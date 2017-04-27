Losing Faith In Gilead Sciences? Here's An Excellent Alternative Trading At A 24% Discount To Fair Value

Which is why Amgen, one of the oldest and most time tested biotech blue chips, is a worthy alternative - one that's trading at a 24% discount to fair value.

While that means a fantastic buying opportunity for those who trust management, understandably, many dividend growth investors prefer to own something with steadier growth characteristics.

With HCV sales now falling off a cliff, Gilead Sciences has become one of the most hated and most undervalued stocks on Wall Street.

It helped the company triple its revenue in a very short period of time; however, it has also come to dominate the company's fundamentals.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been one of the worst-performing stocks of the last two years, thanks to its hepatitis C blockbusters, Sovaldi and Harvoni, experiencing massively declining sales recently.

GILD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Now, in fairness to Gilead, that couldn't be helped. After all, with its HCV franchise helping the company to triple its revenue over just a two-year time period, and with pretty much a 100% cure rate, the company's fundamentals had nowhere to go but down.

GILD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

However, while Gilead faces some major growth challenges in the coming years, the rock-bottom share price also creates one of the best long-term dividend growth opportunities you can buy today.

That being said, I understand why many income investors might not want to own a company whose sales, earnings, and free cash flow are likely to decline for the foreseeable future. So, as a high-quality dividend growth alternative, let's also take a look at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), one of the oldest and most time-tested dividend growth blue chips.

With a far smoother and less uncertain growth trajectory, Amgen offers a less risky way for income investors to benefit from the mega-trend of an aging world - one where the demand for drugs is likely to soar in the coming decades. Best of all? Amgen is currently one of the most undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks you can buy in this overheated market.

Gilead's Growth Trajectory Keeps Getting Worse Due To Its HCV Franchise

There's no getting around it, Gilead's 2016 results sucked. That was pretty much entirely due to continued falling sales in Sovaldi and Harvoni, the company's two blockbuster HCV drugs.



(Source: Gilead Sciences Earnings Presentation)

This is both a result of the company's medications curing, rather than merely treating, HCV, as well as increased pricing pressure due to rising competition. Those two factors are expected to result in 2017 HCV sales declining about 45%, according to management guidance.

What's important to remember, however, is that while Gilead may have become all about HCV in the past few years, the company is still the world leader in HIV drugs with a 75% global market share.

2016 saw Gilead's HIV meds generating 17% year-over-year growth, thanks to new TAF HIV medicines Genvoya, Odefsy, and Descovy. This means the company still enjoys a strong and recurring source of free cash flow to sustain and grow its dividend.

In addition, Gilead has a very strong pipeline composed of 30 drugs in development, including potential $1 billion+ blockbusters such as HIV drug Bictegravir, auto-immune drug Filgotinib, and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis - or NASH - medication Selonsertib.

Selonsertib, in particular, is very exciting for investors. That's because, unlike viral hepatitis, it's caused by obesity and excessive fat deposits damaging the liver.

This means it will become an increasingly large, and thus far untapped, market due to a lack of approved treatments. In fact, analysts expect that NASH could become a $40 billion a year market.

In total, Gilead's top pipeline candidates could end up generating potentially $25.5 billion in annual sales, giving patient dividend growth investors plenty of reason to stick with the most undervalued name in biotech.

Amgen Offers Less Uncertainty When It Comes To Growth

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $5.5 billion $5.5 billion -1.1% Net Income $1.9 billion $2.1 billion 9.0% Free Cash Flow $1.8 billion $2.2 billion 22.2% Shares Outstanding 760 million 741 million -2.5% EPS $2.50 $2.79 11.6% FCF/Share $2.37 $2.97 25.4% Dividend $1.00 $1.15 15.0% FCF Payout Ratio 42.2% 38.7% 8.3%

(Sources: Earnings Release, GuruFocus)

Compared to Gilead, Amgen just reported a blowout quarter. While top line sales growth may have been flat due to product sales falling one percent, thanks to aggressive cost-cutting (operating expenses were down 8%, with SG&A spending down 12%), operating margins increased 4%. This resulted in net income growth up a very respectable 9%. Combined with aggressive buybacks, this generated EPS growth of almost 12%.



(Source: Amgen's earnings release)

Amgen's strong results were due to its diversified mix of blockbuster drugs, which generated stable sales due to newer medications such as Prolia (osteoporosis), Kyprolis (Multiple Myeloma), and combined Sensipar/Mimpara (calcium reducer used to treat kidney disease), despite the decline in auto-immune (Psoriasis and Rheumatoid Arthritis) drug Enbrel.

