Digital Networks Will Finally Crush GameStop's Pre-Owned Business

2016 was an inflection point for GameStop's (NYSE: GME) pre-owned and value category. During 2014 and 2015 the segment saw between 1-6% growth each quarter. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, each quarter of 2016 experienced a decline in pre-owned sales ranging from 3 to 7%. While revenue from new game sales continues to edge out the preowned category for largest top-line category, over one in three gross profit dollars is generated from the higher margin, more critical pre-owned segment.

To put the importance of pre-owned into perspective, new game sales represent only 20% of the gross profit and this past year pre-owned gross margins were 46% compared to a companywide average of 35%. To take a position in the "Is GameStop a value play or value trap?" argument, one must primarily decide if company guidance is correct and preowned revenue will "only" decline mid-single digits in 2017. This determination can be weighed against the three key growth drivers to determine the degree of 2017 sales change and get a better picture of the sales mix.

2017 Growth Drivers: Inorganic, Adjacent and Hardware

First, GameStop is bolting-on operating profits from newly acquired AT&T authorized retailer locations. Though capital intensive, the company will grow from about 1500 to 1900 of these tech/mobile locations over the next three years. 2017 guidance has this segment's revenue up 10-16%.

GameStop is also guiding its collectible adjacency up between 30 and 40%; at U.S. game stores, plans are to double shelf space that is dedicated to collectibles from 7 to 15% and open 35 collectibles only ThinkGeek locations in the U.S. and overseas.

Finally, GameStop catches the new hardware wave with the launch of Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch. Guidance for new hardware sales is "flat to up slightly" though the company may be sandbagging expectations here. The Switch is surpassing anticipations and should drive double digit growth in hardware sales. One would also expect margins to expand here as the Switch's popularity provides pricing power. Sony's (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation VR sales are accelerating and GameStop likely has a significant share alongside the mega-retailers. Further, Holiday 2017 should see the launch of Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Scorpio and GameStop is expecting a boost from this novel system.

"The Elephant in the Room"

As discussed above, GameStop's management and teams are reducing the reliance on physical game sales. They have also invested in and improved their membership program, website, and app to staunch the decline in pre-owned sales. The stock price has retreated in response to recent guidance of lower than expected future earnings and priced in last year's poor earnings reports. The dividend rate is now an extraordinary 6.5% and the multiple shows resistance to further compression. From this perspective GameStop's current state demonstrates value.

But here is the trap. Management recently referred to decline in new and pre-owed physical software business segments as "The Elephant in the Room". That is an apt metaphor as one is forced to decide if these segments' rates of decline have flattened out, as guidance suggest, or are accelerating, especially the margin rich pre-owned business.

To best understand the evolution of the gaming business it is necessary to briefly define AAA games and B-tier games. AAA games have high development costs and marketing budgets. They are often highly social. The typical power gamer pre-orders or buys at launch their favorite AAA franchise titles, possibly bundled with collectibles and future downloadable content [DLC]. These AAA games are typically kept, played, collected and upgraded/expanded. B-tier games generally have lower costs, may not be bought at launch and don't necessarily have adjacent collectibles or DLC. Some power gamers churn through these titles, usually acquiring at a low or discounted price. This segment is best described as "long tail", with many titles selling in small quantities. GameStop's pre-owned business, their primary business, is basically curating this "long tail" of B-tier games.

The long tail of B-tier PC games has already transitioned to digital as evidenced by Valve Corporation's Steam network. The network now dominates PC game sales and demonstrates the power of the new digital model. Developers have low cost access to players along with tools to bring matchmaking and micro-transactions to their titles. Players enjoy the low costs, in-game chat capability and grouping with friends. The model has grown as developers adopt the lower distribution cost model and player bandwidth has improved. Plus some hardcore players respect that the digital model allows their gaming dollar to return to developers for future game investment as opposed to capture by GameStop through the preowned business.

What Steam did for PC games, Microsoft's and Sony's networks are bringing to console gaming. Sony's premium service, PlayStation Plus, has over 20 million subscription paying users. Microsoft's Xbox Live Gold works similar to PlayStation Plus. Both are social networks for gamers, enabling multiplayer and providing limited free games and game discounts to members. Earlier this year Microsoft announced they are offering a separate game catalog subscription service called Xbox Game Pass to stand alongside its Xbox Live Gold membership. As these social networks and services gain further traction and their game catalogues expand, GameStop's all important tail is shortening.

Oddly, GameStop's digital business primarily involves selling subscriptions and gift cards for Microsoft's and Sony's networks. Some gamers prefer to purchase these cards with cash rather than using a credit card online, as the networks and customers' data have been victims of hacking. It should be noted that these cards are also sold at grocery and retail chains. While these cards are not a direct exit from GameStop's ecosystem, they are definitely tickets to the company's primary competitors' networks. Also note that GameStop is including total receipts from the sell of these currencies when discussing their $1 billion digital business; GAAP sales are a fraction of this number.

And it is not just how players own B-tier games that is changing. Digitally owning drives value by giving you the right to play titles across an ecosystem, like Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere initiative. And one must also consider if owning digitally will eventually give players rights across platforms. These are the final nails in the physical software business's coffin.

Segments '17 Guidance Sales Change '17 Alternative Sales Change '16 Gross Margin for Reference Tech/Mobile +$106 +$106 68% Collectibles +$173 +$173 35% Hardware +$14 +$210 11% New Software -$125 -$250 24% Preowned -$113 -$225 46% Net Difference +$55 +$14

Everyone has intuitively known for some time that digital was going to ruin GameStop's core business. Now we better known exactly how it will play out. One can predict that declines in preowned game business likely exceed company guidance in 2017. This year these losses will likely be offset dollar for dollar by better than guided hardware sales and continued growth in collectibles and tech/mobile locations. However, one can predict that accelerating declines in physical software sales continue in out years as digital platforms take share quickly. At the same time, growth drivers are flattening. Hardware sales growth will abate following a crest of Switch and Scorpio sales. Growth rates in collectibles, while currently elevated, are also declining and tech/mobile gains flatten drastically as acquisition levels decline.

