Fibria Celulose's (FBR) CEO Marcelo Castelli on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Marcelo Castelli - CEO

Guilherme Cavalcanti - CFO and IRO

Analysts

Kyle Hibader - BTG Pactual

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan

Roy Yackulic - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Marcos Assumpcao - Itau BBA

Juan Tavarez - Citibank

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBI

Jon Brandt - HSBC

Mr. Marcelo Castelli, CEO, will begin the conference call.

Marcelo Castelli

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for participating in Fibria's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2017. With me here today are Guilherme Cavalcanti, CFO and IRO, and other members of Fibria's Executive Board.

Moving to Slide 4, we will now discuss the highlights for the quarter. The company closed the period with net revenues of R$2.74 billion, EBITDA of R$644 million and EBITDA margin of 37% excluding the sales from the deal with Klabin, 1 percentage points higher than in the previous quarter. The free cash flow closed at R$426 million. In the last 12 months, Fibria recorded net revenues of R$9.294 billion, EBITDA of R$3.132 billion and an EBITDA margin of 38%. Free cash flow generation totaled R$1.586 billion in the last 12 months.

In the first quarter of 2017, the combination of positive fundamentals of strong demand, lower level of inventories and supply of volumes below expectations allowed Fibria to announce and fully implement 3 price increases for January, February, and March. Inventories closed the quarter at 52 days, 5 days fewer than in the same period last year. I would like to take this opportunity to mention that the price increase for April was also fully implemented.

On the liquidity and debt management front, we closed the first Q '17 with the leverage ratio of 3.79 times in dollar and 3.63 times in reais. The interest coverage ratio leveraged by EBITDA over net interest expenses in the last 12 months stood at 5.3 times. Given the company's financial policy, Fibria has taken initiatives to manage its financial leverage. For instance, part of the Horizonte 2 CapEx from 2017 to 2018, which relieves the pressure on the leverage during this intense period of investments. Fibria's physical cash position at the end of the quarter totaled R$2.1 billion, additionally on April 1st Standard and Poor's affirmed our investment grade rating, reflecting Fibria's expectation to remain within the leverage for our leaders in 2017 and 2018 despite resulted to cut.

The Horizonte 2 project will start off as anticipated in comparison to the original schedule and is below budget. In March more than 87% of works were complete allowing us to announce the start off till September and now at the end of April reaching about 89% complete. The conclusion of expansion project will make Fibria's Tres Lagoas unit the world's largest site of market hardwood pulp and will increase Fribria's total production capacity by 37%.

Moving on to Slide 5, we will discuss the pulp market in a little more detail. With strong operating rate level and low hardwood pulp inventories once again stood at --. The increase in demand historically is - underlying the consistency in fundamentals in the period. In the first quarter of 2017, Asia accounted for 42% of net revenue followed by Europe with 34%, North America with 14% and Latin America with 10%. Asia represented the largest historical concentration and net revenues distribution indicating that we are pursuing better net prices and company's commercial flexibility in allocating its global sales.

Fribria sold 1.307 million tonnes of pulp in the first quarter of 2017, 15% more than in the same period last year including the volumes from the deal with Klabin. To review of this already mentioned solid fundamentals given the market pulp supply reduction for interest that's the one announced by April that's known as the strong future demand, it is expected that the positive momentum of hardwood pulp market will continue through the second quarter. As it is acknowledged, we have recently announced the new price increase first of May.

Now I would like to turn the floor over to Guilherme Cavalcanti who will continue the presentation.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Good afternoon everyone. On Slide 6, we will discuss our first quarter results. Since we already mentioned the sales performance which was also favored by Klabin's volume, I will begin by discussing our production volume. Production remained flat compared to the first quarter 2016 given the small impact of the stoppage of the Aracruz offset by the schedule downtime at Jacarei in 1 less production days. The secondary scope of Aracruz and Jacarei downtime was extended representing an effect of six days of equivalent production at those units.

Net revenues totaled R$2.74 billion in the first quarter 2017, this year-on-year revenue decline was due to the 19% depreciation of the average dollar and the 7% reduction in the average pricing of pulp in dollars which offset increase in sales volume. Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$644 million in the first quarter 2017 with a 37% pro forma margin excluding pulp sales from the Klabin deal, as this agreement is not aimed at generating EBITDA.

In the quarter-on-quarter comparison, the EBITDA decline was due to lower sales volume given the seasonality and the depreciation of the dollar against the reais, partially offset by the corporate net increase in net average pulp price in dollars. On the other hand, the year-on-year EBITDA reduction was strictly due to the 25% decline in the average net price in reais and higher cash cost.

Now let's move to Slide 7, where we will talk about Fibria's cash production cost. The year-on-year increase in the cash production cost excluding the effect of the downtimes was mainly due to the higher wood cost it turn as a result of a temporary transportation mix change in which there was higher contribution partially replacing the Marine transportation due to the implementation of the Marine wood shaping project. Excluding the impact of the scheduled downtime, the cash production cost increased by 1.8%, the IPCA inflation for the period exclude at 4.6% and the dollar depreciated 19.3%.

Cash production cost considering the maintenance downtime was R$754 per tonne higher than the fourth quarter of 2016 mainly due to the higher cost of wood in turn experienced by the higher distance from forest renew and the transportation temporary mix change. When compared to the first quarter 2016 the variation is due to higher cost downtime due to the expansion of the secondary scope of the downtime and higher cost of wood as experienced previously.

And to us noting that after this quarter in 2017, there is only the downtime into those scheduled in the fourth quarter. There are also opportunities to reduce wood cost with the sales of Horizonte 2 efficiently gained in the forest operation for instance the current implementation of the just mentioned project to increase efficiency on wood transportation by sea budget and third party wood reduction.