In fact, the company has many fast-growing drugs already out that are expected to generate significant future sales growth. This includes:

Prolia - with expected peak annual sales of $2 billion

Xgeva (cancer patient fracture prevention) - $2 billion

Krypolis - $2 billion

Repatha (LDL-fighting antibody) - $4 billion

Speaking of Repatha, the recent FOURIER trial (it's now in phase 3) has shown much improved cardiovascular outcomes compared to the standard treatments. Specifically, a significantly reduced risk of stroke and heart attack. This means Repatha not just likely represents a potential $4 billion blockbuster, but because of its biological nature (harder to synthesize and manufacture), it's also likely to generate fatter margins and take longer for rivals to develop biosimilar versions.

Best of all? This quarter saw Amgen's free cash flow per share soaring 25.4%. That means even with a very strong 15% YoY increase in the dividend, the payout ratio actually declined significantly. This not just means that the new higher dividend is more secure, but sets the groundwork for strong future payout growth as well.

Management expects full-year 2017 results to be about the same as this quarter, with midpoint sales and EPS growth of -1.3% and 7.2%, respectively.

However, remember that FCF/share is ultimately what pays the dividend. So if this quarter's trend holds, then 2017's FCF/share growth could come in much stronger, along the lines of 15-20%, setting up another double-digit payout hike this year.

Both Offer Excellent Profitability

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Gilead Sciences 58.0% 44.4% 52.4% 24.9% 72.2% 33.2% Amgen 42.6% 33.6% 41.4% 10.4% 26.7% 12.4% Industry Average 25.3% 15.2% NA 4.5% 10.5% NA

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, both Gilead and Amgen have far better profitability and returns on shareholder capital than most of their rivals. This gives me, a shareholder of both, strong confidence in the leadership and capital allocation skills of both management teams.

However, what really matters is that both companies have proven to be extremely good at converting sales to free cash flow - the life blood of safe, and growing, dividends. That's due to the specialized nature of their patented drugs, as well as world-class management teams that are able to achieve significant economies of scale by minimizing production costs.

Strong Balance Sheets Mean Strong Financial Flexibility Going Forward

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Gilead Sciences 1.37 19.94 57% 2.22 A Amgen 2.87 11.52 46% 4.11 A Industry Average 3.31 NA 47% 2.90 NA

(Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A strong balance sheet is vital to all companies, but especially to biotechs.

That's because this creates maximum flexibility when it comes to acquiring rivals via M&A. This is especially important to Gilead, whose investors have been clamoring for a major acquisition to solve its growth woes.

Some promising candidates include Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), which is one of the world's fastest-growing biotechs (43.9% CAGR EPS growth projected over the next decade). That's thanks to potential blockbusters such as chemotherapy drug Jakafi, which analysts expect could generate $3.6 billion in annual sales.

Incyte also has plenty of other strong oncology drugs in its pipeline, which would make this potential $30 billion deal a great way for Gilead to get into this extremely fast-growing and high-margin business.

Then, of course, there's the benefit of being able to take on debt to aggressively buy back shares, which, given the undervalued nature of both stocks (more on this later), is a great way to compound long-term shareholder wealth.

GILD Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Both Gilead and Amgen have a strong track record of buybacks, which helps convert volatile cash flow into permanent benefits for shareholders. Specifically, that means faster FCF/share growth, which helps to keep payout ratios low and allows for faster, long-term dividend growth.

Strong Dividend Profiles Mean Solid Market-Beating Potential

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10-year Projected Dividend Growth 10-year Potential Annual Total Return Gilead Sciences 3.1% 15.4% 9.0% 12.1% Amgen 2.8% 31.5% 10.0% 12.8% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

(Sources: GuruFocus, FactSet Research, Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Earnings Releases, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com)

The number one thing I look at as a dividend growth investor is whether or not a company's dividend profile (yield, dividend security, and long-term growth potential) is likely to generate total returns that beat the market's historical 9.1% CAGR since 1871.

After all, if you can't beat the market over time, then it's simply not worth the time and effort to own, study, and track individual companies.

In this case, both Gilead and Amgen sport generous payouts relative to the market. In addition, their low payout ratios and strong balance sheets mean the companies' dividends are extremely safe and dependable.

As importantly, they are low enough that both companies are likely to be able to continue their historically strong dividend growth records. That's even true for Gilead, whose declining HCV franchise means its overall sales, earnings, and free cash flow may not grow much at all in the coming decade.

However, with an FCF payout ratio that low, Gilead could easily afford to boost its dividend by close to double digits without risking payout sustainability.



(Source: Amgen)

Meanwhile, Amgen, thanks to its strong pipeline of 33 drugs in development, has much stronger absolute growth potential. That's especially true given that many of its drugs aren't completely new, but rather, label expansions.

This means the chance of these drugs making it to market are greater, and should be able to help support healthy top and bottom line growth. And keep in mind that Amgen is one of the world leaders in biosimilars, which are generic versions of biological drugs.

