Nutrisystem's (NTRI) CEO Dawn Zier on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nutrisystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

John Mills - Managing Partner at ICR

Dawn Zier - President and CEO

Mike Monahan - CFO

Keira Krausz - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Mitch Pinheiro - Wunderlich Securities

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Matthew Gall - Barrington Research

Frank Camma - Sidoti & Company

Chris Krueger - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Nutrisystem First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. John Mills of ICR for Nutrisystem. Thank you. You may begin.

John Mills

Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Nutrisystem’s first quarter 2017 financial results. Today Dawn Zier, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the business. Mike Monahan, Chief Financial Officer, will review the first quarter results and provide second quarter and updated full-year 2017 financial guidance. And Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer, will review and provide insight into the company’s marketing initiatives. We will then open up the call to take your questions. Please note, on today’s call we would appreciate participants to limit themselves to two questions and rejoin the queue for any follow-up questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Nutrisystem management will make certain forward-looking statements about its outlook for 2017 and beyond that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are protected by the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk, and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict, and many of which are outside of the company’s control.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Nutrisystem’s filings with the SEC. Nutrisystem is making these statements as of April 26, 2017, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made during this call. In addition to the GAAP results, Nutrisystem will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call. Nutrisystem’s earnings press release for the first quarter and full-year 2017 can be found under the News Release link on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at nutrisystem.com. The tables attached to the earnings release include reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most direct comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dawn Zier.

Dawn Zier

Thank you, John, and thanks everyone who has joined. Today I'm pleased to report our 15th consecutive quarter of the year-over-year revenue growth based on strong diet season result. Revenues grew about 31% in the first quarter and earnings per share more than doubled.

Our business continues to scale with improved gross margins, improved operating margins and disciplined approach to cost management. Overall the results exceeded our first quarter expectations and Mike will provide more details on our increased 2017 full year revenue and earnings per share guidance ranges.

As America's number one home delivery weight loss program, we're continuing to make our mark in the addressable weight loss category which is large and pegged at approximately $10 million to $15 billion and we're forging ahead with expanded offerings and variants that enable a greater range of consumers to successfully address their weight loss goals.

More and more consumers are transacting online and opting to have food delivered directly to their homes. This is our sweet spot. We are a well-honed e-commerce company and with seven distribution canters strategically located throughout the US with state of the ticket impact system we are well-positioned to cost efficiently take advantage of long-term online shopping and home delivery trends.

We also remain committed to customization and personalization, hallmarks of modern e-commerce success and are constantly striving to provide consumers with an array of solutions because there is no such thing as a one size fits all approach to weight loss.

This was one of the driving forces behind our acquisition of the South Beach Diet and it is why we regularly enhance an augment Nutrisystem. We now have two distinct approaches to help people achieve their weight loss goals. Nutrisystem, which allows people to have portion control servings of their favourite foods and to eat healthy and the South Beach Diet which provides a low sugar, low carb, high protein alternative.

Additionally, we've laid down more flexible options as customer progress through their weight loss journey. Drilling down a little further on some of the specifics, our first quarter success was driven by many factors, including the continued momentum in trends of a Nutrisystem brand, along with the official launch of the South Beach Diet.

First, Nutrisystem Lean 13 program which we introduced in January with clinically supported result is off to a fantastic start in 2017 and is attracting more new customers and re-activation alike. Second, our uniquely YOURS PLAN which allows customers just flat from over 160 frozen in grab and go items continues to expand. During the first quarter the number of individuals should be UNIQUELY YOURS increased to over 60%.

Third, our ala carte [indiscernible] shakes which we sell primarily to existing customers also continues to increase. More of our customers are adding ancillary product to their order and the average spend is on the rise.

Fourth, in retail [ph] we continue to expect modest growth this year and especially expanded into the grocery channel and as a reminder retail is a relatively small part of our total business, we believe that provides a halo effect to that business and attractive as alternative sales channels for some of our products.

And last but certainly not least, the South Beach Diet, which we additionally launched in January is meeting our expectation. Early results show that Newgrange [ph] strong customer appeal and we believe it will drive meaningful long term growth. We're in the first inning with South Beach and are actively incorporating customer feedback into our ongoing development and refinement of the program as we gear up for 2018.

Throughout the year you'll see us fine tuning the product and messaging any offering, as we do so well to Nutrisystem which is iterating for - to drive success. Think of it Nutrisystem two point outlook, South Beach is bringing in a differentiated set of customers and we're excited about this new leg of growth for the company. Keira will elaborate more on this in a few moment.