Moving to the next slide we would like to talk a little about our debt. The increasing figures was that in the first quarter of 2017 was mainly due to the issue of the new investment with one totaling $700 million equivalent to R$2.2 billion at the end of March, June 2027 and perform at 5.5% per annum. Net debt in dollars totaled $3.587 billion had increased mainly due to the CapEx related to H2 project.

The average cost in dollars stood at 3.8% per year considering debt in Reais adjusted by the market swap curves at the close of the period. The 0.2 percentage point increase in the cost of debt was due to the higher LIBOR curve ending 2027 issue as previously mentioned. Leverage measured by the net debt to EBITDA ratio closed the quarter at 3.63 times in Reais and 3.79 times in dollars. As disclosed to the market on the other occasions the company has initiatives involving CapEx and working capital to manage its leverage which are already being implemented such as R$360 million CapEx postponement of disbursement from 2017 to 2018.

The bond issue on the other hand contributed to increasing the average maturity of the total debt to 57 months in March 2017 against 51 months in December 2016.

Now let's move to Slide 9, where we will analyze the company liquidity. The growth in the company's cash position in the first quarter 2017 further strengthened the solid financial liquidity of its balance sheet. The company's liquidity which excludes the positive R$77 million market to market of hedge instruments, closed the first part of 2017 at R$2,699 million.

This amount added to the unused lines related to the finance of the H2 project totally around $500 million, is sufficient to cover this project's remaining CapEx and debt amortization until the end of 2019. Another source of liquidity is represented by free cash flow, which will begin to benefit from the Horizonte 2 revenues as on the third quarter of 2017.

Now let's move on to the next slide where we will talk about Fibria's first quarter 2017 net results. In the first quarter of 2017, the Company posted net income of R$329 million, partially benefiting from the non-recurring effects of the positive financial results due to the devaluation of the dollar against the riyal, these effects were mainly experienced by the exchange variation on the debt and the variation in market to market or hedging operations and financial gains of R$53 million in transaction settled in the period.

Now we will discuss our free cash flow in the first quarter of 2017. Let's move on to the Slide 11. First quarter free cash flow excluding Horizonte 2 CapEx and pulp logistics project, totaled R$426 million representing R$326 per ton or R$112 per ton.

Positive working capital was mostly due to the freeing of the working capital investment arising from the agreement to sell pulp producers by Klabin, in the first quarter of 2017. Even excluding the impact of Klabin, free cash flow generated by the Company's operations totaled over R$100 million Reais. Free cash flow in dollars was 9.5%.

On Slide 12, we will discuss the Horizonte 2 project. As Castelli mentioned, at the beginning of the presentation, we have reached 89% of completion at the end of April and the start is expected to the first week of September 2017. The financial execution remains below the original disbursement schedule with a total disbursement of R$4.5 billion by March 31, 2017, representing 61% of the total scheduled disbursement. Due to CapEx correspondence as mentioned before, 2017 presents a lower amount when compared to the previous quarter as shown in the chart on this slide.

I will now hand over to the operator to begin our question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions for investors and analysts. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mr. Kyle Hibader from BTG Pactual.

Kyle Hibader

Yes, good morning all and thank you. My first question is regarding cash cost. In the quarter there was still an elevated level of cash cost per ton, which of course is a lot related to maintenance and non-recurring higher wood cost. But looking ahead there are two quarters with no program maintenance stoppages and I wanted to get a sense from you, on how you see this line evolving going forward and what do you see as fast improvement in cash cost or perhaps more gradual and more significant once Horizonte 2 starts up?

And secondly, if you can comment a bit on pricing conditions, once June to August typical weaker seasonal period starts up. Do you see prices starting to correct then on weaker demand or do you still see that perhaps the supply side of the equation that help us set this demand decline and helps sustain prices? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi, Carlos, thanks for the question. This is Castelli speaking. Yes we have reached the peak in our cash cost considering the end of 2017. From now we are going to reduce the cost and of course after the implementation of Horizonte 2, the cost on the last quarter '17 we will be reducing more I mean intensively. But for the second quarter, and the third quarter we do consider and we predict that our cash cost will be lower than this 754.

Having taking the opportunity also to explain, we have the general shutdowns we concentrated again as we did in 2016 and within the seasonality in the market, we already consider that the market will be tighter than everybody were expecting. But it's even tighter than we expected, so we pray that 8 to 9 months ago these two shutdowns and we brought a more non-recurring scope of services in non-accruals in Jacarei.

So also we have during this quarter the first Q '17, we had an overhaul of one turbine that is from Tres Lagoas the current mill also to guarantee that these turbine will be in a good shape and as highly efficient when we start to commissioning into come up online the resulted to. So we have also reduced the energy that we generated.

So we do see a new recurring event in these next quarters. Distance, average distance will be reduced, and also the energy generation will be higher, and following the prices the trend of the prices in the energy market that right now part of the incentivize the energy it is something around R$380 per megawatt. So all in all we do see cost reductions going forward.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay Carlos, your question about the market, I would say in the next few months. We don't see any reason why the demand should decrease between June and August. I mean we always hear about these seasonality and all that. But actually if you look at the past, I mean China has been - China demand has been good most of those months. And actually we don't see that decreasing right now. There is a real good final demand for the final product.

I would say that we have the feeling that there is also a lot of frustrated demand actually today that might be only attended between June, July, and August. So again looking at the demand, we don't see any significant decrease. There is no indicator showing or pointing to this kind of decrease. And when it comes to the supply, our project is only starting in September, so the pulp will be available let's say as of October, November, not before.

Has announced that they would not supply the market with their - pulp this year actually we don't work with this scenario, we do feel that there might be supplying little bit market because they have some commitment for sure to attend. But even though if you consider I mean our product and then it's not going to be a lot of new supply this year.

So between a good demand and no real new supply especially considering all the switches that have happened so far mainly in April group we are quite confident about the months to come. And I would say until the end of this year.

