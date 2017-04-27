Regal Entertainment Group's (RGC) CEO Amy Miles on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Amy Miles - Chief Executive Officer

David Ownby - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Eric Handler - MKM Partners

Julia Yue - JPMorgan Securities Inc.

Eric Wold - B. Riley & Co.

Robert Fishman - Moffett Nathanson Research

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

David Miller - Loop Capital Markets

Barton Crockett - FBR Capital Markets

Leo Kulp - RBC Capital Markets

Tony Wible - Drexel Hamilton

Michael Ng - Goldman, Sachs & Co.

James Goss - Barrington Research

Amy Miles

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. Almost 15 years ago, Regal Entertainment Group began its loss as a public company, and every quarter since then we’ve gathered to report our earnings and discuss them with the investment community. On seven of those occasions, we reported a new record annual adjusted EBITDA total, most recently in both 2015 and 2016, and on five other occasions, three in the early years, one’s in 2017, and again in 2013 we reported new all-time high in quarterly adjusted EBITDA.

I’m happy to report today, we will mark the sixth such occasion with almost $188 million of adjusted EBITDA. The first quarter of 2017 was the single most productive quarter in the company’s history. We believe these results speak volumes about the current box office environment, the impact of our high-return investments and improving the customer experience, our continued focus on efficient uses of capital, and most importantly our ability to deliver more record results for our shareholders in the future.

Let’s look at each one in more detail. First, the box office environment. After a record first quarter last year, it would have come as no surprise if industry box office had taken a step back, or at least, sideways in the first quarter of this year. Instead, strong carryover from last year’s holiday product and a diverse slate of new releases in multiple genres that appeal to a wide range of audiences carry the box office to its fourth consecutive year of first quarter growth and a record total of over $2.9 billion.

As we look at those results, we believe there are two primary factors. One obvious and one just coming into focus, and both contributed to a record industry box office result in 2015, 2016 and the first part of 2017.

First, the obvious one. With each passing year, our studio partners have become more and more diligent in scheduling high-profile releases throughout the calendar year. Title once reserved solely for the summer and holiday seasons are now finding their way to our screens on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Spring Break and Easter weekends and the [indiscernible] of avoided shoulder season day in mid-April and October are now home to blockbuster titles like The Fate of the Furious and The Martian.

We firmly believe that the expansion of the release calendar in recent years has given more films room to find their audiences and contributed to the record industry box office result in recent periods. And while content will always be the number one driver of our business, it is becoming clear to us that the industry’s effort to improve the customer experience in recent years is reaching a critical mass and beginning to have a positive impact on overall box office results.

In the first quarter, over one-fourth of total industry box office revenue was generated at theatres with reclining seats and other luxury amenities. Five of the top 10 U.S. box office markets, New York, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta garnered more than 35% of their growth at recliner theatres. Collectively, total first quarter box office revenue in these markets grew by over 9.5%, that’s more than double the overall industry growth rate.

While it can often be difficult to isolate the impact of one factor or initiatives on overall box office performance, the broad-based results indicate to us that the industry commitment to delivering a great customer experience is growing the overall box office, and the same is definitely true for our circuit.

With over 1,500 screens now outfitted with luxury recliners and reserved seating, our food and alcohol menu is available to more and more customers every day, and that industry leading Regal Crown Club providing a communication link to our very best customers. Our strategy is having a bigger impact on our overall financial results.

For the third consecutive quarter, we outperformed the relevant industry box office through screen metric. Strategic price increases produced an average ticket price growth of 5.5% at our recliner locations in the first quarter, despite significant headwinds related to the mix of three-day and large format screen revenue.

The continued roll out of our food and alcoholic beverage menu now available to 55% and 31% of our attendance space, respectively, added roughly $0.08 to the circuit-wide concession per cap in the first quarter. And advance ticket sold online and mobile ticketing platforms, including our own Regal Entertainment Group app represented over 23% of our first quarter box office revenue and contributed to double-digit growth in our other revenue streams. Those result don’t come without investments.

