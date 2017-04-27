Blackhawk Network's (HAWK) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK)

Welcome to Blackhawk Network’s First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Patrick Cronin, Blackhawk’s Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patrick Cronin

Okay, thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier this afternoon, we published our first quarter 2017 earnings results, along with a supplemental slide presentation, which contains additional detail on Blackhawk’s quarterly results, business highlights and financial guidance for fiscal ‘17. A copy of the presentation and earnings release can be accessed from our Investor Relations website at ir.blackhawknetwork.com.

Joining me this morning to discuss Blackhawk’s first quarter results are Talbott Roche, our Chief Operating Officer and President; Jerry Ulrich, our Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and Bill Tauscher, our Executive Chairman.

Before we begin, we should spend a minute on forward-looking statements. I would like to remind everyone that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contain information about future operating or financial performance and forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different from those anticipated. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For a list and description of those risks and uncertainties, please see the Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2 and the Risk Factors section in our filings with the SEC.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Talbott.

Talbott Roche

Thank you, Patrick and good afternoon everyone. Before we get into the detailed results of the quarter, I would like to start with a few comments to remind everyone of our strategic focus in 2017 and our commitment to creating shareholder value. First, Blackhawk is focused on achieving it’s stated 2017 growth targets of 22% adjusted operating revenues, 26% adjusted EBITDA and 16% adjusted net income based on the midpoints of our guidance ranges. We remain well-positioned to deliver on these growth targets across our segments.

In U.S. retail, we expect return to growth post EMV in our physical retail channels supported by continued growth from digital channel. We are entering 2017 with an integrated sales effort in incentives, focused on the retention and up-sell into our large enterprise accounts. And in international, we see continued growth from core retail business as well as growth from the newly acquired Grass Roots and the introduction of digital and incentive solutions, more broadly across our international regions. As we diversify our business from retail into digital and incentive channels, we are leveraging common global platforms and a shared content catalog. We expect to gain operating leverage as we scale. Finally, we remain focused on effective allocation of capital and delivering returns solidly of above our weighted average cost of capital.

Moving now to Slide 4 for our Q1 business highlights, Q1 U.S. retail results were down over last year as expected, but were ahead of forecast and EMV impact was in line with expectations. We are seeing a recharge of growth in fiscal retail as remaining restrictions are lifted and all the cards are returned to the fixers throughout our stores. We continue to work with recently compliant change to eliminate restrictions in all stores and return to best practices, including marketing and a promotion of the popular open loop gift products. We are expanding distribution of our new 5% cash back products and introducing newly signed close loop brands. Digital sales through the third-party sites as well as our own proprietary e-commerce sites continue to grow healthy double-digits, representing 10% of retail TDV in Q1 2017.

Our incentive segment performed consistent with expectations during the first quarter. We continued to focus on the retention and development of our largest accounts as well as conversion of new consumer incentive accounts. We saw a strong start to our loyalty points program, which Chase Rewards. Incentive volumes through digital channels, including loyalty and e-commerce grew 55% in Q1. And in 2017, we shifted approximately $4 million of our incentives volume into the international and U.S. retail segment to reflect changes in management responsibilities. Also in Q1 2016, we executed a bank amendment that resulted in a gain of $4.3 million that did not repeat in Q1 ‘17. Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted operating revenue growth for incentives with 12%.

International performed in line with expectations in the first quarter, growing adjusted operating revenues 172%. Grass Roots integration with Blackhawk Europe is proceeding ahead of schedule including Grass Roots’ organic adjusted operating revenue growth was in the mid-teens with good performance across all regions. We continue to expand the distribution of our original content through all the regions, included in international segment results is approximately $15 million of adjusted operating revenue and a $500,000 loss at the adjusted EBITDA line related to the Grass Roots meetings and events business unit, which we intend to sell during the second half of 2017.

Moving now to Slide 5 and an update on EMV, taking a moment just to comment on the state of fiscal retail and EMV, the impact on adjusted operating revenues and adjusted EBITDA was in line with guidance provided on our February 15, 2017 call. As a reminder, the remaining EMV impact at this point is related to two U.S. distribution partners who became compliant in mid Q4 2016. We continue to work with these partners to eliminate all restrictions, return the high value open loop cards to the racks and run promotions that will drive increased consumer awareness and sales. Furthermore, we see strong performance of open loop overall, especially our newly launched 5% cash back products.

