Silver And Platinum May Hold The Key To Gold's Path

At the end of the first quarter of 2017, silver had posted a 14.5% gain on the year, and platinum was up just over 5.2%. While platinum is up around $10 from its March 30 close as of April 26, silver has moved lower to below the $17.50 per ounce level.

Silver and platinum are industrial precious metals and while silver tends to attract speculative interest during bull and bear markets in the precious metals sector, the price action in platinum over recent years has been less than exciting. On April 17, July silver hit its highest level of this year at $18.725 per ounce, and platinum attempted to crawl back to the $1000 level. However, platinum fell short and only got up to $993. Since then, both precious metals have declined from their 2017 highs, and their drops preceded gold.

Precious metals tend to move together, particularly when it comes to the prices of gold and silver. However, both silver and platinum signaled that gold would run out of its head of steam as it failed to climb above the $1300 per ounce level and since then the prices of all three of the precious metals have corrected lower.

Silver and platinum signaled that gold was not going to break out to the upside

Silver tends to be the most volatile precious metal, and over the past eight sessions, it has headed steadily lower. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX silver futures highlights, silver has declined by almost $1.30 per ounce or 6.9% in less than two weeks. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, is falling towards oversold territory and relative strength is already there. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in COMEX silver futures, has declined from all-time highs which is tells us that some longs are throwing in the towel and heading for an exit as silver has not been able to continue its upside momentum that seems to have ended on April 17. Source: CQG

Platinum, which has suffered from poor price performance since 2014, has also moved lower since its April 17 highs. The price was down to $947 on April 26, $46 or 4.6% lower over the past eight trading sessions. On the daily chart, the momentum indicator has shifted into a downtrend; open interest continues to be lethargic at 65,327 contracts indicating a total lack of investor interest in the market. Like in silver, relative strength already displays an oversold condition on the short-term chart.

Silver and platinum both signaled that precious metals were running out of upside steam. Source: CQG

Over the same period, gold has fallen by $35.20 or 2.7% and is currently moving further away from critical technical resistance at $1300 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver is fast approaching its critical support level.

Silver violates short term support and needs to hold mid-March lows

Silver is threatening to visit a price level that will challenge support and its trading pattern of higher lows in 2017. Source: CQG

The weekly silver chart illustrates that the trend has crossed lower and silver is now heading for support at $16.82 per ounce, the lows established during the middle of March this year. Below that price, silver will break its bullish trading pattern and right now the price of the precious metal is a lot closer to the support level than to the highs seen less than two short weeks ago. Short-term support for silver was at $17.805 on the July futures contract, and that price has been moving further away in the rearview mirror as silver continues to trade lower on a daily basis. Silver must hold $16.82 per ounce, or the downside correction could become much deeper on a technical basis.

Platinum continues to shun $1000

While silver showed signs of real life when it comes to the bullish trading pattern throughout 2017, so far, platinum has given the bulls little reason to cheer. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX platinum shows that the price of the rare industrial precious metal hit a high of $1047.40 in late February, fell below $1000 in early March and has not been able to make its way back since. While both silver and gold rose to their highs for 2017 on April 17, the $1000 mark for platinum remained elusive and was likely a signal for its two precious cousins.

Meanwhile, both silver and platinum remain historically weak compared to gold which is also a negative sign for the precious metals sector from an investor and trading standpoint.

Platinum and silver are historically weak versus gold

The platinum-gold spread and silver-gold ratio are measures of value rather than price. In both cases, gold remains strong compared to the prices of platinum and silver. However, another way to look at the recent action in the value spreads is that silver and platinum are weak and that they are flashing a warning signal for the investment demand when it comes to the precious metals sector as a whole. Source: CQG

The daily chart of nearby COMEX gold futures minus nearby NYMEX platinum futures shows that the spread has moved to a $316 premium for gold over platinum. Over the past forty years, the average level of this spread has been a premium for platinum over gold of $100-$200 per ounce. Platinum is more than ten times rarer than gold when it comes to annual production. Platinum has a higher production cost than gold, and it has more industrial applications on a per ounce produced basis. The all-time high in the spread was a $1200 premium for platinum over gold in 2008, and the low was a $360 discount, platinum under gold in 2016. The current level of the spread at a $316 discount platinum under gold is close to all-time lows and is a signal of weakness in the precious metals sector. The bottom line is that platinum is cheap compared to the price of gold on a historical basis. Source: CQG

The silver-gold ratio or the price of gold divided by the price of silver has traded at a long-term average of 55:1 or 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. The all-time low in the spread occurred in 1980 when it moved to 16:1 and the highs happened in 1990 at 93:1. The current rate at 72.6:1 indicates that the price of silver is cheap when compared to the price of gold.

Both platinum and silver are weak, on a historical basis, when compared to the price of gold. Over past decades, during bull market periods platinum and silver tend to outperform gold which is currently not the case. When the two precious metals are weak compared to gold, it tends to portend a bear market period. Right now, the recent weakness in silver and platinum could be a flashing signal of price weakness for the precious metals sector.

Watch these metals for clues about the precious metals sector

Platinum has been flashing a bearish signal for gold since 2014 when it moves from a premium to a discount against the yellow metal. However, changes in industrial uses when it comes to platinum could be impacting the value of the spread over recent years. The silver-gold spread is now approaching levels that may influence the future path of least resistance for the sector. In March 2016, the ratio traded to the highest level since 1995 when it hit 83:1, but it reversed and headed lower falling to just above 66:1 in July 2016. Right now, technical resistance in the silver-gold ratio stands at 73:1 the November 2016 highs and then at 76:1 the May 2016 highs.

Movements in the platinum-gold and silver gold spreads could provide critical clues for the path of least resistance for the prices of precious metals over the weeks and months ahead. Since April 17 when silver reached its peak for 2017 and platinum made its most recent attempt to move above $1000 per ounce, and both failed, we have seen a correction in the prices of gold, silver, and platinum. Over the coming weeks, watch these spreads for clues as silver and platinum are approaching critical support levels. In silver, look at the $16.82 level and in platinum keep an eye on $932.90. Below these prices could trigger a return to a downside correction in precious metals and would end the bull market in gold and silver that has been in place in 2017.