But keep in mind that by utilizing landlord dollars when available and focusing on efficient capital spending, we’ve been able to generate meaningful growth and high returns, while maintaining our industry leading free cash flow. While many in our industry will experience similar top line results from initiatives just like those we discussed today, we believe our ability to deliver bottom line growth without overspending will ultimately set us apart from our competitors, efficiently allocating capital in ways that best benefit our long-term shareholders as long been a hallmark of our strategy. And you should expect more of the same in years to come.

On a final note, before I turn the call over to David, in mid-April, we’ve acquired a Huston assets of Santikos theatres. These two locations both of which rank in the top 200 box office theatres in the country last year. Our full-service entertainment complexes, with the myriad of customer amenities, including large format screen, laser projection, multiple dining options and even bowling alley. These assets are welcome distance to the Regal portfolio and will be reported in our results beginning in our second quarter.

As you can see, we’re extremely proud of our results and the ongoing financial and operational benefit of our key initiative. We’re equally optimistic about the potential for growth and more record results in the quarters and years ahead.

With that, I’ll turn the presentation over to David for a discussion of our first quarter financial performance.

David Ownby

Thanks, Amy, and good afternoon, everyone. For the next few minutes, I’ll provide a brief analysis of our first quarter results and an update with respect to our balance sheet, asset base and capital structure.

We generated total first quarter revenues of $821.2 million, including $533.2 million of box office revenue, $239.5 million of concession sales and $48.5 million of other operating revenue. Our admissions revenue for the quarter grew by approximately 3.4% in the aggregate, benefiting from a 3.2% increase in our average ticket price, and a slight increase in total attendance. Our average ticket price benefited from opportunistic price increases, particularly at our recliner locations and from a slight uptick in the percentage of attendees that paid our adult evening ticket price.

On a per screen basis, our box office revenue grew by 4.5% and surpassed the relevant first screen industry benchmark by roughly a 100 basis points. Thanks largely to market share gains at our recliner locations. Our concession revenue increased by approximately 4%, both in the aggregate and on a per-attendee basis. Strategic price increases and the continued success of our enhanced food menu and alcoholic beverage offerings continued to have a positive impact on our concession revenue and helped us achieve the second highest concession per cap in our history.

Other operating revenues grew by over $7 million as compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by the increase in revenues associated with our vendor marketing programs and the continued success of our online and mobile ticketing platforms. In the first quarter, over 223% of our admissions revenue was generated be an online or mobile transaction.

Our film and advertising expense of $283.1 million represented 53.1% of admissions revenue, a 70 basis point improvement versus the same period last year, due primarily to a film slate that was somewhat less reliant on a few high-grossing films. Our 87.1% concession margin declined by 40 basis points as compared to the same period last year, but remained in line with the recent historical average.

Raw material and packaged goods costs remained stable during the quarter, but overall margin was impacted by decreasing the amount of vendor marketing revenue recorded as a reduction of cost of concession. Total rent expense of $106.2 million declined slightly versus the same period last year, due primarily to net screen closures and the impact of landlord construction allowances. And other operating expenses increased by $4.2 million, or approximately 3% on a per-screen basis due to labor cost increases in certain markets and elevated expenses associated with an increase in our first quarter alternative content revenues.

We are extremely pleased that despite the difficult comparison with last year’s record first quarter, our strategic and operational execution produced 200 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin growth and first quarter total revenue and adjusted EBITDA that are well ahead of consensus Wall Street estimates.

As for our asset base, capital expenditures, net of asset sales and landlord contributions for the quarter totaled $16.9 million. We continue to actively manage our asset base opening two new buildings with 26 screens and closing four theaters and 31 screens to end the quarter with 559 theaters and 7,262 screens.

