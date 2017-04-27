S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Topped By Macy's & Qualcomm Per Analyst Upsides For April

Analyst one year targets revealed that ten highest yield "safer" dividend S&P 500 Index stocks may accumulate 21.45% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little dogs ruled the S&P 500 Index.

Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" S&P 500 Index list of 95 to 79 by discarding 16 that reported negative returns.

Besides safety margin, S&P 500® Index dividend dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/21/17 to further document their financial power.

40 of 95 S&P 500 Index top yield dividend stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/21/17. Thus, those 40 were defined as.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

All Eleven Sectors Bring "Safer" Dividends to The S&P 500 Index

Eleven sectors are represented by the 40 "Safer" members of the S&P 500® Index. Those showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 21.

The "safer" dividend S&P 500 Index sector representation broke-out, thus: Communication Services (2); Technology (6); Consumer Cyclical (6); Real Estate (2); Energy (3); Consumer Defensive (4); Utilities (3); Financial Services (4); Healthcare (3); Basic Materials (1); Industrials (6).

The first six industries listed above made the top ten 'safer' dividend S&P 500 Index team by yield.

40 of 95 S&P 500 Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 constituents of S&P 500® Index. You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 40 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out sixteen with drooping prices.

Financial guarantees however are easily re-prioritized by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio send a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Brokers Predict A 6.36% 1 yr. Average Upside and 8.08% Net Gain For Top 30 April "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

Top dogs on the S&P 500® "safer" Dividend list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 21, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5.9% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the S&P 500 dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 6.4% in the coming year.

Notice the S&P 500 'safe' dividend dogs show price exceeding the dividends derived from a $1k investment in each. That is an overbought condition similar to those if the Aristocrats and Dow dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Brokers Augur Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Stocks to Net 6.71% to 14.2% Gains To April, 2018

Three of the ten top "safer" Dividend S&P 500 dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Macy's (M) netted $215.07 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $206.29 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) netted $163.25 based on estimates from seventeen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) netted $148.57, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for NAVI.

Valero Energy (VLO) netted $148.17 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) netted $143.66 based on a median target estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) netted $142.02 based on estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $141.71, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The AES Corporation (AES) netted $129.38 based on a mean target estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $119.62 based on a median target price set by nineteen analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.47% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend S&P 500 Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Revealed Good Bargains From Lowest Priced 5 of Top 10 Yielding "Safe" Dividend Aristocrats Index Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P 500® firms with the biggest yields April 21 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 Dogs, Will Deliver 11.87% VS. (2) 9.78% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend S&P 500 Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 21.45% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" Dividend S&P 500 dog, Macy's, Inc. (M) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 21.51% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dogs as of April 21 were: Staples (SPLS); CenturyLink (CTL); Macy's; AT&T, Inc. (T); Kohl's (KSS), with prices ranging from $9.72 to $40.07.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dogs as of April 21 were: Seagate Technology (STX); Qualcomm (QCOM); ONEOK (OKE); Target (TGT); Air Ventas (VTR), with prices ranging from $48.26 to $65.78. The small S&P 500 Index dogs won again.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.