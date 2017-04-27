Texas Instruments Is Highly Profitable

There is a good deal of leverage left in the model.

This is a company that is really impressive on numerous financial metrics, like free cash flow, margins, dividend, buybacks.

The beauty of Texas instrument is that even with moderate growth it produces a considerable amount of leverage.

Looking at the first quarter results of Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN) there are really things that stick out. For shareholders, this is a terrific company:

Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months was $4.2B, an increase of 11%.

The free cash flow margin was a whopping 30.7%, up from 29.5% a year ago.

In those trailing 12 months, the company returned a whopping $3.8B to shareholders.

The outstanding share count was reduced by 1% in the same period.

Since 2004, the outstanding shares have been reduced by (a whopping..) 42%!

The company also managed to retire $250M in debt, the remaining balance is $3.375B at an average rate of 2.32%.

In case you're worried about that debt (you shouldn't, it's a fraction of the market cap of $82B), the company also has cash and short-term investment totaling $3.05B (80% held in the US).

The company has a dividend yield of nearly 2.5%.

Lest we forget, EPS rose 41% from $0.69 to $0.97.

Margins

The margins, already very healthy, just keep on rising:

Gross profits in the quarter was $2.14B or 63% of revenues, increasing by 220 basis points.

Operating profit was $1.25B, or 36.8% of revenue. Operating profit was up 27% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating margin for Analog was 41.4%, up from 36.6% a year ago. Embedded Processing was 29.9%, up from 25.7% a year ago.

But as management argued during the Q1CC, much of the margin improvement comes from increasing revenue. This isn't surprising given the amount of spare capacity they have (they can produce $18B in revenues whilst only producing $13B).

This suggests that even a moderate increase in sales will disproportionately go to the bottom line and there is room for further margin expansion, which is pretty extraordinary.

Guidance

Can the growth be maintained? This is how the company guided:

Q2 revenue growth between 0% and 9%.

2017 revenue growth between 4% and 13%

Sustainable advantage

The next question that naturally bubbles up is whether this fantastic run can continue. We think there are good reasons to suggest it can:

The company focuses on automotive and industrial, not only because it's really broad based, but also because these are the fastest growing parts of their end markets (over half the revenue comes from these two sector and they provided 70% of the growth in Q1)

In automotive, today roughly 1% of sales price is Texas Instrument electronics ($350-$400). The company argues that this can grow to 2% within 10 years (actually they argue that analysts are saying that).

The company has $8B in 300mm fab capacity, but it's still only using $2.5B of that. The 300mm wafers are 40% cheaper for the same chip compared to the 200mm wafers. There is a lot of leverage left here, it seems to us.

The company also has a very smart capex strategy. They have plenty of spare capacity ($18B of revenue is possible while they're producing $13B), but if an opportunity comes along they can buy other equipment or even a fab at pennies to the dollar as it's an asymmetrical bet. Indeed, their capex spending.

They also have an enormous breath of product offerings in automotive and industrial. The Q1CC is full of examples, for instance they sell into 14 different industrial sector and just one of these, medical, Texas components go into over a hundred different products. This is basically like having a conglomerate of little specialist electronic "Mittlestand" companies, each of which selling into a specialist niche with industrial customers where competition is often more limited compared to consumer markets. The margins underline this view.

The company also spends 10%+ of revenue ($1.4B) on R&D.

Capex was just $534M for the past 12 months, 4% of revenue.

Risks

Apparently, Goldman Sachs isn't favorably disposed to the company as they argued after the Q4 quarter that:

Valuation concerns

Slower margin improvements

Decelerating FCF per share growth

Dividend yields are less attractive in a rising rate environment.

Well, the company is trading on nearly 22x this year's consensus earnings ($3.68) and 20x next year's expected earnings ($3.96). That isn't cheap, but this isn't a cyclical semiconductor stock like Micron, and the company has a strong balance sheet with tremendous FCF generation.

The deceleration in margin improvement and FCF per share has yet to set in. Goldman points to higher R&D spending and the tailwind from lower depreciation abating. They could be right, but for now, they're not.

As long as revenues keep growing there seems to be significant leverage left, given the spare capacity.

The dividend yield is slightly better than the 10y Treasury notes and the company is retiring shares as well. While people (including us) are predicting these rising rates, this has stalled with the stalling of Trump's reflationary plans and it remains to be seen how much, and at what time frame, this can be resuscitated.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like. The company is very profitable, it has a very smart capex strategy that generates a lot of leverage, there is plenty of leverage left with the existing capacity. The company has considerable growth opportunities in some markets and produces products that are competitive and really broad based.

The company generates huge margins and produces lots of free cash flow, much of which is returned via a 2.5% dividend yield and buybacks that continue to shrink the share count.

Yes, with shares at over 20x earnings you pay for that, but there is little in the way of cyclicality as most of what the company produces aren't commodities. The company also has a healthy balance sheet.

Growth isn't spectacular but they don't need that to keep driving earnings meaningfully higher, at least up until now.

The main risk seems disappointing growth. The low end of guidance for Q2 is no growth at all, and 4% for the year. There is little doubt that would disappoint investors and would move the stock off quite a bit.

But even then it remains a pretty formidable company in terms of margins and returns it generates, so while there is downside risk (there always is, needless to say) we think it's fairly limited, bar special circumstances.

Buy?

We don't see much reason for the shares to leave the upward trend they have been trading on and we don't think it's a bad idea to hop on with a position when they come close to the lower bound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TXN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.