In light of our ongoing focus on premium customer amenities, we expect our 2017 capital expenditures, net of asset sales and landlord contributions to be between $130 million and $145 million. We still expect to open three to five theaters with 40 to 65 screens and close 6 to 10 theaters with 70 to 100 screens during the year, and including the acquisition that Amy mentioned earlier, we expect to end 2017 with approximately 559 theaters and 7,275 screens.

As a result of the acquisition, we are also slightly increasing our full-year depreciate - depreciation guidance to between $240 million and $245 million. And with respect to our capital structure, we ended the quarter with over $400 million in cash and approximately $2.3 billion in total debt. Absent any significant changes in our debt profile, we still expect interest expense of approximately $124 million in 2017.

In closing, we are pleased that our strategic and operational execution, our investment in premium amenities, and a healthy box office environment led to the highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA total in our history and we remain excited about the opportunity for further success as we enter the summer box office season.

Operator, this concludes our prepared remarks. And we will now open the lines for questions.

Eric Handler

Yes, thank you very much for the question A couple of things. First, wondering if you can talk about how your receded screens or theatres performed on a year-over-year basis?

Secondly, in the other revenue, it seems like, we’re getting some good increases from the online ticket fees. I wondered if you could give us just the magnitude of those fees and how they have been growing at least maybe sequentially, or how we should think about the year-over-year growth in those fees on the revenue line?

David Ownby

So, Eric, let’s talk about the recliner screens first. And I’m going to give you a couple of statistics here that and just to be clear these cover all of the recliner screens. Remember, that some of those are in their second or third-year of operation. So this is not necessarily an indication of growth in year one, this is the entire portfolio of recliner screens. Some of those are in year one, some of those are in year-three.

But the - the give or take, I think these are the screens that were completed as of the end of the year, so that they were in operation for the full quarter, which is about 1,350 screens I think. Attendance at those theaters was up 13.5%. Our ticket price was up about 5.5%, I think, Amy mentioned that already.

Eric Handler

Right.

David Ownby

Our concession per cap was up almost 6% of those theaters, and our kind of our theater level cash flow for those theaters was up about 52%. And then on…

Amy Miles

Which I think and some remains I performed well.

David Ownby

And then, Eric, on the other revenue stream, we haven’t called out those numbers. Specifically, I would tell you that that the online ticketing fees is a relatively small part of the overall - of our overall other revenue line. And those just in order - in terms of the percentage increase versus the first quarter last year, it’s - that number is a little less than 50% increase versus the first quarter last year.

Eric Handler

Okay. And then would you have - I’m just out of curiosity, would it be up on a sequential basis from the fourth quarter?

David Ownby

Eric, I don’t have that number in front of me. But I believe it’s pretty even with the fourth quarter of 2016.

Eric Handler

Okay. And then one last question, we’re seeing a lot of markets that you’re in, particularly the larger metro markets showing very good results from the receded initiatives. I’m just curious, are you seeing any markets, or dynamics, where recedes maybe are peaking and certain markets don’t make sense now?

David Ownby

I don’t think we’ve seen that, Eric. I mean, you have some markets that are - that got into the recliner game earlier than others. So at - they may be now a couple of years into their transformation. And so the gains, as you would expect, are not as good in year three as they are in year one, but they’re still performing at that high level they’ve got to early on.

Eric Handler

Great. Thank you very much.

David Ownby

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Julia Yue of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Julia Yue

Hi, thank you. It’s nice to see you guys did a small acquisition this quarter. I was wondering in general, if you’re seeing some of the smaller independent circuits upgrading to recliners and preeminent initiatives this fall, or not necessarily upgrading their amenities, but still benefiting from the overall healthy film slate in the box office strength. And then broadly speaking in markets, where you do overlap with some of these small circuits, are you gaining this and so you’re gaining share at all?