As we enter the second quarter of 2017, we believe the Nutrisystem brand is stronger than ever and it’s not one thing that's working right, its many things, the energy and momentum around the plant is culpable and it is increasingly becoming the go through option for people who are looking for structured programs to help them achieve their weight loss goals. We expect our direct to consumer business to continue to be a major driver of growth in 2017 and beyond.

In addition, we’re poised for additive growth to the South Beach Diet and to more flexible options including ala carte and shakes, coupled with state of the art marketing and engagement tools and sophisticated supply chain capabilities will continue to extend our relationship with consumers and drive additional customer lifetime value.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mike, who will walk through our 2017 first quarter financial results and discuss our second quarter and full year 2017 guidance. After that, Keira will add more insight on our breakout performance to diet season, the strength of our brands and our continued expectations for growth.

Mike Monahan

Thanks, Dawn. Good afternoon everyone. We had a strong first quarter, revenue increase 31% to $212.7 million compared to $162.1 million in the same qua last year. This year-over-year growth was primarily driven by three factors, successfully acquiring both new and reactivated customers in the direct to consumer channel with the Nutrisystem brand, the launch of the South Beach Diet and favourable timing of retail shipments.

Gross margin in the quarter increased 230 basis points to 53.8%. Marketing spend increased 37.6% further expanding our customer reach profitably and marketing as a percentage of revenue was 38.4%. Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share increased 94% and 178% year-over-year for the quarter, respectively.

In addition to our improved operating results,, our year-over-year EPS growth also includes a lower than normal effective tax rate resulting from new accounting guidance that took place in the first quarter. For the first quarter of 2017 the effective tax rate was 20.6% versus 32.4% in the same quarter of 2016.

As a result of our strong performance in the first quarter. We are increasing our 2017 full year guidance for both the top and bottom line. For the full-year 2017, we are now projecting revenue to be in the range of $650 million to $665 million, adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $104.5 million and consolidated earnings per share of a $1.65 to $1.75. We expect our full-year effective tax rate to be approximately 33.1%.

Capital expenditures are projected to be $12 million to $14 million for the full-year. For the second quarter of 2017 we are projecting revenue to be in the range of $178 million to $183 million, adjusted EBTIDA in the range of $34 million to $36 million and earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63. We expect the second quarter effective tax rate to be approximately 35.1%.

We remain excited about our multi-brand approach to meet customer demand and capture a larger portion of the weight loss market. As we said on our last call, the Nutrisystem brand continues to resonate with consumers and is driving the largest portion of our growth, while the South Beach Diet remains on track to deliver roughly $20 million to $25 million in revenue this year. With the South Beach Diet brand, we are early on and what we believe will be long-term growth driver.

With each of our brands we are focused on and investing behind four core principals to support long-term growth. One, attracting more customers, revenues from customers in their initial diet cycle was up over 35% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2017, primarily driven by increased Nutrisystem customer starts, the launch of the South Beach Diet, improved mix, an increased up-sell and ala carte sales.

Our brand awareness and relevance continues to grow. Our marketing campaigns and product improvements are resonating with consumers. Reactivation revenue remains strong, as result of increased customer count and improved reactivation yield. We delivered nearly $49 million of reactivation revenue in the first quarter 2017, up over 20% from year ago. We expect reactivation revenue to continue to be double-digit growth driver in 2017.

Two, improving customer satisfaction and economic contribution. The average customer profit contribution continues to expand as we introduce new product offerings and manage our cost of bids. Increased up-sell rates, pricing and overall product enhancements, along with an improved customer experience has resulted in meaningful increases in revenue per customer over the past few years.

Consolidated gross margin in the first quarter were 53.8%, up 230 basis points from the first quarter of 2016. The year-over-year gross margin improvement in Q1, 2017 is primarily driven by improvements in average selling price within the direct channel, effective management of food and distributing cost in our product portfolio and supply chain and normalize retail margins. As a reminder, the first quarter of 2016 had a onetime retail promotion that pressured margins last year.

Three, extending our marketing and reaching brand awareness. Total marketing expense for the first quarter of 2017, including the South Beach Diet was $81.7 million or 38.4% of revenue compared to $59.4 million for the first quarter of 2016.

Marketing as a percentage of revenue in 2017 is expected to increase year-over-year due to two drivers. One, media investments to support the South Beach Diet and two, improve lifetime value of Nutrisystem customers enabling us to reinvest dollars to expand our media reach, while still improving our operating margins.

