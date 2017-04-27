REV Group Acquires Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer Ferrara Fire Apparatus

The acquisition is part of a larger strategy by REVG management to acquire scale to drive down cost of sales and related operational costs.

Recently IPO'd specialty vehicle maker REV Group has made another acquisition, Ferrara Fire Apparatus, for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Specialty vehicle manufacturer REV Group (REVG) has announced the acquisition of emergency response vehicle manufacturer Ferrara Fire Apparatus for an undisclosed amount.

Ferrara Fire makes custom and stock-built fire apparatus and rescue vehicles and equipment for first responders nationwide.

The deal is a continuation of REVG’s stated strategy of acquiring vehicle manufacturers to achieve operational scale and drive down the cost of sales.

Target Company

Holden, Louisiana-based Ferrara was founded in 1979 and incorporated in 1982 by President and CEO Chris Ferrara while he was a volunteer fireman.

The company started business as a firefighting supply distributorship, later expanding into refurbishment and assembly of apparatus and pre-built fire bodies and pumps.

Below is a brief demo video on the company’s SP-100 ladder apparatus:

(Source: ferrarafireapparatus)

In its 35-year history, the company has consistently expanded its operations and scope, now with over 300,000 square feet of manufacturing footprint and 14 repair and refurbishment bays. It has more than 450 employees.

Acquisition Terms

Neither REV Group or Ferrara has disclosed the amount or terms of the transaction.

Ferrara has annual revenues of $140 million. Since REV Group is itself a specialty response vehicle manufacturer, using REVG’s current Price/Sales multiple of .92x as a valuation proxy for the deal, that would indicate an estimated price of approximately $129 million.

Concurrent with the transaction, REV Group “refinanced its debt facilities to include a new $350 million Asset Based Lending [ABL] revolving credit facility and a $75 million 5-year Term Loan.” (Details in the REV Group 8-K.)

Rationale and Commentary

I have previously covered REV Group, from its IPO in January 2017 forward to the present.

REVG management has a stated strategy of acquiring specialty vehicle manufacturers because it believes it can achieve cost savings and operational efficiencies because many of the specialty manufacturers use the same parts and components.

Accordingly, management believes that by achieving scale through organic growth and acquisitions, it can drive down the cost of parts and components to become the dominant seller of specialty vehicles.

It appears to be increasing its credit facilities at still low interest rates in order to continue that strategy by obtaining additional ‘dry powder’ to likely make more acquisitions and continue investing in growth.

With the acquisition, REVG aims to build its capabilities within its Fire & Emergency operating segment.

As Dan Peters, President of REV Fire Group stated,

The addition of Ferrara to the REV Fire Group enables a number of new growth opportunities including expansion of our reach nationwide and adding new geographical regions and key accounts. We look forward to building upon the success of the Ferrara brand with an emphasis on driving new product innovation and exceeding customers’ expectations.

REV Group just announced another deal which I wrote in my article, REV Group Acquires Midwest Automotive Designs For Luxury RVs.

Midwest Designs had revenues of $45 million, which when combined with Ferrara’s revenues of $140 million add $185 million in revenues to REVG’s previous run rate of approximately $1.93 billion.

So, the two deals add nearly 10% in annual revenues to REVG’s existing revenue base.

As REVG continues to acquire and digest vehicle makers, I will be looking for evidence that it is lowering its cost of sales accordingly.

With two large acquisitions just closed, management has the all-important integration work still ahead to bring those benefits to shareholders.

