Accelerated Instagram Growth Will Drive Facebook Stock Higher

Nowhere else in the market can investors find this much growth at this sustainable of a rate for such a low cost.

The acceleration in growth is impressive, and coincides with Facebook's attempts to win back the teen demographic by making Instagram more Snapchat-like.

TWTR's results dazzled the market, but they pale in comparison to FB announcing that Instagram is now adding roughly 25 million new users per month.

On the same day that Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) impressed the Street with revived user growth, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced that user growth on its high-growth Instagram platform is actually acclerating. That is impressive for a platform that now sports 700 million active users. Instagram is now more than 2x the size of Twitter, yet is adding about 25 million new users per month while Twitter has added about 25 million new users in the past 2 years.

It is also important to note that this growth acceleration coincides with Facebook's attempts to make Instagram more like Snap (NYSE:SNAP). Instagram Stories really got the ball rolling in August of 2016, and Facebook has continued to buff out Instagram's camera and filter functionality ever since. We have noted that the Instagram Stories launch coincided with a slow-down in Snap's user growth. Now, it appears that it is also coinciding with a ramp in Instagram's user growth.

That is huge, because it shows that Facebook is winning back the teen demographic. As Facebook continues to recapture this important audience, Facebook stock should continue to have strong momentum.

FB stock really took off in the middle of 2013 and hasn't looked back since. As with all growth stories, there have been hiccups, but Facebook continues to benefit from being the premium player in the secular growth digital advertising space. We don't see a reversal anytime soon, and actually think the fundamentals continue to support a higher share price.

FB data by YCharts

We continue to be amazed at how relatively inexpensive FB stock is. Street EPS estimates continue to creep higher, and that is keeping the stock's multiple depressed both relative to peers and intrinsic growth. FB stock trades at a mere 21.8x next year's consensus EPS estimate. Meanwhile, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is trading at 22.2x next year's consensus EPS estimate. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) 1-yr forward P/E multiple stands north of 73x, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is just shy of 80x, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is at nearly 170x, and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is about 27x. Even Facebook's much maligned social media running mate Twitter is trading at a much richer 41x 1-yr forward P/E multiple.

Meanwhile, despite the stock's relatively cheap multiple, the company has been and continues to be a growth machine powered by the secular shift to digital advertising. Facebook grew non-GAAP EPS by over 85% last year. While that growth is expected to slow, it is still at premium to the 21.8x forward multiple. Earnings are projected to grow almost 29% this year and about 23.5% next year. Earnings growth is projected to stabilize around that 23.5% per year pace over the next 5 years.

Given that Facebook's Story and camera functionality build-out are resulting in accelerated Instagram user base growth, we do not see much risk to Facebook's projected 23.5% earnings CAGR over the next 5 years.

Those earnings also flow into really healthy cash flows, as the company turned accounting earnings of $10.2 billion last year into cash earnings of $16.1 billion. That means the company's LTM cash EPS is about $5.50 versus LTM non-GAAP EPS of $4.23. Facebook is also a relatively low capex business, so free cash flow last year actually exceeded GAAP net income.

Nowhere else in the market can investors find this much growth at this sustainable of a rate for such a low cost. Throw in the attractive cash flow profile and Facebook continues to look like a bargain, even at these all-time high levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.