Retail revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was $12.2 million, representing the 59% increase over the first quarter of 2016. A large portion of this growth was due to timing and shipments. We are pleased with the continued performance of our products in Walmart and continue show early progress of select purposes. We expect the retail channel to grow in 2017 and reach approximately $35 million in revenue for the full-year.

Four, investing in the business to support future growth. Just as we began shipping from our newly open fourth frozen warehouse to support increased volumes and reduce shipping time for the end consumer. We continue to strengthen our infrastructure and invest in areas to enhance our operations and the customer experience.

We are also investing in our digital experience and tools. Our tracker apps and content sites for all grants service engagement points with our customers that continue to gain traction Finally, we are focused on the South Beach Diet brand and positioning a the meaningful top and bottom line growth into 2018 and beyond.

Over the last 12 months, we returned over $20 million of cash to shareholders through our dividend, which has been consistently in place since mid-2008. Our business model and capital efficient enabling us to both return capital to shareholders and invest in strategic growth initiatives to drive shareholder value. The board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.175 per share payable May 18th 2017 to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2017.

I'll now turn the call over to Keira.

Keira Krausz

Thanks, Mike. We often spoke about products innovation and data driven marketing pro acts as the underpinnings of Nutrisystem's growth, certainly as I’ll review shortly that remains true. In addition, we believe Nutrisystem has reached a new level of brand power with our media canter and television, our profitable expansion across digital and social media channels, our presence at some of America's largest retailer and our strategic PR efforts that earns us billions f impressions were telling our consistent brand story of safe, effective [indiscernible] brand strength is a meaningful business advantage.

The Nutrisystem business is off to a great start. In 2017, Q1 was a perfect example of what happens when multiple levers are managed effectively and simultaneously. First, new customer acquisitions elevated, fuelled by product innovation and our continued ability to increase consumer reach. Lean13 and Nutrisystem for men supported expansion across television, digital display, social media, print and more. We generated far more traffic and reach. We’re able to engage with far more people and profitably converted more new customers.

Second, revenue per customer is higher, thanks to a number of advances. Our program mix is as engaged just per average selling price, customer satisfaction and length of stay. Our safety [indiscernible] sign up are up, engagement in usage for NuMi and are constant are way up and our ala cart was up as a result. Higher revenue per customer allowed us to continue to expand our reach.

Third, reactivation is a success story. Customers are more engaged with the brand, our content key to our relation is going longer. We now have a wider range of programs to offer customers as they transition from a fully structured 28 day program. By employing data driven segmentation technique we can offer each customer the program she needs. As a result, our reactivation rates are increasing, reactivations signals the strength of the brand and is highly profitable business.

In addition to having a great diet business for Nutrisystem, we have an exciting launch of the South Beach Diet, people clearly respond to this brand, its relevant and on trend nutritional both in our creative approaches. We had a solid quarter of acquisitions, building brand awareness and testing expansion opportunities.

Throughout the rest of the year we’ll be disciplined and methodical about balancing reach and achieving a profitable acquisition cost per customer. Earlier this month, we welcomed Jessie James Decker as a brand ambassador. Jessie represents the South Beach lifestyle well. She is a busy wife and mother with a successful business, who nonetheless meets to the priority to stay fit and healthy. She's engaged in social media and has millions of supportive followers. Jessie is helping to tell this brand story at the Instagram, Facebook, short form television, our site and content marketing. Thus far this approach seems to be working.

With the customer acquisition engine up and running. we are porting to quick and highly iterative approach to maximizing revenue per customer from Nutrisystem, whereby example, we grew the percentage of customers taking UNIQUELY YOURS to over 50%, increased practice consistently on our basic, core and UNIQUELY YOURS program without lowering demand, build the à la carte and state cross hold businesses and launch transition program tailored to customer needs.

So far in the first quarter, we began to shift up this program mix to support length of stay in average selling price. We recently introduced the South Beach Shake upsell and saw higher than anticipated take rate. We also introduced the number of grab and go items which help with freezer space and lots of some of those items have become our most popular.

In the next month we'll be testing different program configurations and pricing tactics and our food development team will continue to develop and add many items, just slightly deal with Nutrisystem, our direct access to customer feedback and our ability to delve into data gather insights and put them into action are the hallmarks of our Nutrisystem success and we are bringing these advantages to South Beach.

