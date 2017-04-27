Top 3 Office REIT Picks Of April 2017

I believe that nothing is more important than “timing” in office investments. Buy contrarian and sell when new highs are reached.

Office REITs are one of my least favorite sub-sector of the REIT market. I am not a big fan of office investments and the market prices appear generally high today.

I continue my series of "Top 3 REIT" articles with the office property sector. In case you are new to this series, I have already covered the net lease , healthcare , hotel and retail sectors in previous articles. As a reminder, through this series, I aim to identify the top 3 REITs that have the best overall risk to reward ratios within each property sector. In this sense, I look for REITs that are undervalued relative to their peer set and that have good chances of outperforming their sector average going forward. Today, I cover my top 3 Office REIT picks, and next I plan on sharing my top 3 Industrial REITs in the coming days. If you are interested in this series, please take 2 seconds to click the "Follow" button next to my name.

The office property type as an investment might perhaps be the least attractive to me. It may look sexier than many other property types including warehouses or self-storage, but its high capex requirement, and high sensitivity to the business cycle makes it quite unpredictable from my experience. I used to work in private equity real estate and I have heard more than once investors complain about having substantial issues with office investments; especially single tenant. The problem is that these properties may often sell at attractive cap rates, but as soon as the tenant vacates, it may become very difficult to find a new one; at reasonable cost. This is when large capex, tenant improvement, and brokerage expenses often occur; causing the overall return to drastically drop. As such, I learned that in order to earn solid returns with office properties, nothing is more important than "timing".

In this sense, I try to put this "timing" criteria at the center of my underwriting process when analyzing Office REITs. What this implies, is that I follow an "anti-cyclical" approach and seek to invest in Office REITs that trade at close to their most recent lows instead of Office REITs that have already reached new highs. Many would call this a contrarian approach and I believe it to be particularly important when investing in offices, whether through a REIT or in the private market.

Being based in Europe, I see today investors buying offices at all time low cap rates and this is exactly the type of behavior that I seek to avoid in this sub-sector. I only go after Office REITs trading at significant discounts to NAV or relative to the valuations of their peer groups.

I find US Office REITs rather expensive today, and therefore also look abroad for opportunities. Out of my 3 top picks, two are European REITs including one from the UK and one from Germany.

The office REIT sector trades today at close to 16 times its expected 2017 FFO with many REITs trading at or over 20 times FFO. REITs such as Boston Properties (BXR), Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), SL Green (NYSE:SLG) are all high quality, but trading at or over NAV, I would not "sleep well at night" given my past experiences in private equity real estate. Investing at more opportunistic valuations, I feel better protected from potential downside and better rewarded for the risk that I am undertaking.

Without further ado, here is a quick summary of the buy theses of my 3 favorite Office REIT picks as of April 2017:

DIC Asset ((DIC:GR)): German Office Opportunity / 11x FFO / 4.4% Yield

DIC Asset is one of the few German Office REITs that I consider to trade at a very compelling valuation today. With a $650 million market cap, it is relatively small and appears to be widely underfollowed and as a result, its quality might have gotten overlooked.

While German property companies sell on average at a 10% premium to NAV today, DIC continues to sell for a 30% discount to NAV. This large valuation differential is due to a perceived higher risk at DIC. Some of this discount is certainly justified as DIC remains more leveraged than average and operates a secondary asset management business, but the gap here appears excessive in my opinion.

DIC was not too far from going bankrupt during the last financial crisis due to overleveraged and since then, the firm has done a good job at reinforcing its balance sheet. Year after year debt has been reduced and is now down to manageable levels at a LTV below 60%. While the REIT decreased its debt levels, it managed to grow its FFO at a very attractive pace.

The 2017 guidance is highly favorable. The REIT has recently experienced strong growth in its asset management business and it now expects 28% higher cash flow for 2017 compared to last year. Since the announcement of this news, the market has of course reacted positively as the stock is up about 10%, but the value remains appealing here.

A large percentage of market participants seem to perceive the asset management business of DIC as a net negative for the firm; but I actually think that it is very valuable and has lots of potential. The product is quite simple: since most German institutional investors prefer to own real estate directly instead of through REITs, DIC offers private investment vehicles where it co-invest along with the investors. It is a good concept with strong appeal as DIC can utilize its "REIT" status to convince investors to invest along with them.

