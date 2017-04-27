Honeywell's Q1 2017 Results: Good From Top To Bottom

On April 21, 2017, Honeywell (NYSE:HON) reported Q1 2017 financial results that beat the top- and bottom-line analyst estimates, as the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.71 on revenues of $9.5b. In addition to reporting strong Q1 2017 results, Honeywell's management team also increased the company's full-year 2017 EPS guidance to $6.90-$7.10 (an increase of $0.05 on the low-end).

Honeywell's Q1 2017 beat and raise were well-received by the market, as HON shares are up ~6% over the last five days.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Honeywell's stock is currently sitting right under its 52-week high so investors may now be asking themselves if this industrial conglomerate is still worthy of investment dollars. In my opinion, Honeywell is obviously not as attractively valued as it was in late October 2016 - I recommended for investors to purchase shares while they were trading around $110 as a result of the pullback that was created by management's guidance blunder. But I still believe that Honeywell is a buy at today's price based on the company's long-term business prospects that are in place.

(Image Source)

Q1 2017 Results, Good From Top To Bottom

Honeywell had a strong start to 2017, as all operating segments contributed to the impressive Q1 consolidated results. For the quarter, the company reported growth across the board, i.e. sales, segment margin, EPS, and free cash flow ("FCF").

The sales and EPS growth were better-than-expected, but the company's most impressive quarterly feat, in my opinion, was the strong growth reported in segment margins and FCF, especially after considering General Electric's (NYSE:GE) poor Q1 2017 results for these same two metrics.

All operating segments reported margin expansion for the quarter but the Performance Material and Technologies ("PMT") segment lead the charge with margins up 260bps.

PMT's expansion in margins was largely driven by an uptick in productivity but management also mentioned during the conference call that the 2016 spin-off of the resins and chemicals business had a positive impact on the YoY comparison.

Honeywell's significant YoY FCF growth is a direct result of a renewed focus throughout the company on improving its working capital performance. The 6x YoY improvement in FCF is impressive, but it is even more encouraging that management still anticipates further improvements to made over the next three quarters.

The new CEO, Darious Adamczyk, has been laser focused on improving Honeywell's margin profile and FCF generation prospects and it seems like he already has this company heading in the right direction. Furthermore, management mentioned that the company's prior year productivity and restructuring initiatives are already starting to bear fruit so this should bode well for Honeywell (and its shareholders) through 2017 and beyond.

Expect For More Of The Same Over The Next Three Quarters

As mentioned above, management lifted the low-end of the full-year 2017 EPS guidance but the company also did a great job at helping the financial community establish expectations for several other metrics.

The guidance shows that management still expects this company to face headwinds in 2017, as organic sales are only projected to be up slightly. But it is important to note that Honeywell will be in a great position from a cost structure standpoint if these estimates are achieved. To put Honeywell's margins into context, GE's full-year 2016 industrial operating margins were well-below 17% so it would be a positive development, in my opinion, for Honeywell to achieve even the low-end of the guidance (19%).

Honeywell is well-positioned in today's environment so I believe that the company should be able to create a tremendous amount of shareholder value over the next two-to-three years, even before trying to factor in the potential benefits of President Trump's recently released tax plan. Plus, investors are still able to pick up HON shares at a reasonable valuation, even after the recent run-up in the company's stock price.

HON PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Moreover, Honeywell has the necessary wiggle room to increase its dividend for years to come so investors should not be scared off by the company's low dividend yield.

HON Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Bottom Line

I am more bullish on Honeywell after reviewing the Q1 results and, as I described in this article, 2017 has the potential to be a breakout year for this great company. Investors should not expect to get rich off of HON shares in 2017 (or 2018) but Honeywell's long-term growth story is definitely still intact. In addition, Mr. Adamczyk will have a real opportunity to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders over the next few years.

Honeywell has been (and will continue to be) a best-of-breed industrial company so, in my opinion, long-term investors should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Full Disclosure: I have a full Honeywell position in my R.I.P. Portfolio, so I do not plan to add HON shares in the near future.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.