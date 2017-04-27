Sandstorm Gold's Latest Deal: A Head-Scratcher

This transaction is confusing and I'm not convinced it's in the best interest of Sandstorm shareholders. This seems like a better deal for Mariana, and the market agrees.

Mariana is not a streaming/royalty company. Sandstorm plans to sell the 30% interest in Hot Maden and create a gold stream on the project.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) has announced its most significant deal in quite some time. Sandstorm and its royalty partner, Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF), have agreed to combine to "create a leading mid-tier streaming company."

For some background, Sandstorm owns a 2% net smelter royalty on Hot Maden, purchased as part of its $22 million transaction with Teck Resources (TCK). I was a huge fan of that deal; more details on that deal were covered here.

Hot Maden was already a key development asset for Sandstorm. The high-grade, multi-million ounce gold development project is expected to produce 250,000 ounces per year, with approximately $8 million in annual royalty revenue to Sandstorm, according to its most recent corporate presentation. Hot Maden is 30% owned by Mariana Resources, and 70% owned by Mariana's Turkish partner, Lidya Madencilik.

Hot Maden is an incredible development asset, with 3.43 million indicated gold equivalent resources at gold grades north of 12 g/t. A pre-feasibility study is expected to be released in 2017. A preliminary economic assessment returned exceptional results, giving the project an after-tax net present value of $1.37 billion and a rate of return of 153%. Mariana's 30% interest implies a value of $411 million to the company.

However, the deal is quite confusing and Sandstorm might be overpaying in my opinion. Not only that, but it doesn't do much to diversify Sandstorm's asset base.

In this transaction, Sandstorm is buying out Mariana at a premium of 84% to its closing price on April 25. Upon closing of the deal, Mariana shareholders (myself included) will own 19% of the new company. This deal will dilute Sandstorm shareholders - it's unclear by how much at the time, but I am estimating that Sandstorm's share count will increase by approximately 29-30 million shares upon closing of this deal (Mariana's market cap of $108 million, dividend by Sandstorm's share price of $3.75).

So, why is Sandstorm combining with Mariana? The company will own its 30% interest in Hot Maden, and then plans on converting this interest into a gold stream. It's unclear how large the stream will be at the present time, but it figures to be pretty large based on comments made by Sandstorm CEO, Nolan Watson. First production is targeted for 2019.

To do this stream, Sandstorm has to find a miner to take over its equity interest. From what I understand, this gold stream will be created in addition to the 2% royalty Sandstorm already owns (perhaps this royalty will also be converted to the gold stream; it's unclear at the moment).

If a gold stream transaction is successful, Hot Maden will likely be Sandstorm's largest asset in terms of expected future cash flows. In fact, the company says it has the potential to double its annual production once Hot Maden is in full production (Note: One miner that may be interested in taking over the 30% equity interest is Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF), as Alacer is already partnered with Lidya on its Copler gold mine in Turkey. I don't think Sandstorm will have much trouble finding an interested party, but there are no guarantees here).

Sandstorm says the combined group will have "A diversified portfolio of 155 streams and royalties including 20 producing, 23 development-stage, 26 advanced exploration-stage and 86 exploration-stage assets (the "Stream and Royalty Portfolio")." But, this is deceiving as Mariana actually adds zero to this asset base - if you look at Sandstorm's website, you'll see the company already owns 155 streams and royalties.

Mariana does own several other exploration assets, including the 100% owned Las Calandrais gold-silver project in Argentina (500K+ gold ounces), and the earlier-stage, 80% owned Bondoukou gold project in Cote D'Ivoire. Upon completion of the deal, Sandstorm plans on spinning out these exploration assets into a new company, and retaining royalty interests on the properties. I don't place much value on these assets currently, as they are very early stage and not nearly as attractive as Hot Maden.

The new Sandstorm will have $5 million more in cash and will still have $110 million available under Sandstorm's revolving credit facility.

The point of this deal is to unlock the value of Hot Maden, and as mentioned, this is going to be a massive asset for Sandstorm. Once in full-production, the company says it has the potential to more than double its attributable gold production. This implies Hot Maden could add at least 50,000 to 60,000 gold equivalent production to Sandstorm at some point in the future (based on Sandstorm's current production levels).

As both a shareholder of Sandstorm and Mariana, I have to say I like this deal a lot more for Mariana shareholders. We're getting taken over at a massive premium. As a Sandstorm shareholder, it's a bigger risk. Shareholders are getting diluted by approximately 20% and Sandstorm is placing much more of its future on Hot Maden. Sandstorm shares are now down more than 11% Wednesday following this news.

I'd wait for the dust to settle and to hear more details on the transaction before considering buying Sandstorm shares. To summarize: I'm not a fan of the deal for Sandstorm for the reasons mentioned above, although this could change once I've had more time to process the terms of the deal. I'm a happy Mariana shareholder and a confused Sandstorm shareholder at the moment.

