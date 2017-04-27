XL Group's (XL) CEO Mike McGavick on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

XL Group plc (NYSE:XL)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Abbe Goldstein - Director, Investor Relations

Mike McGavick - CEO

Pete Porrino - CFO

Greg Hendrick - President, Property & Casualty

Stephen Robb - Global Corporate Controller

Analysts

Amit Kumar - Macquarie Capital

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley

Josh Shanker - Deutsche Bank

Meyer Shields - KBW

Jay Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ian Gutterman - Balyasny

Brian Meredith - UBS

Abbe Goldstein

Thank you, Shirley. And welcome the XL Group Limited's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Our call today is being simultaneously webcast at www.xlgroup.com. We posted to our of website several documents, including our earnings press release, our quarterly financial statement and presentation slides we’ll refer to in our call. On our call today Mike McGavick, XL Group's CEO, will offer opening remarks. Pete Porrino, XL's Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial results, followed by Greg Hendrick, President of P&C who will review insurance and reinsurance segment results and market conditions. We will then open up the call for questions, which will also include Steve Robb Pete [indiscernible] as our CFO.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain of the matters we’ll discuss today are forward-looking statements. These statements, including any estimates on losses resulting from recent natural catastrophes are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, all of which involve risk and uncertainty. And a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements are sensitive to many factors including those identified in our most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as well as other documents on file with the SEC that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of which they are made. And we undertake no obligation publicly to revise any forward-looking statement in response to new information, future developments or otherwise.

Our call today also includes non-GAAP financial measures including but not limited to operating net income, operating ROE measures that are based on operating net income and fully diluted tangible book value per share. Explanations and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings materials posted to our website and in the earnings release included as an exhibit to today's 8-K announcing our first quarter 2017 results.

With that I'd like to turn the call over Mike.

Mike McGavick

Good evening and thank you for joining our call. Tonight I'll share some highlights of the first quarter and Pete will discuss the financials and Greg who has been in his role as President of P&C since the launch of our operating model at the beginning of the year will cover insurance and reinsurance for the quarter.

Speaking of Pete, and it is sad for me to remind all of us, this will Pet’s last quarter as CFO before he turns over the reins to Steve Robb and in order to introduce Steve further to you, he is with us here today and will join with us on the Q&A.

Turning to the quarter itself, we are pleased to report a solid start to 2017. As you know and as we've been saying, we believe that the value proposition of XL Catlin is better and better understood in the insurance and reinsurance marketplaces. And this was why even in these tough conditions we've been able to show growth in the quarter.

Similarly we've been saying that with our broader book of business we can improve our loss ratio through business mix and continued underwriting actions. Moreover we have observed that our broader diversification would enable us to absorb more significant events and withstand natural catastrophes in the current year.

And we've said that this is the year when we would start to see the full impact of our expense savings. All of these improved features are present in this quarter. It's been at view combined with our underlying strengths that enabled us to show continued progress and is what has us off to this solid start. Of course, on the other side of the ledger as you're aware. Like many others our prior year development in the quarter was negatively impacted by the UK Ogden rate change.

Looking at the numbers, our total P&C gross written premiums were $4.6 billion, up 6 % from the prior year quarter. Though in that comparison it is we're sharing with you that processing delays impacted premium in the first quarter of last year, which accounts for about 2 % of that growth.

Our P&C accident your combined ratio excluding natural catastrophes was 89.5%, a improvement of 2.6 % versus the same quarter last year. On the same basis, insurance produced a 91.2% combined ratio for a 3.3 % improvement over Q1, 2016 and reinsurance was basically flat year-over-year at 86.5%.

Needless to say we're proud of our underwriters and their ability to leverage our increased relevance and scale to find the right growth opportunities in what continues to be a tough rate environment. Underwriting discipline means picking your spots and working hard to find those opportunities just as much as it means saying no. That's a tricky balance. But when we think our teams are striking really well. Equally as important is our focus on continuous improvement and efficient operations and we saw our operating expenses come down 5.7 % in the quarter, excluding integration costs.

Since you may not have heard us talk about continuous improvement externally before, think of it as a broad mindset we are driving into our culture, building from what we learned in the integration. We intend to find things little and big that can make every day better and we think this will help us grow our top line more than our expenses.

By the way, as we approach the two year anniversary of the Catlin acquisition we will be done with integration costs next quarter. We view that process as largely complete and related items from here on will simply be business as usual and improvements in the normally XL Catlin seeking to improve over time. Relatedly, as integration comes to an end. There was a significant piece of recent news regarding Stephen Catlin and his decision to retire from his role as our Deputy Executive Chairman and from our board.