On Slide 6, we have Q1 financials versus guidance. This is the comparison of our Q1 actual results relative to the guidance provided on the February 15th call. As I mentioned earlier, higher-than-expected U.S. retail TDV was the primary reason we exceeded the guidance range across all key metrics in Q1. While Grass Roots meetings and events business unit results were excluded from guidance, they are and will be included in actual results until we complete the sale of this unit. Also showed on Slide 6 is the estimated reduction in income taxes payable of $19 million, which was $3 million above our guidance range due to the higher-than-forecast stock-based compensation tax benefit.

The next two slides, Slides 7 and 8, review our Q1 year-over-year results. The first is a corporate level view and the second contains segment level detail. As expected, year-over-year results were negatively impacted by EMV and lower bank fees on open loop product. Also in 2016, seasonal Easter volumes fell into our Q1 fiscal calendar whereas it fell into early Q2 this year. As mentioned earlier, the company executed a bank amendment in Q1 2016 in the incentive segment that resulted in a gain of $4 million that did not repeat in Q1 2017. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS declined greater than EBITDA primarily due to increased interest expense related to acquisitions.

Turning to Slide 8, for your reference, we included the segment results. Note that beginning this year we are presenting the segment results with shared expenses, fully allocated to the three revenue-generating segments. We will provide a full nine-quarter historical trend of fully allocated segment P&L’s on the IR website in two weeks. Also, we are no longer providing TDV for the incentive and international segments as an increasing proportion of revenues are derived from non-card related services that are tied to TDV as they are in our U.S. retail segment.

Moving on to Slide 9 and the expense ratios, the impact of the EMV and the acquisition of Grass Roots drove processing and services expenses and G&A expenses as a percentage of adjusted operating revenue higher in Q1 2017. We, of course, gained expense leverage in the fourth quarter given the seasonality of the business and we will also be realizing more synergies in Grass Roots and our other recent acquisitions as integrations continue. For full year 2017, we are projecting these expenses as a percentage of adjusted operating revenue will decrease to 66.4% versus 67.8% in fiscal year ‘16 or 140 basis points of expense leverage.

On Slide 10, we show adjusted free cash flow reconciled through adjusted EBITDA. For the March 2017 trailing 12 months free cash flow is essentially flat. The adjusted EBITDA decreased to $16 million and the increase in CapEx of $12 million during this current trailing 12 months period was offset by the changes in working capital. Also, there was a smaller increase in cash flow from settlement timing due to slower growth in transaction dollar volume.

Moving now to our 2017 business outlook on Slide 11, starting with U.S. retail, with virtually all of our U.S. accounts fully EMV compliant open loop sales continue to rebound nicely, including the 5% cash back Visa products, which we expect to be selling in approximately 15,000 U.S. retail locations in the back half of 2017. We are also focusing on the addition of new higher margin original content throughout our network. And we are on schedule to launch 1,800 Target stores as well as target.com in the Q3 timeframe of this year. Third-party digital volume continue to grow behind the strength of amazon.com, staples.com and many others. Additionally, Blackhawk’s proprietary e-commerce websites GiftCards.com continues to have a very high search ranking and is forecasted for growth at over 40%. For the U.S. retail segment, we are reaffirming our forecast full year 2017 adjusted operating revenue growth in a range of 8% to 19%, with a midpoint of 13%. For 2017, this growth is virtually all organic.

In incentives, our focus is on deepening relationships with our existing enterprise accounts and signing significant new prospects currently in our pipeline or in negotiation. We expect organic growth from new consumer and loyalty programs. For instance, beyond the Chase Loyalty program launched in Q1, we have four additional loyalty programs in our pipeline for launch later this year. And as mentioned earlier, Achievers continue to sign and launch new prospects and it’s currently ahead of its new business target for the year. For context, the Achievers is tracking towards $140 million in gross billings in 2017. In addition, we completed a small consumer incentive acquisition in late Q1. And for 2017, our incentives segment forecasts for adjusted operating revenue growth is from 12% to 25% with a midpoint estimate of 18%. Again, this is primarily organic growth in 2017.