Amy Miles

I think to answer the question with respect to what’s happening in the industry. We gave kind of a big picture number kind of in our earlier comment just indicating that over one-fourth of the total industry box office revenue for the quarter was generated by theaters featuring luxury amenities.

Now keep in mind, the majority of that is going to be the larger circuit. So to specifically answer your questions on the smaller circuits, I think it’s a case by case basis. I don’t think there’s a global answer that you can say for every one of the smaller circuits. But I still think there’s a lot of opportunities with respect to us to further rollout the initiatives in our own circuit. But in the future as we continue to increase our circuit size through a creative acquisitions, we’ll have additional opportunities as we will require new circuits as well.

David Ownby

And I think it’s safe to say, Julia, that with the bigger players in the industry kind of all embarking on a recliner strategy, I think it is safe to say that in many of those markets that we are taking share from some of the smaller exhibitors.

Julia Yue

Got it. That makes sense. And then on ticker pricing, you had a really impressive quarter, particularly getting specifically it was bit less ten-fold heavy. As we move through the rest of the year, it seems like you guys still have healthy opportunities from price increases of the recliners and do you think there is potential to benefit, I guess, even on top of that with more favorable at some place?

David Ownby

Well, Julia, as you know, quarter-to-quarter the mix of premium product has a lot to do with that. And you are correct that in this particular quarter of the 3D and the large format product, it wasn’t quite up to the same level as it was in Q1 of last year. So we were happy to get the increase that we got and that again was thanks to that 5.5% increase at the recliner locations. That piece I think will - the recliner piece will be consistent as we move through the year. I think we’ll continue to get that benefit. The bit of the wildcard there is, how does the premium product perform in each quarter, and for that one, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Julia Yue

Okay, got it. Thank you so much.

David Ownby

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Eric Wold of B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Eric Wold

Thank you. Good afternoon. A couple of questions. One, I know this has been brought up in the past and maybe hard for you to track. But anecdotally, in the past few times, I’ve been in the theatre recent weeks, it’s been relatively empty until right before the show starts in the reserve ticketing theater. So I guess as a major shareholder still in NCM, how do you think about the impact of reserved seating for them what you’ve directly seen in those theaters in traffic? And I know you mentioned the reserved seating fees were not a major driver of other income. So that I mean, can we - reserved seating fees you get from those theaters offset any risk to the pre-show?

Amy Miles

Yes. I think what we’re saying there and different markets are going to vary. So I don’t know where you’re visiting our theaters. But what we’re trying to do, as you think about, improving the overall theater experience and a lot of the theaters where we have recliners and we’re featuring the reserved seating. We’re also expanding the menu from an alcohol perspective and a food perspective.

So what we’re also saying is that, patrons are still coming to movie - to the movie early so to not interrupt the flow of the movie by taking advantage of the concession and the alcohol service prior to the movie start time. So I think as long as we are - continue to think about how we can have that enhanced offering at the concession stand, which draw all of that customer and that offset some of the late arrivals that you are referring to.

David Ownby

And, Eric, just to be clear there, although, I want to make sure I said this correctly on the previous answer. But the growth in online ticketing fees is - was a big driver of the growth in other revenue, which is that that piece - the online ticketing fee is not a big part of the overall number - the overall amount of other revenue.

Eric Wold

Okay, got it. And then the final question, if you think about where Open Road is right now compared to where it was a few years ago in its infancy? How do you think you will have enthusiasm now for its outlook and content focus, given we’re receiving from some of the major blockbuster films in terms of box office domination, especially they move more into the shorter periods that Open Road was somewhat looking to fill?

Amy Miles

Yes. Well, David will tell you to-date, Open Road is growth. I think we’re getting close to the $700 million mark, is that correct.

David Ownby

Yes.

Amy Miles

That that would just give you some perspective of what the results have been to-date. And from our perspective on the exhibition side, even as the movies are shifting, we’re seeing bigger percentage of the overall films from the big blockbusters that number of films that’s generating, 95%, 98% of our revenues each year is still dependent upon these big budget pictures filling in not just the shoulder seasons, but the key seasons as well. And those are really important to us. So from that perspective, I still think Open Road plays a vital role in that mid-picture budget area.