As we announced, happily Stephen will be with us as an advisor, as an employee through the end of the year and an adviser beyond that, which will give plenty of time for us to recognize his remarkable career and his many contributions to this firm. For now I just want to say thank you to Stephen and note that our integration would never have been so successful if not for his selfless leadership throughout.

In terms of capital allocation, we repurchased about $200 million in buybacks during the first quarter. At this point we reiterate that we expect to complete not less than $700 million in buybacks for all of 2017. We still view buybacks as one of the better uses of our capital and we'll act accordingly as long as the right conditions persist.

Lastly on innovation and culture, as we discussed last year, we're very proud of the awards we received in 2016, particularly around product innovation and in the past quarter we introduced seven new products in areas that range from environmental to professional to aviation.

Also we were very excited about the recent announcement that we'll be joining our partners at Oxbotica, the robotics unit spun out of Oxford University in leading the driven consortium of companies working to deploy a fleet of autonomous vehicles in the UK.

We're the only insurer participating in that effort and we think it really speaks to our future focus culture and how we're working to understand new technology risk from things like autonomous cars, between these efforts and the investment partnerships we're building through XL innovate we intend to continue to be at the forefront of what our industry introduces.

So in some, we are pleased to show further progress and we'll work hard to continue to do so. Insurance had a really solid quarter. Our reinsurance team continues to be disciplined and active participants in a tough market and we believe that if we are already benefiting from greater clarity and accountability brought about by OUR improved operating model. As we look at the rest of 2017, although industry headwinds surely remain, we are off to a solid start.

With that, I'll turn it over to Pete.

Pete Porrino

Thanks, Mike. And good evening. It is hard for me to believe that this is my last earnings call as the CFO, but I'll get back to that in a few minutes. Along with Mike, I'm also pleased to report a solid first quarter. Our performance was largely driven by underlying improvement in our key insurance underwriting metrics.

We had disciplined premium growth, as well as improvement in each of our key ratios, our accident year X cat loss ratio, our acquisition cost ratio and our operating expense ratio. Importantly our insurance accident year ex cat underwriting profit grew 80 % to $144 million.

We've enhanced our earnings presentation in an effort to be responsive to some investor feedback and to better illustrate and explain our results. Although we will go through every slide on the call, we hope you'll find it useful.

For example, on pages 6 and 7 you can see the breakdown of our quarterly operating income drivers. Our net income attributable to common shareholders was a $153 million compared to $22 million in the first quarter of last year.

Operating earnings per share was $0.50 compared to $0.35, a 43 % increase. In addition to our strong insurance results other drivers included a positive increase in operating income, as well as pressure from greater catastrophe losses and adverse prior development attributable to the previously announced impact of the UK Ogden rate change.

Our ROE was 5.6 for the quarter compared to a 0.7% last year. Our annualized operating ROE excluding ALCI integration cost and the seasonality of our preferred dividends was 7.7%. This annualized 7.7 % illustrated on the bottom left of page 6 includes the adverse Ogden related impact of approximately 260 basis points.

As we continue to enhance efficiencies throughout the company, our operating expenses continue to improve decreasing 5.7 % compared to the prior year, excluding integration costs. Our integration costs for the quarter were $34 million or $0.13 per fully diluted share. We expect to be complete with integration expenses in the second quarter with an estimate of $30 million to 35 million in that quarter.

As we said on the last quarterly call, we still expect operating expenses excluding integration cost to be towards the bottom of the range we've previously provided of $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion, assuming FX rates stay roughly as they are today.

Our natural catastrophe losses net of re-instatement premiums for the first quarter were $96 billion or 3.8 loss ratio points for the quarter compared to $53 million or 2.2 loss ratio points in the same quarter in 2016.

As indicated on slide 6, US catastrophe's were $33 million mostly related to US storms, international catastrophes were $64 million, it included Cyclone Debbie in Australia, wildfires in Chile and flooding in Peru. And Greg will go into more depth about cats in his remarks.

As we've discussed in previous calls, during the first and third quarters are reserving processes based on our review of actual versus expected losses. Our semi-annual full actuarial review will be included in our results next quarter and we intend to provide our global loss triangle's in May.

Prior to that devolvement resulting from the first quarter was an adverse $24 million or 0.9 loss ratio points in the quarter compared the net favourable development of $43 million of 1.8 loss ratio points to the same quarter in 2016. This reflects adverse development of $29 million from the reinsurance segment and $5 million favourable development from the Insurance segment. This quarter was of course affected by the $75 million Ogden charge which we preannounced back on March 1st.

