Gold: The Key Driver Of Growth Remains Relevant

Today's speculation for a rise of the U.S. stockmarket associated with the tax reform announced by Trump is very risky and not based on the situation in the real economic.

The current situation in the gold market is similar to the one witnessed two weeks earlier. SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD) is now testing support at $120, and two weeks earlier it was testing the same level, but in terms of resistance. At that, despite the fragility of the situation, I believe it is not a good idea to abandon long position in this ETF.

Despite all the noise associated with the presidential elections in France and the anticipated Trump's tax reform, the price of gold remains tied to the level of the U.S. real rate. All other factors are important only because they affect this key benchmark of the gold market.

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) keeps positive dynamics, and UST10 rose up to 2.34% just because Trump promised to cut both corporate and household business income taxes. But are there any guarantees that the promised tax reform will not share the same destiny as the attempt to repeal Obamacare? In any case, it obviously won't be easy to push this reform through Congress, and it is unlikely that the market will feed on this hope for a long period of time, because the situation in the real sector of the U.S. economy is, frankly speaking, not getting any better.

The most recent Markit research indicates that in April, the U.S. private sector growth has eased to seven-month low:

Here is the key point of the final comments of Markit analysts:

"The PMI data suggest the US economy lost further momentum at the start of the second quarter. The surveys are signaling a GDP growth rate of 1.1% after 1.7% in the first quarter...

However, you should not think that other regions of the world are also in the same sad situation. For example, a similar Markit study in Germany indicated that its private sector growth remains strong at the start of Q2:

And if we are comparing the United States with other countries, it should be noted that, judging by the cyclically adjusted price-earnings (CAPE) ratio, the U.S. market is the most expensive in the world, while the above mentioned Germany looks like an acceptable average:

So, from all of this, I conclude that the current speculation for a rise in the United States is quite risky and based only on Trump's possible actions, who has no other results of his first 100 days of Presidency besides the air strikes on Syria. In such circumstances, the FED cannot be expected to increase the interest rate in the nearest future, and, therefore, it is unlikely that UST10 yield will show stable growth soon. It turns out that there is no key driver for a future certain decrease in gold prices.

Also, I would like to mention how confidently the money managers have turned bullish on gold. Over the past five weeks, they have bought 111,428 gold contracts, almost tripling their net long position.

The current ratio of sold to bought gold contracts is 20.2%, which is already very close to July 2016, when GLD was testing the price of $130:

At the same time, you cannot say that the money managers' position in gold looks overbought because the liquidity of this market is growing in parallel. The current relative size of the net money managers' position (the ratio between the net position and the open interest) in gold is 22.2%, which is quite far from 34% reached last year.

In technical terms, just like two weeks ago, GLD is still on its way to the main objective at the level of $126. After reaching the intermediate goal at the level of $122, GLD is demonstrating the standard rollback. In my opinion, until GLD does not fall below the level of $119, it's premature to talk about the pivot point.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

I believe you should not succumb to the excitement associated with the tax reform announced by Trump. The American stock market in its current growth does not longer rely on the absolute growth in the U.S. economic activity, and in this situation, it is difficult to expect a sustainable growth of interest rates. Therefore, it is reasonable to keep long position in GLD.

