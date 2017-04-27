General Electric: Analyzing The Revenue Streams

So with reviewing the segment revenues I think the quarter was just a normal quarter and not as exciting as it actually looked.

The main weakness in the revenue streams is obviously the oil & gas division but at around this time next year we won’t be talking about it anymore.

Overall revenues were lower from this time last year by 0.7% on the overall reduction of the Oil & Gas, Energy Connections & Lighting, and Capital columns of the house.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported first quarter earnings before the market opened on Friday April 21st, and on the surface the results were great with the company reporting earnings of $0.21 per share (beating estimates by $0.04) on revenue of $27.7B (beating estimates by $1.3B). The stock hardly moved immediately after it reported earnings, moving higher by 0.4%. Before I begin to parse through an income statement, balance sheet, or cash flow statement I like to check out how the segment revenues did and see if there was anything glaring. Below is a table on how the company did during the quarter compared to last year.

General Electric Segment Revenues (millions) 2016-03 2016-12 2017-03 Q/Q Y/Y Power $5,204 $8,479 $6,089 -28.2% 17.0% Renewable Energy $1,669 $2,500 $2,044 -18.2% 22.5% Oil & Gas $3,314 $3,402 $3,001 -11.8% -9.4% Aviation $6,262 $7,187 $6,804 -5.3% 8.7% Healthcare $4,183 $5,101 $4,291 -15.9% 2.6% Transportation $981 $1,243 $1,039 -16.4% 5.9% Energy Connections & Lighting $4,256 $3,325 $2,747 -17.4% -35.5% Total industrial segment revenues $25,869 $31,237 $26,015 -16.7% 0.6% Capital $2,885 $2,649 $2,681 1.2% -7.1% Total segment revenues $28,754 $33,886 $28,696 -15.3% -0.2% Corporate items and eliminations -$909 -$796 -$1,037 30.3% 14.1% Consolidated revenues and other income from continuing operations $27,845 $33,090 $27,659 -16.4% -0.7%

Overall revenues were lower from this time last year by 0.7% on the overall reduction of the Oil & Gas, Energy Connections & Lighting, and Capital columns of the house which constitute roughly 10.8%, 9.9%, and 9.7%, respectively, of their revenue streams. When you break it out in this manner it's easy to see that although GE is a very well diversified company, nearly 30% of the company wasn't generating revenues. This may have been due to lost sales to competitors, customers postponing purchases, or even customers preferring substitutes to GE's products.

Though the Power segment revenues increased by 17% it was due mainly because equipment purchases were up by 59% whereas the revenue from the services portion of the division were not material. This is important to note because the services stream is recurring revenue whereas the equipment purchases can be lumpy going forward.

The strongest column supporting the house was the Renewables division. This division was supported by the strong demand for onshore wind and hydro solutions. Onshore grew by 11% while hydro solutions doubled.

Now we encounter our first weak column supporting the house, Oil & Gas. With revenues down 9% from last year management stated that the main culprits were the decline in appetite for subsea, turbomachinery and downstream, and surface equipment. Management sees the American onshore market continuing to improve but there were lots of excuses due to uncertainty such as crude inventory at five year highs, OPEC output, and weak offshore activity.

Perhaps one of the stronger divisions of late has been the aviation side of the house. With revenues growing nearly 9% it is certainly the largest pillar holding GE together but not without its own headwinds. Equipment revenues declined by 2% with strength in the division coming from commercial rather than military orders. However, service revenues helped bolster the numbers here as they increased by 17%.

Revenues in the healthcare division rose nearly 3% driven by growth in both healthcare systems and life sciences. Though this seemed like a good quarter for the division there were some troubles here too in the form of foreign currency exchange rates which dragged down the numbers a bit.

In the smallest division of GE, transportation, the segment saw an increase in revenues by almost 6%. This was largely helped by a 15% increase to equipment orders but services dropping by 1%. The growth in this division is coming from abroad due to orders from South Africa and Pakistan while orders here at home have been declining. I see the drop in orders for American locomotives a potential issue for the overall economy. If the railroad operators aren't spending capital to upgrade their locomotives it means they are pulling back on their spending which mean they might not see the economy humming along as it has been in the near future.

The biggest culprit to the drop in revenues was the energy connections & lighting business line with its near 36% collapse. This part of the revenue stream is important because the drop in revenues was due to the power conversion sub-segment aids the oil & gas industry and moved in tandem with oil & gas. In addition to the weak environment for oil & gas the company had a large order a year ago for large inverter which was not repeated in this past quarter. So one can argue that perhaps the number will smooth out come next quarter.

Finally I'll discuss Capital. We know GE has been doing its best to divest itself of the capital portion of its business and from this time last year investors saw revenues drop roughly 7%. The company anticipates that the complete restructuring of the division will happen at the end of the year where they anticipate some incremental tax benefits along the way.

The main weakness in the revenue streams is obviously the oil & gas division but at around this time next year we won't be talking about it anymore because it will be spun off with the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) deal. I believe the massive drop in energy connections & lighting is just an anomaly which will be smoothed out by this time next year as well unless the company receives another enormous order from that business. So on reviewing the segment revenues I think the quarter was just a normal quarter and not as exciting as it actually looked.

After an initial foray into GE that netted me a 25.8% return I actually initiated my second position in GE in late November and have been pretty unhappy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares if GE stay below $30, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $30 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range and my cost basis.

I swapped out of Delta (NYSE: DAL) in favor of GE during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.2%, or 0.6% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have lost some money on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Delta and GE have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, GE is one of my larger positions and has done poorly, as I'm down 2.6% on the name, while it occupies roughly 9.1% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a speculative stock because any sort of wheeling and dealing can cause the stock to jump. I own the stock for the speculation portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 18.3% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 15.1%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 7.7% while the market is up 6.9%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 20.4% 10.1% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 19.2% 4.3% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 12.4% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 4.6% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 2.8% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 0.0% 7.2% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -0.9% 5.5% General Electric Company -2.6% 9.1% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -4.9% 3.4% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -7.1% 9.8% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -15.3% 19.1% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -74.9% 0.1% Cash $ 19.65%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.