In international Grass Roots enhances our incentives presence in the UK and Australia. And we are moving ahead with our plan to divest the Grass Roots meetings and events business, a lower margin service oriented business. Grass Roots integration would yield significantly enhanced contribution compared to pre-acquisition, launching our digital and incentive solutions, especially the Achievers employee engagement platform into all our international regions is a key focus for us this year. Finally, we are seeing over 100% growth in newer smaller markets like Brazil, South Korea and Indonesia. International adjusted operating growth for 2017 is forecasted in the range of 51% to 68%, with a midpoint estimate of 60%. Organic growth for the year is expected to be approximately 20%. We have not factored into these estimates any material FX impact.

Now, let’s move to Slide 12. I introduced this slide so we could discuss all of our efforts around margin expansion. We stated in February that margin expansion is a primary focus for 2017 and going forward and we are reaffirming our guidance for 2017 that reflects a 60 basis points expansion and adjusted EBITDA margin. In order to achieve or exceed this target, we have a multi-faceted program which covers all aspects of our business. We talked extensively about a disciplined approach to acquisition integration. That includes key components such as the consolidation of redundant technology into single global system and the migration of third-party services onto Blackhawk’s older systems and services. In addition, to the announced divestiture of the meetings and events business, we will continue to review other lower margin business units for optimization. We also made it a priority to develop original content that provides higher margin opportunities across our distribution network. Finally, we are working cost reductions through productivity enhancements based on new technology and process redesign, along with focused procurement based savings.

With that, I will now turn it over to Jerry to cover cash flow and our guidance.

Jerry Ulrich

Okay. Thanks Talbott. And as we indicated earlier, while Q1 came out ahead of our previously provided guidance, the difference is modest relative to the full year. So we are reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2017 that we provided in February. We also indicated in February that year-over-year comparisons would still be EMV affected, mostly for the first half of 2017 and also pointed out some non-repeating items that occurred in 2016 that affect these comparisons. So first turning to Slide 13 and the Q2 GAAP guidance, total operating revenues are forecasted to grow 9% to 16%. This does reflect some further rebound from EMV of course, but also higher growth in the incentives segments for Q2 as compared to Q1 and international growth, including the Grass Roots acquisition. On a GAAP basis, income and EPS include the amortization of intangible assets recorded in the purchase price allocations, other acquisition related non-cash items as well as non-cash stock compensation expense.

On Slide 14, we have got our second quarter non-GAAP guidance. But as we described on the February call, we expect EMV will still have some impact on Q2, but overall AUR growth rates are expected to improve to 17% at the midpoint from 4% in Q1, excluding the meetings and events revenue. EBITDA growth will be impacted by the lower U.S. retail volumes and lower program management fee rates on open loop products. In addition, recall that we indicated that for all of 2016, we had about $10 million in incremental bank program management fees related to migrating card portfolios of our acquired entities to our primary issuing bank. $4 million of that occurred in Q1, as we described earlier and another $4 million occurred in Q2 of 2016. And the remaining $2 million for the year will occur across the second half of 2017.

We also completed at the sale of our PayPower product to NetSpend in the second quarter of 2016, which contributed about $1 million in EBITDA for that quarter with an additional $5 million of EBITDA spread across Q3 and Q4 from 2016. For the second quarter, factoring these items into the year-over-year comparison means that EBITDA is expected to grow 2% at the midpoint, still solid improvement from the 30% decline in Q1. Adjusted net income declined primarily due to increased interest expense year-over-year. We have included Slides 15 and 16, which reflects the full year guidance and growth rates as we provided on February 15, two months ago, so no change from them.

And then finally turning to Slide 17, an update on cash flow and debt, our free cash flow projection for the year remains in the range of $115 million to $135 million. We are increasing our CapEx forecast modestly to account for some incremental spend for Achievers for some new functionality, as well as leasehold improvements that have no net cash outlay due to landlord allowances that cover them, but that are required to be included on a gross basis in the CapEx line and the cash flow statement. This week, we completed an amendment to our credit facility to increase the debt to leverage ratio covenant for Q2 and Q3, which addresses the lower trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA caused by EMV impacts. We also extended the period to draw the incremental term debt that we have under the facility up to January of 2018. As our debt leverage ratio declines later this year based on the improvements in EBITDA that we expect, we will continue to evaluate stock repurchases versus acquisition opportunities. And again, as in prior quarters, there is reconciliations in the appendix of all of our GAAP to non-GAAP items.

