Paypal Q1: Great Quarter, But Margins Are Shrinking Due To Partnerships

Introduction

As a user and investor in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), I always look forward to their earnings releases which prove to be contentious for investors and analysts in the few days following the quarter.

As I have done a few times before I offer up here my thoughts and analysis on PayPal's Q1 and attempt to cut through the non-gaap eps to let you know what is really going on with the company.

Revenue

Revenue has been strong at PayPal ever since it left eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and this quarter is no exception. Revenue was up 19% yoy on a constant currency basis or 17% including currency.

PayPal has set up all sorts of partnerships to drive revenue in the past two years so even though it is a growth stock and revenue is important, I personally had no worries about strong revenue as it was almost guaranteed with their partnerships outlined below.

What hurt PayPal almost every time one of these partnerships was announced is analysts getting worried about margins.

The core of the issue is that though they may process more transactions, they earn less when a consumer uses a credit card and goes through another middleman like Visa (NYSE:V) or Android Pay rather than the more lucrative transactions using a debit card or bank account direct on PayPal's app or website.

And that is where we head next.

Margins

I find it interesting that margins have been mostly deemphasized from the company's materials. It isn't until slide 17 of the release presentation that you get the useful table that lays out some important metrics for the company like take rate and transaction margin.

The company cites on the right there that increased Venmo transactions contributed to the lower take rate and presumably other measures, but transactions margin fell an entire 1% so it must be more than that.

Furthermore, you can see how most of these metrics have been trending down for the time frame given which aligns nicely with all the partnerships we mentioned above.

In addition, using the actual income statement you can see how gross transaction costs as a percentage of revenue have grown from 29.5% to 33.2% year over year.

So the question then is how much and how long can the 15-19% revenue growth last and where margins will bottom. A continued slide below 50% in a few years will likely get the analysts humming and buzzing and smack PayPal with more than few downgrades.

Venmo

Venmo, PayPal's unique social/millennial focused peer to peer payment app, which they acquired a few years ago, doubled transactions since the year ago quarter. PayPal management remarked on their call that they continue to invest and grow this platform and nurture the social nature that has made the app successful.

The company is also using their existing PayPal relationship to work with vendors to also acceptable Venmo with almost no additional setup, training, or other hassle since they have an existing setup to use PayPal.

This is a perfect example of an actual synergy that could have been hypothesized when the company bought Venmo rather than the other dubious synergies most companies seem to tout like firing some accounting or HR staff.

Venmo might not yet be large enough to warrant the attention and time of individual vendors or even large stores like Macy's (NYSE:M) or Costco (NASDAQ:COST). But with PayPal's help the app can get placed in places it can succeed where millennials shop and are likely to use the app.

A note on non-gaap eps/metrics

I do have to lambaste the company here a bit as they clearly give non-gaap eps more prevalence than gaap eps in both their guidance and materials.

And what might a simple payment processor like PayPal have that is so complicated and one time in nature that they need to adjust it out?

The answer is relatively easy to find. Have a look:

That's right folks. The only thing they are adjusting out is stock based compensation expense. I thought this was by now accepted to be a real expense, considering that it has "expense" in the name and GAAP. Warren Buffet, and everyone else, clearly think it is a real expense.

The other thing they adjust out is payroll taxes for that stock compensation. Really?

The only things I think are acceptable to adjust out and present are truly extraordinary things like the accounting adjustments that are necessary when the Venezuelan government nationalizes your plants and steals your assets.

Employee compensation expenses that are likely to occur year after year and likely grow? No way.

Finally, if you are wondering why they do this, remember back to how I mentioned margins were so important above. Well then take a look at how they magically turn their non-gaap margins positive in the chart below when they were (actually) negative.

Clever eh?

Back to the positives

With that rant out of the way, we can return to the good stuff as there was a lot to like here. Actual GAAP EPS was up 2 cents for the quarter and the share count was down slightly as the company spent half a billion to buy back shares.

Guidance was strong as the company forecasted $1.28 to $1.33 in earnings in 2017. Looking back the company expected full year 2015 gaap eps to be $.89 to $.95 so the earnings are steadily rising hiring.

Payment volume, transactions per user, accounts, and most other company specific metrics were up nicely this quarter as they have been for the past few.

PayPal's balance sheet continues to remain very stellar once you subtract out deposits from customers. The company has only a billion and half in long term liabilities against 5-6b in cash and investments, most of which is overseas. The company has the ability to take on debt to make more acquisitions or it can continue to use its free cash flow. That is how it acquired Braintree, Venmo, and Xoom and how it will likely pay for Tio, given the company is only in the $200-$300 million range.

And finally, one of the big news pieces was that they company announced a new $5b buyback authorization. This will take a few years to complete to be sure. The company mentioned this is partly to reduce shares outstanding and also to combat share issuances for compensation.

So the board authorizes spending real money to offset stock based comp but it is not an expense. Right!

Conclusion

Non-gaap shenanigans aside PayPal had a very strong quarter. All metrics except for margins are continuing upward. Earnings are lagging behind revenue but have grown over 43% since 2015.

The company's partnerships continue to keep the core PayPal brand relevant and growing while the other brands like Venmo and Xoom are growing and expanding nicely and look to be nearing some big milestones. Xoom is now in 80 countries and Venmo is doubling transactions year over year even as it reaches $6b in payment volume.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.