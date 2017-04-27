QTS Weakness A Bit Overblown, It May Be Time To Pull The Trigger

QTS has capacity to grow its dividend, and I applaud the company for maintaining a conservative profile.

Upon reviewing Q4-16 earnings, the only noticeable difference I see is related to a one tenant churn-out.

QTS Realty has significantly underperformed the peer group by more than double the average return.

A few days ago I wrote a research article on American Tower (AMT) and I explained that “the ‘communication’ REITs boast stronger organic growth rates compared to other REIT peers, with elevated demand prospects that are decoupled from broader macro-economic factors such as inflation and GDP.”

I provided the chart below illustrating that the “Communication REITs have out-performed in 2017, and the performance validates the fact that I endorsed an over-weight for Data Center and Cell Tower REITs at the beginning of the year. The average Total Return for all 9 REITs is 15.6% YTD.”

Currently I own shares in several of these REITs, including CONE (+22.2%), DLR (+16%), CCI (+11.5%), and QTS (+7.5%) – the average YTD return for these holdings is 16.5% (weighted average).

As you can see QTS Realty (QTS) has significantly under-performed the peer group by more than double the average return of my communication-based holdings.

You may recall that over a year ago (July 2016) I wrote an introductory research article on QTS, and I was somewhat bullish with my conclusion,

The fundamentals are sound and we consider QTS A Premium Growth Franchise Poised To Profit.

I decided to wait for a BUY though, since QTS was trading at premium levels.

However, in February 2017 QTS had become much cheaper, and I decided to move in and increase the size of my position. At the time I did not have access to Q4-16 earnings so I was betting on a strong Q4 report card.

Now We Have Q4-16 Earnings

Upon reviewing Q4-16 earnings, the only noticeable difference I see is related to a one tenant churn-out related to a leased space in Northern Virginia. This tenant is a government customer that will vacate in Q1-17. On the Q4-16 earnings call, QTS’s CEO explains,

There are two primary options that we are evaluating. The first involves finding a government customer with the specific requirements for this unique space and signing them at a value that would warrant us extending our lease term in the facility. The second option involves finding a short-term tenant for the duration of the remaining two years we have left on the lease. Adding value that would reflect a shorter-term contract, but not materially change our financial performance. We will continue to analyze our options and push towards and enhanced results.

One analyst, Jordan Sadler, asked QTS for some clarification on the government customer churn and the CEO, Chad Williams, responded,

The client has moved out and we’re in a bit of reposition of the space. Of course it’s fully built out. It’s built to a certification standard that’s fairly unique and with the location of it in Northern Virginia a proximity that the federal marketplace. And quite frankly the – some focus from our internal government services group, the team has made a pretty compelling case to say give us some time. So that team is kind of working through a series of conversations with that space. And if the right value connection can be made with somebody that needs secured comps, the separation and the certification of the skiff (highly specialized facility) environment and a couple megawatts that come along with it, it’s very unique. I mean it is probably one of the most complete available skiffs in Northern Virginia today. So, I guess, we're willing to kind of take a little bit of time and led our federal teams see if there's any opportunity. At the same time, the parallel path as really Dan has the commercial team looking at what has been a market that’s pretty much been constantly high occupation levels there in Northern Virginia and say hey if somebody in the neighborhood needs a couple of megawatts and once it takes down the space with the remaining term that we have a couple of years and incentivize somebody to do that that’s another opportunity. It won’t have a significant impact on our financials, but we’re going to figure out one way or the other being a good steward of capital. We want to make a good decision with it.

Bill Schafer, QTS’s Chief Financial Officer replied,

…what we’re assuming currently in the guidance is that we retain the cost in that space, but that we don’t re-let it. So there is upside there. Although I’ll caution if we can bring in a government contract or government customer at the kind of pricing that that skiff space can support that could be some nice upsides. The extent that we just bring in a commercial customer and a short-term lease for 2 megawatts, we’re still happy to have it, but it’s not a material change in the numbers.

In terms of fundamentals, I did not see anything materially different from the Q3-16 earnings, for the full year 2016 QTS achieved record revenue of $402 million up 29% over 2015 (including 33% growth year-over-year in connectivity revenue). QTS’s adjusted EBITDA was $184 million, up 32% year-over-year, and operating FFO was $141 million, up 35% year-over-year. Operating FFO per share was $2.61, a growth rate of 14%.

QTS expects 2017 year-over-year revenue growth to be in the range of 11% to 13%. And the company expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $203 million and $211 million. QTS is also guiding 2017 operating FFO to be between $151 million and $157 million or between $2.64 and $2.76 per share fully diluted.

QTS’s churn expectations for 2017 remains at a historical target of 5% to 8%. However, given the previously disclosed churn (related to the Northern Virginia property), QTS expects to end up at the higher end of that range in 2017. To support future growth, QTS expects to spend between $325 million and $375 million in cash, capital expenditures in 2017.

QTS Weakness A Bit Overblown, It May Be Time To Pull The Trigger

The one tenant churn-out is the primary reason QTS has underperformed. Keep in mind, QTS has a diversified platform, with 25 Data Centers in 13 markets:

The balance sheet is also in good shape, with significant liquidity capacity and no large near-term debt maturities. In December QTS amended its unsecured credit agreement, increasing the total capacity from $900 million to $1.2 billion.

At the end of Q4-16, QTS had a total of approximately $571 million in liquidity and net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA was approximately 5x, which compares to 4.6s as of the end of last quarter.

The company recently declared a dividend of $0.39 per share for the first quarter of 2017. On an annualized basis this represents an increase of 8.3% compared to the previous rate. The company said on the earnings call,

We plan to maintain this rate through 2017 unless circumstances change materially.

Let’s compare QTS’s FFO growth estimates with the peers:

As you can see, QTS is forecasted to grow FFO/share “modestly” in 2017 and return to more normal “double-digit” growth in 2018. Assuming the company is able to successfully manage the one tenant churn, shares should begin to move in-line with the peers.

How safe is the dividend?

Nothing wrong with the Payout Ratio.

How does QTS’s dividend yield compare with the peer group:

Obviously, QTS has capacity to grow its dividend and I applaud the company for maintaining a conservative profile.

Now let’s compare the P/FFO multiple:

My Thoughts: QTS hit a bump in the road, and while the company has performed well, I consider the churn out a bit overblown. I was hoping to see returns for QTS comparable to my other Data REIT holdings (DLR and CONE), but think of it as an opportunity, it provides investors with an opportunity.

I have already initiated a BUY on QTS, and I am hoping to see positive news on the upcoming earnings call (the company reports after market close on Monday, May 1, 2017, and will conduct a conference call On Tuesday at 8:30 EST).

If QTS reports solid numbers, including premium pricing on the vacated customer, I suspect shares could rally. If not, that’s ok, because I consider the dividend safe.

There’re simply no signs of a slowdown in the Data Center sector and this could be one of the brief windows of opportunity to get on train before it leaves the station.

