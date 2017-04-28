Because Bears Are Not The Most Welcome Houseguests

Bear markets are like having your spouse’s unkempt, smelly uncle come to visit, then stay for a week instead of a day - an unwelcome houseguest but part of the deal.

Bears - Who Needs 'Em?

In a recent article dealing with the accumulation of $1 million for retirement, "You've Accumulated $1 Million For Retirement: Time To Cash Out?", almost 120,000 readers examined the implications of uncertain markets at near-term tops, and over 900 comments ensued with opinions all over the map. Stock market records bring exhilaration for some investors and swamp others in a sense of fear and dread. A review of that article will add color to today's discussion.

It's no wonder that more investors are getting swallowed up into the swamp of fear and dread in recent days. Take a look at this chart depicting how well the market did in response to the election results of our new president.

SPY from November 8, 2016, till March 1, 2017

Now, take a look at this chart.

SPY from March 1 to April 21, 2017

The above chart is akin to an "emperor has no clothes" moment.

Upon his election, there was great enthusiasm that Mr. Trump's major campaign themes would come to fruition. His proposals to spark the economy included injecting $1 trillion into large infrastructure programs, freeing up business by slashing regulations, and cutting taxes back for individuals and business alike. In fact, on Tuesday, he proposed cutting the corporate tax rate from 35% to just 15%. The U.S. corporate rate is currently the highest in the world, so his is an effort to level the playing field amongst our international competitors. France's corporate rate is now 34% and Belgium's is 33%. But after deductions are taken into account, the average U.S. corporation pays an effective rate of just 14%. And one in five corporations in America pays no corporate tax at all. Critics, however, point out that such a corporate tax reduction would cost the government $2.4 trillion over the next 10 years. They go on to emphasize that this can only be paid by raising taxes in other areas and/or cutting expenditures and programs. Administration sources, including Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, say it will be paid for by the economic growth that will result from the tax cut. In other words, this tax cut will pay for itself. Opponents include deficit hawks in both parties that feel such a huge tax cut will necessarily explode the debt and deficit to unmanageable proportions. Most economists agree that, historically, such tax cuts have been shown to have only a small impact or none at all, on the growth of the economy.

Uncertainty Breeds Fear

Major legislative initiatives have hit a brick wall. The "easy and fast" repeal and replace of the ACA (Obamacare) has not been so easy, nor has it been fast. In fact, this failure of his oft-repeated campaign goal is starting to bleed from confidence to uncertainty. His immigration executive orders have been stopped in their tracks, twice. Mr. Trump's effort to "build that wall" has also run into major snags. Even as his party controls the executive branch and both houses of Congress, he's run into stiff resistance. The Tweeter-In-Chief indicated on Tuesday that he was willing to put off the start of funding for the wall till September in order to avoid a shutdown of the government this Saturday. Many legislators on either side of the aisle question the need for such a wall for the entire 2,200 mile southern border. Perhaps, the length of the wall as well as where it will be built will be part of these negotiations as well.

Add up these major failures of the first 100 days and it's no wonder that uncertainty has returned to the stock markets. Traders, large and small, are no longer so confident that growth policies will prevail, at least not in the form and on the same scale as originally proposed. Uncertainty breeds fear and anxiety, and visions of the bear start dancing in investors' heads.

Acceptance Is Key

Before we melt down in fear, investors who put money at risk in the markets need to understand and accept the reality that bear markets, though unwelcome, are simply a part of the investing landscape. Just as economies have recognized cycles, going from recovery to expansion then recession, the stock market has consequent cycles that reflect those economic cycles. In the psychological realm, it has long been recognized by practitioners that a patient must first recognize, then accept, that they have a problem. In the same way, for investors, this is the first step toward beginning to form a plan that takes account of the vicissitudes of the marketplace. Once the acceptance of the inevitability of the next bear market is achieved, the investor can begin to lay out some strategies to deal with it.

Playing Defense And Offense

There are several strategies that can be employed, both to prepare for and profit from the inevitable bear market phase. The main thing that most investors are concerned about is preserving their capital. A bear market is defined as a 20% or greater drawdown from the most recent market high. Investors worried about the next bear market should remember that SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has only suffered three drops of 20% or more since it began trading 20 years ago. There have only been five declines of 20% or more since 1982 in the S&P 500. Bear markets are rare in the grand scheme of things. Still, it's worthwhile to get your ducks in a row and have some plans in place. Like good Boy/Girl Scouts, we can all be somewhat prepared.

