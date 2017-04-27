Wingstop Over B-Dubs - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/26/17)

|
Includes: APO, BWLD, BX, ETP, MU, NI, REGN, SNY, WING
by: SA Editor Michael Hopkins

Summary

Consider Blackstone over Apollo.

Cramer also likes Sanofi.

Avoid Energy Transfer Partners.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 26.

Bullish Calls

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING): "I like it. It's doing a better job than Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)."

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY): "I like that stock. A good yield," Cramer said. He pushed the idea of a Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) merger.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU): "I think Micron is fine. it's just not in the explosive phase anymore."

Apollo (NYSE:APO): "This is a good company," but Cramer said he's a bigger fan of Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

NiSource (NYSE:NI): Cramer is a fan.

Bearish Call

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): "Too risky."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , SA Submit
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.