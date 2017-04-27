China's Economic Woes Could Become A Worldwide Tsunami

China's debt burden is starting to spill through its economy. Corporate debt levels are roughly 277% debt:GDP. But, strict reforms to weed out the "zombie" debt-laden companies are having an adverse effect on the Chinese economy and will likely cause more harm than good. Interest rates are on the rise in China due to lack of availability of money for funding businesses. That will end up choking out tenable businesses. That will cause ripple effects throughout the economy dragging more companies down. All the while, the Chinese yuan is starting to fall more. The world has been insulated from a lot of these problems so far, but I fear that there is a wave of economic problems that are about to leave the world's second biggest economy and end up on America's shores; there is a tsunami coming.

China's corporate debt problems are spreading through the various regions. Without much disclosure, Chinese firms have started to vouch, or co-sign, neighboring company's debts. Some companies have guaranteed other company's debts that they may be doing business with. A recent default of some $421 million has shed light on how pervasive this practice has become and how big of a problem it poses for the financial world. The issue is two-fold. First, there is hardly any disclosure. Any bank that is about to lend funds to a business may be unaware of that particular business' obligation of another company's debt. And, if that second company were to default and force the co-signing company to take over the debt obligation of the second company this could pull both companies down simultaneous. The most recent scare sent local bond rates up rapidly:

The government has been working hard at removing these so-called zombie businesses from bank's books in the hopes of remedying the problem before too much of an economic wave occurs. But, these policies have driven up corporate default rates. This has made capital scarce to lend to businesses. That has pushed interest rates upward. This, of course, makes it even more difficult for any business to get loans to service existing debt. It almost becomes a vicious feedback loop:

Normally, when interest rates rise, so does the respective currency. This is not a normal time for the world's second largest currency; the yuan has fallen to a record low against a basket of currencies. This is yet one more issue that is going to be a drag on the Chinese economy, an export-dependent economy. If the value of the currency continues to fall then this will eat into profits in Chinese firms. That makes paying down debt all the more difficult. Also, there has been a major exodus of money out of China into investments in other countries to avoid the draconian lending restrictions that the Bank of China has imposed to address the country's housing bubble.

Chinese investors are purchasing homes outside of China in cities all over the world. This has been a major drag on the Chinese yuan. The Bank of China has worked to stem the flow of money out of the country. However, the Bank of China has spent 25% of their currency reserves in the past four years trying to defend the currency from falling too rapidly - Yet, another issue to contend with. As it is, the Bank of China has allowed the yuan to float lower and lower over the past several days, lowering the middle range the bank targets on a daily basis.

The growth rate in China is slowing. China's economy has been mostly fueled through credit growth. Now, the government is working diligently at moderating that practice since it has gotten so far out of hand. But, the country is far, far from getting to moderate debt levels with corporate debt/GDP levels of 277%. All the while there are hidden debt burdens with companies guaranteeing debts for other companies. This potential could be far reaching and devastating to the economy if more and more companies are called to make good on these loans. This has caught many wary investors off-guard as the recent spike in interest rates shows.

The lack of availability for credit is problematic. In an environment with an interest rate differential that favors one nation over another, that nation's currency usually strengthens as investors look for better returns abroad. That is not the case with China at this point. The opposite is happening.

The yuan has been falling rapidly as money leaves the country. And, that in itself presents another feedback loop. As the currency continues to depreciate, savvy individual investors will send more money abroad in a race to not be the last person out the door. The continued drag on the currency will force the Bank of China to defend its currency further, risking dropping their currency reserves to dangerous levels.

Keep in mind that China is the world's second biggest economy. Their corporate debt-to-GDP levels are at 277%. The government is quite fearful of these levels and the fact that a lot of the corporate debt is in default but still languishing on the books. The government is determined to clean this up. That, however, is making money scarce putting borderline companies beyond the tenuous line. That risks further defaults. All the while, borrowing restrictions for real estate and corporate debt placed by the Chinese government have made it that savvy money is leaving the country en masse. This is pressuring the CNH and forcing the Bank of China to defend its currency. In total, considering the sheer magnitude of the debt in question, some $30 trillion in corporate debt alone, the possibility of a systemic default and the ensuing ripple effects throughout the world is realistic.

My prediction is simple, yet dire: More of the same.

As the default rate increases, so will interest rates. The Bank of China will be forced to instill more measures geared towards protecting the financial system. This will force more individuals to send their money abroad as a way to protect their wealth, sending the currency lower and forcing the Bank of China to dip into their reserves to shore up their currency.

This all continually feeds on itself. Sadly, the Bank of China may not have enough tools at their disposal to deal with the problems of containment. That could turn a Chinese problem into a worldwide, systemic tsunami.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.