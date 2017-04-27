Legg Mason (LM) CEO Joe Sullivan on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Q4 2016 Results Conference Call

April 25, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Alan Magleby - Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Joe Sullivan - Chairman and CEO

Pete Nachtwey - CFO

Analysts

Chris Harris - Wells Fargo

Robert Lee - KBW

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Craig Siegenthaler - Credit Suisse

Macrae Sykes - Gabelli

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Michael Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Welcome to the Legg Mason Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Year End Earnings Call.

Alan Magleby

On behalf of Legg Mason, I would like to welcome you to our conference call to discuss operating results for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not statements of facts or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the statements.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the call today, we may also discuss non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the press release that we issued this morning, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

This afternoon's call will include remarks from Mr. Joe Sullivan, Legg Mason's Chairman; and CEO, and Mr. Pete Nachtwey, Legg Mason's CFO, who will discuss our financial results. In addition, following a review of the Company's quarter, we will then open the call to Q&A.

Now, I would like to turn this call over to Mr. Joe Sullivan. Joe?

Joe Sullivan

Thanks Alan, and thank you for listening in this afternoon. As always, we appreciate your interest in Legg Mason. As we have stated in the past, our industry is rapidly changing and while there are disruptive forces that work, we are managing through these changes as well as markets that at times are more challenging than they may appear to be.

As we look back on our fiscal year just ended, we are very pleased with the strategic progress we have made, yet we know that more work needs to be done. I want to begin today by reminding you of our strategy, expanding client choice through diversification. Underpinning this strategy is the belief that we must provide our clients with the products that they want in need delivered in the vehicles that they prefer and accessible in the manner in which they choose.

It is through this constant focus on choice through diversification that we are beginning to see our results to play out with both a strong fourth quarter finish and the strong agenda in place for fiscal 2018. I would like to start by emphasizing the following three focus points for the past quarter.

First, our long-term net inflows were our best in the past two years and we also had our best net equity flow quarter in over 12 years. These results led by fixed income inflows at both Western and Brandywine and equity inflows at ClearBridge and Martin Currie were offset to a degree by outflows in alternatives. Our net inflows are just opposed against the backdrop of another rough quarter for the industry in net active flows and a record quarter for flows in the passive strategies.

Our flow performance supports two things that we have saying for some time now, specifically that our strategy of diversification can work, not only for clients, but for shareholders as well, and while not growing sectors, classic active equity and fix income are substantial in size and still very attractive spaces, but winning in them requires relevant investment strategies that deliver performance alpha, access through competitively priced products and vehicles and delivered through differentiated distribution channels. On those three scores across both equity and fix income we fair well.

My second focus point relates to our global distribution platform which depending upon which metric we consider had either its best or second best quarter and year ever. This performance underscores the importance of the Legg Mason distribution platform for our shareholders. Our global distribution team has delivered net positive flows across the platform in 13 of the last 14 quarters which is nothing short of a stellar performance during a period of significant investor shifts from active to passive strategies.

This year saw all time highs in net sales from Martin Currie, in Legg Mason Japan and in the SMA vehicle. In the U.S. our warehouse and independent channels both achieved record gross sales as AUM on the global platform was also an all-time high. So fiscal 2017 was a very successful year for our distribution team; one, that team has characterized as directly related to our platform choice being increasingly appreciated within this consolidated environment.

My third point of emphasis is the diversity of our business both beyond traditional asset classes and vehicles and across all asset classes and vehicles. To that end and just for some perspective on the diversification at Legg Mason, almost half of U.S. growth sales on our retail platform during the quarter were products other than 40 Act mutual funds specifically SMAs, sub-advised strategies, VITs and CITs. This reinforces the importance of being able to respond to the retail investors' demand for choice and product vehicles.

Now, obviously, our mutual fund business is a large and very important business for our clients and for Legg Mason, but investor vehicle preferences are evolving and expanding. They demand more choice in their investment vehicles and this demand drives our vehicle innovation and development agenda. As an example last year of all the products we launched in the U.S. only about 10% were in the traditional mutual fund vehicle. And as we look ahead to a robust pipeline of new products in multiple vehicles planned in U.S. this coming year most will be in ETFs and SMAs and none are expected to be in the mutual fund format.

So we close the fiscal year having completed a significant number of strategic initiatives that we expect to bear fruit going forward. We closed four transactions during the year and very successfully on boarded Clarion Partners and helped to facilitate the merger of EnTrust Capital with Permal. We closed the acquisition of Financial Guard, signing in November the first financial intermediary on our new technology platform to help them deliver advisory solutions to their clients.

We also had a very active year with Precidian following our investment in the Company in 2016. NYSE Arca and Precidian have filed a 19b-4 for new ETF products, utilizing their active shares technology that will be sub-advised by ClearBridge and Royce. The SEC has approved Precidian's Exemptive Relief application pending a standard comment period for an active hedge ETF structure for ADRs. We believe that the demand for this product will be strong. And finally we also filed registration statements for three transparent active ETS with the underlying managers from ClearBridge.

All in all a very busy and successful year of on boarding new partners, developing new strategies in vehicles and achieving strong performance to our global retail platform. And as we delivered on these strategic initiatives we continue to lead our industry in the rate of capital return to shareholders through share re-purchases and dividends. Our recent history of which is powerfully captured on Slide 2. Speaking of our dividend I am very pleased to share with you that we are raising our dividend by 27% to $1.12 per share. This increase is part of the ongoing focus that we place on thoughtful capital allocation.

In the past, we have considered our share repurchase and dividend payouts somewhat separate adjacent. But going forward, we intent to think about them collectively in terms of total capital allocated. So for this fiscal year from where we sit now, we intend to maintain an approximate total capital return to shareholders of 450 million subject as always to that are not being more compelling uses of capital. With such a program, we should remain a leader in a rate of capital return to shareholders. There will be a slight difference in the however which will shift from about an 80/20 share repurchase to dividend ratio to a 75/25. This strategic move towards a slightly higher dividend payout ratio and yield positions us more comparatively in our industry peer group.

