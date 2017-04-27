India's E-Commerce Market Is On The Rise

E-commerce has been one of the fastest growing industries over the past decade. India is an unconquered fertile plain for potential e-commerce growth. Big names like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) have gobbled up market share in India squeezing the local companies and forcing them on the defensive. Amazon has taken control over almost all of America's market share and much of Europe's. For a more in depth look into Amazons eCommerce expansion and company as a whole take a look at one of my recent articles "Why Amazon's Earnings Will Be A Major Step To $1,000" . On the other hand, Alibaba has claimed the biggest E-commerce market in the world, China. The fastest growing e-commerce market in the world is up for grabs though and the battle has just begun. Smaller companies like Flipkart took most of the market share early on but, faced with the pressure of these two giants, are starting to struggle. India creates a great opportunity for the two eCommerce Juggernauts to accelerate their growth and expand their evergrowing influence.

Throughout this article I will be focusing on the stage of India's internet and e-commerce industries. I will be taking a look into both the current stage of these markets and where they are expected to be in the near future.

India's Internet Users

India's e-commerce market is still very small. It only accounts for around 1% of the world's e-commerce spending. This is largely due to the low amount of internet users compared to its total population. As a mere 34% of India's population is online. Compared to the United States which has roughly 90% of its population using the internet. Not only are they far behind the United states but they fall significantly behind China which has approximately 52% of their population using the internet.

Now don't mistake this as a bad thing. This allows for this great opportunity to be at hand. And don't worry about India's internet numbers, they are bound to change for the better. India has been growing drastically lately in terms of their internet use. From 2010 to 2016 the percentage of internet users has gone up from 7.5% to 34%. This is at a way faster rate than China or the U.S who have grown 17% and 14% respectively over that same time period. Additionally the growth in India will not stop soon, studies believe that India will keep growing.

According to the study The Future of Internet in India over 730 million people will be using the internet in India. That's over 250 million new people. In addition, not only are the quantity of internet users expected to go up but, so is the reliance on the internet. With numbers like these showing growth at astonishing rates, there is little doubt the e-commerce industry in India will flourish.

E-commerce Market Growth Expectations

With India's internet usage expanding, the overall e-commerce industry will greatly benefit. Although the e-commerce spending in India right now only equates to around 1% of the total e-commerce spending around the world. Change is near. By 2020 India's online retail market is expected to be worth over 60 billion dollars. It does not stop there. One study predicts that by 2034, India's e-commerce market will exceed 2 trillion dollars in value.

If those holds true, India will pass the United States for market value in the e-commerce industry. They will be a contender for the top spot against China.

Some may worry that much of India is too poor to really make an impact on the eCommerce market or say many people in India live in tier 3 cities. While these are valid points, the numbers really show that their is no stopping India's internet growth and on eCommerce spending spending. Even if the the average spending per person does not exceed that of the U.S the amount of users will. In addition to this wages are increasing in India which should take away some of that fear.

India's Income Increase

In December 2016 it was released that in 2017 the average salary across many industries and sectors will increase by 10% in India. This is a very good sign for the e-commerce industry and India's economy as a whole. With more money in people's pockets, consumer spending will go up. A lot of this spending will allow more and more Indians to acess the internet through smartphones and other electronic devices. Some of this extra spending will also go towards online e-commerice. In the end, more money earned usually means more money out. All parts of the economy will benefit from this and not just the e-commerce industry.

Conclusion

Although internet usage in India is low right now it has been growing at an incredibly fast rate and I believe it can keep going in this positive direction. As more people start to use the internet in India, usage of eCommerce is also very likely to increase. Furthermore this is not the only driving factor for the expected increase in spending in the eCommerce industry. Salaries are increasing thus allowing the consumer to spend more and this includes buying devices that can allow access the internet. Thus more potential customers for the eCommerce industry.

I will be writing more about the actual battle between companies for this fast growing market in later articles. We will be witnesses to an epic battle between Amazon, Alibaba and local companies trying to fend off these two Goliaths. The e-commerce market in India is still in it's infant stage, it's glory days are still far ahead of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.