As you can see in the financial supplement, our operating effective tax rate excluding discrete items was 11.1% for the quarter in line with that rate for the first quarter and full year 2016. Fully diluted book value per share grew by $0.77 in the first quarter or 2 % to $241 and $0.10 resulting from earnings, as well as positive marks for our investment portfolio.

Turning to the investment portfolio and as usual my comments will exclude the life funds withheld assets. Net investment income rose to $167 million compared to $164 million for the prior year first quarter.

During the first quarter, our average new money rate was 2.1 % compared to 1.7 % in the first quarter of last year. And at the end of March the gross book yield of the fixed income portfolio was 2.4 % and the duration of the total investment portfolio remained stable at 3.4 years remaining slightly short of our liability duration benchmark. We anticipate the net investment income will continue to remain under pressure given the current interest rate environment.

Net income from affiliates was $52 million for the quarter compared to net income of $8 million in the prior year first quarter, driven principally by hedge fund affiliates. Relative to the prior year quarter, we also had an increase in performance from our strategic operating affiliates, as well as strong results generated from investments within our value investing team. Unrealized net gains were $0.5 billion at the end of the quarter. The total return on investments was 1 % in the quarter in original currency.

Lastly turning to our preferred dividends, I'd like you to refer to slide 14 to clarify how these will change in the coming quarters. Starting in the second quarter, the Series E and Catlin preferreds will change from fix to floating and also become callable. The Series D preferreds are already floating and callable. Although all of the preferreds will now be callable, it is not our intention to call any them.

Also in the second quarter the timing of the declaration for the Series D and Series E preferreds will change to July a month later than their previously scheduled declarations in order to match declaration dates with actual dividend payment dates in the same quarter. The change in declaration is a modest positive earnings impact in the second quarter.

Now for the hard part, it is with a heavy heart that this is my last earnings call as CFO at XL. The past 6 years have been the highlight of my career. The board leadership team, finance group and the entire XL Catlin family have been absolutely tremendous.

Mike has been a mentor and will be a lifelong friend. I am both humbled by the experience and also proud of the team's accomplishments. I am glad to be sticking around on a part time basis or working on some key projects that a busy CFO just simply doesn't have time. I wish to focus and speaking of a busy CFO it is with enormous competence and pride that I hand the reins over to Steve Robb who has been my right hand at XL since the day I joined and is the perfect person to lead XL’s finance function going forward.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Greg to discuss our underwriting results. I look forward to the Q&A at the end of the call, but I do plan on giving all of today's tough questions to Steve. Greg?

Greg Hendrick

Thanks, Pete. I'll start with a brief review of our underwriting segments, discuss our diversified portfolio how they are disciplined underwriting and continuous improvement efforts within our underwriting results and finish with an update on current market conditions.

Starting with underwriting segments. I'm pleased that we have gotten off to a solid start under our new operating model. The hard work of our colleagues to create XL Catlin over the last two years provide a strong foundation to build on this quarter and into the future.

As you can see on page 8 of the earnings presentation, we operate property and casualty insurance and reinsurance segments. Our insurance segment roughly 70 % of our gross written premium is focused primarily on large - large corporate and middle market commercial risks across a broad spectrum of products provided globally.

We operate insurance and three main business groups, Global Lines, International and North America. Our reinsurance segment, the remaining 30 % of our top line provides treaty and facultative reinsurance globally across five regions via 10 main product lines. Through the combination XL Catlin we have created market leading positions in specialty insurance, large corporate insurance and property catastrophe reinsurance.

Turning to underwriting portfolio and expanding on Mike's observations, with a broad product suite and global reach, we are able to pull numerous levels - levers and remix our book as market conditions allow.

As a reference page 9 of the earnings presentation contains a split in underwriting results between the two segments. In the insurance segment, gross written premiums increased year-over-year by 8.4 % when normalized for foreign exchange. Although roughly 40 % is growth was the result of premium process timing from the first quarter of last year.

The underlying growth occurred across a number of our portfolios. We grew our international property and casualty books, as well as our North American construction and global risk management businesses.

In global lines, we had material growth in fine art and specie, crisis management and political risk portfolios and a common theme across the segment was our ability to win business by being able to provide global program solutions to our multinational customers. These programs carry larger gross written premiums and drove some of the underlying growth.

Meanwhile, we maintained underwriting discipline with reduced top line in our aerospace, US, E&S casualty and London wholesale businesses, where certain parts of these books have become overly competitive.

