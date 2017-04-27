Savvy Biblical Investment Ideas

Peter Grandich and Michael Oliver are returning guests on the radio program.

Conventional wisdom in the Western world these days is that the Bible is a book of fairy tales with little value for anyone of sound mind. But the Bible talks about money and finance more than almost any other topic. Might there be some good, old-fashioned advice from the Bible for investors in a world run amok, thanks to Keynesian fairy tales that promise an impossible free ride for all of humanity if only you trust Ph.D. economists from Harvard, Princeton and Yale? Peter shares some ideas along those lines.

Oliver shares his always reliable and objective views on gold and other markets of importance.

And on Top Stock Picks, Brian Ostroff, CEO of Arianne Phosphate (OTCPK:DRRSF), talks about that company's world-class phosphate mine moving toward production.

With no formal education or training, Peter Grandich entered Wall Street in the mid-1980s, and within three years, was appointed V.P. of Investment Strategy for a leading NY Stock Exchange member firm. Now an internationally acclaimed financial expert, Grandich has made a 25-plus year career out of his knack for uncannily accurate market predictions. Labeled the "Wall Street Whiz Kid" by Good Morning America, Grandich gained national notoriety by forecasting the 1987 stock market crash just weeks before it happened and on the very next day that within two years the market would reach a new all-time high - which it did. Grandich also predicted that 2000 would go down as the year the great mega-bull market of the '80s and '90s came to an end. Grandich was editor and publisher of The Grandich Letter from 1984 to 2014 and Senior Commentator for Moneytalks.com from 2013 to 2015. In 2013, Grandich founded the Athetes & Business Alliance (ABA).

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.

Brian Ostroff, CEO and Director of Arianne Phosphate Inc., is a graduate of the University of Toronto (1986). In 1987, he joined RBC Dominion Securities, where his focus was on smaller-cap special situations as well as alternative investments. In 1999, Brian joined the M&A advisory firm Goodrich Capital, where he was the Canadian managing partner overseeing mandates across a spectrum of industries with a focus on display technologies and mining. In 2004, Brian moved over to the trading side of the business, where he spent a year as a proprietary trader with a large Canadian bank and subsequently on his own for four years, prior to joining Windermere Capital as managing director. His area of focus is the junior and mid-tier mining sector. Mr. Ostroff has sat on Arianne Phosphate's board since 2014.