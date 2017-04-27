Stocks Are On Fire Despite Rising Uncertainty

Equity markets caught fire last week as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose above the 21,000 level, the S&P500 traded to 2,400, and the NASDAQ put in a record high at above the 6,000 mark. Stocks have been raging to the upside in the aftermath of the April 23 French election. At the same time, the price of gold has moved lower off recent highs in a sign that fear and uncertainty in markets has dissipated.

One might believe that the bull market in stocks is a reflection of positive developments in the global political and economic landscape. However, when I turn on the news these days, it seems to me that we are currently experiencing a period of tremendous political change that continues to reverberate around the world like a tsunami on almost a daily basis.

Everyone loves a bull market in stocks, rising prices increases wealth and provides investors with a feel good security. The administration's plan to rework the U.S. tax system has certainly boosted stocks. However, this could be one of the most turbulent periods in decades, and right now equity prices are choosing to view the current environment from a glass half full rather than a half empty perspective. Meanwhile, it seems that everywhere you turn around the world these days; there are signs of danger and the potential for not only volatile markets but issues that could impact day to day life for us all.

North Korea, Russia, Syria, and Iran

The geopolitical scene has been particularly difficult in 2017. Since President Trump took office at the end of January in the United States, the new leader of the free world has been undergoing a testing period in problematic areas of the world.

The president has taken a hard line against the North Korean nuclear program which seems to have ramped up tension in the Korean Peninsula. Japan and South Korea are in the immediate crosshairs of the North, and a continuation of ballistic missile tests and artillery exercises have caused the region to become more unstable and volatile. The U.S. is presently moving an aircraft carrier into the area.

In response to a chemical attack, U.S. Tomahawk missiles fired at a Syrian airbase has resulted in a deterioration of relations between the Russians and Americans. At a recent meeting between the U.S. Secretary of State and his Russian counterpart, both officials said that relations had reached a low point. The Russians have been flying missions with military aircraft that have the ability to carry nuclear weapons off the coast of Alaska.

Most recently, an Iranian military vessel came within 1,000 yards of a U.S. warship in an antagonistic move. Rhetoric and flexing of military might around the world have increased the temperature and the threat of war or military action. International relations between the U.S. and some of its traditional opponents in the world are currently creating a significant amount of tension around the world. Any increase in the temperature or engagement could cause a sudden violent drop in asset markets as investors take cover from the fallout of a potential war.

Far from a done deal in France

Last year's Brexit referendum results hit the U.S. and other stock markets around the world hard when the U.K. voted to exit the European Union. Last weekend the French went to the polls to vote for the next leader of the nation. The top two finishers, neither of whom received a majority, will face off in a runoff election on May 7. Emmanuel Macron won 24% of the vote. Other mainstream candidates in France have endorsed the 39-year-old as have leaders in Brussels and Frankfurt as Macron is the pro-EU candidate in the election. He will face Marine Le Pen who received 21.3% of the vote and is an anti-EU, nationalistic candidate.

Markets have celebrated the first place finish by Macron and equities have rallied, the euro has appreciated to the highest level of 2017 and gold has moved lower in a dissipation of fear and uncertainty among investors and traders. However, if we learned anything from 2016 it is to expect the unexpected and that polls, pundits, and conventional wisdom can turn out to be terribly mistaken. Last year leading into the Brexit referendum and U.S. presidential election, the polls favored the side that lost. With the polls indicating a big win for Macron on May 7, a Le Pen victory would hit the markets like a ton of bricks. At this point, a win by the pro-EU candidate is hardly a done deal and the risk of the third shock in less than one year is hanging over the markets. It is likely that a Le Pen win would cause a massive selloff in equity markets around the world given the response to the April 23 vote.

NAFTA and U.S. neighbors

If tensions in the world's hotspots and the French election are not enough, the markets are also facing a huge change when it comes to trade policy between the U.S. and its neighbors boarding to the North and South. Last week, the administration in Washington levied a tariff on Canadian lumber coming into the U.S. On Wednesday, both the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso moved lower as the administration expressed its review of NAFTA and seemed to be preparing the markets for a withdrawal from the trade agreement. The protectionist rhetoric that turns into policy could cause stocks to slip, especially as the current level of all of the major indices is at or near record highs.

The world is grasping at the positive and ignoring the landmines

On Wednesday, April 26 the Trump administration announced a framework for their tax plan. A total overhaul of the U.S. tax system will have lasting ramifications for individuals and businesses across the nation. A simplification of the tax code will reduce seven tax brackets into three. The proposal eliminates the alternative minimum tax, the death tax, and the 3.8% Obamacare tax. The only deductions left for individual filers will be home mortgage interest, charitable contributions, and savings for retirement. No other deductions will be allowed, and the administration claims that lower rates will more than makeup for the lack of deductions in state and local taxes. On the business front, the corporate tax rate will fall from 35% to 15% with a one-time tax on overseas profits which will lead to a repatriation of corporate funds held in other countries. The tax plan is stimulative and overall a positive for American business which is bullish for the prices of shares trading on the equity markets.

As I watched the action in the DJIA, S&P 500, and NASDAQ on Monday and Tuesday of last week, I wondered how the market could focus on only the positive and ignore the negative factors currently facing markets. To me, stock prices feel like they are taking the stairs higher and could face an elevator shaft ride to the downside if the geopolitical landscape continues to deteriorate over coming weeks. There are lots of landmines out there in the world between the Middle East, Asia, and the uncertainty of the May 7 French and then the German election which will take place in September.

An overbought equity market

There is so much uncertainty in the world, and the CAPE ratio is fast approaching the level where it was on Black Tuesday in 1929 which was the second highest level in history. Source: Multipl

As the chart of the CAPE ratio shows, it made yet another new high this week and now is 0.67 below the 1929 highs. Stocks are expensive, and few would argue with that factor, but they remain on fire despite an uncertain geopolitical landscape, an upcoming French runoff which will determine the future of the EU and euro currency, and a U.S. administration that is facing domestic and international battles.

It is an excellent time to take some protection on stocks. While they continue to take the stairs up and this week those steps looked more like an escalator, the elevator shaft is a growing danger based on all of the landmines that pepper the global landscape.