And with that, I want to turn it back to the operator to open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We will be taking our first question from the line of David Chu from Bank of America. Your line is open.

David Chu

Alright. Thank you. So can you just discuss what was in the cooperation agreement with JANA, I know cost efficiencies were an area of focus, but you can just elaborate a little bit on what else?

Talbott Roche

Sure. Hi, David. This is Talbott. Yes, we don’t actually give a lot of detail about specific agreements, but it is posted. It’s available. In the mid-March, we filed a cooperation agreement with JANA and we welcomed two new members to our board that we think are going to be very productive. We have had a series of cost-cutting efforts and/or I would say productivity work has been going on since we started doing integrations of our acquisitions. So, it is a focus for 2017. It will remain a focus. And we have a good program. I think I outlined some of the elements of it that we are going to be enacting and have already been enacting. We are also forming a cost committee that is a piece of our board and we will have some participation by various board members on that that will help us through this process.

David Chu

Okay, great. And you talked about open loop, but can you just provide some color on how closed loop performed maybe year-over-year?

Talbott Roche

Yes. So, we are continuing to see growth in closed loop in our U.S. retail and channel, and that includes physical and digital channels. I recall that in the year-to-date timeframe in the mid to high single-digit growth rate, we have seen some of our larger accounts who have higher rates of growth who are doing just excellent marketing and maintaining really good presence with consumers and others who are coming back from EMV that hadn’t been doing as much marketing prior or gearing up with more marketing activity, which has a nice halo effect even though some of that market has been focused on open loop, it has a nice halo effect on the entire category. So, we are happy with the trends and expect to continue to see growth through the remainder of the year.

David Chu

So I am sorry just lastly, so the kind of rebound in U.S. retail would you attribute it primarily to marketing or is there anything else to call out?

Talbott Roche

No, I would attribute that to multiple factors and probably, the most important factor is just getting back to normal best practices. And what I mean by that is lifting those restrictions. So, when checkers often limited the number of cards in an EMV environment and it took time to get them to stop doing that or they limited the form of tender. Also in some of our larger chains, two of our much larger chains, one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast, they just became EMV compliant in Q4, mid-Q4 of ‘16. So, they had to return all the higher denoms open loop cards to the rack and we had to make sure they were fully stocked. In some cases, those cards got lost that we had to send replacement stock and they became fully in stock condition in the case of one of the larger accounts not until late February. So some of this is the blocking and tackling of retail I talked about on prior calls. I would say all of those best practices making sure you are in an in-stock condition. Your restrictions have been lifted and yes, then getting back to the regular case of marketing, which they pulled back from a bit last year when they were not EMV compliant. But I wouldn’t say it’s a dramatic uptick of marketing, it’s going back to the regular cadence of marketing that they did pre-EMV.

David Chu

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Talbott Roche

Yes.

Oscar Turner

Good afternoon.

Talbott Roche

Hello.

Oscar Turner

Hi. So, you guys saw continued rebound in open loop at 92% of levels in the quarter or 92% of 2015 levels in the quarter, which is above 88% that you talked about in December. So, what type of open loop rebound relative to 2015 levels does your full year guidance assume?

Talbott Roche

So, I think we were really clear that on the last call and we are sticking with it that we are not forecasting a total recovery. Just what we did is we are happy with it bouncing back as far as it did in the Q1 timeframe. We have actually said it gets to 94% in our full year guidance. So, we are a little ahead of plan right now. But we wanted to just make sure that we saw good cadence and good productivity of sales we are happy with the trends.

Oscar Turner

Okay, thanks. And then another question on the cost savings committee, I guess with the forming of the committee and the margin expansion initiatives that you guys laid out in the presentation, how should we think about possible margin upside over the next few years?

Talbott Roche

Well, our goal is really to have ongoing margin expansion. We like to achieve 100 basis points of margin expansion every year. We have not formally baked that into our guidance yet as we are getting further down the path with integration work that needs to happen with Grass Roots the consolidation of some of our systems. We are feeling good about the efforts that are underway and we will keep you posted.

