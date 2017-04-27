The Energizer Vs. Duracell Market Share Story

Background

The Energizer (NYSE: ENR) spin-off as an independent battery company will be 2 years old in July. Likewise, the spin-off of Duracell to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) was just over a year old in February. The expected improvements in Energizer vs. Duracell due to the increased focus on the core battery business are showing up, but have stabilized in the last few months - and the latest period showed a loss for Energizer with a corresponding gain from Spectrum's (NYSE:SPB) Rayovac. Duracell is unchanged.

The Energizer - Duracell Share Interactions

We continue to track the trade-off between Energizer and Duracell in shares. Within Nielsen outlets, the shift in the gap between Energizer and Duracell has moved 5.6 share points in Energizer's favor, from 17.2 for the four weeks ended Jan. 23, 2016, to 11.6 for the latest four weeks ended March 25, 2017.

Energizer's recovery in facings at Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) held through the Christmas season and beyond, with Energizer and Rayovac roughly comparable and both somewhat better than Duracell. I do not see any specific causative to account for the short-term gain this period from Rayovac and treat it as an anomaly or unloading of excess retail inventory for now.

This sets the stage for restoration of the historic relationship between these two major battery brands. The historic 11-point gap that we saw back in 2013 should be sustainable before any over-reaction from Duracell, so look for a bit more improvement from the current 11.5 gap and then stabilization. Energizer has spoken about keeping the fight for distribution and space rational and profitable. If they execute on that philosophy and don't get too greedy, they should be fine. We don't have any strategic indications from Duracell, but behavior thus far suggests a willingness to be rational and profitable.

Sustaining that gain would be worth about +6% for the North American business and +3.5% for the global entity. Here you can see the progress for the full year 2016.

Just a bit more on the share. From the graph, you can readily see the Energizer gains, but note that share was coming at the expense of both Duracell and Rayovac. We see the one period blip for Rayovac for the latest period which will be bear monitoring.

The Battery Market

Pricing continues to be extraordinarily stable with minimal year-over-year price change in the last year.

Volume trends bounced back to +2.6% in March after the February of -3.6%, putting the 2-period average at -.6%. Our rolling annual average by period is at +1.0%. A full 52-week trend is +1.3% in value and +1.5% in volume, in line with the +1.7% and +1.6% in value and volume for the full year 2016. This is a turnaround from the consistently negative volume numbers we saw in the previous 5 years ranging from -1% to as soft as -6%. This could be the category stabilization, now that all the problem device trends such as conversion to rechargeable designs and reduced power drain have been washed out of the history, but hurricane Matthew in October was worth about .9% on the annualized trend. I am optimistic that we will continue to see a flat alkaline category in the U.S. going forward, subject to the pluses and minuses associated with hurricane events.

These Nielsen outlet trends are probably still softer than the totals, where the impacts of faster online growth vs. Nielsen-tracked channels still seem to be a factor. While I can fix online battery importance for 2016 at about 4%, I do not have enough data for trend information.

Conclusion

Energizer increasingly looks like they are capitalizing on the focus for share growth, and looks like they are doing it in a careful profit oriented style. We have not seen enough from Duracell to really understand the underlying strategy or focus. Rayovac bears watching to see if this latest one-period gain is a blip or an effort to regain share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.