As just typical we have highlighted specific details for the quarter on Slide 3 as well as AUM and flows by affiliate on Slide 4, our global distribution review on Slide 5, and finally our updated investment performance on Slide 6. I’ll be happy to answer specific questions about our investment affiliates that you may have, but suffice it to say that while all of our affiliates inevitably have periods of uneven performance or choppy flows. Almost all of them currently have a higher level of activity or greater pipelines of opportunity across more geographies and strategies than we have seen in some time. This level of activity when combined with the work underway in global distribution is why we are confident that we can continue to take share in a challenging market.

All that said as we have cautioned before, please do not make too much or too little out of our monthly flows. As we have seen those flows can be lumpy in the short term. And finally, as it's customary for us in this quarter each year, we have included the slide that captures many of the acknowledgements and awards earned by Legg Mason and our affiliates during the fiscal year and I would like to congratulate my colleagues for these important recognitions.

And with that back drop, let me turn it over to Pete.

Pete Nachtwey

Thanks, Joe. I’ll start off on Slide 8, As Joe noted for the quarter, we generated earnings of $76 million or $0.76 cents per diluted share and I realized there is a lot of noise embedded in this quarter. But that is largely a product of the actions we have taken to streamline our business and invest for growth. So let me walk you through the various items which we believe will help you see that our core business had a solid quarter from an ongoing operations perspective.

First, we enjoyed a positive $15 million impact resulting from the recognition of a U.S. tax credit related to foreign taxes paid in prior periods. Also on the plus side, we are gaining some sale of LMM and Glouston Capital Partners totaling $5 million. On the other side of the ledger, we incurred a $5 million non-cash accounting charge related to units issued under the Royce management equity plan, as you may recall the Royce MEP effectively equitize a portion of their team's revenue share. And as a remainder in return for putting that plan in place, we have already received one additional revenue share percentage point and we're receiving an additional 1% of revenue share from Royce effective from April 1, 2017.

Looking ahead, Royce still has an additional 3% of their revenue share which they may equitize in the future. We also incurred a $3 million severance charge associated with the corporate headcount reductions which were disclosed last month. And this quarter's earnings per share included $2 million of EnTrustPermal transition related cost. Finally, there was a 2 million non-cash charge related to our revolving credit facility amendment reducing the capacity on that facility back to our historical level of $500 million. This will save us roughly a $1.5 million in annual expenses through 2020. So, piercing through all that noise, these items collectively increased earnings per share by $0.11 for the quarter.

Now, I'll turn to some other highlights for the quarter. Average AUM increased to $719 billion, driven by the increase in equity AUM. Our operating revenues increased $8 million from fiscal Q3, largely driven by higher average long term AUM and higher pass-through performance fees at Clarion. These were partially offset by the impact of two fewer days in the quarter. And while impossible to predict with precision, we estimate next quarter's non-pass-through performance fees to be approximately $5 million and pass-through performance fees at Clarion should add another $55 million to $60 million to fiscal Q1 performance fees.

Slide 9, highlights the EnTrustPermal-related charges for this past fiscal year. For fiscal Q4 acquisition and transition related expenses totaled $2 million a bit lower than expected due to charges that were delayed until Q1 of fiscal 2018 where we anticipate additional charges of approximately $3 million. And as noted in Footnote 2, the current quarter includes $8 million in EnTrustPermal savings, up slightly from last quarter. This represents $32 million on an annualized basis, with the full $35 million in annual savings expected in fiscal '18.

On Slide 10, there are a couple of items to highlight. Similar to the breakdown I provided earlier regarding our overall results. We thought it will be helpful to call out the various items impacting our operating income. Specifically, the reported number of $110 million was negatively impacted by the following. First, the $4.6 million in Royce non-cash MEP charges; second, the $2.7 million in corporate severance cost; and finally, we experienced higher sales commissions of $3.5 million. The first two items are not expected to recur on a regular basis and we of course love the higher sales commissions that mean we have more AUM which will be with us on average for the next four years.

Our GAAP effective tax rate was only 12% for the quarter, as a result of the discrete tax items I mentioned earlier. As we look ahead to fiscal 2018, we project our GAAP tax rate to be between 31% and 33%, which you can see in the appendix on Slide 23. Our actual cash tax rate was 7% which continues to run at a substantially lower level than our historical GAAP rate. And we anticipate that our cash tax rate will stable at 10% through the early part of the next decade after which we will still continue to benefit from goodwill amortization well into the future.

On Slide 11, you can see the market appreciation long term inflows and positive FX combined the increase AUM by $25 billion. Liquidity outflows totaled $3 billion while the previously mentioned sales of several small subsidiaries further reduced our AUM by $3.9 billion.

Turning Slide 12, fixed income inflows were $3.5 billion with positive flows of both Western and Brandywine. Equity inflows totaled $3.1 billion driven by ClearBridge and Martin Currie, while alternative outflows increase to $2.7 billion with outflows across all three alternative managers. In the case of the real estate outflow, this was largely made up of an advisory mandate for a client were Clarion was over its allocation and these advisory assets could be move back to a self manage bucket at that client, this will actually free up capacity for Clarion to work with this client on more accretive investments going forward.

We have updated Slide 13 by providing operating revenue yields by asset class to enhance our transparency on this key metric. As you can see our operating revenue yield increased due to our higher average equity AUM driven by both markets and flows. The historical trend shows alternative operating revenue yields declining over the period. This was driven by the lower fee levels associated with our three most recent acquisitions RARE, Clarion and EnTrust. In all three cases, their fees are on balance lowered than from all on a standalone basis, which is what comprised our all platform prior to bringing these affiliates on board.

