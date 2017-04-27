Top S&P 500 Dividend Dogs Led By Century For Yield And Mattel For Upside In April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield S&P 500 dividend dog stocks showed 25.74% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs ruled April's S&P 500® top ten.

CTL was top S&P 500 dividend dog by yield and MAT led by analyst targeted price gains as estimated 4/21/17.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

50 Top S&P 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 4/21/17 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, CenturyLink (CTL) [1] was the one of two communication services representatives in the top ten. The other placed tenth, AT&T, Inc. (T) [10].

Five consumer cyclical sector firms placed second, fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth by yield, Mattel (MAT) [2], Ford (F) [4], Macy's (M) [6], Kohl's (KSS) [7], and Staples. (SPLS) [8].

One industrials sector firm placed third, Iron Mountain (IRM) [3]. A technology representative placed fifth, Seagate Technology (STX) [5]. Finally, a lone energy sector representative placed ninth, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) [9], to complete the S&P 500 top ten for April.

S&P 500 Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten S&P 500 Dividend dogs by yield as of market close 4/21/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

S&P 500 Top Dog Dividends For April

The aggregate single share price for the top ten S&P 500 top yield dogs was 36% compared to the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten, which was 64% of their combined total. A prime dividend dogcatcher goal is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. The top ten S&P 500 dogs earn a reward for their high dividend achievement.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show a more overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can take a time-out for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 21, 2017, was $27.23.

In contrast, the S&P 500 list was composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower priced than Dow dogs, the S&P 500 top ten showed that lower price produces more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $17.97 as of April 21. That's just 66 cents for S&P 500 versus a full 100 cents of Dow investment to reap one dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten S&P 500 Dogs Showed 12.5% To 26.7% Upsides To April 2018; (5) Downside From One of Seven Losers Was -3.77%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (6) A 8.28% Median Target Price Upside and 10.5% Net Gain From 30 S&P 500 Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Aristocrats top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 21, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group, while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 7.5% in the coming year. Notice, price moving higher than dividend in the coming year forecasts a transition to Dow-like S&P 500 top yield dogs into 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Broker Analysts Predicted 16.3% To 31.6% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs By April 2018

Five of ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Mattel was projected to net $316.39, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

General Motors (GM) was projected to net $222.07, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Kimco Realty (KIM) was projected to net $216.17, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum was projected to net $215.69, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) was projected to net $215.07, based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $207.19 based on a median target price estimate from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $206.29, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor was projected to net $188.11, based on a median target estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

FirstEnergy (FE) was projected to net $167.19, based on a median target price estimate from twenty analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink was projected to net $163.25 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from seventeen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.47% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 25.74% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To April 2018

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 4/21/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs Delivering 18.41% Vs. (10) 14.64% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.74% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The third lowest priced S&P 500 top yield dog, Mattel, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 31.64%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P 500 dividend dogs for April 21 were: Staples, Inc.; Ford Motor; Mattel; CenturyLink; Macy's, with prices ranging from $9.72 to $29.48.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs for April 21 were: Iron Mountain; AT&T, Inc.; Kohl's; Seagate Technology; Occidental Petroleum, whose prices ranged from $36.34 to $61.86.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