1. Separate your emotions from your investment decision making. In "Are You Risk-Averse Near Market Highs? This Can Help", 17,000 readers found suggestions to help get their emotions under control, and close to 200 comments ensued to discuss them. The Dow always climbs a wall of worry. This means that despite wars, famine, geopolitical calamities, and all manner of economic cycles, the markets rise over the long term. Understanding and internalizing this fact will help the investor prepare and act responsibly rather than panic.

2. Dollar-cost averaging. It's crucial to understand that during an economic slowdown, it is perfectly normal for the stock market to experience down years. It is just part of the economic cycle. If you are a long-term investor with a time horizon of at least 10 years or more, you have the option to take advantage of dollar-cost averaging. In a recent article addressing this very topic, "Aspiring Retirees: Dollar-Cost Average Your Way To $1 Million", we discussed the main principles of this very simple, yet efficient method to reduce the average price paid for shares. This method is especially effective in corrections and bear markets because the investor is accumulating larger amounts of shares when prices are low. Over 22,000 readers shared this piece, and over 230 commented.

The DCA method was demonstrated on a specific stock in "Accumulate $1 Million By Dollar-Cost Averaging AT&T". Investing the same dollar amount over a 30-year period in AT&T (NYSE:T), from 1987 through 2017, brought the DCA investor over $1 million in his portfolio and over $49,000 in annual dividend income with a yield on cost of 8.22%, far higher than the current yield of 4.9%.

3. Play dead. When confronted by a wild bear on a camping trip, the advice given usually is to play dead. Hopefully, he'll leave you alone and lumber away. In a bear market, the parallel might be conceived as funneling some of our funds from the equity market into more stable vehicles. These would include money market funds and short-term CDs. Whatever portion of your portfolio you decide to sequester in this fashion is the portion that will not be mauled by the bear market and preserve capital.

Investing a portion in Treasury bills or Treasury bonds is another possibility. Or the investor might consider an ETF like The iShares Trust iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (NYSEARCA:TLT), which contains bonds with maturities of 20 years or more. Historically, this security has very low correlation to the equities market. In fact, in periods of bear markets, it is normally negatively correlated. This means that while the value of the equity portion of your portfolio is decreasing, the TLT portion will rise, offsetting some of your equity losses, depending upon how much you invest.

4. Invest Responsibly. Don't invest monies you need to pay the mortgage or put food on the table. For the monies you do invest, you should have a time horizon of at least 10 years. Normally, this amount of time is enough to cover a bear market and the ensuing recovery which, for the most part, will see most if not all of your former equity value return to its former value or go on to new highs.

5. Defensive-like stocks are companies that sell their wares in good times and bad. Think of companies that make toilet paper, toothpaste, and baby diapers. These are products that continue to be consumed through all economic cycles. Their revenues and profits are more stable than cyclical stocks. In this category of defensive, consumer staples, you'll find companies like The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). And don't forget about the tobacco companies like Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Phillip Morris (NYSE:PM), and Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI). Their stock prices will not be immune to a bear market, but their value will hold up better than cyclical and industrials, for instance. And they'll continue paying their dividends as well.

6. Dividends remain one of most ideal ways to help cushion downturns and get through sideways moving markets. Making a few percentage points in yield can mean the difference between a loss and gain. For the investor who doesn't have the time and inclination to do their own research on individual stocks, a good way to add a dose of dividends is through the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

7. Add a short position. A potential straight hedge against market declines could be to simply add a short position to a portfolio. The actively managed AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) could be a great place to start. The fund uses several screens to identify stocks with low earnings quality or aggressive accounting that are ripe for a fall. As the market has risen the last several years, HDGE hasn't fared very well. But, when the bear does come, some of the ETFs' holdings should plunge. For investors looking to go the index route when it comes to shorting - the ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) and the ProShares Short Dow 30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) are ways to short the major markets.

