn't a 10% customer at all over the last two years. Can you just give us an update on the opportunity at Dell and do you think that's sustainable going forward, or is that just a one-quarter thing here?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No. Don't forget that there was a EMC-Dell merger that closed. So it's a combination of two of our large customers into one.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

All right. So, going forward, do you think they'll stay a 10% customer?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We hope so.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Most have been asked and answered, but just a couple of follow-ups. On the Ethernet side, you've talked in the past about two cloud OEMs that had adopted and were going to ship and two more that were in evaluation. Can you give us an update on those?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. In Asia, we're making good strides in adoption of the Spectrum by several hyperscale data center guys with Spectrum. In the U.S., we're in the process of having two hyperscale customers adopt Spectrum into their data centers.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. And how are you doing selling the switch, not just the chip, but the full system, is that getting traction?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. I think we're selling more Spectrum systems than Spectrum silicon into the market.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. Okay. That's all I have. Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Alex Kurtz - Pacific Crest Securities

Yeah. Thanks guys for taking a couple of questions here. So, Eyal, just to clarify on that last question on the two domestic Spectrum deployments, they're taking the switches or the silicon?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

They're taking the systems. And not only that, we are having good traction with a number of OEMs. They will adopt also our systems and take them to market in 2017. So, on top of the Web 2.0 and cloud hyperscale guys, we have OEMs that we believe will adopt Spectrum systems and ship them as theirs.

Alex Kurtz - Pacific Crest Securities

Okay. And just more clarification on Purley/Skylake. I think most folks really were expecting general availability until maybe Q3. And so I think we're just trying to understand exactly what happened in Q1. And from what I hear, it sounds like people are just putting projects on hold until they get the benchmarks back in the specs and try to understand when they want to make the purchase. Or was there some actual products that were delayed in Q1 from your processor partners?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We were expecting to have a number of those to be deployed in Q1 and some of them pushed out to Q2. And we believe that some of them were due to waiting for the next-generation technology.

Alex Kurtz - Pacific Crest Securities

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. So, just first, I don't know this is asked, sorry if it was, but you've mentioned in the press release technology transitions at several OEMs. Is that the Ethernet transition or is there something else happening?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

It's the Ethernet transition and then some consolidation in some of our customer base. So those are kind of the main two transitions we're seeing.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. That helps. So you mentioned in the release also you expected to grow this year when we were talking about healthy double-digit. I mean, could you give us a little more than just – do you expect to grow, I mean, is it low-single digits, mid-single digits, anything you can say there knowing that you don't have a lot of visibility?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. We continue to see growth in 2017 compared to 2016, but we don't have enough visibility to give you a more accurate number for now.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. So it's interesting because DRAM and NAND have been scapegoats I think in the server business recently and (32:10) held today. So I'm wondering it seems like you guys aren't really blaming that, are you seeing any kind of impact from DRAM or NAND, or is that just not a problem?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No. We're not seeing impact from that.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And just finally here, if you can give us a little more on the transceiver business? I think you talked about some numbers like tens of thousands a quarter I think, and hyperscale demand seems to be ramping pretty strongly. But just kind of wondering how robust that ramp is in this quarter and in Q2 with that expectation. And at some point, should we start to see some margin pressure on that, for instance, potentially this year? Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So we're actually seeing – again, shipping tens of thousands of transceivers to multiple customers. Gross margins stays healthy from the way we see it. From our perspective, we expect to continue to have healthy gross margins with the transceivers. We're coming with some new revisions of those transceivers, so we expect maybe even to grow volume there. And we continue to expect to grow our LinkX business in 2017.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So, thank you very much for joining the conference call this afternoon and your interest in Mellanox. Thank you very much.

