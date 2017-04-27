3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 27, 2017

Welcome another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest of recent events from the world of pharma and biotechnology. In this edition, we're going to consider some iterative news in the world of cancer, along with some much sexier findings!

AstraZeneca gets full approval (in Europe) for its latest lung cancer drug

In lung cancer, a large subset of patients harbor specific mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) that make it sensitive to certain tyrosine kinase inhibitors, like erlotinib and gefitinib. However, the last breakthrough in this form of lung cancer came with the approval of osimertinib, which can inhibit the T790M mutated form of EGFR, which is resistant to other forms of therapy.

Following quickly on the heels of the US regulators, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) gained full approval in the EU, as well, cementing the drug's position as the standard of care in the second line and perhaps in certain patients with newly diagnosed, T790M-positive lung cancer.

Looking forward: In the world of speculative biotech, these kinds of"ho-hum" events aren't the kind of splash and excitement investors are looking for; however, the distinguishing mark of these big pharmas is their ability to take things deliberately, slowly gaining dominance and a foothold with their drugs. Osimertinib represents an incredibly important treatment option for patients who have failed other forms of EGFR-directed therapy. This is even more true given the shuttering of the rociletinib project in 2016.

International Stem Cell Corp making progress bit by bit in Parkinson's Disease

Degenerative conditions are the holy grail of regenerative medicine, and as I detailed in yesterday's edition, several companies are making tantalizing progress in this field for a variety of conditions. International Stem Cell Corp (OTCQB:ISCO) is running an early-stage clinical trial assessing neural progenitor cells transplanted intracranially for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease.

Progress from the phase 1 trial was recently divulged by the company; the fourth and final patient from the first dosing cohort (receiving a transplant of 30 million cells). These patients will continue to be followed for a total of five years, and there is no indication that further progress in the trial should be halted.

Looking forward: Followers of regenerative medicine want every bit of news they can get out of this field that seeks validation. The investors in these companies have waited over a decade to see this technology brought to the clinic, and it is quite exciting to see momentum building along many fronts. And we all eagerly anticipate the first clinical results from this first cohort of patients.

Tesaro's answer to chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting is now approved

One of the most well-known side effects from chemotherapy is the nausea and vomiting that can result. Over the past few decades, there have been several attempts to help patients through this debilitating condition, with the emergence of serotonin receptor antagonists, cannabinoids, and other therapies.

Another important option is inhibition of neurokinin-1 receptor with agents like aprepitant and netupitant. Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) has been working for years on a new entry into this space, rolapitant. On April 26, TSRO announced that this agent has been approved in Europe, expanding its reach in the space.

Looking forward: The approval in Europe for rolapitant has been a long time coming for TSRO. It adds to a growing list of treatment options for what can become a rather serious condition impacting on quality of life. It remains difficult to see how the company will make its agent stand out among competing molecules.

