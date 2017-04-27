Well, It's About Time

The merger is intended to be a tax-free reorganization for the benefit of both EQS and MVC.

The merger will result in Equus becoming US Gas & Electric Inc, an after-market supplier of energy in the Northeastern US.

Equus Total Return Fund Inc is moving forward with merger almost 3 years to the day after the initial agreement was announced.

May 14th, 2014 is the day that beleaguered closed-end fund Equus Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:EQS) announced its intention to reorganize under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The plan was to merge with MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) or one of its subsidiaries or portfolio companies and for a long time seemed as if it would ever happen. Well my friends, just this week the company announced it had finally entered into a definitive agreement to complete the move and the response so far has been quite positive.

source; EQS press release dated May,15 2014

According to 8-K Filings issued by both EQS and MVC on April 24th of this year the two have entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement And Plan Of Merger. The plan is between EQS, ETR Merger Sub Inc (a newly formed and wholly owned subsidiary of EQS), "certain" shareholders of US Gas & Electric Inc (USG&E -not yet publicly traded) and MVC Capital as a majority shareholder of US Gas & Electric Inc.

The first stage of the transformation is for EQS to acquire a little more than 90% of USG&E. Consideration for the purchase includes common and convertible preferred stock.

The second stage is the merger. Once the purchase is completed ETR Merger Sub inc will merge into and become USG&E, now a wholly owned subsidiary of EQS. The remaining shareholders will be compensated with shares of the newly formed company. When completed EQS will cease to exist, becoming USG&E. The board of directors will be a blend of new and legacy members for the first 10 months at least, company officers will continue to manage operations.

What Is US Gas And Electric, Inc?

USG&E is MVC Capital's largest portfolio holding and one of Inc Magazine's fastest growing private companies. It is an aftermarket energy company providing electric and natural gas supply to parts of the Midwest and Northeastern US. The company was initially founded in 2002 by Peter Marcille and is headquartered in White Plains, NY. The business model is simple, they buy excess capacity from primary providers and repackage it into business and residential services.

The benefit of their services is access to the deregulated energy market, and energy services without the interference of a utility company. They are able to offer a wider range of services, with differing payment structures to meet client needs on an individualized basis. As proof the product works, they have received numerous JD Power Awards for customer satisfaction

What This Means For MVC Capital

This merger agreement is part and parcel of MVC Capital's own reorganization plan. To date, MVC Capital has operated as an equity based Business Development Company, BDC. Their objective was to invest in the equities of businesses for the purposes of providing operating capital for the target business, and the hopes of realizing dividends and capital gains later on down the road.

The company is now in process of transforming to an income based BDC similar to Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), Apollo Investment (NYSEMKT:AINC) and Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC). Companies that make their money by investing in the debt of target businesses, reaping current income through interest payments.

MVC, which already owns more than 33% of EQS due to the initial exchange of shares, will become a 66% owner of the newly formed company once the merger is completed. Based on their plan to become an income based BDC I would expect to see them sell their holdings of the new company once the 12-month lock-up period expires.

MVC's goal for the transformation is to improve shareholder value by increasing income and narrowing the discount to NAV. Since the announcement 2 days ago the stock has jumped nearly 4%. At last reporting NAV was $12.45, a 38% discount at today's prices. Based on the NAV-range of PSEC, AINV and MCC we could easily see that narrow to 15% or lower once the MVC transformation is completed.

What This Means For Shareholders of EQS

Shareholders of EQS can look forward to a couple of things. First, EQS has been trading at a deep, deep discount to NAV. It was trading as low as 50% of NAV last year, narrowing to roughly 30% since the first of 2017. Since the announcement shares have surged 8% narrowing the discount further but there is still room for it to narrow further. At last report, fiscal 2016 year-end, NAV had risen to $3.37, a 4.5% YOY increase and the 5 straight year of NAV gains. At current share prices, near $2.65, the discount is just over 21% which leaves quite a chunk of change on the table.

Multiple expansion is another possibility. At present, EQS is trading about 6X forward earnings. Now, it is a bit hard to make comparisons between USG&E with other companies because it is not a traditional power or gas utility but those are the benchmarks we have. Traditional electric utilities like Duke Power (NYSE:DUK) and Algonquin Power&Utilities trade near 28X forward earnings, a valuation that would put the new EQS/USG&E trading near $12.50 or 466% higher than it is now.

My only questions now are what will happen with the remainder of the EQS portfolio? The non-performing segments of the portfolio (Equus Media, Biogenic Reagents and 5th Element Tracking) I'm not worried about. They need to be shut-down, written off and forgotten about. The remaining and valuable portions include substantial holdings in the Texas and Oklahoma oil/gas fields, MVC Capital as well and shipping pallet company Pallet One. Both have seen steady improvements in valuation and could easily be sold off or taken public, producing additional shareholder value and operating capital for the newly transformed Equus Total Return Fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.