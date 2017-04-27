Top 3 Reasons Not To Hold A Long Position In DryShips

DryShips often takes over control from the shareholders by disclosing it on the SEC documents, which means the shareholders’ approval is not needed before decisions are made.

Reason #1: "Buy low, sell high" Strategy will not work in DRYS's (NASDAQ:DRYS) case

The existing spike (massive bull-run) may not happen again. In the exiting events, the outstanding shares (1.1 million : low float) is very small. The stock shot up by 2100% within five days (November 9 ~ 15, 2016), from $4 to about $100. Currently, the company has about 55 million shares available for trading, as it is all about supply and demand.

If supply increases (more shares are available), the demand (price) will decrease.

If the supply decreases (can be done by reverse splits), the demand (price) may increase. For example when the company releases positive news, more people will buy the stocks and with less shares available, the price will increase quickly.

Here is why I think the existing bull-run may not happen again. The company has already issued millions of new shares, resulting in massive dilution. With Kalani deals alone, the company raised more than half a billion dollars through about 200 million shares sales.

Recently, the company announced that they are going to raise up to $2 billion in shelf offering (issue new shares on regular basis). Imagining how many shares they have to issue, it could be more than a billion new shares. Because of this reason the "Buy low, sell high" strategy will not work for DryShips. The massive supply of new shares will push the share price down on a regular basis when the new shares are issued.

Reason #2: Lack of Revenue Guidance

When I looked at the company's earnings report, I noticed that lack of their growth strategy including the turn-around plan, is a concern to me. The company has been posting losses since 2012 with a $2.85 billion loss in 2015 and about a $200 million loss in 2016.

In the worst-case scenario, imagine the company files for bankruptcy. The CEO George Economu is still safe (risk free), since Ecomonou owns more than 90% of the company's debt. In the event of bankruptcy, the debt holders (Sifnos private company owned by the CEO) will receive the settlement first. The next in the line is suppliers and customers. The last to receive compensation is the general public. As per the SEC it is likely that the general public (common shareholders) will get nothing in the event of bankruptcy. On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Reason #3: Shareholders don't have control within the company

Even though the general public owns about 99.8% of the company, they don't have any control over the company's decisions. Their approval is not required in many cases, i.e. reverse split, issuing of new shares etc. The company legally takes over control from the shareholders through the SEC disclosure. The following is a section of the disclosure:

At the company's annual general meeting on October 26, 2016, shareholders approved a reverse stock split for one or more times .

. We may issue additional shares of our common stock or other equity securities without your prior approval

Ultimately, the company can do multiple reverse splits and/or issue new shares regularly without shareholders' approval.

Conclusion

DRYS is not a bad investment depending on which side you are betting. If you are betting on the long side (expect share price will go up), it is more likely you would lose money based on the current situation. If you are betting on the short side (expect share price will go down), you are more likely to make money based on the reasons above. Further, there are also some other reasons i.e. institutions (mutual fund, hedge fund etc…) own almost no shares (sentiment is negative), etc.

You may wonder why you can't day trade by using this massive volatility (get in and get out quickly), but I don't recommend day trading because the research says that 80% of all day traders quit within the first two years (due to money losses). If you miss your opportunity to sell, you will eventually be holding the long positions and waiting for the next spike.

The loss in the short investment is unlimited, however in the long investment it is limited (100% only). To minimize the loss on both positions, long or short positions can be insured by the stock options. In DRYS's case, they did too many reverse splits. I believe the stock options are not available for DRYS now.

