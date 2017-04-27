Market Valuation And Occam's Razor

Among competing hypotheses, the one with the fewest assumptions should be selected.
- William of Occam
The use of this principle is valuable, but not completely determinative in science. It often has an important application in investing.
Let us consider two hypotheses.
- A method of valuing markets that relies upon backward-looking data, looks at replacement value, or depends upon some other fixed ratio. Put another way, all the most popular valuation metrics.
- A method that considers prospective earnings, expected inflation, and interest rates.
Method 1 has been wrong for many years. In fact, it has been mostly incorrect for decades. Method 2 has been on the right side of market moves, but still shows significant deviations. What can we learn from Occam's Razor?
Method 1
Since this method has been mostly wrong, many explanations have been offered. I think I left a few out, but you get the drift.
- Speculation
- Not recognizing "fundamental" risks - Euro collapse, China collapse, recession, Brexit, etc.
- Depending upon dubious earnings estimates
- Market is about to crash
- Method not good for market timing, but returns will be poor for the next
5, 7, 10, 12, ? years
- Fed intervention - money printing and pumping up the market via QE
- Plunge protection team
- European Central Banks
- Suckers' Rally
- Myopia of the investment world - no efficient markets
- High Frequency Traders and Algorithms
Method 2
Since this method has been mostly right, little explanation is needed. The expected increase in market prices and multiples is consistent with the theory. It should continue for another 8-10%, and further if forward earnings increase.
Question
Should investors accept the complex and ever-changing explanations for Method 1? Or perhaps should they consider that the method itself is flawed?