Oscar Turner

Okay, thank you.

Christen Chen

Hi. This is Christen Chen in for Ramsey. Thanks for taking my questions. So firstly, I was hoping you could provide a little bit more color on kind of the slowdown in the incentive segment that you all called out in the press release. And does that have anything to do with kind of the not raising guidance or any conservatism there?

Talbott Roche

So, I think what we did callout is we did make some changes, some allocations out of the incentive segments. So, we want to make sure we are clear about that. We had about $4 million of adjusted operating revenues that got pushed out into the international and the U.S. segments, because that’s where that business was being managed. So, it’s more appropriate to account for it there. We are also lapping a one-time bank amendment as we moved last year. We acquired a company who had a card portfolio. When we moved it on to our bank agreement, we got a little uptick. And with the synergy, it’s really a positive synergy, but we only get it once. And so that occurred last year. So, we are lapping that. So, that creates a little headwind at the EBITDA line. I will tell you we are feeling very good about incentives overall. We have had more success in terms of more deeply penetrating our enterprise accounts on the consumer side. We have actually signed some new enterprise accounts in the telecom category, which as you know or maybe I should say make sure everybody does understand are some of the biggest rebaters in the world. We are having success getting our utility customers to move away from using checks, which are less personal, less effective to higher margin prepaid cards and that’s been a win for us. And then I mentioned also standing up to even loyalty incentive programs later this year. So, it is a chunkier and I should lastly say Achievers, the employee engagement piece. We really feel good about that because of the pipeline they had we have been targeting for new business. They are ahead of schedule in terms of signing that, because if it’s a fast platform, you defer a fair amount of those revenues into next year. So I don’t want to get people too excited about over-performance of the ‘17 timeframe, but it sure makes us feel great about ‘18 and the success that, that solution is having an acceptance is having here in the U.S. market as well as our international regions. So, we are really excited about global expansion with that as well. But what I want to say about the incentives business is unlike the retail business, it is chunkier because it’s promotion-driven, campaign-driven. So you can’t some have ups and downs quarter-to-quarter and we try to explain that as that does happen. So that I hope gives you a little more color as you ask for on the incentives numbers.

Christen Chen

Yes, that’s super helpful. And also, can you just provide an update on how the Target rollout is performing relative to your expectations? And then maybe along the same lines, how is Whole Foods performing relative to your expectations?

Talbott Roche

Sure, sure, I’d love to. I love talking about our customers. Target is going great. We are very excited. We are very busy however printing a tremendous amount of card stock to prepare and fixture designs that are going to be going into stores this summer as well as getting prepared for the Target.com launch. I think we mentioned this is a Q3, hopefully, early Q3 launch. And there are a lot of moving parts coming together, but we feel great, not only about the logistics that needs to be handled to make a really successful launch happen, but the level of support that Target is brining to this is really fantastic. I think they understand the value of this category, how to get behind it and use it as a way to drive traffic. And then of course we will have the Target.com launch as well. So that will also be added to this year. In terms of Whole Foods, they are just a really great retailer from it in terms of the demographics that they reach. It’s a great fit for gift. So with what I would call, very basic meaning not just practices execution at retail, they are achieving a steep ramp of growth. And I think that is because of the unusually good fit with a demographic that can spend a lot of money on gift cards. Their wraps are in our view, only basic and we have not succeeded yet on convincing them to move to best practices, but that work is still at hand. And I think we are all pleased with the preliminary results. Their growth year-over-year is measured in the hundreds of percent, but I want to caution that, that’s on a relatively small base. We are also happy with the market basket launch. We talked about them as a smaller retailer that launched last year and they are also seeing hundreds of percents of increases. So kind of a normal quick ramp you see early in these programs when you install them and it takes time for consumers to find the wrap.

Christen Chen

Sure. That’s great. And so just quickly, I guess how much of target are you guys baking into the guidance expectations?

Talbott Roche

As much as we think is prudent.

Christen Chen

Alright. Thanks for taking my questions.

Ashish Sabadra

Hi, this is Ashish Sabadra calling on behalf of Bryan Keane. Just quickly on the loyalty points program, it looks like you have had some good strong start to the future awards. I was just wondering if you can talk about the prospect pipeline there, how many banks have been signed up and what’s the opportunity pipeline there?