In summary, 2017 is a year in which Nutrisystem is firing on all cylinders with plenty of gas in the tank. We are confident in the South Beach size ability to attract new customers and our ability to optimize life time value and in the long term potential of the South Beach diet. We look forward to helping more women and men lose weight and live healthier, happier lives.

Now turn the call back over to Dawn for some closing remarks.

Dawn Zier

Thanks, Keira. And thanks to everyone on the call today for your interest and in Nutrisystem. You can tell by our strong guide season and overall first quarter results that the Nutrisystem brand has momentum and our multi-brand strategy is beginning to take hold. As we look to the future we're operating from a position of strength, having not one but two powerhouse brands to help us extend our reach to new consumers and capture more of the larger addressable weight loss market.

In closing, I’d like to reiterate confidence in our guidance to a fourth year of double-digit revenue growth. We’ve outlined four areas of focus to fuel that. One, continuing to deliver sustainable growth under the Nutrisystem brand by focusing on innovations, marketing, customer care and supply chain logistics.

Two, capitalizing on the South Beach opportunity to attract new customers to our portfolio. Three, expanding our ala carte shake options for both brands to increase revenue per customer and provide the options and flexibility that our customers demand. And four, running a very disciplined business that is focused on top line growth through products and marketing innovation, while not taking our eyes off costs.

We were confident that by focusing on these priorities and executing well against them we will continue to drive meaningful shareholder value. As always we'd like to thank our shareholders for the support and confidence. I would like to thank the Nutrisystem team for their hard work and dedication.

Now we will open the call up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mitch Pinheiro from Wunderlich Securities. Please go ahead.

Mitch Pinheiro

Yes. Hi good afternoon. So I guess with first question out of my two questions is just regarding South Beach. Can you talk about the revenue contribution in the quarter? And are you still comfortable with your - you know, $20 million to $25 million dollar revenue guidance for the year?

Mike Monahan

Sure. The South Beach contributed approximately $8 million to the first quarter. As we mentioned on the call, we continue to make adjustments and gain learning through our year and our goal is really to condition the brand for growth in 2018 and we and we guided toward the $20 million to $25 million for the year as we talked about in the last call.

Mitch Pinheiro

Okay. And then also just as a sort of follow up there is - was there a consistent build and how do you know - as your plans you know for the rest of the year you know, progress, is it going to be a build or will it follow a little bit the sort of season – the seasonality that you have in your core business?

Mike Monahan

I would expect a seasonal quarterly cadence to build - a seasonal quarterly cadence throughout the year on the revenue line.

Mitch Pinheiro

Okay. And then when you look at your marketing spend you know, still very, very efficient marketing spend, although higher as a percentage of sales. How do you - how do you look at marketing as through the remainder of the year, will it be your typical seasonal pattern or do you see that changing at all South Beach?

Mike Monahan

So South Beach is a little bit different than Nutrisystem as we're investing in building the brand and as we said we’re really kind of positioning it for 2018 and beyond, so I wouldn't expect the marketing to follow the same seasonal pattern as Nutrisystem really as we spend marketing dollars throughout the year, we're really looking to primarily position it for 2018.

Mitch Pinheiro

Okay. All right. That’s all I have. Thank you very much.

Dawn Zier

Thanks, Mitch.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Alex Fuhrman

Thank you for taking my question and congratulations on really an incredible start to the year. You know I'd like to ask about what you guys are seeing in terms of media cost, I know that's something that you would call out a few times prior you know around the time of the election and the inauguration as really you know having helped you being able to you know the networks that you advertise on you know really getting huge ratings there.

You know, can you comment a little bit on how that has trended since the last conference call or the networks that you advertise on still getting those types of ratings and then as you look potentially towards the back half of the year where it's going to be really hard for them to put up numbers similar to what they had last year with the election. I mean, is that a concern of yours or do you think that you could just potentially replicate you know those ad spots was just more perhaps less expensive ads going forward?

Keira Krausz

This is Keira Krausz. You know, one aspect of this business is there are constant fluctuations and lastly the way that we buy we shift with the viewership. And so you know, we are not particularly concerned and I think first quarter we saw pretty good results.

So we think we'll be able to shift this band should it move and you know our omni-channel marketing tactics kind of mean that we always have a diversified channel mix. We've been able to expand the reach this - early this year and I think that we'll be able to do so for the rest of the year as well.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. That's really helpful. Thank you. And then just a couple of questions around just the ala carte offering, you know, it sounds like that is something that has been called out as really outperforming for several quarters in a row now. Can you can you give us a sense of how big today the ala carte offerings are relative to your overall business and where that could go.