Eric Wold

That’s helpful. Thank you, guys.

Thank you. The next question is from Robert Fishman of Moffett Nathanson. Please go ahead.

Robert Fishman

Hi, good afternoon. I have one for Amy and one for David, if I can. Amy, just following up on the small Houston acquisition and given the higher trading multiples for the publicly traded exhibitors, have you seen any pickup in activity from family-owned circuits looking to sell to possibly take advantage of the better pricing combined with the record trailing 12 month free cash flow, or do you think many of the smaller circuits are maybe waiting to digest any upcoming changes to corporate taxes before looking to sell?

Amy Miles

No, I mean we’ve said this before and so I won’t comment on any specific transaction. But as we move forward and we think about another capital cycle as it relates to the reclining theaters and you are seeing some increase in multiples from the public companies.

So over time, we still think that accretive acquisitions will be a great way for Regal to grow. So I can’t speak to any specific transactions, and it’s hard to guess what that timeline will be as you look at over the next couple of years that we’re going to be pleased with the amount of acquisition activity.

Robert Fishman

Are there any details you can share on the Houston acquisition?

David Ownby

Rob, we’ll give you some more specific details as we start to report those in our results in Q2, like Amy said, it’s two theatres, 41 screens, they really are full-service complexes, where they’ve got multiple food concepts, they’ve got alcoholic beverage service. And if you kind of think about how does that relate to deals we’ve done historically, this again is a very accretive deal for our shareholders and that that kind of post synergy multiple looks similar to the range you would expect from us historically.

Robert Fishman

Okay, thanks. And David, I clearly understand this isn’t a little early without a lot of details from today’s tax announcement. But could you just remind us or help us think about how Regal would balance any incremental cash flows from lower taxes balance between the internal investments, or accelerating ramps in recliners versus just higher shareholder returns?

David Ownby

Yes, obviously, not a lot of time to evaluate exactly what they are at this point, Robert. But any tax plan that leaves us with more dollars, with more capital to allocate, as Amy mentioned in her prepared remarks, that the ability to efficiently and effectively allocate capital has been a hallmark of our strategy for a long time.

And we believe that to the extent we have more capital to allocate, that just gives us more chances to do that extremely well. And if you think about how we’ve done that historically, that’s been a good balance between shareholder return, investing in our asset base and I suspect that would be a similar approach going forward.

Robert Fishman

Okay. Thank you, both.

Amy Miles

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Ben Swinburne of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Swinburne

Thank you. Good afternoon. I have a couple of questions. David, can you talk about the returns you’re seeing on the recliner investments now as you are in, I guess [your screen] [ph] and looking forward, I noticed the landlord contributions were pretty healthy in the quarter and secure run rating and like $100 million this year. I’m just curious, is that capital gets larger in terms of what you’re getting help with on the financing? Was it kind of the return profile? Is there some additional costs showing up in rents expense, or any rev share, which we think about, or how you’re thinking about the economics of the upgrades as you move forward?

And then just for either of you, I’m just curious on that 23% of the first quarter box buying through the app and driving some other revenue, is there - what’s sort of a realistic expectation on your end for how high that number can go is sort of your one or two-year objective on that strategy? Thanks.

David Ownby

Yes. So, Ben, the returns on the recliner projects and I’m just to be clear here, I’m talking about a pre-tax internal rate of return here. And when you take into account the cost and anything that’s offset by the landlord contribution, any additional rent we have to pay to get that landlord contribution, and then just the uptick in business in attendance and revenue that we see kind of mash all that together.

The sweet spot for that return is kind of been in that 35% to 40% range over time. And it stayed pretty consistent now to be fair. It’s actually a big range, some are little lower than that, some are much higher than that. And oftentimes that does depend on exactly what the landlord dynamics look like.

