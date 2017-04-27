Interpublic Group Of Companies Is Overvalued

There is a risk of a 10-18% drop in the value of the company’s shares.

The analysis provided in this article shows that The Interpublic Group of Companies's (NYSE:IPG) stock is currently overvalued. The company has demonstrated unfavorable financial results in the last quarter, which caused its stock to drop by 2% after the press release. Our valuation model sets a target price range between $20 - $22 per share.

The company has finished the first quarter of FY2017 with revenues of $1.75B and net income of around $22M. The current price of stock is around $24 per share. IPG's stock has demonstrated a 4.96% year-to-date return. The annual return (as of the time of writing) has reached 6.8% compared to -1% and 15% delivered by the sector and S&P 500 over the time period, respectively. The stock has been in uptrend since November 2016 (see Diagrams 1 and 2).

Diagram 1

(Source: finviz.com)

Diagram 2

(Source: Morningstar.com)

The company has just finished Q1 2017. The latest 10-Q report shows a few significant milestones: the top line has increased by 0.7% to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.74 billion in the first quarter of 2016, with an organic revenue increase of 2.7%. The three-month operating income has risen by impressive 29.1%, having reached $29.7M. The net income was $21.5M having grown by substantial 298% compared to Q1 2016. The sales growth rate has recovered since the drop in 2012. As a result, the three-year average revenue growth is 3.3%, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the benchmark.

On the other hand, a closer look reveals unstable changes in EBIT margins over the last decade. The same has happened with net income (see Diagrams 3,4,5). In the press release, the company expects revenue to be in the range between 3% and 4% by the end of FY2017. Taking into account these data points, we expect the sales growth rate to be around 3% in FY2017 and then decrease to the level of 2.7% per annum.

Diagram 3

(Source: Company's press release)

Diagram 4

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Diagram 5

(Source: Morningstar.com)

The company's margins seem to be doing well: the operating margin stands at 12% of sales, net margin is at 8% of sales, and EBITDA margin is around 14%. All these ratios have slightly improved since the last year (see Diagram 6). However, having looked at market averages, we can conclude that there is a room to improve the company's efficiency. IPG' margins are around the benchmark meaning that some of its competitors have better figures in terms of operating efficiency.

The current level of debt-to-equity ratio is around 70%, which seems to be a high number. However, the industry's average is even higher (see Diagram 5). Despite of the high amount of financial leverage, the return on equity ratio is below average at 32% and can be improved by taking more debt on the balance sheet.

Diagram 6

(Source: Morningstar.com)

DCF Analysis

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagram 7.

Our DCF model is based on historical data and includes assumptions:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 2% (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $8.09B in FY2017. Then, it grows at a rate of 2.7% per year.

- EBIT margin is set at 10% for the period of 2017-2021, which is a little higher than the historical averages (2012-2016).

- Net income is expected to be around $623M in 2017, while the net margin is set at 7.7% of sales and projected to decline to a level of 6.5% by 2021.

- Tax effective rate is expected to be at 25% in 2017.

- The growth rate for capital expenditures is set at 2.4% for the forecast period.

- Net working capital is estimated to be negative and equal to be around $80M per year for the forecast period (2017-2021).

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $8.3B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $21 per share, which is 14% lower than the current share price.

Diagram 7

(Source: data - Morningstar, Model by author)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the fair price range is between $20 and $22 per share. This means that the downside risk is between 10% and 18%.

Diagram 8

(Source: data - Morningstar, Model by author)

IPG seems overvalued by the P/B ratios: the potential decline in P/B ratio is approximately 50%, which is in-line with the median market figures. However, taking into consideration other comparable ratios, we can conclude that stock is only slightly undervalued:

Diagram 9

(Source: Model by author)

Conclusion

The Interpublic Group of Companies has demonstrated unfavorable financial results in Q1FY2017, which was reflected in the market price drop of 2%. An analysis conducted above shows that the stock's current price level is above the fair one, according to DCF analysis, which is based on a quite optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. However, the results of the comparative analysis based on P/E, P/S, and P/B ratios are not unanimous. We prefer to rely on the fundamental DCF model based on historical data and reasonable assumptions.

We suggest the target price for IPG's stock to be around $21 per share, and the fair price range to be between $20 and $22 per share. As a result, we recommend selling the stock. In addition, a better way to get exposure to the short position is to buy put options as they offer a better risk-reward profile and require a much smaller margin than the stock itself. The key moment here is to watch the implied volatility in the options to make sure one does not overpay for the privilege.

Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets.

Readers should consider whether any advice or recommendation in our research articles is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in our research articles and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments.

Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Transaction costs may be significant in option strategies calling for multiple purchase and sales of options such as spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.