And then you know, just generally speaking I mean, does that tend to be new customers to the brand that might not have been interested in kind of going for the full $300 price point upfront or is it more maybe extending the length of stay you get from customers more. You know, we'll be curious to really who that ala carte customer is and then you know any anything you could say about perhaps ala carte adoption at that South Beach Diet would be helpful as well?

Keira Krausz

Sure. This is Keira and I'm going to say - I'm not going to answer the latter part of your question, I'm going to turn over Mike for the numbers part. So the ala carte business specifically means we're going to do two things. We are either selling to people who are on program. So they're on a 28 day program and then they are adding ala carte items as they are on that initial cycle.

And then yes, we are also using it as one of our transition programs, as people are reaching their weight loss goals and are transitioning away from that weight loss, the full structure that they still have something that they are buying from us and we tend not - I would say that we tend not to offer that as an upfront sale and if we do it in a very small and highly segmented way. Mike?

Mike Monahan

Yes. I guess, the first part of your question, I’ll just kind of frame out in terms of our overall growth projections for this year, non-program sales are contributing about 3 to 4 percentage points of our full year growth, if that helps kind of for you know.

Alex Fuhrman

That does help. Thank you both very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Matthew Gall from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Matthew Gall

Hi, good afternoon. Congrats on the quarter and thanks for taking our questions. One thing is I want to follow up on which you had mentioned on the last call regarding primarily the South Beach Diet was some of the shipments that maybe had been delayed or some storage constraints with consumers and just want to see if that you know, obviously a pretty good quarter, given the cadence of what you're expecting for the year from South Beach contributions, what kind of -what’s that’s been taking to kind of address those concerns?

Keira Krausz

Yes, we’ve taken some steps like we have introduced more like grab go items, things that don't need to go into the freezer. And we'll be continuing to introduce more and more of those islands as the year goes, which is sort of a normal thing that we do in Nutrisystem as well to introduce foods along the year.

So we've seen that that's helping and those are becoming customers favourite. And so that's a good sign that they like them and that they're ordering more of them. So we think that that will help. And we'll be taking some other measures as we go through the year. That's the main one so far. And...

Matthew Gall

Okay. Great, great. And then I guess my second question is kind of going back to the marketing spend as it pertains as well to the improvements that you've seen on gross margin. If you look at the quarters Q1 has historically been a little bit lower with more of a - maybe an aggressive or promotional period to grab customers in Q1 this quarter was the highest in quite a few quarters in couple a few years.

So you know, as that gross margins - what number of the factors that you're doing with the up-sell and average revenue per customer. Can that help to you know go towards some higher marketing spend as you kind of get some leverage on that on the gross margin line?

Mike Monahan

So one of the ways we're deploying marketing spend kind of going forward is we are reinvesting some of the profits we're getting from our increases in customer lifetime value and the overall customer contribution which is being helped by the gross margin line. And so we're really taking that money and making investments back into acquiring more customers and that’s helping drive some of the volume.

Keira Krausz

And drive profits too.

Matthew Gall

Okay, great. And then just one last quick one. Mike, you had mentioned the contribution from South Beach in the quarter. Can you provide the direct - and you'd also I think mentioned retail contribution. What was the direct channel as a consolidated revenue line?

Mike Monahan

The total direct channel in terms of our total revenue, is that your question?

Matthew Gall

Yes I think in the past you know you broken out the retail, what was the - you had broken out the direct channel.

Mike Monahan

Yes. So for this quarter the direct channel contributed a little under a $186 million of our total revenue.

Matthew Gall

Got you. All right. Thank you, again for taking my questions.

Keira Krausz

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

Our next question comes from Greg Palestinian [ph] from City. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. This is actually Fred on for Greg. I think last quarter you’d called out plans for incremental marketing spend the second quarter. Is that still the plan and how should we think about that relative to the year-over-year increase that we saw this quarter?

Mike Monahan

Yeah. Yes, so our plan is still to continue to invest. We're seeing traction in our campaign programs that when we launched at the beginning of the year, so we'll continue to invest in the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then just looking at that frozen warehouse that you guys just opened up. Is that impacting utilization rates or costs at existing facilities and as that scales is there an opportunity for improvements?

Mike Monahan

So our investments in our supply chain are really helping drive some of the improvements we're seeing in the gross margin line, it’s getting us closer to the customer and we're able to see some better cost out of that. So yes, as we continue to invest in the infrastructure we expect to see some benefits from there.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then just the last one, for that tax benefit in the quarter of the $1.4 million, is that really just a 1Q occurrence or should we see some lingering impacts in the 2Q and beyond?