Our net written premiums for the quarter were flat, relative to last year, as we continue to refine our ceded reinsurance strategy. The increase in ceded premiums attributed to almost entirely to the multi-year Galileo cat [ph] bond and the placement of a new casualty aggregate [ph] excess of loss fee. As these are excess of loss protections, the entire ceded written premium was recorded in the quarter.

Turning to reinsurance, gross revenue in the quarter was up 7 % when normalized for foreign exchange. Roughly 3 % increase is due to the impact of reinstatement premiums and multi-year renewals. In addition, strong new business and increase shares with existing clients was partially offset by over 100 million of cancel business that did not meet our return threshold.

We also have the ability to shift our book in reinsurance and in the quarter we grew our casualty and property risk free portfolios, while shrinking the property catastrophe book in the face of continued - continued albeit smaller rate decreases.

Combined, our two segments provide us with a well diversified portfolio that is better able to withstand catastrophe loss activity like we saw this quarter. For the group, we incurred $96 million of cat losses, up from $54 million in the same quarter last year. The largest events in the quarter was Cyclone Debbie at $40 and the numerous US [indiscernible] which totalled thirty $33 million.

This is an unsurprising amount given our global reach and a relatively active quarter on a global basis with at least $10 billion of global catastrophe losses, well above the first quarter industry median since 2000 of $6.6 billion.

Shifting to underwriting discipline and continuous improvement. The insurance segment's accident quarter ex-cat combined ratio was 91.2%, compared to 95 % in the first quarter of 2016. This represents our best accident year ex-cat quarter in a decade.

The segment produces an accident core ex-cat loss ratio of 60.8% which compares to 61.2% in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease is driven by a favourable impact from change and mix of business, as well as earning the benefit from continued underwriting actions executed during 2016. In particular, our continuous 1% loss ratio improvement initiative drove this reduction and we are hard at work on the actions for 2017.

The expense ratio decreased 3.4 points to 30.4% in the first quarter. Two thirds of this decrease was driven by lower operating expenses and the impact of our expense synergies continue to earn through. The other third was largely due to lower acquisition costs, driven by change in business mix as we earned more in the quarter from businesses with lower acquisition costs.

In reinsurance, the segment produced acceptable under performance in the calendar quarter combined ratio of 92.6 % compared with 84.3 % last year. The higher combined ratio for the quarter was driven almost entirely by the Ogden reserve charge, leading to overall reserve strength in the quarter of $29 million compared to a $32 million reserve release a year ago.

As Pete mentioned, the reserve strengthening is due to the preannounced $75 million Ogden rate change impacting our UK Motor, general liability and employer’s liability excess of loss reserves. Reserve releases, primarily in property lines of business offset the Ogden increase. We last strengthen reserves in our reinsurance segment in 2006.

The reinsurance segment produced accident quarter core ex-cat loss ratio of 53 % which compares to 52.3 % in the first quarter of last year, driven primarily by a change in mix of business.

The expense ratio decreased 0.4 points to 33.4% in the first quarter. This decrease is driven by lower operating expenses, [indiscernible] of our expense synergies s continue to earn through, was largely offset by two point increase in our acquisition costs. Half of this increase was due to a shift in product mix and half was due to timing of premium in our casualty and credit proportional portfolios.

Moving on to market conditions, pricing in the insurance segment was down 1.7 % for the quarter, which is directly [ph] 2.8 % decrease for the full year of 2016. Our international business lines were up 1 % for the quarter, as modest rate increases in casualty were offset by modest rate decreases in property.

Our North American business lines were down 1 % driven by our professional D&O book, which is down 3 %, partially offset by modest price increases in environmental, excess casualty and construction lines. Our global lines businesses continue to be most adversely impacted with rates down 3.5 % driven by continued competitive conditions in the energy, marine and aviation lines.

And within the reinsurance segment, we continue operating a challenging training environment in most of our classes, but rate decreases continue to decelerate in most lines and regions. For the quarter rates across the segment were down to approximate 1 % and our global catastrophe portfolio was down 3 %, significantly less the 6 % decrease we experienced in 2016. And the remainder of the property treaty book rates were down just under 1 %. Overall our casualty business increased by 1 % and the remainder of our classes were down low single digits.

In summary, we delivered a solid quarter of underwriting profitability, despite market conditions, slightly higher cat activity and the unfavourable Ogden prior development. We also achieved another quarter of organic growth, as our underwriting teams continue to do an excellent job of growing profitable business and finding new opportunities, while maintaining underwriting discipline.

