Cadence Design Systems: IoT, Autos, And Cloud, Oh My

Cadence is valued fairly in the industry, which will allow the stock to grow as earnings increase.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is a company that I’ve been covering that has performed well. I expect the stock to continue to outperform as a result of the bright outlook for the company’s products. There are a wide variety of applications for Cadence’s products. Cadence’s strategy will help drive growth for these various applications.

Cadence just reported a 6.5% increase in revenue to $477 million and a 47% increase in GAAP net income per share to $0.25 for Q1 2017. Although these are great results, the company’s guidance for Q2 triggered a sell-off after hours on Monday April 24, 2017. The stock declined 4.6%. I see this as an over-reaction and a buying opportunity.

The after-hours sell-off was caused by the company guiding lower than consensus for Q2. Cadence’s revenue guidance was $470 million to $480 million, which is below consensus estimates of $480.6 million. The guidance for non-GAAP EPS was $0.31 to $0.33, which is below consensus of $0.34.

The reason why I think the sell-off is a buying opportunity on this news is because the company’s outlook looks bright for the long-term. Another reason is because Cadence is reaffirming guidance for the full year that is consistent with consensus estimates. Cadence expects full year revenue to be $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion, with consensus at $1.93 billion. The company’s range for full year non-GAAP EPS is $1.34 - $1.42, with consensus at $1.38. So, while the company may experience a quarter with results below consensus, Cadence is likely to perform well for the longer-term.

High Growth Opportunities

There are numerous high-growth areas that Cadence is poised to benefit from: automotive, virtual/augmented reality, cloud infrastructure, the Internet of Things [IoT], machine learning, aerospace, and defense. Cadence is focusing its strategy to benefit from these high-growth areas.

Vehicles are becoming more advanced with a significant amount of electronics. Virtual/augmented reality is forecast to grow to $120 billion by 2020 from levels below $20 billion in 2017. Worldwide spending for cloud services is expected to grow at a 19.4% CAGR through 2019. IoT is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 32.6% by 2020. The U.S. spends about $600 billion on defense efforts. So, Cadence is likely to benefit by focusing on these growth areas.

Cadence enables customers to design electronic products. The company’s main strategy is known as System Design Enablement [SDE]. Through SDE, Cadence focuses on providing its offerings to growing industries. This includes licensing its software & intellectual property [IP] and selling/leasing its emulation & prototyping hardware to electronic systems and semiconductor companies. Since technology changes rapidly, Cadence’s products are likely to see continued strong demand.

As part of its strategy, Cadence is leveraging its IP for scalable growth. The company is expecting 10% growth for IP in 2017. Electronics companies are constantly innovating their products. Cadence makes the process easier through its offerings.

Valuation

Cadence is trading about 21X expected EPS of $1.50 for 2018 (consensus). The valuation improved after the 4.6% sell-off after the earnings report. This was an over-reaction in my opinion. The sell-off was triggered by Cadence guiding lower than consensus for Q2 revenue and EPS. However, the company didn’t change its full-year outlook, which is positive for the company and the stock for the long term.

Cadence is now trading about 10% below the Application Software industry’s average forward PE of 23.4. Here’s how Cadence compares to its peers in the industry with similar market caps:

Cadence CDK Global (CDK) Ansys (ANSS) LINE (LN) OpenText (OTEX) Forward PE 21 22.3 26.9 22.6 13.9

Data Source: Finviz.com

Cadence is trading below most of its industry peers with the exception of OpenText. This shows that Cadence is reasonably valued at the current price. The recent pullback in the stock is likely to be a good buying opportunity for the long-term (one or more years).

OpenText also looks like a viable investment. OpenText is expected to grow earnings annually at double-digit rates for this year and next year. OpenText is a key software provider for cloud computing that is obtaining a lot of its growth through acquisitions. With the stock attractively undervalued in the industry, Open Text’s acquisitions are not fully priced in.

Conclusion

Cadence’s focus on high growth industries is likely to lead to steady top line and bottom line growth for at least this year and next year. Although the company faces a competitive environment, Cadence can get its piece of the pie through its SDE strategy, focusing on high growth industries.

The recent pullback has the stock valued reasonably, creating an attractive entry point. With a fair valuation and double-digit expected earnings growth for 2017 and 2018, I expect the stock to achieve double-digit annual growth over the next two years.