The company is currently working on biosimilar versions of Genentech's (OTCQX:RHHBY) cancer drugs Rituxan, Avastin, and the world's best-selling drug, AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) auto-immune drug Humira (used mainly to treat arthritis). And because biosimilars are generally priced 10-50% below biologics, Amgen might be able to steal a lot of market share from its competitors.

But wait, there's more! While both Gilead and Amgen appear to offer excellent long-term income growth opportunities, both are also trading at some of the market's lowest valuations. That means both stocks could end up performing even better than the above estimates indicate.

Gilead And Amgen: Excellent Buys At Today's Share Prices

The past year hasn't been kind to Gilead or Amgen, both of which have vastly underperformed the broader market.

GILD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Company TTM P/E Historical P/E Yield Historical Yield Gilead Sciences 6.9 16.5 3.1% 2.0% Amgen 16.0 16.3 2.8% 1.7% Industry Median 28.4 NA 1.1% NA

Source: GuruFocus

However, that creates a potentially great buying opportunity, thanks to shares now trading at significant discounts to both their historical P/Es and dividend yields.

Company TTM FCF/Share 10-year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Priced Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Gilead Sciences $11.90 0.0% $116.11 -9.9% 41% Amgen $13.38 7.0% $215.28 3.1% 24%

Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Earnings Releases, GuruFocus

In fact, when we run a long-term (20-year) discounted cash flow analysis, we can see that both companies are some of the most undervalued on Wall Street.

That's especially true for Gilead, which, even assuming no growth over the next decade, is still likely to greatly outperform the market, due to the insanely pessimistic expectations that Wall Street is currently pricing into shares.

And while Amgen may not be as much of a screaming bargain as Gilead, its shares too are creating a very large margin of safety. That's courtesy of a very low bar to clear when it comes to future EPS and FCF/share expectations.

Risks To Consider

The big reason that Gilead has had such a crappy two years is because it has continually disappointed the market. This has caused many investors to lose faith in the company's long-term growth potential. And while I remain a confident Gilead shareholder, the fact is that the biotech industry is incredibly unpredictable.

For example, by far Gilead's biggest growth potential is in NASH, which is thus far a completely virgin market. However, we can't forget that the company exists in a ferociously competitive industry where many major rivals are also racing to beat it to market for a NASH treatment.

That includes Allergan (NYSE:AGN), which in 2016 acquired Tobira Therapeutics in order to obtain two promising NASH drugs in development: Cenicriviroc and Evogliptin. Cenicriviroc, in particular, is in late-stage trials, and Allergan believes it will obtain final treatment data collection in 2019, one year earlier than Gilead's Selonsertib. In other words, Allergan is potentially ahead of Gilead in the race to be the first to tap this potential treasure trove.

Next, we can't forget that even Gilead's most advanced HIV drugs, which provide its most stable cash flow, face patent expirations that will lead to generic competition. Its latest batch of TAF-based drugs will lose patent protection in May 2022. This puts extra pressure on its pipeline, especially its NASH treatments, to hit the market as early as possible. That's needed to win substantial market share so the company can offset the future sales declines in its HIV franchise.

The problem is that even the most promising drugs can fail to pass the FDA's long, and increasingly expensive ($2.6 billion per drug, and rising), gauntlet of trials.

And speaking of regulatory risk, we can't forget that outside of the US, most of the demand for these companies' drugs comes from single-payer government health systems. This means they need to negotiate reimbursement deals with numerous governments, often after having already distributed the medication. This process can last for several years and can make modeling future revenue, margins, and cash flow even more challenging.

Then, there's the uncertainty of whether or not even successful drugs can live up to market expectations. For example, while Amgen's Repatha has had some great trial results, earlier trials have shown less of a cardiovascular benefit. This could give insurance companies (and world governments) leverage in terms of forcing Amgen to discount the drug in order to achieve maximum potential sales. In fact, Morningstar's Biotech analyst Karen Anderson recently cited this exact concern as the reason that she lowered her fair value estimate of the stock from $198 to $191.

And as for Amgen's strong potential in biosimilars, keep in mind that the market share it could steal from rivals may be smaller than hoped for.

For example, Amgen's Humira biosimilar is going to potentially have to compete with 34 others, which could limit the upside even if the company's version makes it to market.

Bottom Line: Gilead Remains The Far Cheaper Stock, But Amgen Offers Clearer Growth Catalysts At A Great Price

I won't lie to you and say that investing in biotech is easy. It's a highly complex and specialized industry, with lots of inherent uncertainties that make valuing companies very challenging.

That being said, by investing in high-quality, undervalued dividend growth blue chips in this sector, such as Gilead Sciences and Amgen, you can maximize your changes of not just beating the market in the long term, but also generating exponentially growing income to meet your financial goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, AMGN, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.