Sanchez Energy Increases Production More Than 50%

For Sanchez Energy (SN) the acquisition gave this company a second chance. Otherwise the balance sheet was headed straight down memory lane with no way back. At the end of the fourth quarter, production averaged about 53,350 BOED for the fiscal year. The company has exited the first quarter with production at 76,000 BOED. Roughly 3,700 BOED was divested previously, so the production increase is over 50% as a result of the acquisition.

This acquisition added a lot of leverage along with some complex agreements (click on April presentation) and an interesting corporate structure. But the major takeaway has to be the ramp-up. When a company gets this leveraged, then activity needs to go on schedule quickly. Production is down from the original projected 80,000 BOED due to the small divestiture (most likely). But timing issues and normal production declines can play a part in that figure also. That is why the activity increase needs to be well planned and implemented as planned.

"Completion operations began at Comanche within days of closing the transaction, resulting in initial production from the completion of the first 9 DUC wells in only 45 days. We are currently running 3 drilling rigs, 2 frac spreads, and 3 workover rigs at Comanche, with plans to add additional rigs and completion equipment as the year progresses. Production from the initial DUC wells that were recently completed has been strong and so far has exceed expectations."

So far management appears to be sticking very close to the original projections. So operations appears to have an excellent start. The last sentence about "exceeding expectations" bears close watching. It could mean anything at this point, so future clarification and lots of "color" are definitely needed.

“In addition to assuming operations at Comanche, the Company brought 14 horizontal wells on-line in the South Central region of Catarina during the first quarter 2017. These wells were completed with proppant loading of approximately 3,000 pounds per foot, which is 60 percent more proppant and fluids compared to our standard design. The move to a larger completion design in the South Central region of Catarina stems from tests conducted in this area over the last year. Based on the results of this testing, we anticipate the new design will result in a flatter decline profile with payout in as little as six months and performance that is roughly 25% better than our standard completion work after 6 months of operation."

This additional quote from the fourth quarter report is important for several reasons. First the costs of these new wells are running as high as $3.9 million. Second the production increase and flatter decline curves may turn out to be very significant in forecasting cash flows. The pattern appears to be to test new wells on the Catarina properties and then bring the results to the partnership for possible implementation in joint venture wells. Earlier articles had stated a beat over management guidance and this is one of the reasons why. Those new wells appear to be doing about 25% better. More history is probably needed to determine the payback on the additional costs.

Plus management has hinted at still more improvement designs. But there are 132 DUC's out there. Only 9 have been completed so far. So if this new completion method proves successful and management uses it in the joint venture, then there will be increased well costs but also increased production over the original projection. The joint venture is well aware of more cash flow sooner when leverage is involved. Sanchez has a long history of beating its operational guidance. The improvement processes involved could make future beats very significant. So the stock may have more upside potential than anticipated.

The IRR's were already attractive before (click on April presentation) the improvements. Now the joint venture has locked down some key costs for two years. So the analysis will be a lot simpler for awhile. Production is also hedged. The the key ingredients for a cash flow explosion are clearly in place. The smooth expansion of operations may be the last part needed to show giant financial improvements.

The first quarter statements though will have a lot of one time events. The income statement in particular should probably be ignored. It may be quite useless due to the large acquisition and related charges as well as the operation expansion. The cash flow statement may also be affected. Operationally, the company will double this year. Both partners expected to begin the joint venture by using cash. So expect that cash use to show up in the first quarter in various places on the financial statements. It may take a quarter or two for the financials to "clean up" and actually be useful to the average investor. Most likely the cash flow statement will clean up first. But management is going to have a lot of explaining to do.

The company is sticking to its original guidance so far for the year. It still seems very probable that the exit rate for the third quarter could top 100,000 BOED. But this depends upon the success of the new completion designs and the implementation of those successes in sufficient numbers to influence the production rate. But that production rate could also happen if management beats its goals for the number of wells drilled and DUC's completed. It appears to be a certainty that the fourth quarter exit rate will be guided upward as the year progresses.

This very speculative stock has great appreciation potential. Once the increasing cash flow becomes obvious and the operational successes continue, this company will be revalued. From current levels, the stock appears to be an easy double over the next twelve months. A triple would not be out of the question. Over the next five years, a target price of $50 appears reasonable. However, a lot can change over five years. Some commodity price cooperation is required. But the continuing well improvements point to this company surviving industry downturns despite the leverage. The lower costs appear to be on their way to making up for the interest charges.

