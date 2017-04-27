Tesla: Invasion Of The Kukabots

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 26, 2017.

German Industrial Robots Arrive by the Hundreds at Tesla

Source: Electrek

Kuka AG (OTCPK:KUKAF) is a German company that makes the industrial robots now arriving by the hundreds at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which can be seen in the photos above and below. These photos were supposedly taken by a field service engineer for Kuka and were reposted by Electrek.

The images of all those robots being unpacked at Fremont are impressive, but shouldn't Tesla fans and investors be a little concerned about the timing? Theoretically, Tesla only has a few months to unpack, install, and get them working flawlessly in what Musk has called the "Alien Dreadnought", or "the machine that builds the machines".

I'm sure the individual robots will be working fine once unpacked and installed, but getting them to work together flawlessly is another matter. Tesla is only now getting ready for the hardest part of building a complex machine such as the Dreadnought. I've learned the hard way that this is the final "systems integration and acceptance testing" phase. At least that's what we used to call it when I worked in the Defense industry.

Systems integration is the final phase where hardware and software are brought together, and the builder of the system begins the arduous process of verifying that everything works as intended. It is software debugging on a massive physical scale, in which an error can send heavy machinery flying in unintended and destructive directions.

The invasion of the Kukabots says something important about the state of the Model 3 assembly line, a.k.a. Alien Dreadnought. That critical systems integration phase hasn't even begun yet. Assuming that the robots are unpacked and installed in 2-3 weeks, it only leaves about 2 months for the systems integration and test phase of Dreadnought construction.

Is that enough time? Probably not. But then, who really expected Tesla to begin production in July? I certainly didn't. And I doubt it really matters. The company will almost certainly start its production ramp in earnest before the end of the year, and that's what really counts.

Tesla is expected to hold a July event in which "production" Model 3s are unveiled, and they may even be presented to happy owners the way the first Model Xs were. But these first Model 3s will probably be produced the way the current release candidates are, and will not really be representative of the Alien Dreadnought's production once it reaches full speed of 10,000 cars per week.

Source: Electrek

Consumer Reports downgrades Tesla for lack of Automatic Emergency Braking

With impeccable timing, Consumer Reports today decided to downgrade its safety rating of the Model S and Model X because of the lack of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), a feature that has been promised for the new Enhanced Autopilot.

Consumer Reports (CR) complained that "ultraluxury" cars commonly have this feature, and it's also often available on much less expensive cars. CR adds points to its safety ratings for such systems.

Even though Tesla emailed CR with assurances that the feature would be enabled with a software update on 4/27, CR went ahead with its ratings reclassification anyway. However, it promises to review the ratings once the update arrives.

Tesla's Automatic Emergency Braking Arrives a Few Hours Later

A few hours after the CR downgrade, the software update with AEB began to be pushed to Tesla owners with Enhanced Autopilot hardware (cars built beginning in October of last year).

With the installation of AEB, this leaves only a few other features completely lacking, such as automatic windshield wipers and perpendicular parking, to bring the system up to parity with the old Autopilot system.

This still leaves the company short of the new features it promises for Enhanced Autopilot. Tesla's Traffic Aware Cruise Control (TAAC) is supposed to provide automatic lane changing as well as automatic freeway exits and transitions.

Readers may recall that lack of AEB is one of the complaints of the class action lawsuit launched by the Hagens Berman law firm against Tesla. According to the Hagens Berman suit, TAAC is barely able to maintain lane centering and proper following distance, and I haven't heard that the more advanced features are implemented yet. (Readers with direct experience in this regard are invited to comment.)

The arrival of AEB is progress, though I am concerned about the slow pace of progress. Tesla's rollout of Enhanced Autopilot features has been slower than I expected, and I have speculated that this could be due to the company's decision not to employ laser sensing technology, commonly known as LIDAR.

When the company announced Enhanced Autopilot, it claimed that all hardware necessary to support "Full Self-Driving Capability" would be installed on every Tesla. That hardware includes a suite of 8 video cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a radar. It remains to be seen whether the included sensors are really sufficient for self-driving.

If it manages to deliver all the promised features of Enhanced Autopilot, and the features are reliable and robust, then Tesla probably has a path forward to Full Self-Driving with the current sensor suite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.