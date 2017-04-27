Wingstop Over B-Dubs - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/26/17)

Consider Blackstone over Apollo.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 26.

Bullish Calls

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING): "I like it. It's doing a better job than Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)."

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY): "I like that stock. A good yield," Cramer said. He pushed the idea of a Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) merger.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU): "I think Micron is fine. it's just not in the explosive phase anymore."

Apollo (NYSE:APO): "This is a good company," but Cramer said he's a bigger fan of Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

NiSource (NYSE:NI): Cramer is a fan.

Bearish Call

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): "Too risky."