Kyle Hibader

Perfect. That's very clear. Thank you, Castelli.

Our next question comes from Mr. Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley.

Carlos De Alba

Yes, good morning everybody. The question is have we seen then on the negative impact on the transportation basically the higher road contribution already in the first quarter. Also do you expect to see greater operational efficiency or higher operational efficiency in the coming quarters or that will reduce your cash cost for pulp or would the decline that you suggested will see in the second half of the year will all come from a lower average distance and a lower percentage of third party wood purchases.

And then the second question that I have is if you could quantify, we keep reading in the 12 ways that the new maintenance parameters will reduce the cash cost or the cost of maintenance in the long run. Could you provide us with a number or a range of what is the benefit from this change in maintenance schedules and regulations and which have already seen this in the numbers? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay, Carlos, thank you for your question. Let me detail a little bit more the first Q cash cost. We had two or three major impact. First, we have concentrated again on the seasonality the shutdown as I have been said, and we have increased the scope of there is no recovering services. This is important to understand that we are learning how corporate in every border in revenue in every side how to operate running for 15 months instead of 12 months. So we are up leading and then brining more resilient and more efficient to run longer. Those are the general shutdowns. I will say it again what we can consider for general shutdown in a minute.

Another component was the overhaul in one of the two generators in Tres Lagoas mill existing one, that we decided of course to do before we entered in the commissioning that will be on the second quarter of 2017 that already started I would say in wood yard and water treatment and wastewater treatment, compressors and pipeline everything has been started to be commission. And this is also important and lower generation, lower energy exportation experts, so reducing the mitigation and cost less revenue from energy.

The wood; let me talk about the wood. If we consider year-over-year, on the first Q '16 the percentage of the third-part of wood it was 41% with the average distance in that quarter as 307 kilometers comparing the first Q '17 instead of 41% or 35% to wood we dropped to 32%. But we kept the average distance from a 307 to 308. What we said, because of this mix of transportation, we are implementing one improvement project in our large transportation that supplies to Aracruz mill.

It means that it comprehends new growth or more infrastructures on the Caravelas barge port and also indirect sale and also we are changing the quicker really to load those barges. So, everything it's underway, so we are doing those I mean adjustment. In Caravelas port and the Portocel port from the source to the end and we are going to increase that was important that to reduce this - the volume of the transportation through durables barges during the first Q. And this will be almost completed until the second quarter. We are going to return to the normality. So, we do see our cash cost speak that has been reached on the first Q '17 and after that we're going to reduce. Okay.

And finally change to your question regarding to what kind of a benefit we can have to change those campaigns of the recoverable from 12 to 15 months. It represents every three to four years more production. Okay. And it means that we are running for that, we have seven recovery boiler and we did already in six recovery boiler, this is the learning thing. Recovery boiler campaign is going well but we have learning lessons on the other areas, because we need to make some intervention mostly and quickly basis. So it's our learning process, we do believe that every four years we are going to produce more 150,000 tons. Okay, that's the rationale behind.

So there is a learning further learning process and we decided to run and to pursue that because at the end of the day normal conditions after all the learning will be - we're going to maximize the output of the current assets. So 150 on top of 500, 5 million and three it represents a little very solid return to the company.

Carlos De Alba

Okay, so the benefit you really grow to more production, right and lower cost?

Marcelo Castelli

Yes, yes it is.

Carlos De Alba

At least for year is 150,000 tons.

Marcelo Castelli

You are right.

Carlos De Alba

Perfect. Thank you very much Castelli.

Marcelo Castelli

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mr. Lucas Ferreira from JPMorgan.

Lucas Ferreira

Hi, good afternoon everyone. Thanks for the question. My first question to - first I know that at least in the beginning of the year in spite of the increases in pulp prices, paper margins in China that you actually have beginning - because of you know also steep increasing paper prices in the region. So do you still suggest that as true and do you think that even with this announce of price hikes paper margins will remain at the healthy levels and also you should can quickly comment on the implementation in Europe, as Europe is keeping the pace of China what kind of catching up on China?

In the second question to Castelli, Castelli just want to come back to that discussion we had in the conference call, the Horizonte 2 updates. Where you mentioned if the wood consider reducing capacity temporarily to explore or actually through regulate a bit more the market. If you this discussion has in both internally in the company if your guys have any sort of conditions for just to have been and how much could be cut. That will be great? Thank you very much.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay. Your question about paper price both in Asia, China and Europe, I mean I would like to answer very I mean in a simple way. I mean I can tell you that it might be or it might sound strange but we having no complain about prices. I mean the last price increase that we announced.

I mean the people were not so complaining about it, they were expecting this slight increase and they are actually much more complaining about getting more volume, they want more volume and they want to make sure that we don't have any delay in the deliveries. So on top of having this kind of behavior, I mean we comparing from our customer base that they are managing paper price increases.

I am referring to some of our customers in the printing and writing business in Europe, and also referring to our Chinese customer base.

So again, we don't feel that paper price are not going up and there might be problem related to margins. We are really under the impression that the customers are worried about having their production stopped and may not be in a position to attend their customer demand. This is the main concern according to what we feel, I mean we have so many customers begging and in some cases we have even customers saying well give me the volume you want and we'll pay you the price you want. So this kind of comments, I mean you don't have that as an indicator in the market but I can tell you that when you are involved in the sales you feel that very much.

And there are any kind of demand coming from any kind of destination. I mean its Middle East, its Turkey, its Saudi Arabia, its Australia, I mean everywhere you have customers not discussing prices but asking for more volume.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay, Lucas thanks for the question. When we announced on the 3 of April, the anticipation of Horizonte 2 we have mentioned of course you are right that we would like to pursue or to behave like a price shaper and why is that because we are going to when we complete the learning curve of Horizonte 2 together we had the world climbing volume we are going to sell 8.15, 8.1 million tons. It's a pretty much volume of both in our hands.

