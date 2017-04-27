Exxon Mobil's Dividend Will Remain Safe... For Now

source: Stock Photo

There's been some handwringing lately as the earnings report of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) approaches. Some analysts consider the company boosting its dividend is a risky action to take, citing weak cash flows.

Chris Kettenmann, chief energy strategist at Macro Risk Advisors, said this:

"We think a dividend hike of this magnitude is at risk given the deterioration of underlying cash flows through the industry downturn. No asymmetric risk looms larger in our view than dividend risk at the global oil majors."

However the perceived risk is seen, there is no doubt in my mind Exxon will once more increase its dividend to shareholders, and most likely it'll be higher than the 2 cent increase given last quarter. I think it'll either be 3 or 4 cents. The improved quarterly results sure to be reported is my main reasoning behind that.

Free cash flow versus dividend increase

What is most concerning to analysts is whether or not paying out a robust dividend will clash with the desire for management to retain cash in order to maintain or increase drilling during periods of low prices.

Over the last 30 months or so, Exxon's free cash flow has gone into negative territory a couple of times. A major part of the risk is paying out higher dividends in a market that could easily reverse direction and head to much lower prices.

My thought on that is a lot of that risk has been mitigated by the growing exposure Exxon has to U.S. shale. About a third of its budget is targeted to that market at this time, and that means it'll be able to lower its cost basis across the entirety of its upstream portfolio going forward. Exxon has also acquired a lot more acreage to further enhance its competitive position for years into the future.

That means it should be able to increase its free cash flow without a raise in its dividend hampering its drilling strategy in any way. To me, this is another case where the value of shale exposure goes underestimated.

As for the actual increase in the dividend, the cost for every penny is approximately $170 million a year. The annual payout for the current dividend is about $12.7 billion.

Expected quarterly results

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg believe the company may generate the best profit in 14 years. They see net income for the quarter climbing to close to $3.81 billion.

For free cash flow, a couple of analysts in the survey expect it to rise to $5.31 billion for the quarter.

I do think Exxon will release a strong quarterly report, and when coupled with its rapidly changing shift to shale assets, it bodes well for shareholders over the short and long term. Doing fairly well under a weak price environment, the company will continue to improve efficiencies and costs as it increases its exposure to shale.

This should provide a solid basis for an ongoing positive dividend narrative that underscores the strength and purpose of the company. Shareholders will probably be more optimistic over the future of Exxon than they've been for two to three years.

Conclusion

I don't see much risk at all in Exxon increasing its dividend at a decent level in this quarter or the next several quarters. I think the worst is behind the company, and even though there will continue to be a lot of volatility in the market because of the misguided attempt by OPEC and others to support the price of oil, by the end of 2017 that distraction will be over, and it'll be a lot clearer as to where the oil market is headed at that time.

My thought is that sometime within the next twelve to 24 months the market will rebalance organically, and at that time we'll get a visible indication of what type of support oil will have.

I do think it'll gradually move up in response to market forces at that time, which will benefit Exxon shareholders, and further support its dividend.

There is nothing to suggest Exxon is even thinking about putting a restraint on its dividend policy. Even under these market conditions it has been able to continue to increase its payout to shareholders. I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.