Operating expenses on Slide 14, increased by $9 million. For last quarter, our intangible impairment was partially offset by contingent consideration credits, which combined the increased operating expenses by $20 million. This quarter, we saw an increase in comp and benefits of $19 million, 11 million of which related to the items I mentioned earlier, specifically the Royce MEP non-cash charge, the cost related or corporate headcount reductions and the higher sales commissions.

Occupancy increased by $3 million resulting from the combined impacts of an affiliate charge this quarter versus a transition related real estate credit last quarter. And other expenses increased by $7 million due to higher spending on advertising professional fees and an increase in the FX impact on expenses. Next quarter, we expect this other expense line to move back to the more typical $50 million for quarter level.

Turning to Slide 15, comp and benefits again increased by $19 million reflecting seasonal compensation influences, the Clarion performance pass-through, the Royce MEP charge, higher mark-to- market on deferred comp and seed and higher commissions on increased global distribution sales. Next quarter, we expect to comp ratio to be slightly higher in the range of 55% to 56% reflecting higher payroll taxes associated with our annual incentive awards as well as the impact of accelerated charges related to retirement eligible employees, who receive annual deferred compensation awards.

Slide 16 shows our operating margin as adjusted which decrease from last quarter reflecting the impact of two few days in the quarter and the various comp related items I just mentioned. We expect next quarter's adjusted operating margin to improve reflecting the absence of the of the various items impacting our current quarter but partially offset by payroll taxes and other cost associated with our annual incentive awards in fiscal Q1.

I would also point you to the Page 30 in the appendix, where you will see an update to our apparent operating margin which we first disclosed last fall. You can see that our apparent margin for fiscal 2017 increase 1.5% versus 2016 primarily reflecting the positive impacts from our recent acquisitions and the operating leverage in our model.

Slide 17 is a roll forward from fiscal Q3's net income of $0.50 to this quarter's net income of $0.76 per share. For our fiscal fourth quarter, lower operating earnings reduced EPS by $0.07 primarily due to the two few days in the quarter lower non-pass-through performance fees and seasonal compensation cost. The increase in mark-to-market on our seed and corporate investments which is not offsetting comp as well as the impacts from lower taxes and our share buybacks combined the increase earnings per share by $0.08 quarter-over-quarter. Finally the combination of the items I mentioned in my opening remarks increased earnings per share by $0.11.

Slide 18, is a walk of our adjusted EBITDA from fiscal Q3 to fiscal Q4. Note that our adjusted EBITDA decreased from $160 million to $146 million due to the impacts from various operating expense items in two fewer days in the quarter.

So now, let me turn it back over to Joe.

Joe Sullivan

Thanks, Pete. I am going to end with the slide that we have periodically shown over the past four years, which shows the many actions both large and small that we have taken to reposition Legg Mason for the future.

All of these actions have supported our strategy of expanding client choice through diversification. The work to add new and relevant capabilities is largely done. And we are now focused on helping our individual affiliates fully leveraged our global distribution platform including utilizing their strategies and expanding customized solutions capabilities and multi asset products.

We remain committed to helping our clients achieve their goals by offering easily accessible choices and solutions in such a way that translates the disruption before us into opportunity. And we believe that this should reward our shareholders appropriately. So as always we will continue to thoughtfully invest in our business taking advantage of our global scale our diversification and our financial strength to deliver long term results for clients and shareholders.

And with that, we are happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Chris Harris with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Chris Harris

My question is on ClearBridge, you guys obviously had really strong flows there and that is mostly large CapEx as equity which we all know is under extreme pressure from passive. So other than performance, how do you guys able to achieve such a strong result there? We've seen some of your peers who had good performance and they just can't seem to produce positive flows in active equity.

Joe Sullivan

So, I think Chris it's kind of what I said earlier. First of all of the flows that ClearBridge had which are approaching 3 billion for the quarter, and by the way that was the best net flow quarter that ClearBridge has had since we acquired them in 2005. So that’s a pretty powerful statement. We had a significant win with Vanguard I mean that was public information and that’s a very powerful and validating win for ClearBridge. And what we are excited about that by the way is that’s a -- hopefully a gift that will keep on giving. So in the sense that as Vanguard continues to grow, they'll hopefully continue to allocate into that particular fund and ClearBridge will benefit from that.

And then the second thing with respect to ClearBridge is that their platform the Company itself has really been validated through that. So if an as Vanguard has more searches, we are hopeful that we will have an even clear path because the fact that ClearBridge itself, it's risk management, it's culture, all the kind of factors other than particularly strategy have been validated. Beyond that there is roughly I would say seven different categories where we saw inflows at ClearBridge for the quarter. So, we had large cap growth which was obviously significant, but also small and mid cap growth that was the Vanguard strategy.

We saw multi-cap growth, we saw dividends strap, tactical dividend which is one of their strategies I mean a mid cap and a small cap strategy. So seven or eight different strategies that all had I would say 40 million to 50 million or more of net positive flows. What that tells you, you have diversified strategies and this is one of the things you like best about ClearBridge. They are highly diversified. They attack the market or they provide solutions that are income, that are high convictional or -- high conviction type strategies or also down side capture, down side protection strategies.

And so you combine relevant strategies, income, high conviction, down side capture strategies that meet different needs to combine that was very good performance and our investment performances has been strong and you then combine that with a strong distribution capability and those things ultimately result potentially in good flows. It's a market share gain and we know that we feel good about what's going on ClearBridge, but also what's going on with our global distribution platform.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robert Lee with KBW. Your line is open.