Okay, yes every wood and everything that we do the company should create a positive margin and we are learning in the positive margin. What we said is that after we implement the Horizonte 2 project, we're going to have them so effective, so low cost production than depending on the macroeconomic circumstances that we are not referring to the dollars per ton for the price, pulp price and we're not referring to the FX. We're referring to how many Reais per ton we're getting to our pockets.

It means that despite the volatility in the market we are going to - yes it's a crystallize it in the strategy inside our management in our company that if we do consider that the market will start to enter in a stress and when we enter in a short supply them under stress we go down by elevator as we go up by spare.

So to avoid this huge volatility we are aiming and we are able and open to reduce capacity and of course we're going to reduce capacity in all news that we need, we have a lower margin contribution.

The amount that we can expect they can vary, I mean I would like to say that 200,000 tons as a capacity adjustment will be more than enough to offset the higher volatility. The market will be always secret, but we can interfere. The short term mindset or it's simply incredible because that could history in [indiscernible] announced that they will close the capacity, the market changes, the mood changes immediately and what happened today is that many information are supporting that we have also the vessels from PPPC today. We have a very tight market and so we're going to run at the end of the day the company for profitability for returns and this is the behavior of our shaper, of a leader in this industry.

And Fibria, it's enhancing and improving its leadership, 8.1 million tons is pretty much reasonable to start to behave like that. So it's a crystalizing decision inside of the company. When we're going to do and maybe what kind of - will be considered we cannot tell you.

Lucas Ferreira

Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Mr. Roy Yackulic from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Roy Yackulic

Hi, good morning everyone. Thanks for the questions. My first question is a follow-up on the questions for [indiscernible]. First if you can please elaborate and what you are seeing in terms of inventories, not on your - papers possible in China? And second it would be great to hear your thoughts on the market in Europe as well and the price differential between Europe and China? That's my first question. The second one on the inventory and sales volume when can we think of the current inventory level at almost 900,000 tonnes as reasonable and consequently whatever production we could expect for second quarter should be close to sales, is that reasonable to assume? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Yeah your question about inventories of paper and pulp in China and Europe, I mean we keep following some indicators I mean the inventories of course we keep monitoring the inventories of our customers whether visiting the mills of course by talking to them about the future demand and planning. I can tell you everything is pointing at very low inventories, both in paper and pulp, both in Europe and in Asia.

I mean there is a very strong indicator when you have customers very big ones, who come by between 20, 30, 40,000 tons that's because there are delays of 2,000 tons for me this is a delay of one month of 2000 tons this is the best indicator. Those customers the buyers they become nervous when they feel that they might have to stop the paper machine, and this something that we can feel everywhere.

We have really customers or potential customers telling us that we need to support them. It's coming from everywhere. This is what I answered in the previous question. I mean it's Middle East, China, Europe, and for me, I mean, of course you have the statistics, which are already pointing at those very low levels of inventory, but you have the behavior which in a way is much more significant in terms of reading the market. So, I can tell you that very easily that we don't see any building of inventory much through the contrary we feel low inventories in paper pulp in Asia and in Europe and everywhere as well. Did I answer the question?

Roy Yackulic

Yes.

Our next question comes from Marcos Assumpcao from Itau BBA.

Marcos Assumpcao

Good morning everyone. First question on the derivatives strategy, if you could comment a bit, the recent increase in the exposure that you showed, is there a trend that we will continue to see increasing its derivatives position? And you also mentioned that you are covered for 42% of your net currency exposure, just remind us, what is the limit there, so what will be the potential size in terms of disposition?

My second question, if you could comment a bit on the cash cost, if you really believe that this is, the first quarter was the peak in terms of cost for, like in terms of CPV per ton, like the cash cost that impacted your COGS. And moving faster, Três Lagoas, when do you expect that the project will have a meaningful impact in the cost line. Will we have to reach full capacity, or even in the beginning of the ramp up period, we should already have lower cost than the average of the Company which is suffering from higher wood cost? Thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Marcos, Guilherme. In terms of hedging strategy, just remember that today we have a notion of $2.4 billion of hedging up to the end of 2018. In terms of the next month, deal represents around 50% of our revenue. And we have our taxes, as an average of 3.3 FX, so our protection is already in the money as you can see in this first quarter, we have R$63 million in cash, in cash input from these hedge. And for the next several months, actually following this period of hedging to 2018, we give up yes only FIs reais FX.

So, we can increase during this leverage period of the project. Again, as you mentioned, we had around 42% of our exposure hedges. We could increase up to 85%. But it's worth mentioning that at December we were at 75% hedged on our exposure, but since we issued the bonds in international markets and the elastic cash in dollars are broad, because it is important to maintain a liquidity in strong currency for rating agencies.

Our exposure now, its 42%, but in terms of revenues it's around 50%. We are evaluating, the necessity to increase it or not because as we mentioned we are the second quarter of this year will be the peak of all average, then we'll enter the project, our leverage will start to decrease fast. So, generally the net capacity of hedge is when in leverage times.

Since our leverage, we start to decrease, we may be more exposed to the currency, because if you look at the other currencies, was the one that most appreciated recently and the Bloomberg forecast is for depreciation of the real, and the zero cost collar that for 2017 we have like 5.7 as the cover on the - to give up the upside for 2018, it is around 4.5, 4.2 so we start to see if it's worth it to protect and give upside at certain levels.

But it's something that we are waiting so far. We are very comfortable in having this coverage and that we will be evaluating, but we don't see no reason to increase since our leverage will start to decrease on the first quarter this year.

Marcelo Castelli

Marcos thank you for your question. We would like to confirm that this 1Q cash cost is our peak in the year, okay. We do expect lower cash costs on the second and the third, and especially on the fourth quarter, then we see that despite the ramp up for the full capacity of Horizonte 2. We are going to really to having a step change of the 4Q in our cost due to the huge influence of competitiveness of Horizonte 2.

