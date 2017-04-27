U.S. Steel: The Pain Has Just Begun

US Steel (NYSE:X) reported dreadful first quarter earnings on Wednesday sending the stock price down over 25 percent. They missed on every metric across the board, they cut their 2017 guidance by over half. Despite improving steel prices, X has been unable to capitalize on this opportunity. Unlike Nucor (NYSE:NUE) which reported positive quarter 1 earnings, X continues to struggle as it desperately tries to catch up with it's competitors.

If we look at the raw numbers, we can see that X has struggled immensely in the first quarter and will continue to do so. X reported an EPS of -0.83 cents a share and revenue of $2.73 billion dollars. This fell well below the $0.32 EPS and $2.95 billion dollar revenue which analysts expected for the first quarter. Their long term debt also increased to over $2,750,000 dollars, around a near 8 percent increase in debt since the last quarter. They also cut their Ebitda from 1.3 billion dollars to 1.1 billion dollars for the year of 2017. EPS for the full year of 2017 was also cut in half from $3.08 to $1.50; full year revenue was decreased from $535 million dollars to $260 million dollars. The stock reacted to these earnings by shedding over 1/4 of it's value. I think this is a well justified reaction for a company which missed every metric possible and decreased guidance estimates by over 50 percent.

I think current X shareholders need to take a look at the current numbers and ask themselves what happened. How is it that X continues to post garbage earnings with increasing steel prices? Currently, X has outdated facilities compared to it's rival competitors. They are in need of desperate upgrades and X is forced to throw away money upgrading these facilities. NUE and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) both can enjoy the higher steel prices as they invested in upgrading their facilities early on. X's asset revitalization program will cost the company around 300 million dollars this year as a fixed expense as well for the next few years after 2017. This will limit their ability to capitalize on the much better expected steel prices in 2017 and afterwards.

It is also a grim reality that there is a good chance that steel prices will not continue to be this high or any higher in the future. Investors have overvalued the benefits which a Trump administration could possibly bring to the steel industry. Trump has been mincing his words since day one, for example, he has already back pedaled on his original promise that the Keystone Pipeline be built from American Steel. Last week Trump did sign an executive order initiating an investigation into Chinese steel dumping practices, however no official tariffs against China have been enacted yet. This is merely an investigation into potential actions the United States could take. I doubt that Trump would actually impose any tariffs onto US steel. I believe this probe was just to pressure China to take action and deal with North Korea, this is all politics. The investigation will take at most 270 days and there is no guarantee that Trump will do anything after the results. Even if we assume that the investigation goes well and Trump does respond by enacting more tariffs on China, this does not solve the steel dumping problem. China only makes up around 2 percent of steel imports coming into the United States, the US has much more steel coming from places like Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Canada, Turkey. If we place tariffs on steel coming from all of these countries, other countries will just do the same thing that we are doing and place tariffs our steel exports. A steel trade war is the last thing X needs right now. Buying X based on the belief that Trump will help the steel industry is gambling and speculation disguised as investing. There is simply no guarantee that he will keep his promises and that the steel industry will benefit from his policies even if they do become reality.

So far Trump has done very little to help the steel industry, he has only made a few campaign promises which is currently creating bullish sentiment. If he does not keep his promises or if his promises do not bring the steel boon which investors expect, X will see tremendous downside.

Conclusion- Even with improving market conditions, X is still struggling and the shareholders are the ones paying for it. X's first quarter earnings miss across the board and significantly reduced guidance makes it crystal clear why investors should avoid X. I predict X will continue to struggle in 2017 as their asset revitalization program continues to burn cash and investors realize the reality that Trump is not the miracle maker everyone thinks he is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.