I’ll now turn it back to Abbe.

Abbe Goldstein

Thanks, Greg. We are now ready to open up for Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Amit Kumar with Macquarie Capital. You may ask your question.

Amit Kumar

Thanks. And good evening and thanks Steve for all your help all these years. Just maybe a couple of questions. The first question goes back to the level of reserve releases in the insurance segment, they seemed a bit lighter than I guess what you’ve seen in the past several quarters and I know that you sort of don't talk about forecasting that number, was there anything unusual this quarter versus the prior quarter in terms of the reserve release number for insurance.

Greg Hendrick

Yes, Amit. It’s Greg. There are as you know the first and third quarters for us are A versus E quarters. And so there is – so very much driven by the short-tail on the business and my numbers are correct, there is about a $5 million dollar release in the quarter, there's nothing to read into that in terms of a trend overall. It's not a deep review quarter for us in the insurance segment or in the reinsurance.

Amit Kumar

Got it. That's helpful. I guess the other question was just going back to decide which shows to ROE and the trend line on that. You know, I think one of the questions we've asked and try to get more color on is, if you look at the ROE [indiscernible] I'm curious how should we think about this franchise going forward. I mean, ROE back in terms redeem [indiscernible] double-digit ROE or just based on the broader market challenges that still further away?

Mike McGavick

This is Mike. Look I've certainly been educated by our view that pounding the table over in these specific numbers is not all that helpful. But I'll make several points, one our goals are unchanged. And number two, the numbers in the quarter are what they are. But the trajectory is also what the trajectory is and our determination is absolutely unwavering. So we're feeling very good about what this quarter tells us, and very good about the trajectory as well.

Amit Kumar

If I could just sneak one more quickly on the capital management, I know last year I think we had a 700 number at the start, but we ended up with one, based on the noise in the Q1 and Ogden. Should we - how should we think about capital management versus earnings? Thanks.

Mike McGavick

Yes. This is Mike. So our approach to capital management remains unchanged. The first thing we do is analyze what we might need for future growth. The second thing we do is analyze if there is any opportunities to add anything to who we are that would make any sense, and Assuming the answer to those two are that we don't need the additional capital we've been earning. We look for efficient ways to return it to our shareholders, which as we've said earlier in my comments, buybacks remains our preferred approach.

So at this point these issues that you've raised have nothing to do with how we think about buybacks for the rest of the year and that's why our indication for the balance of the year is unchanged as the minimum level that we would repurchase.

Amit Kumar

Got it. That's helpful. Thanks for the answers. And good luck with that future. And thanks Pete again.

Pete Porrino

Thank you, Amit.

And your next question comes from Kai Pan with Morgan Stanley. You may ask your question..

Kai Pan

Thank you and good evening. First, good luck to Pete and Stephen for your retirement and also congratulations to Steve for the new role. First question is on the cost savings side. Do you feel like you’re down with it given the restructuring cost is finish. Are there additional opportunities you see on cost saving or the expense ratio improvements will be more leverage on your top line growth, rather than sort of saving on the absolute dollar amount?

Mike McGavick

Yes. This is Mike. First I'd remind you that the integration costs will feature in the next quarter as well and that'll be the last quarter that we’ll show integration cost separately broken out after that, it will just be business as usual.

I would say this we certainly believe that we will meet our commitments as we have said on expenses. There is no change in our view of our year's expenses and we've been quite clear about that. And we believe though that one of the things we learned through the integration process is that the harder we challenge ourselves the more we found.

And as you know we upped the targets for integration savings quite substantially over the course of time. So rather than just come to the end of this process and declare victory and just kind of go back to however it was, our view is to internalize those lessons and challenge ourselves constantly to make it better, to do more best if we can to constantly be thinking in the frame of reference of a customer who expects that every year it's going to get better and every year it will be more fun. That's kind of the worldwide consumer mindset. I don't think insurance should absent itself from that challenge.

That said, we don't know exactly how that will fall out, but we certainly know and then are willing to commit now that we believe we're able to - going to be able to grow top line far faster than we will grow expenses. Exactly how those targets will work out, we've been working on. We're doing a lot of work in that regard and I'd just say stay tuned. But the philosophy is no we're not stopping here, we're going to continue to constant look for ways to do better.

Pete Porrino

Yes. Kai, I believe that our platform is scalable and leverageable and as we grow we wouldn't expect expenses to keep in track and in fact should stay relatively low.