Talbott Roche

Yes, yes. So this is to us, an exciting new segment of the market. We have been focused on it for the last 2 years, because banks don’t move quickly. So getting to contract is a 10b – and a 12 to 18-month cycle. It seems to be abbreviating as we get some really great reference accounts in our boats. And so we have four other banks that we are in the process of launching and/or will launch later this year as that was currently scheduled. And they are large banks, but there are also some regionals listed as part of that. We have some very large national cards – a very large national card issuer. And then we have what I would call some large regional banks as well, but it’s a mix of mostly national issuers and a couple of regionals. We are also pursuing some other loyalty point programs. So, it doesn’t need to be a bank or an FI to have a loyalty rewards program. As you know, many airlines and players in the hospitality area have these types of point programs. So we see those as right opportunities as well to go in and offer the content from our global rewards catalog as GiftCards and eGift in exchange for points.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s great. That’s great. Just quickly, the second quarter EBITDA guidance, that came slightly below are in the Street numbers and Jerry went through a couple of line items there in the sense there are couple of headwinds or difficult comps. So as we think about like the second half of the year as some of these one-time items go away and you start getting the benefits from EMV as well as the target starts to ramp up, should we think about a more normalized EBITDA growth in the back half?

Talbott Roche

Yes. I think that’s the right way to think about. Look, I think Q2 is a little bit of an unfortunate loss to all numbers. In that, we are looking at a relatively small percent of the total EBITDA for the year, somewhere in the neighborhood of 10% or 12%. We are lapping some one-time events in that quarter. And so when you really look at it, we take $2 million to $3 million to normalize EBITDA relationship with AOR. And so when you think about the context of the $238 million to $240 million of that, that we are looking to secure this year, it’s really not that significant. And I do think it’s our growth trends, albeit early in the year and we are a fourth quarter business still give us great confidence that we can accomplish, continued to accomplish what we set out to for the full year.

Jerry Ulrich

Yes. And I would add that fourth quarter last year the EBITDA margin was 30% in an EMV affected quarter. So, you could expect something better than that we will be ramping it, of course, with target as Talbott talked about and then the incremental synergies as we move through the year, the acquisitions from 2016.

Ashish Sabadra

No, that’s helpful. And a quick housekeeping item, I am not sure if you disclosed what the acquired revenue was or what the organic revenue growth was in the quarter if there is a way to get the acquisition revenues for the quarter?

Jerry Ulrich

We did not separate that out for the full business. We did talk about it individually for the full year context. So, I think if you go back through Talbott referred to the organic growth U.S. retail this year, it’s primarily organic growth as is incentives international is the piece that has really the Grass Roots component. That would be non-organic for the most of the year.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay, that’s helpful. And maybe one last final question is just use of capital, how do you think about M&A? If you can just talk about prospect pipeline for tuck-in acquisition or is there even an appetite for a bigger acquisition? Thanks. That’s it for me.

Talbott Roche

Yes. I think from a capital allocation standpoint, we are being very – I think Jerry walked through our cash position right now and that kind of speaks for itself. I think we are also though looking at – we are trying to be balanced in our view of how to allocate our capital. We are always – we look at a lot of different acquisition opportunities. We are very focused on achieving the integration, effective integration and the leverage with scale as I talked about right now and we feel good about the acquisitions that we have already made. So there is a real focus in ‘17 on making sure that we get efficiencies out of that. So, I hope that answers your question. It’s not just that we don’t have interest in acquisition, we are just right now very focused on the integration of the assets that we have made and I will leave it at that.

Jerry Ulrich

So I would just add, we laid out that the investment conference pretty strict criteria about our acquisitions, so big or small, we are deviating from that. There is a pretty clear definition of what we look at, how we look at it, what hurdles they have to meet, et cetera. And Talbott’s right for a number of reasons, our focus for the next period of time is on our consolidation and integration. But given how long it takes for these things to come to pass and the fact that there is a robust opportunity list, we will continue to look and plan for the future and of course always measure that against other alternatives for our capital.

Ashish Sabadra

Thanks a lot.