We’ve elected to take the landlord money really from the beginning, because it really makes sense to us from a return perspective, because typically a landlord there is - has got an asset. They want to improve and they’ve been willing to work with us, and we believe that’s a very efficient use of our capital and a very efficient use of their capital.

So it’s - I think it’s worked on both sides and it certainly worked to improve those returns and help maintain those returns as we’ve moved through the process. As for the online ticket sales, I’m sorry, go ahead, Amy.

Amy Miles

Yes. Now, one thing we talked about here internally is, over the next couple of years, we’d like to see that number getting to 50% of our purchases. Now again, that - how to get that. We’re working on communicating with customers, driving offers, bringing out the best way to do that, but it’s very advantageous to us for a lot of reasons if we can strive to get to that 50% number over the next couple of years.

Benjamin Swinburne

Great. Thank you, both.

Thank you. The next question is from David Miller of Loop Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Miller

Hey, guys. Just an overall strategic question. As you look out in your - within your footprint right now domestically, and you look at the sort of a map of United States. Where do you feel like you’re oversaturated if you are and where do you feel like you’re sort of you’re underutilized in terms of your asset base, where there might be some acquisition opportunities?

And then also if you’re willing to comment on whether you’re not - whether or not you feel any differently about acquiring any foreign markets keeping your toes in the foreign markets. I think it was around a year ago, I asked you guys that question, you seem to intimate at the time that you’re focused entirely on the domestic circuit. But any comment about any foray into foreign markets would be helpful? Thanks a lot.

Amy Miles

Sure. I’ll take the first part of your question first. I can’t think of any markets in the U.S. where we would say we were oversaturated. We obviously have certain markets where we have a higher percentage of market share, but still believe that we have a lot of opportunities from a geography perspective. But we don’t necessarily think about future acquisitions just from a geography perspective.

We’re more interested in finding theaters like the Santiko theaters, what I would just call, theaters of the future. And making investments in theaters that are featuring luxury amenities our theater where we believe we have a lot of opportunity to grow through luxury amenity. So I think it’s more a focus on the movie-going experience and how we think about that in acquisitions more so than it is from a geography perspective.

As it relates to foreign investment, we said before David that, as we see the opportunity here in domestic, it’s probably about another 3,000 to 3,500 screens that would fit the criteria that I just provided. So there’s still a lot of opportunity here domestically. Now, as it relates to investing internationally, we just not seen an opportunity that fits all our investment hurdles.

So for that reason, we haven’t pursued international acquisitions. Doesn’t mean that we haven’t looked, doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t look. But in order to do it, it would have to meet our objectives from an investment hurdle and we have - we just haven’t seen anything to-date that met that criteria.

David Miller

Very helpful. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question is from Barton Crockett of FBR Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Barton Crockett

Okay. Thanks for taking the question. I was wondering about maybe a little bit more information on the recede percent of Regal’s admissions revenues, you gave us kind of an industry number. Can you give us a sense of where Regal is on that?

David Ownby

I think it’s a pretty similar bared and maybe just a little behind that overall industry number, but not terribly different.

Barton Crockett

Okay. And so, you gave us some detail on the performance of your receded screens. On the flip side, can you tell us how your non-receded screens often performing?

David Ownby

I mean, that’s a much broader base of theaters, Barton, so they cover a bigger range probably. I mean, obviously, there’s a lot of our highest-performing theaters, our busiest theaters are not the ones that we’ve chosen to recede, because quite frankly, they’re too busy to recede, and there are obviously are some smaller theaters in that mix as well in smaller markets. But as a group, I think those theaters are performing up to our expectations.

Barton Crockett

Okay, all right. I was also curious, there’s some increasing focus from IMAX and others on virtual reality experiences in theaters. What you guys’ stance about that way? What do you think the opportunity is? Have you talked to IMAX about this? How meaningful do you think this could be?