Robert Lee

Can you maybe talk a little bit about kind of the alternative platform, I mean may I know you talked a little bit about the redemption at Clarion, but if we think of EnTrust and I guess -- what I guess is the continued run off for the legacy from our business and RARE is kind of struggled to get inflows. I mean how should we be thinking of there been maybe more light at the end of the tunnel, at least with EnTrust and Permal kind of winding through the whatever the legacy book maybe? And then, is there anything maybe little bit more color on Clarion redemption in terms of whether -- was that advisory account kind of the similar fee structure to kind of the core business, or how should we be thinking of that?

Joe Sullivan

Great questions. And when you talked about, are we going to see day light? We see a lot of day light for all three of these candidly. Couple of things, Rob, let me just say this that I think are important to remember. As we had added alternatives capability to our lineup, to our portfolio, we have had to adjust to these new businesses as new businesses. In other words, we have had to introduce the notion of uncalled capital to our unfunded wins that’s not something we use to talk about, but we have added that to it and we currently have I think 2.9 billion across the alternatives platform and uncalled capital. But that’s a new metric that we track and we share with you.

Certain of our phases, we talked about last quarter, certain of our performance fees that we accrue now have somewhat different account implications and we have got a -- we describe that to you. So that’s new for us. We also have to think about our AUM activity at both Clarion and EnTrust in different ways not just flows but also realization and so we are going to have to begin in some cases, we classifying certain things not as outflows because they are not. So when we have actually achieved realizations for our client much in a way of private equity firms for example.

So, it's all good, but it is changed for us and we just had to adjust to that change this past year. When I think -- let's take our alternatives portfolio in three ways. First of all, candidly, yes, RARE has been a bit frustrating from an institutional standpoint, but I would say it's been exciting and a lot of work being done from a retail standpoint. The outflows at RARE have been a combination of performance related decisions, candidly, as well as though I think significantly some reallocations from listed to unlisted infrastructure. It's all disappointing because they are out. Those reallocations can go the other way too. But I think the combination of some performance challenges but also reallocations had on the institutional side.

On retail side, we have mentioned this before but we are very pleased with the flows that we have gotten into our RARE, UK infrastructure fund over the last year. And we are excited about the long term potential of both 40 Act fund that we launched in the U.S. as well as their Smart Beta ETF, which utilizes their proprietary index that we want this past year. These are both early stage initiatives and products, but we are excited about them. And their pipeline of activity has been strong. Now, they have got to convert it and hopefully they will, but the interest in RARE institutionally I would say is strong and performance has rebounded and they are doing well from that standpoint.

I would say both Clarion Partners and EnTrustPermal themselves are performing exactly as we expected and we couldn’t be happier. I will be honest we did not expect or foresee the pressure on hedge funds and on the commingled space in particular. We didn’t expect that, that was going to be as intense as we experienced this past year. Hey, but we doubt with it and everybody doubt with it. But what we love about the new combination of EnTrustPermal is what I would call the mutual diversification that each company brought to one another that’s in terms of products and vehicles and in terms of clients.

So, EnTrust brought to the combination of focus on direct lending a focus on co-investment strategies. And I'll get to that in a minute whereas and a really U.S. centric business where is Pemal brought really a very strong relationships internationally. We were just that recently with Craig Hallum and he was talking about that. They have something on the order of 700 clients globally. So, it’s a powerful distribution capability. After a long year of integration at EnTrust, I got to tell you they are totally focused on growth. They have launched the direct lending product globally.

And they are in the premarketing stage for a new co-investment vehicle. The commitments for both of these -- the indications for both of these are strong and I would say on the co-investment vehicle I think the commitments would close sometime in the fall. So we should start to see some flows into the direct lending vehicle anytime really and I would say over the next month or so. And then we should have a good sense for the raise on the co-investment vehicle in the fall.

Clarion very quickly, again is exactly what we expected it’s a world-class real estate business, commercial private equity commercial real estate business. It's exactly what we expected and what we underwrote and it is delivering just as we expected. I would say if there is a surprise at least to me it’s a demand for their capabilities, the foreign demand is stronger than that would have expected across three different continents outside of America. And their performance remains strong. They do expect the market to soften a little bit but really soften from an extraordinarily high performing market range to more of a normal market range in the call it 8% to 10% return something like that.

The outflow that you referenced was an advisory mandate, it was a fee that was commenced within advisory mandate and it was with a very good client, frankly we were capacity constrained a little bit and so frankly we view this is an opportunity to be able to compete for a new mandate, it's not going to be given to us, we got to compete for it, but something where we can add more value to the clients and simply just as an advisor. So, it's not anything that we are particularly concerned about. With Clarion, just -- they are so well diversified such a great business that we are very happy and prior to that outflow, we had seen three consecutive quarters of positive net flows the first three quarter with us.

So, I think all good on those fronts, ups and downs like all of our businesses, but we feel very good about all three.

Operator

And our next question comes from Dan Fannon with Jefferies. Please go ahead with your -- please proceed with your question.

Dan Fannon

I appreciate the color there on the alternative segments in the various manager, I guess if you could walk through kind of the unfunded wins that kind of Western and I think you talked a bit about ClearBridge already and just kind of talk about any shift in maybe products or changes within either various strategies? And then if there is anything you want to -- is worth calling out further month or date or kind of as you kind of think about this next quarter on a more shorter term basis?

Joe Sullivan

Sure. So, let me give you some thoughts on flows and stay with me because I think it's always important to -- we try to give you all as good colors as we can with respect to flows. So the big picture from my standpoint or from the Legg Mason standpoint is this. First of all, it's interesting, flow leadership, we think about this because we are at fiscal yearend a little but flow leadership at Legg Mason, actually seems to rotate from year-to-year, which frankly reinforces our diversification strategy as benefiting both clients and shareholders. So for example this fiscal year from a flow perspective, it is Western and Martin Currie, right with 12.5 billion or 12.6 billion and 5.2 respectively which have led the way.

