VMware Is Poised To Continue Its Run

VMWare, Incorporated (NYSE:VMW) stock has run up strongly since bottoming in early 2016. Right now it's in a resting pattern as it builds strength. It has plenty of room to run though, and great fundamentals to power that run. It's a technology stock that's worth consideration. Let's take a closer look at it.

VMW Provides Cloud Computing Services

VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies. It was part of EMC until 2016, when Dell took EMC over. There was a lot of concern at the time about the future of the company. But in August 2016 VMW released several new products and told the public that it was alive and well. Since then the company has thrived. VMware provides the infrastructure for cloud utilities, virtualization software services, and server software. There's a lot of demand for VMware's products as society moves to the internet of everything and cloud services continue to grow. Cloud computing is transforming several sectors including the medical and financial industries, and VMW is right on the forefront.

VMW is in a Steady Uptrend

As shown in the weekly chart in Figure 1, VMW moved up out of a bottom that started in January of 2016. It's moved up at a moderate rate since then, forming several sideways patterns along the way. It's now resting near the 2015 highs. The fact that it shifted sideways at this level instead of moving back down is encouraging, as it shows that many investors continue to hold this stock instead of taking profits. The weekly volume has been mostly green since the bottom completed, showing that buyers have dominated. But the volume has fallen a bit over the past month during the current sideways action.

Figure 1: Weekly chart of VMW. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com

We can get a closer look at the current consolidation in the daily chart. There have been some large black down candles, showing days when some traders took profits. These black candles have been larger than the white up candles in the consolidation, but the white candles have been more numerous. Daily volume has been lower than in the past, but mostly green. The stock is just starting to move out of its current consolidation. So buyers are still quietly moving into the stock in spite of some profit taking.

Figure 2: Daily Chart of VMW. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com

Now let's look at a couple of indicators to see if they confirm what we see in the price action. Wilder's Relative Strength Index has moved sideways to slightly down for the month. It confirms that the stock was stuck in sideways pattern for most of March-April and wasn't ready to move yet. Stochastics moved sideways well below the overbought line in March, then slipped down for a few weeks as price weakened. Both indicators just ticked back up this week though, with stochastics forming a crossover on 4/24/17. So VMW looks like it could be setting up to move again.

Figure 3: Stock indicators for VMW. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

VMW is setting up for a nice entry. The stock has moved up just past the highs of the current consolidation at 93.14. We can set a stop loss below the lows of the current sideways action at about $88.69. VMW has a lot of room to move up before it hits the all time high of $125.25 from October of 2007. That's about $31 of potential profit per share, at a low risk of about $5.50 per share. It's likely though that VMW will turn sideways again at highs of 2012, and some investors may decide to sell out at that point. It would be a good idea to keep an eye on this stock as it approaches the $115-$118 level to see if it weakens.

VMW's Fundamentals Continue to Improve

VMW's recent run is backed by some impressive financials. Revenues have consistently improved over the last four quarters, and have also been higher year over year. Net income has followed the same trend, improving over the last 4 quarters and showing improvement year over year. VMware's products are clearly gaining momentum. The cost of revenues and operating expenses continue to rise each quarter as well though, which impacts its income growth. VMware needs to do a better job of controlling costs.

Figure 4: Income Statement for VMW. Data provided by Google Finance.

It has a lot of long-term debt as well, which can also slow income growth. But at least that debt load is holding steady.

Figure 5: Liabilities for VMW. Data provided by Google Finance.

A quick look at the last earnings report shows that VMware's management is optimistic about the company's prospects in the coming year. CEO Pat Gelsinger's commentary was very upbeat in the earnings report. He stated,

"Q4 closed out a strong fiscal 2016 and was one of the most balanced quarters for VMware in years. We're very pleased with our strong product momentum and customer enthusiasm for our Cloud strategy. We believe we have the world's most complete and capable hybrid cloud architecture, uniquely offering customers freedom and control in their infrastructure decisions."

VMware also announced it plans to repurchase an additional $1.2 billion of its stock. That's on top of a $500 million stock repurchase program instituted earlier last year. VMW's management seems to believe that their stock will continue moving strongly upwards. The company can purchase its stock now, and reissue it at a later time for a profit. It also lowers the amount of outstanding shares, which makes the stock price more reactive to demand.

The income statement, however, shows that the first quarter is usually weaker for VMware. This is often the case for technology companies. Unfortunately, VMware didn't list any specific guidance in its last earnings report for the first quarter of 2017. A quick check at earningswhispers.com though shows that the company expects earnings of $0.93 to $0.96 per share and revenues of $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion. The analyst consensus is $0.96 per share and revenues of 1.69 billion. These numbers are lower than last quarter, but higher than the first quarter of 2016. VMware expects annual revenues of 7.57 billion vs. 7.09 billion last year, which is a nice 7% increase. Like most tech companies, VMware seems to post higher earnings later in the year. So this stock may move up more strongly in the second half of 2017.

Conclusion

VMW is a bit expensive, so this stock isn't for everyone. But it looks ready to move strongly this year on consistently improving financials. It has a lot of room to move up and very low downside risk right now. It looks like earnings will be a little weaker in the first quarter, so investors may want to hold off entering the stock until later in the year. VMW was a solid performer in 2016, and looks to continue its performance throughout 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.