Wingstop Over B-Dubs - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/26/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 26.
Bullish Calls
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING): "I like it. It's doing a better job than Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)."
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY): "I like that stock. A good yield," Cramer said. He pushed the idea of a Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) merger.
Micron (NASDAQ:MU): "I think Micron is fine. it's just not in the explosive phase anymore."
Apollo (NYSE:APO): "This is a good company," but Cramer said he's a bigger fan of Blackstone (NYSE:BX).
NiSource (NYSE:NI): Cramer is a fan.
Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): "Too risky."