Amy Miles

I think it’s early from VR perspectives, but we are excited about the opportunity Barton. We have spent sometime talking to IMAX and we’ve spent sometime touring domestically and internationally to see what others are doing with VR in a theatre environment.

So I think first, what you’re going to see first is, VR probably being introduced, I’m just going to say in our lobbies. So, for example, and you’ve just brought this up like the IMAX Pod. And then, as we go through time, I think it’s exciting to see how and VR will be used as a tool from a top storytelling perspective and again, that will be exciting for cinemas as well. I just think it’s probably going to be introduced early on as some type of extended entertainment in our lobby.

Barton Crockett

Okay. And any sense of - does IMAX seem to have the proposition in terms of working with you guys on that, or are there others that you might be working with instead?

Amy Miles

We are going to participate in the IMAX path. We’re just looking the data to figure out with IMAX, where we think the best locations would be.

Barton Crockett

Okay. All right, that’s great. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Leo Kulp of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Leo Kulp

All right. Thanks for taking the questions. I had a few. First, the brush around premium VOD has described down a lot and a question on. Can you update us on where you’re standing with regards to negotiation with studios?

Amy Miles

I’m - I don’t really think there’s anything to discuss today, and we kind of mentioned in our last call that, we would continue to have conversations with our studio partners. And a time, where we believed that there was a tangible model or idea to discuss that we would do that. I would say, if we’re not at a stage yet or currently, where there’s any type of consensus around the top of tangible models that we can discuss today. So our discussion is still happening? Yes. Is there anything new to report? No, there’s not.

Leo Kulp

Got it. Thank you. And then based on my calculations, you saw almost 70% theatre operating cash flow leverage, which is the best you’ve seen in, at least, five years. Can you talk about what drove this? Are you using pressures on men and wage? Should we expect operating leverage to remain more elevated over the next several quarters?

David Ownby

Well, as you know, Leo, the number one driver of that is the cost side of our business is relatively fixed. So that is how we can get more revenue from the top line, whether that’s with attendance increases or processing increases, and that’s going to help that leverage. I think in this particular quarter and in practically every quarter, our managers and our personnel in the field do a great job of controlling those costs and making sure that we get as many dollars as we can to the bottom line, and I think this first quarter was no exception to that.

Leo Kulp

Okay. Thank you. And then last one for me, on the acquisition you did, you mentioned that, it sounds like you’re more of an entertainment complex with multiple dining options of bowling alley. Is that an area way beyond just the movie theater into more of a broader entertainment complex? Is that something that you’re probably interested in, or is this just more of a kind of a one-off?

Amy Miles

Yes. I wouldn’t call it a one-off today. I think it’s a great opportunity to - for us to get firsthand experience with different ways of expanding the customer experience. So I wouldn’t say that, we have changed the strategy there. But this is just a great example of very successful theaters. And these were theaters they were very successful before. We started operating them, which will give us a lot of insight on new and different amenities and how those my work with respect to our customer base.

Leo Kulp

Got it. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question is from Tony Wible of Drexel Hamilton. Please go ahead.

Tony Wible

Thank you. I was wondering if you could speak to reserved seating and any intention you may have to take that beyond just the recline auditoriums? And the housekeeping question is on the two seaters you’re adding. Can you comment on whether or not the attendance per screen on those is above or below the current circuit average?

David Ownby

I’ll take that second one first, Tony. I mean, just, I think maybe you mentioned there both theaters are in the top 200 in the U.S. from a box office perspective. So I think it’s safe to say, they’re probably north of the overall circuit average.

Amy Miles

And with respect to the reserved seating it - we have used reserved seating today primarily in what I’m going to call our premium auditoriums, IMAX, RPS, as well as our recliner locations, and it’s working very well. And in those specific auditoriums as kind of a differentiation.