Last fiscal year, our Brandywine had 5.3 billion and QS had 4.8 billion, and they were our net flow leaders. Two years ago, not last year but two years ago, in our fiscal '15, again it was Western at 8.9 billion and our ClearBridge at 6.4 and Brandywine at 13 billion. So different years, different markets, different client demand all drive different flow leadership for us at Legg Mason. But as I said to all of you given our diversification by book by asset class, by geography, by client type trying to extrapolate monthly or even quarterly flows for the full year. I think almost certainly can -- at least it runs a risk of leading it to a wrong conclusion.

So if we look at -- just talk about last year for a moment and how extrapolating a micro view can be a mistake. I think which you see is a pretty powerful story for Legg Mason. So for our fiscal year and for the 12 months period ended March 31, and again against a very challenging backdrop for close in the active equities and fix income space, we were out of 1.6 billion for the year, Legg Mason was out of 1.6 billion for year, that’s less than one half of 1% again or really relatively flat against our long-term book. But that 1.6 billion out includes alternatives which we have talked about and acknowledged, we had some outs during the year.

And so, if you look at it our active equities and active fixed income book over the course of our last fiscal year actually had positive net flows for the year of 5.8 billion. 5.8 billion in active and positive active flows last year and to me that’s a bit of wow. But if you are using our monthly or quarterly close to project what we've end up the year, you would never have gotten there because if you think about it, if you go back and just look back a little bit, we ended the first quarter of our year -- a year ago at this time out 1 billion.

We were relatively flat in the second quarter at out 300. We were out 4 billion in the third quarter and some of your wagon out. And we had -- but then we were positive 3.9 in the fourth quarter. So it’s the lumpiness particularly of our larger institutional flows which actually stand in contrast to our global retail business, which as I mentioned earlier that business has been net sales positive for 13 of the last 14 quarters and was positive every single month during our last fiscal year with the exception of November and January.

So, if you look forward to April and our first fiscal quarter we are continuing to see strength in our global retail business, though I would say we do expect some slowing of what has been just a blow out performance at LMJ what we call LMJ like Mason Japan, that’s really been with Martin Currie, Australian high dividend strategy. We expect that’s going to slow a little bit. But so far it hasn’t, but we expect that it will. We do also see some institutional outflow on the fixed income side, which I would say as largely corporate cash management driven, it's not really reallocations. It's not really -- certainly not performance. We will see over the course of the rest of the month and quarter certainly some rebalancing some ins and outs over the period.

If I had a guess right now about April, I'd put us at out about $2 billion but frankly its nothing that we are getting particularly worked up about again because we have talked about how lumpy some of these things can be. We do have some visibility into the rest of quarter of ins and outs and are hopeful that beyond that what we are feeling in terms of the ongoing strength of our day to day retail business continues. But honestly I am not seeing anything particularly substantial one way or the other through the quarters. So just some lumpier ins some lumpier outs and then just ongoing business day to day. And I'll leave -you with this on flows because this is important I think in terms of unfunded and from that standpoint.

This really reinforces the high level of activity that occurs on a quarterly basis and frankly which makes the forecasting of flows so challenging. I would like to share with you, our most recent experience just over the last quarter or so with respect to unfunded wins. So, if you remember on our January call, we referenced both our 1231 unfunded book of 7 billion and then we've updated you to our January 31, book which stood at about 13 billion. February just for the record, I don’t know that we had an opportunity to disclose this but our February unfunded wins stood at 13.7 billion and then we closed March at 10.3 billion in unfunded win. So quarter-over-quarter December 31 to March 31, we went from 7 billion to 10.3 billion in unfunded wins.

But along the way, we funded almost 12 billion of our pipeline and then added another 15 plus -- 15.3 or so in new wins. Now of those wins and of our current book of 10.3 I think in unfunded let's just as two thirds nearly 60% each of those would be in fixed income and the balance of would be largely in equity for some in all. And I think that’s a nice mix. And remember now this book of unfunded doesn’t include our daily redemption activity or subscription activity in our retail books. So as you can see just a tremendous amount of activity of outflow, of inflow, of new business activity every day, and every week, every months and every quarter. So hopefully that’s given you a kind of a good recap on where we are.

Dan Fannon

And I guess this is a follow-up for Pete, performance fees they came at little bit better than what you have guided for the quarter. You guide one quarter out and I understand it's highly unpredictable and subject to lot of variability, but if you think about year and kind of the outlook for this year versus last, and where performance is today and already with high watermarks. Can you give us a sense of kind of on year-over-year basis how we should think about performance fees given where on kind of more -- it should be -- I think at least on a more of an upswing in fiscal '18?

Pete Nachtwey

So, again, I always emphasis the difficulty in predicting this because they are so subject to markets and we got a large swap of our affiliates any more are getting performance fees. But the historical run rate, we've typically talked about is around 20 million per quarter. I would say we are probably a quarter or so away and a couple of the strategies there have been -- if we keep normal markets and particular things that are in the legacy from all that are fixed income oriented then we can get back to that level. But yes, we are going to see in there, there is two conflicting trends going out; one is I think all of you are aware the deal that we did with Clarion was any incentive fees on existing AUM that we were in there five year kind of earnings period, those are going to stay with the team and we kind of rate those average quarterly. But they need to run through revenue and run through comp expense, we call those out for you.

The other thing is going on is in the head funds well and particular in products that EnTrust is out marketing now that Joe said they got great demand for those things. And part of that performance and part of that’s also they are willing to structure things in terms of performance fees and ways that are very client front and that includes having a call back feature to those that will prevent us from recognizing those for GAAP purposes, but we will be starting to disclose those as they going into tens of millions of dollar. So, once they are out of the call back periods, those will come into the P&L. So, again difficult to give you precision, but I think we are comfortable overall with that an $80 million a year kind of run rate and it's typical year, but it can take us a little while to get kind of back to that high watermark level.

