Will Trump Be The Next Ronald Reagan?

And this is even if you believe that tax cuts have a strong effect on business investment, for which there isn't much support.

However, we have to point out that there are some important historical differences which makes a repeat of the Reagan years much less likely.

Can Trump do a Reagan? We have to wait for further details of his tax plan and see what survives Congress.

It is often argued that Trump's economic agenda is similar to that of Reagan, containing a big reflationary effort based on large tax cuts, increases in military spending and deregulation.

While we have yet to see how much of Trump's economic agenda might actually be implemented, and if so, how fast, but the resemblance to Reagan's agenda is undeniable and the stock market seems to have taken this resemblance rather seriously.

We now have at least the outline of his tax plans. For backers this is a return of 'Morning in America,' and this explains a good deal of the optimism that raged in the stock market after Trump's election win.

There are some important differences though, it's useful to ponder about some of these:

Difference in economic cycle

Differences in structural constraints

Differences in interest rate cycle

Differences in the state of public finances

Economic cycle

Reagan came to power when the economy experienced a rather steep recession, the one caused by Fed president Paul Volcker, in order to sniff out inflation once and for all.

Trump, on the other hand, assumed the Presidency when the economic expansion is already the third largest in the post-war history.

The crucial difference is the amount of slack in the economy as this shows how easy or difficult it is to increase growth without running into capacity constraints.

The stage of the business cycle makes a big difference, Trump is handicapped by the low unemployment and late stage business cycle, almost the direct opposite of what Reagan found when he assumed the Presidency.

Structural constraints

But there is also an important structural difference. Many observers have complained that the post-financial crisis was the slowest on record, and that's indeed the case. However, there are two very good reasons for that:

Recoveries from financial crisis take a lot more time as we have to go through a cycle of working off bad debts and deleverage, and monetary policy becomes impotent as the private sector prefers paying off debts rather than incur new debts in order to repair balance sheets.

During Reagan's time women joined the labor force en masse and we were still in the midst of the baby-boom generation, so the labor force growth was strong.

On the latter, it's difficult for growth to exceed the potential output growth for any length of time and the latter is given by the combination of productivity growth and the growth of the labor force. In the figure below you can see the big difference during the times or Reagan and those now facing Trump.

Basically, this figure shows that it will be very hard for Trump to achieve sustained growth of 2% or more. Both the growth of the labor force and productivity growth are not amenable to quick fixes and need years of sustained growth and business investment to move noticeably higher.

In fact, by increasing deportations and restricting immigration, the Trump administration might very well restrict labor force growth further as immigration as become half of the labor force growth in recent decades.

Interest rate cycle

Another really big difference is the interest rate cycle. When Reagan assumed power 10 year Treasury yields were already above 10% and they would top out at almost 16% in September 1981.

Yields would fall to half that level during Reagan's two terms, and the decline in the Fed funds rate has been even more marked. This decline in interest rates provided a powerful stimulus to the economy, and stands in marked contrast to what is awaiting Donald Trump.

Trump's presidency is facing the opposite, record low rates (both Fed funds and Treasury yields) which will climb upwards, the only question being how fast.

Public finances

Then there is the difference in public finances. Under Reagan, the deficit rose from 2.4% of GDP in 1981 to 5.6% of GDP in 1983 (due to the recession, mostly) to 2.9% of GDP in his final year (1988) and this is also roughly where Trump starts.

Public debt is quite another matter though. The financial crisis is mostly to blame for a strong increase in public debt as deficits soared to 10% of GDP when the economy collapsed in 2008/9. While these deficits have been brought down back under 3% of GDP, the public debt now stands at over 100% of GDP.

One might also notice that the debt/GDP ratio increased rather quickly during the Reagan. While some of that is due to the recession, Reagan's supply side policy mix of tax cuts and increased spending on defense did not manage to improve public finances, as some claimed it would (most famously on the back of a dinner napkin).

Instead, the public debt rose under Reagan from 32.2% of GDP in 1981 to 51.1% of GDP in 1988.

Reagan's economic record

Reagan's economic record is good. Here is GDP growth per quarter (annualized) during those years:

As you can see, the highest growth was in the beginning of his first tenure, which isn't surprising. The economy came out of a substantial recession and inflation and interest rates came down rapidly from very high levels.

Supply-side policies are supposed to work mainly through raising business investment, but it's difficult to see this in the figures:

Despite an initial rise, which is mostly a reaction to coming out of a recession and the collapse in inflation and interest rates, there was no sustained increase in business investment, quite the contrary.

This should worry present day suppy-siders as there is actually even less reason to believe tax cuts will materially boost business investment:

While nominally high, actual business tax rates are comparable with those in other advanced countries, due to the many deductions and tax avoidance constructions (it would still be beneficial to rationalize these).

Corporations really do not lack funds to invest. Profits are at record highs, so are cash balances, whilst interest rates are still near record lows.

Companies prefer giving back money to shareholders instead, why would a tax cut change these preferences materially?

The stock market

Investors really rejoiced under Reagan. We have already mentioned the collapse in bond yields, which is the mirror image of an epic rally on the bond markets. Bond investors are not likely to come anywhere close to repeating this performance.

In fact, they would be happy if they could make any money going long in bonds at all, given the likelihood of rising rates and yields.

We also know that one of the great bull markets in equities took off under Reagan:

P/E ratios:

But it is difficult to see how this performance can be reproduced:

Stocks are way more expensive now (see graph above)

For reasons set out above, the economy will have a hard time coming anywhere near the economic growth under Reagan

Interest rates came down rapidly under Reagan, boosting valuations

The period under Reagan marks the shift towards shareholder value as the determining metric for running companies.

The global economy was opening up, giving US corporations more avenues to increase returns by various means (outsourcing, export, FDI, etc.).

Conclusion

Trump comes to power on a similar platform as former President Reagan, but under quite different conditions which makes any replication of the economic growth under Reagan really very difficult. This is even apart from the fact that one can have serious doubts about if, and by how much, Reagan's agenda actually created growth in the first place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.