So to summarize the CPV was - also on the 1Q we had an impact on the cost of goods, because on the last quarter, our cost was 727 and we had also general shutdowns impacting it. You can see on our Page 7 on the presentation that the two quarters the first of 2017 and the fourth of 2016, they were more than the double, the impact of general shutdown.

So these CPV, these cost really will be more or less influential due to the fact that we have lower inventories, lower than the seasonal period of the last year. We have finished with 52 days and it means that I think we consider for the second quarter, smaller influence of CPV, for the cash cost per se will be lower and we back to the Horizonte 2.

Fourth quarter 2017, and a step change and the optimal level of the cost by the influence of Horizonte 2 will be reaching almost 100% in 2018. Of course a 100% of [indiscernible]45.02 on 2019, but with the start-up and ramp up of Horizonte 2, everything is consolidated numbers in the Company will be very-very efficient, will be much better than we are right now.

So we do not believe and we do not expect for any reason that I have mentioned already that the cost still keeps increasing of the Company. We have also on top of the two general shutdowns Jacarei and Aracruz in the 1Q. We had also overhaul of one turbo generators of the Horizonte 1 Tres Lagoas current in the operating that also reduced the energy debt we exported. And also the last but not least, the price of energy is increasing because the draw of the situation in Brazil et cetera, the current price on the market, it rose to R$380 per megawatt of the incentivized energy.

And last year the beginning of this year we were talking about R$189, okay, if you see that, this will also help us on the next quarter going forward to really to get the cost on the right track.

Marcos Assumpcao

Perfect just a follow up here to Guilherme, considering all that you said there like - so what he said before that pulp prices will continue to rise related to the effect of the recent pulp price increases will impact your results? You mentioned that cost has already peaked, volumes could also be higher, could be a bit stronger in the following quarters and you'll have more energy sales revenues. Considering the EBITDA of last 12 months, we shouldn't see more or further deterioration in that ratio, right Guilherme? Is that a fair assumption?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Yes maybe in the second quarter and depending on the working capital initiative, or maybe even not necessarily we increase. But for sure by year end, we will - as this perspective as we mentioned on prices at the current effect we will be back inside our policy of 3.5 times net debt to EBITDA by year-end. And depending on the working capital initiatives, we can be more closer to 3 even lower than this 3.5 that I mention, but even more the level of how much lower will be, will depend on working capital initiatives without any further working capital initiatives just the pulp price expectation and the effect, and as debt to mention, we will be inside probably inside our policy of 3.5 times EBITDA by year-end.

Marcos Assumpcao

Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Mr. Juan Tavarez from Citibank.

Juan Tavarez

Hi, thank you. Good morning everyone. I guess my first question if you can just touch on that working capital initiatives that you just mentioned Guilherme. I guess I'm curious to see that most of the free cash flow generation you've seen over the past few quarters has really been driven by working capital. I'm curious specifically on accounts payable given this to be in effect. Is this kind of a 120-days of payable the sustainable level or if you can detail a little bit there what are other initiatives you are finding working capital for the next coming quarters and if there is any reversal that?

Then second, maybe Henry, you can give us some clarity on this recent strength we've been seeing in China demand, I'm curious on how your portfolio looks in terms of allocating volume to China? Are you basically sending volume to your current contracted clients, or are you starting to sell into the spot market, just to understand that dynamic and especially going into the beginning of the sales from Horizonte 2, how should we think about your distribution regionally, if your product sales with Horizonte 2? Thanks.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay. In terms of under working capital you are right, the flat being effect. We released in the last several months around $400 million of working capital in the terms of payments. The effects of clubbing will, not be available now going forward, because it's a once and for all effect.

The reverse of this clubbing could happen only if clubbing do not renew this quarter. But this happens only in the - it's a six year contract and without two year phase out. So, only the - if we don't review, only after four years that we could see a reverse of this working capital or clubbing, so, the next four to six years at least we'll have this money already and we do not have a reverse of the working capital release from clubbing.

We also had other initiatives in accounts receivable that is also the direct expense to continue forever for example, some clients we started inviting in the spot in Brazil instead of invoicing the spot in Europe. This means that all peers posted to [indiscernible]50.37 water and that was in our inventory know as we leave this effect will go on forever. So you must have a replace of this.

We have also initiatives going forward of working capital release, basically postponing of CapEx expenditures. As you could see, we postponed R$150 million of CapEx of 82 projects for next year. We have a quotation of more than R$200 million to postpone it, to postponing CapEx of 82 that we are evaluating, it's going to be necessary or not.

As I mentioned, given the perspectives of leverage over this faster decreasing leverage ratio that I already mentioned, they will not be necessary new working capital initiatives and they will be inside of policy even without further working capital initiatives.

And but in other hands our free ask bids price increased, and also - our and pricing reais for the second quarter this year, even compared to the second quarter last year when the FX was 3.5 is going to be already higher even with FX of pre-shifting. So, the increase in the price in reais will help and decrease in the cash cost.

So, as we mentioned, we will increase our free cash flow and we'll be answering the project remember, our transactions with the projects will increase 37% but our EBITDA will increase 50% and our free cash flow in 85% given that cost and CapEx are - it's lower for the 82 project. So our perspectives in free cash flow generations even without working - newly working capital initiatives has decreased

Marcelo Castelli

Well, your question about our sales situation, I mean I'm not sure I understood correctly your question, but - and if I'm not answering the right way, then please tell me. But I understand when you mentioned that whether we were doing any kind of up sales. I understand your question as being are you selling to traders?

I can tell you we are not selling one ton to trader. It's supposed totally out of question, this is start of our commercial strategy that we believe will be reliable in the future because there are the winners of tomorrow in their segment. This has been the strategy of the Fibria for the last 30 years and this will continue to be like this. So again we are selling to any trader. Did I answer the question?