Dan Fannon

Pete, do want to mention also because an increasing amount of AUM at EnTrust for now is available for performance funds, eligible for performance funds?

Pete Nachtwey

Yes, well, an increasing amount and virtually everything that Greg is doing, the legacy something brought over with him from the standalone EnTrust is eligible for performance fee. And I think virtually everything that their marketing currently is going to be having a performance fee element and that and that’s one of the things that just puts them in the sweet spot why they are very, very active in terms of being able to raise money now.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Craig Siegenthaler

I want a follow-up on the comp ratio guidance as 55% to 56% next quarter. If we go out one additional quarter with the annual incentive awards starting, where do you think the comp ratio settles in the September quarter because I think what we have these full expense comps from the interest from our merger and at that point too?

Pete Nachtwey

Yes that’s true. We typically the comp ratios got to be elevated in the first two calendar quarters because of the seasonal impacts. And right now just with the aging of our workforce to a certain extent, the one thing that's had more of an impact of last couple of years who have been retirement eligible people. So these -- once they have within three to four years of their retirement age, anything that we award them even though they not intend to work, we have to immediately expense. So that it's in the May timeframe we do our bonuses. But specifically in terms of September, we are expecting down around the 53% level maybe little bit lower and same thing at December. So, all in on our annualized basis should be -- still seeing a comp ratio that’s in the 54%, 55% range.

Craig Siegenthaler

And then should we expect any more integration expenses or MEP charges for the remainder of the year?

Pete Nachtwey

So, the next fiscal year just ended last year so. And the Royce as I indicated in my remarks, Royce still has 3 percentage points of their shares of revenue that they get equitize. Again it won't change anything from a cash standpoint, but once you equitize that could cause a gap charge. And it's really, if there are options we get to approve it, we have a board that they go through as popular with Legg Mason folks, so they just don’t get whenever they want to, but typically when we would expect them to do it in the March quarter each year unless there was unusual factor that might cause into do at a different time.

And again where we can signal that we will, but the reality is really doesn’t mean anything, it's GAAP accounting noise because it doesn’t change the amount of cash that we get coming up to apparent level. And then just trying to think if there is anything else, you asked about the [cash] position, there is -- we'd hoped to actually for this quarter to be the last one that we talked about EnTrustPermal transition cost, but some of them got differed into the first quarter of next year which is one of the reasons for the earnings variance from consensus. So, it's probably still going to be big enough that we will be talking about it next quarter, but after that we will be done.

Operator

And our next question comes from Macrae Sykes from Gabelli. Please proceed with your question.

Macrae Sykes

Can you just talk a little bit more about the ETS strategy and specifically as it relates to ClearBridge all cap growth ETF, maybe talk about the cost difference with the comparable mutual fund offering? And then how do you think about cannibalization dynamics with light products as you go forward versus adding just separate more unique ETF offerings?

Joe Sullivan

So, couple of things, when I think about and actually Macrae -- Alan probably doesn’t want to make the front run this, but I think we are thinking about doing a little bit of a lunch with Legg in the next month or so and really featuring Tom Hoops, Rick Genoni and maybe Dan MacKay from Precidian to help people really understand our ETS strategy. We are attacking it in my mind sort of on four different fronts, the first one is as you know we have been in the market, we initially went into the market with four and I believe we are up to seven now, Smart Beta ETF. And we are having some success with those particularly our low value, high deep strategy is beginning to build some decent size.

And we have got some interesting potential wins that could come in and could boost us. So, we are excited about those, they are performing is we would expect in the ramp periods, it takes a while but we feel good about those. So we have got seven strategies in the market place. We have announced that we are filing and so the second bucket is for fully transparent active ETS and on those cases we have to be thoughtful a little bit and work with our distribution partners in terms of which strategies we think are best there. And particularly the one you singled out with respect to ClearBridge is a strategy that really doesn’t -- actually is a strategy that we market through the SMA vehicle, but really doesn’t have a mutual fund vehicle. And so that’s seems like a natural one to introduce.

But one of your questions was interesting Mac, because you said what about the pricing differential and I think this is really important to understanding our business. If you go back to what I talked about in my prepared remarks, I mentioned that roughly 50% almost half not quite half, but almost half of our retail sales in the U.S. this past year were in vehicles other than the mutual fund business and it's something that I didn’t talking about for a while which is if all you do is track volume data and ins and outs in mutual funds, you are going to only get a portion of the right mentioned picture, because so much of our business and frankly an increasing part of our business is coming to in particular to SMA vehicle, I think I mentioned that we had a record year in terms of the retail SMA in the U.S.

And that is reflecting a couple of things, one, it's in some respects a very highly attractive vehicle because of the tax efficiency of it. There are pricing differentials between those in mutual funds, they obviously come with minimums. So, now we can't necessarily have a separately managed account with a $1000. But -- so they come with minimums, but they -- you have opportunities for tax efficiency. For more customization in some cases, but my point about that is that the pricing differential frankly between the SMA and ETS will necessarily be that significant, I am not going to make the next number because I was going to say, it might actually be higher on that ETS, I am not sure. But for us the significant growth of our retail business, the fastest growing part of our retail business in the U.S. has been the SMA.

And so we don’t -- we ultimately -- you asked about cannibalization, the reality is, we think for clients, we need to be vehicle agnostic. I just mentioned it over and over again of that choice. We want to provide clients choice, not just in strategies, but in vehicles if they want to buy our strategies through mutual fund terrific, if they want to buy them in SMA terrific, if they want to access them through ETS, we want to see if we can try to do that. So we really prefer best we can to be vehicle agnostic in that. Then, so, you've got active transparent ETFs, we have mentioned Precidian filed for non-transparent ETFs along with NYSE Arca, and we are in the process and working with the SEC on that.