Kai Pan

Okay. That's great. Then the second question, we have heard a lot about the rising tension between brokers and then writers, especially in London market, given your one of the biggest players there, Mike, just wonder what's your thought on that?

Mike McGavick

Well, number one, we see brokers as providing an essential service in the entire continuum of value creation for our clients. So we have a lot of regard for our brokers and we work closely with them to try and serve our clients together.

We certainly observe as everyone does that insurance relative to the ultimate value to the customer, which let's say, the ultimate value of the customer is the pool of claims that are paid. We certainly believe that insurance needs to drive itself to become more efficient around that - say that balancing $0.30, $0.40, $0.50 whatever the line business is.

That's got to be a drive across the ecosystem from our brokers to ourselves and there we're open to ideas, to try and find ways to lower those benefits - lower those costs and increase the benefits to the ultimate insured. I think that has to be a mindset for everyone. As a leader in London you know I see a lot of commentary out there, I would just say this, I know a lot of the comments have been around facilities. I would just say look, facilities have been around a long time they come in lots of different forms.

And while we do not think that is likely to change at all. We have noted and are taking advantage of the fact that data and technology have vastly improved the ability of underwriters to judge these facilities better than it used to be the case and even saying that we should turn down more facilities than we right. But anyway look I've heard a lot of conversation about all this in the end. We all are going to have to think about how to add more value to clients.

Kai Pan

I appreciate that insight. Kind of squeezing one number question is that, well the sort of net premium declines 3 % is by the gross premiums up 6 % because of the cap on, I just wonder is a one off for this quarter going forward the growth in - growth in that will be more in line with historical?

Greg Hendrick

Yes, Kai. It’s Greg. We should get back to a normal relative to last year's session of premium level. These are just two one off January 1 transaction, so we should we should get back to our normal run rate.

Kai Pan

Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Josh Shanker with Deutsche Bank. You may ask your question.

Josh Shanker

Yes. Good evening, everyone. I was noticing in the by-line disclosure that you're shrinking your exposure to professional liability at primary level, but increasing it on a reinsurance level. I wondered if you can talk about the primary - professional liability market a little bit and what opportunities are causing that reallocation?

Greg Hendrick

Yes, Josh. It’s Greg. It's not really a re-allocation percent. On the insurance side, it’s a very competitive market as we've observed out there. We are particularly mindful of some of the portfolios that we've had, internationally that have been - that have been strong. So we've been re-underwriting some of our exposures there.

On the reinsurance assume side there were some opportunities that we were able to surface, that are unrelated to what we do in our core professional book, particularly around smaller risks and a broader geographic scope than we have that in the insurance side. So it wasn't - it wasn't a case of taking down one and increasing the other, it was just - concurrently we saw in some of the large commercial space where we specialize a little less opportunity on the insurance side and in the smaller side of the business on the reinsurance side and a broader geographical scope. We saw an opportunity to write some more.

Josh Shanker

And so - I mean, given the –that’s a January 1 type renewal, we shouldn’t expect that to have continued growth throughout the year, I would guess?

Greg Hendrick

That's right. Sorry, you shouldn’t read across, those were - everything in reinsurance, there were a series of treaties in there that were one off of one, one. So we might have growth, but it wouldn't be right to read across the growth rate for the rest of the year for reinsurance.

Josh Shanker

I just want to know if you could walk through discrete tax items in the quarter and how would you think about going forward?

Mike McGavick

Sure. Thanks, Josh. In this quarter the discrete items were predominantly the release of risk provisions based on the conclusion of audits. There aren't any identified discrete items we would expect going forward, but those come about you know, as we close audit's and as we think about the macroeconomic environment going forward. But there's nothing that you should read into the discrete items in the first quarter.

Josh Shanker

Thank you. And I wish everyone the best of luck and all these good changes, you are good people and you all deserve the best.

Mike McGavick

Thanks, Josh.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Meyer Shields with KBW. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Meyer Shields

Thanks. A number of your competitors are talking about increasing, I guess an increasingly adverse trial barn [ ph] I am wondering whether you’re seeing that and whether that’s affecting - whether that’s built into the actual loss ratio for this year?

Pete Porrino

We constantly update our picks based on current activity. That's a regular and ordinary routine for us. And well there has been some uptick and you can note, it it's hard to tell whether that is a permanent change in judiciary or whether that is a - or a long-term change related to the cycle of appointees or presidents and all of that or whether we're seeing kind of a cultural shift given the burden that has been experienced by so many people across the country over this post great recession period.