Juan Tavarez

Yes, thank you.

Operator

Thiago Lofiego

Thank you. Castelli, would you consider converting tonnages to the dissolving pulp market and if so, how advanced would those discussions be within the company? And prior to that, I mean you mentioned your price right shape and strategy could eventually withdraw 200,000 tons off the market. In that sense would a conversion to dissolving pulp better way to take those tons off the market.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi Thiago well thanks for your question. Reaching 8.1 million tons market pulp, and looking what's going on and the trend of the dissolving pulp. Yes, we have certain analysis on the way. You also want to analyze what could be our positioning in terms of a multi-fiber strategy to have less dependent on the market fundamentals, because the solvent fundamentals of the markets are totally different than the market pulp as you know.

Yes, from now on we also considering potential decision to convert such - one mill. You know that inside, where despite we have bigger single line, we have several smaller lines that if we convert them, you can transform them for a need competitive cost curve to the high best cost competitive curve in the solvent. Because most part of the conversions, they are not there yet, when they convert their production, they are still not on the first time of the cost competitive.

Fibria has this advantage, and we are considering, not decided yet, but something that we can also start to change the portfolio, change the things. So, solvent, yes is an opportunity, especially if we combine that with the sugar platform or it with other products because we have anti cellulose that we need to take out from the dissolvent to produce the solvent that we can use for other side stream in our bio strategy. So yes, not decided yet but we are open and following the market trends.

Thiago Lofiego

And would you, would you wait for you deleveraging to happen before taking such decision or not necessarily?

Marcelo Castelli

Sorry, Could you repeat?

Thiago Lofiego

Would you necessarily wait for the deleveraging from the Tres Lagos project to happen before taking such a decision or not necessarily could eventually take a decision to convert the dissolving [ph] in the next likely 12 months before you fully deleverage from the project, from the project?

Marcelo Castelli

Okay, there are two things this is a strategic thinking of the company. So it's not in a short-term, even though if we decide it's not decided I am not giving any guidance, any strategic decision yet, this is a trend, this is a possibility strategic thinking. But let's figure that - let's imagine that we have decided already to covert. We can do in a couple of months, this is not big required depending on the view that we decide to covert.

We can have either the same digester we have the same net facilities we have, but normally to produce a very decent quality of dissolving pulp that maybe could get better prices in the market then we need to have a certain small CapEx investment. But we do see of course we need to take into consideration the leverage that we have according to our policy because we have crossed 3.79, but this is not a worry because as Guilherme said we predict that, we forecast that we're going to be within our policy in a very short period of time with those two.

So we'll be automatically we're going to ramp up through the leverage and then maybe take other big investments or small medium to big investments decision. So they will be also connected. But again Fibria has been analyzing several alternatives to maximize the value creation in our assets.

We are not going to think about profits, we're always thought about resolving a certain point in time where the market can give us certain opportunity to enter and conditions to enter. We are looking for the future pipeline of bio-strategy that is not a cash burden, a huge cash burden in our P&L. So we're creating a different profit forms for the Fibria in the future to be less dependent on the few market pay per grade player.

Thiago Lofiego

Okay, that's clear thank you Castelli.

Our next question comes from Mr. Jon Brandt from HSBC.

Jon Brandt

Hi, good afternoon thanks for taking my questions. Castelli I wanted to ask you about taking volumes off the market to balance the market in a hypothetical scenario. If I remember correctly six months ago, roughly six months ago on a call you had mentioned that this is something that you weren't willing to do because Fibria was the low cost producer. I'm wondering if something has changed why would you now potentially take volumes off to help the market?

And secondly for Henry I'm wondering about the volume strategy sort of deemphasizing North America this quarter is that a seasonal thing or should we expect sort of the U.S. to be deemphasized? And is that should I take that to mean that prices in the regions continue to be unbalanced? And then sort of related to that the $40 per ton price hike that but you've announced for May, should we expect that to be implemented in a month or given the fact that it's a bit of a larger increase would you expect this to take maybe two months to implement? Thanks.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi Jon thanks for the question. Nothing changed I mean at that time first of all, a couple of years, couple of months ago we do believe that the floor price will be reached and we weren't talking about the [indiscernible], talking about 450, 430 net price and we didn't believe that we're going to reach there. So we haven't tested according to our hypothesis that the market was about 460, 465. And then in that scenario we will absolutely be sure that we are going to keep the free cash flow of the company within our pocket.

Knowing that why should we at that time to announce that we are going to take off volumes from the market with the eminence of the start-up of project they are going to send us wrong signal to the market. But right now on the contrary we have higher volume, we will be more and more competitive in terms of costs and with this 8.1 we are going to try to follow-up what is important for follow that is the price shaper behavior.

So nothing changed just the dynamics of the market, just a tactical positioning and of course Fibria will not be maybe we cannot be the first to reduce capacity, but Fibria when we will intent to do it we will give the signal to the market and potentially the others will start to do without announcement before us.

Our market intelligence will allow us to position in a diligent way. So right now it's a different story, we have our expansion project we have to protect our expansion project and we have more clarity in the market that we will not jeopardize and give a chance to the others to really to ask us.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Your question about the volume strategy in the U.S. are you making this question because of the volumes sold to the U.S. during the first quarter of 2017, is that right?

Jon Brandt

Yes exactly, I am just wondering if that's - if we should take that to mean that the prices are still out of balance within the regions or if this is more of a seasonal thing.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

It's completely about the seasonal thing. If you look at each first quarter of Fibria I mean, the sales to the U.S. are much lower than the other products. So it's almost in line with last year, it's nothing related to any kind of difficulty for implementing prices I mean this I can tell you. No worry about that, no it's very seasonal. It's the way our business is constructed with the U.S., so no worry. And about the price increases was it about the U.S. as well?

