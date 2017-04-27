J.B. Hunt: Steady Growth To Continue

In my view the shares of J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) don't deserve to trade at their current 10% discount to the overall market. As far as I can tell, the reason for the discount relates to the driver shortage. Offering up the idea that there's a driver shortage is about as insightful as making the statement that water is wet. Yes, there is obviously a driver shortage.

Investors with a long-term perspective understand that there'll be a new equilibrium met between unemployed people willing to perform this service and the industry paying adequately for the service. There are intractable problems that seem almost structural, and that will linger for decades. Labor shortages isn't such a problem, and the fact that the market doesn't seem to understand that at this point provides the rest of us with an opportunity. I'll review my thinking about J.B. Hunt by reviewing the recent financial history, and by modeling what I believe to be a reasonable price for the shares in light of possible dividend growth over time.

Financial History

As I review the financial history at J.B. Hunt, I'm hard pressed to find anything to dislike. For those who know me personally, this speaks volumes. From 2011 to the end of 2016, revenue has increased at a CAGR of about 6.5%, while net income has grown at a rate of about 9%, suggesting that this is a business that is nicely scalable.

It's true that debt has grown rapidly since 2011, but I'm actually not too bothered by it for a few reasons. First, more than 60% of the debt is due after 2022, meaning that there's little chance of a credit freeze anytime soon. Also, the company has been aggressively paying down debt for the past 15 months, driving it from $998 million at the end of 2015 to ~$950 million today. This is a trend I like to see.

At the same time, management has proven itself to be shareholder friendly because they have invested a little over $1 billion to reduce share count by about 9.896 million shares. Investors have also received about $488 million in almost constantly growing dividends over the past six years.

Modeling the Dividend

When I try my hand at prediction, I try to maintain a reasonable level of awareness of the fact that it's very difficult to do, and that humans are notoriously overconfident when it comes to our abilities at predicting the future. What I do to keep the task as simple as possible is to change only one variable and leave other variables constant. I'll change the dividend, as I feel it is the most meaningful of the variables.

Since 2011, the dividends per share paid by J.B. Hunt have grown at a CAGR of about 9.2%. I prefer pleasant surprises, so I want to keep my expectations in check. For that reason, I'll be conservative and assume that the dividend growth rate will slow to either 6% or 4%. When I apply these below normal rates of growth here, holding all else constant, investors still enjoy a return between 16% and 25%. I am very comfortable with these returns, given the operational track record here and the fact that the company seems to do a good job at managing shareholder wealth.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for JBHT would turn Bullish with a daily close above $93.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a widening Triangle Pattern which we believe is a bottoming process for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to the $100.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today we bought JBHT Call Options which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $89.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $100.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe JBHT is a solid addition to any Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

We investors are in the awkward position of needing to access the shares of businesses by purchasing the proxies of those businesses. The shares we buy in the public markets often take on a life of their own, and they often move in ways that don't make sense when put in the context of the health of the underlying business. At the moment, the shares of J.B. Hunt trade at a discount to the overall market, and this makes no sense to me. I recommend that investors with a long time horizon purchase shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.