Either one of those would have some impact. So we factor that in absolutely. We continue to monitor very closely. We are encouraged of course by the - in terms of the business outlook for these kinds of issues by the recent appointment to the Supreme Court and its confirmation. And you know we all go from there. But any time you have a noticeable change we factored in.

Meyer Shields

Okay. That's helpful. I apologize for a - phrase the question. A couple of years ago you said that you were or maybe a year ago you said you were cautious about picking up business from AIG that went through its own issues because in the first round that business is likely to be significantly underpriced. So we have a point now where that book of business looks more attractive?

Mike McGavick

You know, I have just - generally speaking about any one competitor, but there have been competitors who are going through changes for sure. And when that happens I just observed that I know from my own work and way in the past when I was doing kind of turnaround restructuring kind of stuff, we were always shoving - you know we did things you can make decisions on right away stuff that's fast the enterprise, the best that you’re performing. So by definition if you're not - if your other competitor with an organization going through that kind of change you have to be really, really careful about how you think about what comes on the street.

That said, it's also true that if one really knows the marketplace and knows the kind of clients they want you can be a very focused and can really have an opportunity to write business that doesn't come into the market very often. So you just have to think very carefully about it. I would not say that for any competitor we would just say automatically because they wrote it [indiscernible] We write these pieces of business individually no question individually. All right, Greg.

Greg Hendrick

Yes. Thanks, Mike. I mean, I think, so two different thoughts, one on what's moving around the marketplace. Again like Mike, I don't talk about individual competitors. It's just not - it's just not worth it. We see a lot of commercial auto out in the US moving around. It's not an area where we're beginning right in a couple of spots, particularly in our large corporate risk management business where there's large client, self retention, so it's not a you know, very low retention, low deductible business.

And we also see in worker's comp, where again, same thing we're not active on a standalone worker's comp basis. So the business that is broadly moving around is areas where we're not as active in a traditional basis.

And the other thought is and I'm just back from RIMS [ph] and it's just - I would just emphasize, more the positive momentum that we have going in the marketplace. We met with over 500 clients over there and I can tell you in the first quarter our submission counts up from our major brokers.

So we're getting more business. Our quote ratio is up. So we're getting more of the right business and our hit ratio is down. Now I know normally you'd want to see you hit raise you up in the right kind of market, but I'm very happy to have it down showing that we are just not out there getting business at any price, we're being very disciplined. So lots of support from brokers and clients, more business coming in the door, more of the right business coming in and some good pricing discipline by not hitting on the same here at a lower level than we have in the past.

Meyer Shields

Okay. That was very helpful. Thanks so much and Pete best of luck.

Pete Porrino

Thanks, Meyer.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jay Cohen with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Jay Cohen

Thank you. Let me just echo Pete, best of luck. You've lived through some very, very interesting times at XL There is little Chinese curse about interesting times. But I think it's been pretty fruitful for everyone having you there. Just a small questions actually, reinsurance acquisition expense ratio did pop up you said, it seems about half of it was due to some timing issues. Is it fair then to look at like a 24 % number is a reasonable number to use going forward given some changes in business mix?

Pete Porrino

Yes. Yeah, we should be about a – we should be up about a point, year-over-year going forward.

Jay Cohen

That’s great. And then corporate expense is excluding the integration expenses, did pop down from the run rate, I assume that's just realization of the cost savings. Anything unusual in that number, is that also a good starting point for this year?

Pete Porrino

I think it is a good starting point for this year. It is the realization of cost savings and in addition it's the normalization of projects. So as we – the complete projects and move them into business as usual certain of our projects may become a part of our operating expenses in the segments. So corporate becomes less and that that hopefully will be a trend over time.

Jay Cohen

Could that number come down more?

Pete Porrino

I think it will be relatively steady for the rest of the year, but we do expect to drive it down over the next several years.

Jay Cohen

Great. Thanks.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Next question comes from Ian Gutterman with Balyasny. You may ask your question.

Ian Gutterman

Hi. Thank you. First for Pete, I was hoping for your [indiscernible] I apologize for it.

Pete Porrino

Well, there's always one in every crowd.

Ian Gutterman

First for you Steve, I think there was a mention about strategic affiliates having a strong quarter was that any one affiliate or is that broad based?

Stephen Robb

It was more balanced on one affiliate.

Ian Gutterman

Okay. I mean, and anything that suggests this wasn't a run rate or is just sort of above normal or?

Stephen Robb

I would say was slightly above normal, but nothing all that significant. And the investment - that affiliates would have been sort of below target that would have offset that.