Jon Brandt

No, I mean all the regions, I mean is there something I mean given that $40 per ton is a little bit higher than what normally gets announced is it something that you think you can get completely implemented in May or is it something that might take sort of six to eight weeks?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Actually that we have been implementing this strategy of $40 in Europe, because as I explained earlier, I mean we have a real goal which is to make this market more sustainable I mean reducing the gaps between Asia which is staying much more right now than the other markets. So we need to have higher price increases in Europe and in the U.S. to reduce this gap.

So we had already announced $40 last month and we have repeated this strategy this for next month, I mean this month for next month. In terms of implementation I mean as you know I mean dedicated quite a lot price in Europe and has by its own methodology the little bit more or less reactive to the price situation. So on the way up it goes slower and on the way down as well.

So I am not saying that we are going to be implementing the $40 right in one month, but if it's not in one month it could be five, six months. But this is again much more related to the methodology of the pix [ph] calculation done real market indicator. And I'd like to add something about it, if you look at the pix fluctuations it is the first time that we can see in the last four, five months such big implementation each week. I mean you can see that the pix is being increased by $10 to $15 on a weekly basis.

And despite the methodology this is happening, which means that really I mean the price implementation in Europe and in the U.S. to a certain extent are being very efficient.

Jon Brandt

Okay. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible] from Goldman Sachs.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello everyone. Apologies for another follow-up on that. My question is on Fibria pulp sales market share and the timing of the supply rationalization strategy. So if I think about total Brazil pulp exports in the first quarter of this year it increased 0.8% versus fourth quarter '16 Fibria pulp sales declined 18% quarter-on-quarter. So, could you help us understand that sort of the strategic rationale between this dispersion and what is the kind of organic volumes that we should think about for the year, excluding Horizonte 2 right and the specific?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay. I mean if you look at the inventories I mean we started the year with very low inventories. If I remember correctly 47 point something. And we have ended the first quarter with 52 days which is also very low level of inventory for us. So I can tell you there is no strategy whatsoever related to lower sales. I mean basically we have sold whatever we could sell, and recognize because of course we have some revenue recognition restrictions related to shipments and all that. But I can tell you that sales were optimized and there is no strategy whatsoever in terms of keeping inventories. 52 days is a very low inventory for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Understand. But kind of so with Brazil going up and Fibria going down 18%, is there any way to read this in terms of how should the company think about the inventory strategy looking forward or strike the right balance between shipments versus more of the share loss?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

No, no, no, I mean you have to look at the - of course I don't have that all the numbers in mind, but you have to look at the movie I mean maybe we have sold less this quarter, but maybe we have sold more the first quarter 2016. So, again I don't have the right answer, but I would advise to look at the movie again not at the picture. But again there is no strategy in terms of inventory.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Marcelo Castelli

This is Castelli speaking to reemphasize what Guilherme said. Normally the last quarter of the year it's a more high seasonal volume demand and the first Q of the year, this is regular behavior, it's a low season. So, that's the reason why we brought our shutdowns and we concentrated pretty much in this first Q '17.

So that's why he said if we produce it more, not intervene in the shutdowns on the mill, we are going to sold more, because 52 day it's really taught, very, very taught. Because we need to understand that these 52 days we must cover their service level and the demand for the next months ahead. The demand is seasonal in the first Q especially in January, and that's the reason why we can finish. The year with a 47 days of inventory, but this is not sustainable. The average inventory along the year will be higher than 47.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Guilherme. No, that's crystal clear. I was of the idea that the seasonal factor was impacting Brazil as a whole so as I was looking at fourth quarter '16 versus first quarter '16 for Brazil when comparing that to Fibria there were some kind of market share loss there or maybe initiation that supplier standardization in place, but that was clear. Thanks.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible] from Credit Suisse.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon everyone thanks for the questions. The bulk of my questions were already answered. Just wanted to touch based on the prices again, so when I looked at the realized price this quarter that despite the price hikes announced throughout the first quarter the realized price came up by about $20 quarter-on-quarter. Just to - how can we reconcile these with the price hikes because is this just a matter of mix or successfully implemented or has there been sort of discounting in the meantime.

And also just the reconciliation that was discussed during the call you mentioned that the main market conditions are good remain strong paper margins are high and relatively low. So just trying to put all of this together, is it soon to talk about the possibility of additional price hikes in the coming weeks or can we think about this as a real possibility. Or just asking in a different way, how comfortable would you be to announce any additional price hike in the coming weeks?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

I mean, I see two questions here. I mean if you are talking about the future, I mean I have already explained how confident we are about the next month. Of course we don't give any guideline in terms of pricing, we have already announced for May, but if the market continues that good for the next five, six months for sure you might see some additional price increases.

So this was about your question about the future, what could happen, what might happen. But when it comes I understand the beginning of your question was about the difference between the announced price and the realized price, I mean I can tell you that all what has been announced have been implemented, but we have never hidden and this in many financial calls we do, we have never hidden that last year at the end of last year we had some contract renegotiations especially in Europe with higher rebate and this is not only about Fibria, this is the all industry.

At the time we have I mean the market had the impression not us, we were already saying to our customers that Asia was coming back and that this year would be much better than expected, but of course we had some kind of market share to defend in Europe so we had to a certain extent to agree to some contract increasing our rebate, but you will see that we have for sure reduced our exposure to Europe this year because we could foresee the better margins in Asia.

But we are long-term supplier, we are not short-term we don't play this part. So, of course we couldn't and have some relationship in Europe, so basically what you are saying as gap between the price increases announced and implemented is not related to the fact that the price increase is not implemented but an increase of rebate which have happened in some countries some regions not in Asia because as you know we negotiate on a net basis. But this is by no means concern to the market, the behavior of the market and the future price increases.