8. Parking it while waiting for more bargains is a good strategy in any market. Parking cash during a bear market preserves capital, which can be invested at lower prices and higher yields. Because interest rates have entered a new era that will see a rising trend going forward, this cash could be worth even more tomorrow. The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) basically constitutes money-market proxies with slightly higher yields. That makes it an ideal parking place for investors' cash.

9. Selling puts is a good way to generate income that can help offset some of the losses of a bear market. As an example, consider a hypothetical stock, like XYZ trading at $200 a share. You could sell puts 10% below the market price that expire in one month for about $2 a share.

If XYZ falls below $180, the put will be exercised and put sellers will buy the stock at $180 a share. With that put sale, the actual cost would be $178 since you have the $2 a share from selling the put to reduce the cost of the stock.

This allows you to determine in advance what price you're willing to pay to own a particular stock. If it falls below the strike, you get to own it at your desired price and your discount is the premium you received for selling the put.

If the price doesn't fall 10% in one month, which will be the probable outcome most of the time, the put option will expire worthless. You would then keep the $2 per share in income, and you would be able to sell another put option. Rinse and repeat.

This process can be repeated over and over again. If the market drops slowly, the stock price might never fall below the strike price at expiration, which means the options will never be exercised. In that case, you simply generate monthly income from selling puts. These option premiums, if done on a regular basis, can go a long way to balance the losses on the equity portion of your portfolio.

Selling puts helps investors to generate immediate income, offsetting losses in other positions while encouraging them to buy the high quality stocks they want to own at lower prices.

Most investors fail to take advantage of low prices in a bear market because they are either too frightened to risk more money while losing money on their overall portfolio, or they're constantly waiting for even lower prices. Selling puts could force you to buy when stocks offer bargains. This could be rewarded with large gains in the bull market that inevitably follows a bear market.

10. Diversification. Having a percentage of your portfolio spread among stocks, bonds, cash, and alternative assets is the core of diversification. How you divide up your portfolio depends on your risk tolerance, time horizon, and goals. Every investor's situation is different. A proper asset allocation strategy, suited to your needs, will allow you to avoid the potentially negative effects resulting from placing all of your eggs in one basket

Diversification Is Key To Mitigate Risk

To aid our processes of diversifying our equities, choosing entry prices, and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

AT&T continues to be high on our watch list for adding more shares. On Tuesday, T's price came awfully close to our limit order of $39.00 per share.

We monitor our original buy price of AT&T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next target purchase, should it occur at $39 per share, will yield us 5.03%, as shown in column L, higher than the current 4.71%, and will contribute yet another $492 to annual portfolio income, as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

We've set our first target entry price and limit order at $39, which is about a 2.3% discount to last week's price closing price and a 6.5% discount from pricing the week before. The next target we've chosen is $38.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 4.8% discount from last week's pricing, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 5.16%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income, and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, especially in a bear market as discussed earlier, I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in AT&T as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a diversified portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc., Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.60% since launch on November 1, 2015.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, April 18, 2017

Note that even though the broad market has been retreating lately, with the S&P 500 losing another .29% and the Dow declining another .55%, the FTG portfolio had an opposite mirror performance, closing up a very robust .19%.

Year to date, the FTG Portfolio is ahead 7.80% compared to the Dow up just 3.85% and the S&P 500 up just 4.62%. Like last year, we are enjoying outperformance compared to the broad market by 103% so far this year. We have achieved more than double the gain of the Dow in price alone and 69% more gain than the S&P 500.

In addition, dividend income continues to grow apace.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income

Your Takeaway

Bear markets can be as uncomfortable, if not more so, than having our not-so-favorite uncle overstay his visit.

Accepting the plain fact that bear markets are simply part of the territory when it comes to investing in the equity markets is the first step every investor must take before he can adequately learn strategies to deal with them. They come, and then they go.

Knowing how to not only prepare for these cycles but to also benefit from them is the essence of responsible and successful investing.

We discussed numerous strategies that can be employed to help preserve capital in all economic environments. In addition, we offered several strategies that not only preserve capital but go a step further and help to grow portfolio value and dividend income. Deploying both defensive and offensive strategies, like a good football team, can help get us to the goal line of a comfortable and secure retirement.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you deployed any of these bear prevention strategies? Please share with us, in the comment section below, how you have fared over the years, using some of them in your investing regimen.

