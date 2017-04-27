Is Costco Overvalued?

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has been outperforming competitors Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) in stock price performance over the last year by a healthy margin. However, the run up in share price relative to its peers has raised some concerns about valuation being stretched too high.

Costco currently carries a forward P/E multiple of 27.54, compared to Target 13.93 at and Wal-Mart at 16.58, valuing the stock roughly twice as high as either competitor. Is that valuation justified? Let's take a look at some other measures and try to uncover what might be driving the disparity.

Growth

One of the most notable differences between Costco, Target, and Wal-Mart is the level of earnings growth. Costco has grown and is expected to continue to grow earnings at a faster clip as highlighted in the following table.

Company Stock Past 5 Years Growth Next 5 Years Growth Estimate Average (Past & Next 5 Years) Costco Wholesale Corporation 6.31% 10.09% 8.20% Target Corporation 4.64% -0.65% 2.00% Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. 4.41% -2.90% 0.76%

The table shows that Costco grew faster over the last five years, but more importantly is expected to grow 10% annually over the next five years while Target and Wal-Mart are projected to shrink earnings. Clearly, Costco looks a lot better based on growth projections but by itself doesn't justify a valuation double that of its competitors. One more metric needs to be accounted for…profitability.

Profitability

In order to determine how profitable each company is, we can use return on capital and weighted average cost of capital to measure excess return. Excess return is also known as economic profit and shows how well a company is creating value. The idea is that firms that are better at creating value should be valued higher than those that are not. The following table shows how these metrics stack up for each company.

Costco again comes out ahead. The company is not only expected to grow earnings at a faster pace, it's also generating higher excess returns.

Relative Comparison

To provide a complete comparison, we can add average growth and average excess return results together to form what I like to term a "Value Creation Score", shown below.

Company Stock Excess Return Average Growth Value Creation Score Costco Wholesale Corporation 15.31% 8.20% 23.51% Target Corporation 8.44% 2.00% 10.44% Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. 10.11% 0.76% 10.87%

The results of the analysis show that Costco is much better at creating additional value than either Target or Wal-Mart, more than doubling the scores of either company. It appears, based on this view, that the higher forward P/E for Costco is relatively justified. For example, Costco is 1.98 times more expensive than Target based on forward P/E ratios of 27.94 and 13.93 but is also 2.25 times better than Target at creating value.

Investors are paying more for growth over no growth and higher excess return generation.

Self Comparison

It's clear that Costco should be valued higher than Target and Wal-Mart, but what about when compared with itself? A longer term look at the stock's historical P/E range follows.

To help smooth out the data, the highest and lowest P/E ratios are disregarded while the remaining values are used to determine high and low averages. A mid point P/E ratio is determined by averaging the resulting high and low P/E ratios.

With a forward P/E ratio 27.54, it would appear that Costco is slightly overvalued by 5.15%. That's worth a little over six months of growth at Costco's 10% estimated growth rate.

On the technical side of things, we can take a look at Bollinger bands to get an idea of how the stock is trading.

The chart above show 200 day Bollinger bands at one, two, and three standard deviations along with a 50 day moving average. One way to interpret Bollinger bands is that roughly 68% of price movement should occur within the first standard deviation band, 95% within the second deviation band, and practically all price movement within the third standard deviation band.

Currently, shares are trading in the upper second standard deviation band, which is probably not the best place to buy. This could be a good opportunity to sell a put option at the $170 level, targeting the upper first standard deviation band for a better entry point. Or for a more conservative entry point, the 200 day moving average itself could be targeted with a $160 put option. October expiration put option premiums garner $4.35 and $2.15 for the $170 strike and the $160 strike, respectively. That equates to annualized returns of 5.35% and 2.79%.

Special Dividend

As an added bonus for Costco shareholders, the recent announcement that it will pay a special $7 dividend marks the third time in the last five years' management has chosen to reward shareholders in this way. The special dividend announcement also included news of a $0.05 increase in the regular quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50, representing an 11% annual increase. While the dividend yield based on the regular quarterly dividend may be watered down at 1.04%, including special dividends raises the effective yield since 2012 to roughly 3.40%. Of course, dividend investors dependent on reliable cash flows from dividends can't be assured that the company will continue the practice of special dividends in the future but recent trends do highlight a shareholder friendly attitude.

The company announcement indicated that the special dividend would primarily be funded through debt, which may subdue some of the excitement from shareholders. Adding another $3B to long term debt should add roughly another $97M in annual interest expense based on what the company currently carries on the balance sheet. That comes out to about $0.22 per share in additional interest expense based on an average share count of 438M, or 3.88% of FY17's estimated earnings of $5.66 per share. So it doesn't appear that it will be a big drag on earnings and if there were ever a time to fuel a dividend with debt, it's now with interest rates expected to rise.

Conclusion

Based on growth and profitability, Costco shares do not appear to be overvalued when compared to Target or Wal-Mart. They may actually be undervalued. Based on Costco's historical P/E range, the stock is overvalued by roughly 5%. Finally, based on technicals, the stock is running a little hot with current trading levels in the second upper Bollinger band.