With respect to rolling out in a greater percentage of the circuit, that’s just going to be on a case by case and a market by market basis. We have some markets, where we’re watching, doing some testing to see how the customer is responding, and we’ll see how these - those turn out. But right now, it’s primarily for us a premium offering.

Tony Wible

Great. And with the gross in advanced ticket sales, are you seeing any traction in the pre-ordering of concession items? I know that concept is still pretty new. But it seems that with the uptick of advanced tickets that you may also see an uptick in that?

David Ownby

Yes, Tony, it’s still just a little earlier. If you remember, we turned that on late last year. And that’s that’s in a minute that you get, I think a customer has to come to the theater actually see if it’s available and then remember that the next time they want to come they want to try it out. So I would still classify that as a little early - to really evaluate where we are with that initiatives.

Tony Wible

Do you have any intention to add that as part of the checkout process with your advanced ticketing to make people aware?

David Ownby

I think that since it already happens on the Atom platform and it’s certainly some that will consider on the others as well.

Tony Wible

Got it. Thank you.

Thank you The next question is from Michael Ng of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Michael Ng

Hi, thanks for the question. The cash distributions from equity investments were a little bit better than I expected at $22 million. Can you tell us how much of that came from the regular NCMI distributions versus other cash distributions like the tax receivable?

David Ownby

Sure, Michael, just under $14 million, I think came from NCM, and then the remainder was from our various other equity method investees that would include DCDC Fathom and DCFE, I guess.

Michael Ng

Okay. And did you guys get the tax receivable payment as well this quarter?

David Ownby

No, we did not get it in the first quarter. I believe, this year that will be in the second quarter, Michael.

Michael Ng

Okay, thanks. And then of the 23% of box office from online reservations, how much of that was on Regal’s own websites versus third-party websites?

David Ownby

Yes.

Michael Ng

And then just as a follow-up to that, of the $7 million of growth in other revenue, how much of that came from online ticket fees versus vendor marketing and other things?

David Ownby

Well, we haven’t gotten that granular with our disclosure, Michael. It’s - all the platforms performed well in the first quarter. I mean, we were very pleased with how the roll out on our own app went, I’ll - we’ll say that. And again, we haven’t gotten that granular with the disclosures about other revenue either. The growth you saw in other revenue, I will say, it was less than half of that was from online ticket.

Michael Ng

Okay. Thank you. That’s helpful. And then could you just talk about your willingness to install recliners in IMAX screens and whether or not that makes sense for you guys at all?

Amy Miles

We’ll pass the couple of locations with respect to recliners and you have a couple of options with respect to upgrading the IMAX seats kind of the [indiscernible] rockers that where you made and now have to take out as many of the seats. We’re looking at that and testing, because that gives us ability to not take out so many seats in an IMAX auditorium. And then we’re also testing recliners to see how that goes. I think there’s opportunity from a seating perspective inside of the IMAX auditoriums as well, and we’ll just figure out based on customer response, which is the best way to go over time.

Michael Ng

Thanks so much.

Thank you. The next question is from Jim Goss of Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

James Goss

Thanks. Amy, you may have touched on this a little bit in response to Leo’s final question. But I was wondering, yes, the logical extension to the value creation process with recliners, et cetera, is to create almost a sub brand within Regal for the higher-end experience either through acquisition, or internal creation, such that it’s - it could be used on a - well, I mean perhaps less frequent basis, but at least create some identity that you draw film?

Amy Miles

We haven’t really thought about it that way. From our perspective having one of our primary goals is to make sure that we are providing the best customer experience that we can to the widest base of our audience, where it makes financial sense. That’s the driver with respect to our recliner initiative not necessarily creating some top of branding strategy associated with the recliners.

James Goss

All right. Thanks very much.

David Ownby

Thank you.

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. And I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Amy Miles

Thank you very much for joining us this afternoon, and we look forward to speaking with each of you after our second quarter. Thank you.