Lara Fourman

Hi, this is Lara Fourman stepping in for Jim. My first question was just in terms of the international business growth was triple-digits this quarter and it seems like it’s mainly things that should benefit most of the year like Grass Roots and B2B launches in original content. Why the decision not to raise the international revenue guidance for the year?

Jerry Ulrich

What you have with the first quarter is we have got the actuals of meeting and events in the quarter. As was covered in our presentation, we actually gave guidance without meeting and events, because we aren’t quite sure what will happen with it and when. So that was a thing, because we just wanted to have a clear picture of that ongoing business. But what we are required to do, of course, is report our actual results, which includes meeting and events. So in the quarter, you have got the number that includes meeting and events that has some – because of its nature of its services business has some substantial AR, not so much from an EBITDA standpoint. And but when we look at our forecast or our guidance, much like we did for the whole year in our previous meetings with you, but we didn’t include it.

Lara Fourman

Got it. And then my second question was just on client wins and losses. Besides target, just what does the pipeline look like? And then also how many of your top 20 partners are up for renewal in 2017?

Talbott Roche

Right. So we are always looking in signing new accounts. I think in the physical retail, U.S. retail space, new substantial wins are fewer and further between just because it’s a more mature markets, but we are regularly signing new digital partners. And as I mentioned also, these loyalty accounts just frankly roll up into our incentives business. So I will move back to retail. But I want to make the point that while we are focused on new physical wins they tend to be fewer and further between the digital wins with more frequency. The renewals, we are constantly doing renewals. We have a very seasoned and significant renewal process that we spend a lot of time with our existing partners, actively renewing them, are in advance of their renewal dates or the expiry of their contracts. So we feel good about that. We have gotten that in front of a lot of our major partners and have them renewed for many years to come, but we are always paying attention to that. And it’s a big focus for the sales team and it’s a focus I am involved to nod at myself.

Lara Fourman

Okay, thank you.

Brad Berning

Good afternoon. One follow up on regards to non-EMV impacted markets, maybe you can talk a little bit about same-store sales kind of growth, so help us understand, kind of like the underlying trends that you are seeing how were they in the fourth quarter versus this quarter, ex-EMV impacted areas of the business?

Talbott Roche

Yes. So are you talking about within U.S. retail?

Brad Berning

Yes, within U.S. retail, specifically. Yes.

Talbott Roche

Well, we have really good – we have seen good growth in spend in that, I would call it mid to high single-digit growth. We do have one of a larger accounts performing at a low double-digit growth rate. And they are probably the most sophisticated in terms of their marketing. And their use of their digital marketing capabilities targets high value households there are higher buyers of prepaid products and gift cards. So we do really like what we are doing there. So that gives you a sense of it. So that mid to high single-digit growth.

Jerry Ulrich

I think as Talbott referred earlier, year-to-date, so not in Q1 because we had the Easter shift. But looking at year-to-date, after we are clear of that shifting holiday, we are seeing solid growth rates, where as in fourth quarter we talked about closed loop being relatively flat, partially affected by EMV, but not exactly determined. So I think we are happy with the trend line we are now seeing on the closed gift side, especially.

Brad Berning

And then as a follow-up on that, the Easter shift as well as the leap year issue for this quarter, what do you estimate that the impacted drag on that and how does that impact the following quarter on those shifts from a – through acceleration/deceleration standpoint?

Jerry Ulrich

We get about 1% or so shift of TDV from in this case, from Q1 to Q2.

Brad Berning

Leap year by itself would be like a 1% differential, right and so is the 1% just a leap year comment or are you talking about Easter shift?

Jerry Ulrich

I don’t think the one day would really have an impact, because gifting in particular is already around the holiday and special events and occasions and unless you were born on leap year day…

Brad Berning

That’s a good point. Excellent, I appreciate that. And then I am just going to ask, I pretty much know what I get for an answer, but given the price speculation or regards to the competitive issue out there, just want to give you an open mic to say any responses that you want to give?

Talbott Roche

No, I think that there has been, let me say, there has been a recognition in the industry and it’s not lost on the party themselves that there was some industrial logic to activities. But that’s been out there and speculations have been out there for a long, long time. And so I wouldn’t read too much into it.

Brad Berning

Fair enough. Thank you for the time.