We are hopeful. We are very pleased that we signed a licensing agreement most recently with JP Morgan. We continue to see that the industry validates by virtue of the licensing agreements that Precidian is signing, validates the technology that Precidian has with respect to non-transparent activity or so Smart Beta fully transparent ETFs and non-transparent active ETFs, which we are hopeful of giving through the SEC over the course of the next year. And then, as I mentioned we just filed through the SEC a fully hedge structure for ADRs, and we think that’s going to be a very interesting product. So those are kind of specialty products we got specialty products transparent non- transparent than Smart Beta ETFs.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open sir.

Michael Cyprys

Just on the SMAs just want to dig in there a little bit if you could. Just as that grows, how should we think about the incremental margin on those SMA sales versus other vehicles, say such as mutual funds? And just any color you can share just in terms of embedded cost around that and any color we should be thinking about there on the cost side?

Pete Nachtwey

Right now, a couple of things; one, we are the second largest total provider of retail SMAs in the U.S. within the industry, where one of the areas where we are growing is in model delivery. And that’s an area where frankly there are no really -- there are not significant if any really incremental cost. Now, the fees they're going to be a little bit lower, but it's all about where the implementation is done. And so in model delivery, we hand off the implementation to the distribution partner.

Otherwise, it's just kind of the initial SMA business we do the implementation. We are happy to do either. Increasingly, I think that model delivery is what is increasing. It’s a good business, it's an attractive business, it's an institutionally priced business. And again it's -- I don’t know, I don’t want to get into exact fee rates on it, but it’s a decent business and we have been doing it for a long time. So it's embedded already into our fee rates in a significant way.

And I think you are going to see a growth. I think this is -- by the way this is I think DOL length, right. So, it is a -- the SMA business is one that I think response to a lot of the whether DOL and whether it actually goes through or whether it's actually modified or whatever. The trends underlying the DOL are still there. And so, the SMA vehicle response to many of those in terms of pricing because the pricing is certainly less than a mutual fund, but it’s a response to the really a lot of the issues around the deal well.

The last piece really Michael, the last piece is the persistency. Typically, we see the persistency at the retailer SMA to be greater than of the mutual funds. It's just not traded as frequently as the retail mutual fund.

Michael Cyprys

If I could just follow up question here, Joe. You mentioned that winning requires having products that are competitively price against the SMA later that as well, but just as you are thinking about your product portfolio here today. Which product did you say a more completely priced versus other? And where do you see an opportunity to be a little bit more competitive on? And just how do you see your fee structure evolving for the industry and for Legg Mason?

Joe Sullivan

Look, I think it's clear that there is going to be pressure on fees. We know that’s not new, I think as it relates to particularly our retail book in our mutual fund boards have an annual requirement to view profitability of the funds and of the fund providers. And so we review the competitiveness of those products on a regular basis. You saw recently Western make some adjustments to some of their funds, ClearBridge has done that in the past. So, I don’t feel like we need to go in and take a machete to the few rates on our products.

Now, there is going to be continued pressure and the passive space continues to kind of pull down overall fees. There is more price competition as people are competing for business. But look the large institutional mandate that ClearBridge, one was more institutionally price mandate, that’s just a nature of the business right now. So I don’t see at the moment that we got, we are massively over priced in a significant part of our books. And quite frankly our mutual fund boards can't permit that anyway.

Operator

And our next question comes from Patrick Davitt from Autonomous Research. Your line is open, sir.

Patrick Davitt

On the Precidian point you made -- to the points you made, it does look like there has been some positive movement on that front with the JP Morgan support, the filings you've made. Should we take this to mean you are seeing movement on the approval front? And within that vein, you have a better sense of the timeline with getting approval and doing need all of the commissioners in place for that to happen?

Joe Sullivan

I don’t think we need all the commissioners in place, but look I don’t want to handicap it because it's trying to project when the government agencies is going to do something and they have got a lot of competing demands and all that kind of stuff. We reset the talk with them when we re-filed when Arca -- NYSE Arca re-filed and we re-filed with them. And we kind of reset the clock on that.

And I just think we are excited about getting back in front of them and talking about it, and again I think the industry is validating. The client list of licensees that Precidian has for this technology is pretty impressive. And I think it's indicative that the industry says, no, this is one, this is a great technology. So, I think we are going to get a good hearing, but you know what I love to be able to give a read because I would I mean I would really know, but I can't tell that for sure.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Carrier of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Michael Carrier

Pete, I guess just on the margin and I know this quarter there was a lot of items in there and you clean them up for as -- I think, if so maybe a little north to 22. I know the seasonality with comp, I just wanted to get your sense given you are kind of pulling all this stuff together that you guys have done in the last couple of years and we are not going to have as many charges going forward. How should we be thinking about where the margin you can go maybe over the next 12 months to 24 months given that I think there was the potential maybe you are getting 25 plus just wanted to see base on where you are today, what you are seeing, what do you think that potential is?

Pete Nachtwey

Sure, a couple of things there Mike, as one in terms of where we can go from here, if you adjust for all the noisy things that we had in the quarter. You are probably going to be able to get a number that’s more than 25% to 26% range. The other thing that we started disclosing annually as I mentioned and it's in the back of deck and we're seeing it's on Page 30 or 31. What the parent margin is because at the end of the day, we don’t control about 60% of the cost structure because that on an average it is what goes to the affiliate, so whether they spend it on facilities or they spend it on travel they spend it on comp it's all going to be a cost.

So I think that we are really managing focus on as the corporate and you will see that we have been able to not only managed those very tightly they are actually down outside of distribution. So we freed up resources to investment distribution and we have been able to hold the line on cost of big term in the corporate level. So yes, it's always dangerous to try and predict margin in the future particularly given the top line, so it's susceptible to market forces, but with normal market can we get in the upper half of the 20s, yes, well that.

