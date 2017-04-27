Rice Midstream Partners: Welcome The Dropdown

The dropdown solidifies the company's ability to achieve its 2017 target. But, this dropdown is but one avenue providing growth potential.

Rice Midstream Partners intends to grow its distribution 20% annually through 2023. The company has already announced two hikes in 2017.

Rice Energy has been planning a dropdown of assets to Rice Midstream Partners since last fall. The dropdown is expected in the first half of 2017.

Rice Midstream Partners (RMP), a midstream gatherer, compressor and distributor located in the Appalachian basins in Pennsylvania and Ohio, announced in 2016 it intends to increase its annual distribution by 20% every year through 2023. The pace will result in a tripling of its 2016 distribution of $0.867. True to its intention, the company has increased its distribution twice already in 2017, first in January and again last week.

A 20% increase to the 2016 total equates to $1.04. The January bump moved the quarterly rate to $0.2505. The April 21st increase moved it to $0.2608. Once the second distribution is paid on May 18th, the year-to-date total will be $0.5113. Distributions in the second half of 2017 will have to total nearly $0.53. Considering the second half run rate is already $0.5216, the target certainly seems a lock.

Ensuring completion of the target will be a system dropdown from Rice Midstream Partner's parent company, Rice Energy (RICE). A dropdown provides the parent company a non-debt source of capital as it sells assets (like pipelines) to its subsidiary. The assets and any debt is now off the parent's books but the parent maintains some management control. The subsidiary, in turn, grows. The subsidiary, formed as an MLP, then pays a distribution back to the parent company from its profit on the assets because it cannot retain earnings.

In 2014, Rice Energy elected to contribute its Pennsylvania-based gas gathering and compression assets to Rice Midstream. In exchange, Rice Energy became a limited partner through its GP Holdings subsidiary. Rice Energy continued to hold its Ohio gathering system in its Rice Midstream Holdings subsidiary.

In the next two months, Rice Energy will drop down one-third of the Ohio gathering system held by Rice Midstream Holdings to Rice Midstream Partners. The cost of the drop-down has already been funded. The Ohio gathering system includes 162,000 dedicated acres and a 75% ownership in the Strike Force joint venture with Gulfport (GPOR).

“In September we successfully placed a $450 million private placement consisting of approximately 21 million common units. We thought about the proceeds in two buckets. Around $300 million of the proceeds were used to fund a portion of the Vantage Energy acquisition from Rice Energy. And, the remaining $150 million pre-funded the equity consideration of our first potential Ohio gathering drop down which we expect to take place in the first half of 2017.”

In the 2016 fourth quarter earnings call, Rice Midstream CFO, Gray Lisenby, confirmed the transaction is on schedule and the equity is still set aside.

“Based on our previous guidance, we would say that the drop that we do, that we expect to do, of a third of the existing Ohio system would be funded with existing liquidity, which would have pre-funded with our last offering.”

In the fourth quarter of 2016, Rice Midstream Holdings' throughput was 904 MDTH per day compared to the throughput of Rice Midstream Partners at 1,203 MDTH per day. By the end of 2017, Rice expects throughput on the two to exceed 2,500 MDTH per day. Average throughput for Rice Midstream Partners in 2016 was 983 MDTH per day. The average in 2017 is expected to grow 40% to a range of 1,315 MDTH per day to 1,380 MDTH per day.

In the 2016 fourth quarter, nearly 60% of the throughput at Rice Midstream Holdings was for third parties Gulfport Energy and CONSOL Energy (CNX). Rice Midstream Partners has approximately 29,000 gross acres of its 215,000 gross acres in the Marcellus dedicated to third party, EQT Corporation (EQT). EQT was credited with 24% of Rice Midstream Partners' throughput in the fourth quarter. Rice is expecting third party opportunities to grow in 2017.

Rice Midstream Holdings' EBITDA in 2016 was $48 million and is expected to more than double to $100 million in 2017. Rice Midstream Partner's adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow from $158 million in 2016 to a range of $185 million to $200 million in 2017. Cash flow available for distribution in 2017 is projected in a range of $160 million to $170 million.

Beyond the anticipated dropdown, Rice Midstream Partners plans to invest $315 million in its infrastructure in 2017. In the fall of 2016, Rice Energy acquired Vantage Energy. As part of the transaction, Rice Midstream Partners acquired Vantage's midstream assets. The additional acreage acquired from Vantage positioned Rice Midstream Partners to provide more gathering services and water services to third party operators. Approximately $255 million of the capital plan will be used to build gas gathering and compression infrastructure. The company is building out a trunkline on previously-Vantage acreage in Pennsylvania.

This next scheduled dropdown is also not the last. By 2020, Rice Midstream Partners expects to assume the entirety of the Ohio gathering system.

Rice Midstream Partners has already delivered two healthy distribution bumps in 2017 - without the dropdown. The dropdown solidifies the company's intent to grow its distribution 20% annually. Further, the remaining dropdown potential and infrastructure builds underpin the company's ability to deliver on its distribution growth intentions beyond 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMP,GPOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in RMP and GPOR.