Mike Monahan

We primarily are going to do the lion's share of that we believe in the first quarter. So the accounting rule change actually is driven by non-cash comp and a lot of our non-cash comp impacts the first quarter more than the rest of the year.

Keira Krausz

In the year specifics around Q2 and full year.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Frank Camma from Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Frank Camma

Good afternoon, guys. Hey congratulations. It's hard to be critical of such result, I will try anyway. Just on your guidance actually, and I had a - I understand you don't want to go out there too far, but given the size of the revenue this quarter you know, increase in the second quarter, you obviously not really touching the second half. I mean, can you just kind of give us a sense without putting numbers on it, like how much of that is really being conservative versus obvious you h ad good benefit from the elections as such or - and or is it because you know diet season second half is kind of hard to really – it’s harder to push the needle on that part give its seasonality?

Mike Monahan

So on a year over year basis there's two reasons why the growth is beyond the front half of the year. The first is the timing of the retail and QVC revenues, in 2013 revenues from retail and QVC channels are more front loaded due to the timing of the shipments and the QVC shows.

And the second reason is in the back of 2016 we were able to deploy higher than normal media dollars to attract customers. This was due to the increased dealership as a result of the presidential election. So our 2017 forecast assumes will return to more normalized media deployment in the back half of the year.

Frank Camma

Okay. All right. My second is a little deeper dive on the gross margin since it was such a huge improvement. I mean from what I seen in the past and you did call out the specifics there with the ASP the food cost in a normalized retail margins. Is that the order of sort of the priority of what impacted the gross margin, in other words is that sort of like - like if you had to layer out from a quantitative that sort of impact?

Mike Monahan

Yes. the two main reasons are we’re benefiting from the investments in our supply chain because we opened up a warehouse last year later in Q1 and we also implemented a number of you know, average selling price and cost initiatives in Q2 and Q3 of last year that you're seeing the benefit in Q1 and then the second piece of it is really around the retail margins that you mentioned in Q1 included an expense for promotion that was largely expense in the first quarter of 2016.

Frank Camma

Okay. The reason why I asked, I thought even though it's small so far, relatively small. I thought that through costs for South Beach, just overall through costs would be higher at least initially. Is that still an accurate statement? I mean, given or have you been able to manage through that?

Mike Monahan

So South Beach gross margins in Q1 were lower than Nutrisystem, but didn't materially overlap or in fact the overall percentage.

Frank Camma

Got you. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Chris Krueger from Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Chris Krueger

Good afternoon. Nice quarter.

Keira Krausz

Thank you.

Chris Krueger

I needed to refresh my memory on the frozen test you are doing at Walmart that you talked about last summer. I can’t remember that was still in place or what happened there. Can you give us an update?

Keira Krausz

Sure. It’s the test that never seems to end on Wal-Mart front. So we're in there through September and then they'll be looking at our go forward plans. But so far it’s doing fine.

Chris Krueger

The same…

Keira Krausz

So we have profitable product s in there right now.

Chris Krueger

Okay. And then as far as just testing Nutrisystem products in general, do other retailers kind of go through the process with your products, or they have a select number of stores, don't try it out before they potentially rollout in a bigger way and if so are you doing that now?

Keira Krausz

Yes, I mean, it depends I would say you know what Walmart does that mostly, but you know, we've introduced into a couple of retailers this diet season somewhat products, but again you have to remember what’s retail, you know, why we say you know minus growth as we go forward is because shelf space is really competitive on the retail front and there's only so much room for products that already have full shelf. So you know we're doing some – we have some products in there. We're pleased with where we're going, but you know, we've guided some modest growth.

Chris Krueger

All right. Thanks. That’s all I had.

Keira Krausz

Okay. Take care.

Operator

And the last question is a follow up question from Mitch Pinheiro from Wunderlich Securities. Please go ahead.

Mitch Pinheiro

Yeah. I may have missed it, but did you give the retail revenue in the quarter and the QVC revenue?

Mike Monahan

Sure, I’ll give you that. The retail revenue was $12.1 million and QVC was a little under $6.4 million.

Mitch Pinheiro

Okay. That’s all I needed. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Keira Krausz

Great. Thank you everyone for your time this afternoon. As always we thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and confidence. We look forward to sharing an update on our business and outcomes at upcoming investor conferences and on future conference calls. Have a great afternoon.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.