Michael Carrier

And then just on the non-op, I think you guys had the gain on the sale in there, but it seems like elevated anything else into that drove that or just given the stronger markets in the quarter?

Pete Nachtwey

Yes, it was non-op, it’s a -- there are actually two sales that went through there that had an impact. And then obviously some C capital and the impacts from that in terms of the mark-to-market on seed and OpEx impacts. That’s really a good combination of those three things.

Operator

And our final question comes from Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI. Your line is open sir.

Glenn Schorr

I like seeing the flows in equities and fix it, I wanted to circle back on the op conversation and I don’t need you to repeat all the good color you gave us. I am just struggling I think if I got this right the last six or seven quarters have been an outflow on aggregate. If these are growth your asset classes, I like the companies you bought. Is there -- within your comments, is there some of it is actual distributions rather outflows or just as head scratch to see the right product coming though a good bigger global channel be an outflow? So, I am just trying to tie those thoughts together.

Joe Sullivan

It’s a good I mean it’s a fair question, Glenn. First of all I would not see any of it what we reported is out closes being distribution at this point and time. And we will distribution is a realizations I think we are going to be look into call those out in the future as we see them. Look I think the biggy here there is a couple of biggies, right. As I mentioned where on the institutional side yes it was a little bit of that performance I think in one particular case it was I think in more of a case there was in this toggling between listed the numbers to a lot of times with investors and infrastructure will do is park their money in listed infrastructure while they are waiting an opportunity on unlisted, and I think there was some of that transpired. And so we could be a beneficiary about with some down the road when institution wants to allocate into infrastructure and doesn’t have an unlisted opportunity that can partner with us, and we could be the beneficiary of that, but that’s going to be a little lumpy.

I think the biggy here, the Clarion, I would need to think about twice before to be honest with you, again an advisory mandate, relatively a fee that commensurate with that and frankly one that gives us an opportunity to provide more value to the client because we were kind of that capacity with that client. So we are not -- we don’t get that on a second thought. I think as it relates to EnTrustPermal, we -- I wish there are couple of things there, one was that we did a transaction, we brought two firms together and whenever you do that you take the risk that there will be some leakage as a result of the deal, that risk is enhanced, if your performance is -- frankly there is a lot of hedge funds or fund of funds that perform particularly well, and we have some that perform kind of okay to not great.

And so our performance was okay at best, just on the transaction, and then there was just this massive sort of negative sentiment around hedge funds generally an also fund to funds and comingle products. And so, we were doing a deal at a time when there was a lot of negative sentiment in our hedge funds, on performance, on comingle vehicles. And so the biggest out in -- that we have had and headwind that we have had to deal with, with respect to alternative has been that at EnTrustPermal. Again some of it as a result of a deal, some of it is a result of the market. I am not trying to just drill it early here, we feel really good about the opportunities for growth as it relates to different products, again the co-investment vehicles and the direct lending products.

And then in both cases, actually Clarion and EnTrustPermal have been most recently positive with our global retail distribution platform. Now that’s small and I don’t want to oversee that but it's absolutely going to be building it both EnTrustPermal and Clarion, we can absolutely see it. And I don’t want to suggest it's going to necessarily be billions next quarter, but it is going to be building and so that’s pieces of the high network investor, allocating increasingly into alternatives into real estate, we believe actually is going to happen and we are seeing it, modestly but we are seeing. Is that helpful?

Glenn Schorr

That is definitely helpful, I appreciate that.

Joe Sullivan

Okay.

Glenn Schorr

Vanguard fee wasn’t disclosed, correct?

Joe Sullivan

Correct.

Glenn Schorr

Okay, last one debt to EBITDA now, so EBITDA came down but you talked about some of the capital allocation split going forward, little more dividend than buyback, but curious on where that repayments gets in?

Pete Nachtwey

Yes, this is Pete. Thanks Glenn. So, EBITDA obviously came down because of some of the seasonal factors and the variety of a bit of noisy items. But in general, our trend on EBITDA is actually very strong. And as we have said in the past, we expect to be able to get that. The EBITDA leverage ratio, the headline number down below two I think it's going into next fiscal year, assuming normal markets and I think again it's a great deal for our shareholders because we financed pretty much all the last three acquisitions that we did with that debt, until we have added a significant amount of EBITDA, and now we are past the onetime cost to get EnTrustPermal really to start seeing that paying dividends for shareholder.

And then as I already mentioned, the split on as Joe articulated, we are very comfortable at the level of capital that we are returning at the moment, again assuming normal markets and assuming there are other opportunities to invest the money. But 450 million has been the rate of return to capital for us has been legally in the past, and we think that’s still really great part of the Legg story. And it's one that our debt holders and rate agencies are very comfortable with. And then I guess the first -- in terms of the specific opportunities de-lever outside of doing something little more exotic like decisions, but out next debt repayments scheduled repayments as in June of 2019. Those were five year notes we issued back in 2014. So, we have 250 million that we would actually be repaying of that one.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over Mr. Joe Sullivan for closing comments.

Joe Sullivan

Nicole, thank you. And I want to thank everybody for listening this evening. I know we have gone a little bit long. Ironically, I think Pete and I went the shortest we have ever gone and we went the longest with Q&A so maybe that’s a good thing. Anyway, I would like to thank you all for listening, I would like to thank my colleagues throughout Legg Mason and our affiliates for really well as -- I think a very solid year of both activity and business and strategic progress.

I want to particularly congratulate the affiliates and Legg Mason on all the various awards and recognition that we won this year. I do look forward to updating you again on our progress again next quarter. So with that, we will end the call and again thank you for your interest in Legg Mason.

