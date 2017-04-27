Whiting Petroleum's Q1 Results: Initial Impressions

Some quick thoughts as we begin parsing Whiting Petroleum's (NYSE:WLL) recent first quarter results. As reported by Seeking Alpha, the company "beat" analyst expectations on revenue and EPS by $0.06 (excluding one-timers). Normally we don't put much stock into these figures as they are simply short-term "sentiment" factors (i.e., the Q-to-Q fluctuations matter less than the long-term fundamentals). Nevertheless, it's always good to see/hear Whiting exceed certain hurdles, even arbitrary ones.

Some of the more interesting items reported in the Q1 press release include the following:

DJ Basin

First, drilling in the DJ Niobrara region in Colorado. As you may recall, Whiting had 105 DUCs (drilled, uncompleted wells) that the company plans to complete this year. The plan is to drill/complete 15 wells in the first half of 2017 and 95 in the second half of the 2017. With the focus on enhanced completions, we believe Redtail may begin to show a higher EUR. Previously, Whiting drilled two types of wells, spaced 1280-acres and 960 acres. In the Q1 press release, Whiting stated

"Whiting currently has two completion crews conducting completion operations in this area. Its first two pads are anticipated to commence production in May and consist of an eight-well pad that will test 50 stages and 5 million pounds of sand per well and a seven-well pad that will test 50 stages and 8 million pounds of sand per well."

Whiting's 960-acre wells run approximately 7,500 feet, and previously had 30 stages and use a total of 4.6M lbs of proppant. Whiting's new wells will increase the number of stages by 2/3rds and the proppant load by 40%.

The older, less intensely stimulated 960-wells produced a 455 MBOE type curve, however, we believe the new stimulation techniques should yield something materially higher. As further reference, 1,280-acre wells (which run 10,000 feet in length and use 6.5M lbs of proppant) yielded 655 MBOE. Conceivably, we could see the newer 960-acre wells yield more than even the older 1,280-acre wells, which would allow Whiting to increase the number of drilling locations in the Niobrara or even test out longer lateral wells using the new techniques. One interesting third party comparable is Nobel Energy. Noble's wells in Wells Ranch and East Pony have generated 1M BOE type curves using 6,500 feet laterals and 9-12M lbs of sand. If Whiting achieves anywhere near this level of success with their newer wells, it would be a significant boon, and may represent a catalyst for the shares. For now, it's good to see that the company has begun the testing process and we should know more by Q2.

NGL and Gas Pricing

Second, as our long-oil thesis continues to play out, albeit with significant volatility in Q1, we've seen a material improvement in NGL and gas prices. Although Whiting's production came in 3% lower than what they exited Q4 with, the significant increase in NGL prices (i.e., a 46% increase from $12.11 to $17.69/bbl, Q4 vs. Q1) and natural gas (i.e., a 20% increase from $1.87 to $2.25/mcf) accounted for half of the $28M increase in revenue vs. Q4 results.

As for oil, average NYMEX oil prices increased in Q1 by 5%, but Whiting's realized price only increased by 2.7%, a by product of its hedges and differentials. Not much to say here except oil prices will go where oil goes, so pay attention to the OPEC meeting in May, and US and non-US inventories for Q2.

Lease operating expenses increased slightly (i.e., 3%), and given the lower production in Q1, led to a higher LOE per barrel. It remains to be seen if service cost inflation will hit drilling in the Bakken/DJ Niobrara, and if Whiting can maintain the hard-won efficiency gains its achieved these past few years. We'll await the call for more details.

Liquidity

Lastly, Whiting's lenders reaffirmed the company's revolving credit agreement at $2.5B, and completed its semi-annual redetermination in April. The credit agreement matures in December 2019, but this is a good step in maintaining liquidity and an indication that the oil price curves used by lenders aren't overly aggressive at this point.

We'll update more as we digest the conference call scheduled for April 27th, however, our initial impressions is that Whiting had a solid quarter, and we're looking forward to hearing more about the potential of the Niobrara.