Despite not showing any major fundamental flaws and growing at a fast pace, DIC is today one of the cheapest German REITs based on its NAV discount (~30%) and FFO multiple (12x). Moreover, its 4.4% dividend yield appears to be safe with a conservative coverage ratio.

Conclusion: DIC is today trading at a highly opportunistic price due to fears that are yet to really materialize. DIC is certainly riskier than average given its higher leverage and asset management business, but the high discount to NAV provides downside protection in my view. This is why I believe, DIC is set to outperform its other German peers at today's market price.

City Office (NYSE:CIO): US Small Cap Office Opportunity / 12x FFO / 7.5% Yield

City Office REIT is relatively new and small given that it was formed in 2013. It has since then specialized in the acquisition of office properties located in high growth markets and more than doubled its real estate portfolio in just a few years.

The stock price has been volatile and remained at relatively low levels due to a few things: first off, the FFO has went up and down and the dividend has not been increased since 2014. Secondly, the REIT used to be externally managed until last year when the management was internalized. Finally, there are also concerns that the dividend could be cut given the tight current coverage.

The portfolio is concentrated on markets with above average job and population growth. As an example, 13% of the properties are located in Dallas today, a city that I know very well since I used to work there in the private equity real estate field. The city is today growing at very fast pace as it keeps attracting plenty of corporate relocations; creating new jobs and demand for office space.

Today, the REIT trades at 12 times its FFO compared to 16 times for the average of the Office peer group. While City Office may deserve a discount given its volatile track record, the growth outlook appear very attractive given the superior NOI growth and the small current size. It is much more difficult to achieve high growth or put differently "move the needle" when you operate a very large portfolio.

The management and board of directors own over 8% of the shares. This is significantly superior compared to the average of other office REITs and creates a shareholder friendly environment.

The 7.5% dividend yield is covered and appears to be sustainable. Trading at such a high dividend yield, the REIT does not need to grow much to achieve very respectable returns.

Conclusion: CIO appears underrated given its high growth characteristics and superior insider ownership. The beginnings of most small cap REITs are volatile as they own more concentrated portfolios and CIO is no exception. Its track record is not perfectly consistent performance like Realty Income (NYSE:O) or National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and this has caused the market sentiment to remain relatively bearish. I expect this to change as CIO stabilize and achieve above average growth as a result of its portfolio exposure and smaller size.

British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY): London Office Opportunity / 20x FFO / 12% Yield / 20% Discount to NAV

British Land is a true "Blue-Chip" UK REIT with a very high quality portfolio and management as well as a conservative balance sheet and superior track record. It is a not a pure-play Office REIT as about half of its portfolio consist of retail properties, but the current market discount is largely due to its London office exposure.

Following the Brexit event, British Land along with many other UK REIT sold off very aggressively as investors panicked and hit the exit button. It created an opportunity for contrarian investors to buy shares of British Land at a price 20% below its present net asset value.

Despite the sharp decline in share price, the fundamental performance remains very satisfying with minimal drop in net asset value. It is a very well-managed REIT with a Class A office portfolio concentrated around London, a city that remains highly attractive for property investments. British Land has historically outperformed most benchmarks in terms of rental growth, demonstrating the truly high quality of the portfolio.

I do not expect Brexit to have a significant impact on the UK; especially in the long run. The long average remaining lease term of over 9 years provides however protection in case of short term market slow down. Moreover, at only 29% LTV, British Land has significant liquidity to take advantage of any market opportunity that may present itself.

Brexit also affected the currency translation rate making it even more attractive for non-GBP denominated investors to buy UK securities.

The dividend was recently increased (despite Brexit) and represents a 4.5% yield today. The dividend is well covered by cash flow and safe considering the low LTV and long remaining lease terms.

Conclusion: The concerns over Brexit appear to be overblown and created an opportunity to buy a quality name at a high discount. The very pessimistic market sentiment is however already changing as the shares are up 10% in a few months. I expect this to continue as the discount to NAV appear excessive for a blue-chip REIT. In this sense, every crisis may be an opportunity in disguise for the sophisticated and patient investor.

Your Takeaway

Nothing is more important than "timing" with office investments. As such, I recommend to invest when the sentiment is low and sell when the market gets too ambitious. This strategy is well reflected of my today's picks. I anticipate DIC, CIO and BTLCY to outperform their respective peer group going forward given their below average valuation and the current market fears. I expect the market sentiment to eventually reverse for all three picks, and when that occurs, these REITs will be repriced upward. Until then, the dividends are above average and have good growth prospects.