Ian Gutterman

Got it. So was terrific, okay. I don't think – and maybe I missed on the commentary, but the tax rate in the quarter was a little lower is that right?

Pete Porrino

This is Pete. As see I mean, there was there was a discrete item in there that took it from the 11.1 down to where it ended up it, but those discrete come and go, the 11.1% is pretty consistent with what it's been for the last year or so. There is nothing that's happened in the quarter that would get us that our previous range of sort of 10% to 12 % is not a reasonable range going forward.

Ian Gutterman

Terrific, perfect. And then I think the only other one I had was, one thing I picked up in the 10-K that I probably been asked you about for at least time in a while is you have a very large valuation allowance that's actually grown over time and it's now over $300 million, a more than a dollar a share. That's a lot of potential book value if you can find a way to realize that. Can you talk about plans to work on that and monetize that and bring it into book value?

Pete Porrino

Sure. It grew in part in the last couple of years. It's primarily in the UK in relation to operating income in the UK just because of a history of those legal entities having not enough income. But it is - it doesn't expire, we expect to be able to use that over time.

We also have carry-forwards that we have a provision against for capital losses in the US, that's largely associated with the credit crisis and we look at strategies all the time to try and utilize as much of that as possible.

Ian Gutterman

Got it. Are there any sort of specific milestones as far as you need to get to a certain number of years in a row of positive income or something like that that we should look forward to or is it little bit less predictable?

Pete Porrino

I think it's less predictable than that and it's specific to a couple of legal entities in the UK.

Ian Gutterman

Got it. Thank you.

Thank you. Our final question comes from Brian Meredith with UBS. You may ask your question.

Brian Meredith

Hi, thanks. Couple of quick questions here. Just first one, curious Pete, any impact with this accounting change for share base compensation in the quarter and your tax rate or is that something, nothing, you don't have that, will you have that going forward at some point?

Pete Porrino

We don't expect that to be a material impact to us.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Perfect. Second question, I just want to follow up a little bit on the on the ceded you know in the quarter I understand that there were some cap on transactions. How much of the kind of change was cat bond versus other potential changes in your reinsurance program, this was a pretty substantial number. And what impact would that have had on your kind of expense ratios as well?

Greg Hendrick

Sure, Brian. So on the group level, at the group level it's about two thirds the cap on and one third the insurance casualty, excess reinsurance I talked about. In terms of earned impact, I don't think it should be very material around the corner - the cap on is a three year deal. So we're going to earn that premium over three years. I'm afraid I don't have that math in front of me, but...

Brian Meredith

That’s fine.

Pete Porrino

And then I think Greg just to follow up on, the comment about the expense ratios, these are this is Pete. Those are both without big ceding commissions and so if anything they just increase the overall expense ratios of the company.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Excellent. And then just one quick last question, on the reinsurance side, Greg with respect to comments were you know, you said mix shift caused the higher underlying loss ratio, as well as the higher acquisition costs. Is there a strategic shift to go to maybe higher combined ratio, lower volatility type business in the reinsurance or is just happened to happen in the first quarter?

Greg Hendrick

What you were observing when I talked about on the call last quarter Brian when we wrote up one particular transaction and its impacted, now starting to earn through. So no it's not a broad strategy to shift the whole reinsurance segment to that kind of a profile, but certainly we did add that one transaction that has exactly what you described which is a lower return, but also very much lower volatility to the downside. So you're seeing that come through and what you see the pickup is on the operating expense going – operating expense ratio going down.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Excellent, And then also Pete, congratulations on your retirement and everything and thanks for all your help over the years.

Pete Porrino

Thank you, Brian.

Thank you. At this time, I’ll turn the call back over to Mike McGavick for closing remarks.

Mike McGavick

Great. Thank you. I know you all have a lot of work to do, so I'll be brief. First of all to all of our colleagues who are listening in and to those who will read these remarks later. Thank you for everything you've been doing. Let's keep it up. There's a lot more to do. Second, to Steve, not all of you know Steve as well as I do, I've been working with him consistently since I got to XL. He's been in the room for every important decision, I've been a part of around here and it's been central to their effective execution. You will learn over time that we couldn't have been better prepared for a transition that is - that is seamless in most respects. And so Steve welcome.

And then finally to Pete, the reason it's not seamless in all respects is Pete, and I just want to make it clear that I wish for everyone on this call that they get to work in their lifetime in a close partnership someday as someone as smart, as humble, as fun and as devoted to doing the right thing as Pete is because it's a rare thing. So thanks everyone and have a great evening.

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference. We thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.