Andrew Schmidt

Hi everyone. This is Andrew, on for Ashwin. Just a question on the technology platform integration, I was hoping you could just help us understand the opportunity here, is it more than just integrating acquisitions and also your existing underlying systems, is this a multi-year opportunity. And then, it will be helpful if we could try to size the opportunity, I know its early days, but any context around the opportunity here would be helpful?

Talbott Roche

Yes. And I think there is multiple opportunities. So I will give you an example. We have multiple things happening at once. So one example would be when we have done an acquisition, we required somebody who is doing the processing on a third-party provider and we have the opportunity then to migrate them on to our in-house processing platform as well as our in-house customer service at a much lower cost. We also will win. We haven’t since it’s a multiple platforms. I will give you another example, e-commerce platforms, we have made the decision to collapse them into one with the best features and functionality, retaining the monthly URL so we can maintain that traffic that we consolidate down to one platform, which gives us – it requires to your resources, technical resources in which to maintain and develop that platform. So those are the examples of what we mean when we are moving to single global platforms. Another example would be, we have a content catalog that we built up organically for retail that includes over 1,000 brands and those are gift cards and eGift that are relevant to the retail channel. We have acquired separate catalogs which we are now creating one global catalog so the deep on-boarding happens once as opposed to having multiple times for content, that can be then accessed by any of our platforms via a rebate platform, a channel sales platform, a retailer. So you really get the efficiency of having one repository for that content and multiple points of entry to get it and access it. So though all of those are multiple year efforts, they require we have a really great technology game. I think we have in the prior calls that we recruited and fashioned to one and we subsequently added other very talented folks who are helping us optimize the architecture around these single global platforms to achieve optimum scale. So that’s part of what’s going to contribute to that margin expansion, because it allows us to do the same business a lot less technology expense.

Jerry Ulrich

And just to quantify Andrew the sales and/or the technology departmental costs or the operating costs ongoing represent about a third to 40% of our processing and services expenditures. So in the context of being able to see the efficiencies in that spend, that kind of the proportion that you are looking at of the processing and services line on an ongoing basis.

Andrew Schmidt

Got it, that’s really helpful context. And then we heard from a company that reported earlier today about weakness in physical brick-and-mortar channels, big-box retailers and that retailers like that and I know you guys are in much more defensive channels, brochures and the like, but are you seeing anything to indicate weakness in foot traffic or it seems to your same-store sales or your underlying same-store sales are pretty strong, so I wouldn’t think so, but just wanted to ask?

Talbott Roche

No, it’s a really good question because we obviously pay a lot of attention to the retail trends. And I would agree with you that there are some specialty big-box like in the toys and other areas at par under pressure from e-commerce and other discounters. Grocery is under pressure from deflation, which just makes it harder for them to raise their prices, but they aren’t losing – while there is some thought about we have got to maintain our traffic there is consolidation in the industry that’s happening. We aren’t seeing this directly impact most of the retailers are helping and the gift card sales are doing well. Still we have outliers, one or two that are in the news these days, maybe Sears where we are watching things really carefully. But they aren’t a large percent of sale, because we have focused so much on that healthy, number one or two brochure in every market.

Andrew Schmidt

Got it, that’s helpful. And then my last question is on Cardpool, you executed the agreement to take control of the kiosk last quarter, should we expect to see Cardpool revenues start to ramp, I know it’s not a big factor for the bottom line, but I am just curious, just the revenue contribution for the year?

Talbott Roche

Yes. It’s a good question. And you are correct to say it is not going to be a huge contributor, but it is going to ramp. Part of what happened with last year, we got sold out our negotiation with our – the partners who had distracted with other things, made a decision to go ahead and purchase the kiosk that we could control around dusting, which we have accomplished. That gives us a lot more freedom to place them where we want, to market around the service, to partner with our retailers who we have great relationships with to make sure they are placed in the highest volume locations. All of that is good work that’s being done right now. So we expect to ramp, so we are seeing a ramp. It is not a major contributor to the business, but it will continue to grow through the year. It’s less than 1% of our EBITDA, as we have mentioned.

Andrew Schmidt

Right, understood. Thank you very much guys.

Jerry Ulrich

Okay, everyone, well, thanks for joining us. Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and we’ll be in touch soon.