Did I answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's perfect. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon and thanks for the questions. My first question, I'd like to come back to cost real quick. You guys talked a lot about the impact you are going to see in cost because of energy prices in Horizonte 2 project. I would like to hear a little bit more about wood cost, it would be so kind. And second on inventories, Guilherme talked a little bit about the client initiative that you guys are having about invoice and everything. I'd like to know a little bit more about it like when did this strategy start? And if we are going to be able to see this kind of - see any impact of that in inventories in terms of days? And how big would that impact be if we're going to be received at all? Thanks.

Marcelo Castelli

So, hi. Thank you, thanks for your question. Regarding to the cost, we have reached the cash cost the peak in the year and we are going to start to have a lower cost for several fundamentals especially as you said and you already know that Horizonte 2 project will start, when the Horizonte 2 project starts the third part wood will starts to decrease by these things.

Our expectation regarding to the third party wood will be 35% year basis, 2017 if you look to the 2016 it was 37% this is a year figure, okay. And we have that curve that still to occur the way we see and we are delivering the message to you guys and the market on the investor tool, on the Fibria Day and we are following that curve. We still believe that this is a very valid curve to be considered.

Of course the energy will help us because we're not going to have any more of this overhaul in to the generator and the price of energy it's going up in the market. But without this benefit from energy I would say that we are running structural measures and the project and all the other modernization CapEx along the company throughout the company that will allow us to reduce this wave of cost increase.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

In terms of inventories we probably will see when the project is starts generally what happens is an increase in inventories throughout the chain, this confuse working capital and the spending on the leverage that we manage we can have working capital initiatives on the other hand like postponement of suppliers in order to have the leverage under control. But as I mentioned with the perspectives that we see in the pulp price even we do this but actually we maybe not necessary to have other working capital initiatives and even though we'll be reaching a reasonable leverage by year end.

Unidentified Analyst

And about the client initiatives that you talked about are there outside inventories that may decline the client initiatives?

Marcelo Castelli

Yeah we already implemented because we had for example we had clients that have a cost of debt lower than ours, we have problems that automatically discounts to receivable. In order to have leverage under control we started discounting receivables for clients that has cost of debt slightly higher than ours. But we don't think that it is necessary going forward to increase debt because as I mentioned leverage will start to decrease on the third quarter.

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. At this time I would like to turn the floor over to Mr. Guilherme Cavalcanti for any closing remarks. Mr. Guilherme you may proceed.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

I would like to remind that on April 27 the ordinary shareholders meeting we'll deliberate among other matters on the distribution of R$393 million in dividends proposed by the management. If approval the payment date in Brazil is schedule for May 18 and before conclude I would like to hand over to Castelli for our final remarks.

Marcelo Castelli

Thank you, Guilherme and thanks for all for the questions, would like to use this one minute more to try to convey to you the management vision regarding to the company and the market as well like to summarize. We do see this market based on some of the data that the market is really tight. We have been able to implement the prices that they were growing faster in Asia they will be slower in Europe, but they will be implemented this is our expectation.

And Fibria is working to bring back the market equilibrium among the regions, I'm talking about the net transaction price on comparing Asia with Europe and that's the reason why on the last two price increase announcement we decided to increase more in Europe and North America comparing to the Asia. We do see that the market is tight and that we do see that we have a huge or a good potential to have a second half of 2017 better than we were expecting again as a market consensus.

However production in the first quarter was lower due to the extended services scope on the shutdowns and we are back on track, we are still running since the March offered the shutdowns in a very in line of the productivity. We're back on track as about almost 15,000 tons per day of production as an average. So it means that we are running very efficiently since March after the shutdown.

The project Horizonte 2 it's on the way we reconfirm the anticipation and we do believe that this project will be one of the most competitive ever in the sector because it's a higher single line in the work so far with an inside defense cost per ton remarkable. And good so far that we are investing during the crisis and potentially we are going to start and ramp up this project in a very good and healthy market conditions. That mean this is good for the project return as well. I'm talking about the longer view not only in '17 but '18 and '19 because we do not see any big project that will come online due to the time of implementation.

The cash flow it's under control, we do know that the third party wood it's a big concerned and we are managing it and we are not running the company just quarter-to-quarter we want to be consistent in a year base in a longer period overtime. So the wood, third party wood it's under control.

A solid finance position, this is the massage, final message that we would like to covey to you. We manage the company to reach what we have the excess of cash also allowing us to be an issuance instead of we are receiving $2 million as a year base, because we are using to maximizing the credit profile we have. We are the best credit risk in this industry. We have the lower cost of debt in this industry with the right maturity and we cannot - we don't need to access the market until at the end of 2019. We are going to do with if we recognize that this is a credit, but we don't need we are not obliged to do it.

Our internal leverage policy we crossed 3.5 but we also would like to mention that. Fibria will conclude in many aspects in many scenario that we analyze. We are going to conclude the biggest project ever in this industry with the lower level of investments comparing with other peers in this industry that means the value creation. So the leverage will start after the Horizonte 2.

And last but not least the M&A, Fibria has been [indiscernible] because we do see that we are in the center of this M&A discussions. And this is of course it's clear because we have a good governance, we have a good synergies. If we consider one peer or another peer we are the one that we bring synergies to the table. And we do know that the M&A brings value for the shareholders and for the company.

We are one of the only example that proved this concept that we are a product of M&A. So we have been delivering the massage to the market from the beginning in an early stage that we prepare to consolidate. But we are not going to do it right now we are not actively pursuing any M&A just to be clear. Why? The reason why because we are not in our best relative valuation right now.

So in an absolute and also in a relative value comparing with the peers after the Horizonte 2 project came in line then we're going to strength our position and then we're going to absolutely increase the value of the company.

So this is where the comments that I would like to address to you. And thanks for the progress, thanks for the interest in our company. And we are focused to start up and ramp up the Horizonte 2 project. Thank you very much.

Thank you. This concludes Fibria's first quarter 2017 results conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

